Prince Harry ‘has long felt frustrated by comparisons’ to Prince Andrew

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not release any kind of formal statement on the arrest of Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew. I’m glad they didn’t – they removed themselves from the Windsor sh-tshow six years ago and they’ve built a beautiful life for themselves and their children in California. They have every right to just shrug and say “not my monkey, not my circus.” Unfortunately, the British media exists and the royalist clique exists too, which is why there’s already an outsized focus on “Prince Harry should be thrown out too, alongside Andrew!” This has been happening for years, using Harry and Meghan to deflect from Andrew’s depravity and very real crimes. Well, People Magazine did get this interesting exclusive which I believe is from Team Sussex:
Prince Harry has long felt frustrated by comparisons to his uncle, former Prince Andrew — a sentiment sources say predates Andrew’s arrest but now offers insight into how Harry has viewed the family’s internal fault lines for years.
“He was frustrated by the comparisons. It was never fair to lump them together,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “Harry served his country, did the job well and never engaged in misconduct — yet lost security and housing, while Andrew was protected for years.”
That contrast has taken on renewed relevance following Andrew’s arrest on Thursday, Feb. 19, which sources describe as “embarrassing” for the wider family.
“In this moment, it’s sad and embarrassing for the entire family,” the insider says. “It leaves a stain on everybody.”
Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested at Wood Farm, where he has been staying on King Charles’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest stems from allegations that Andrew sent confidential information to Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy. He has not been charged and continues to deny wrongdoing.
Police say the arrest allows officers to question Andrew under caution and to search properties for evidence as part of their investigation. A charging decision will be made by the Crown Prosecution Service once police inquiries are complete.
As for Harry, the insider says his reaction would be consistent with long-held beliefs rather than a response to the arrest itself.
“Harry believes in justice and accountability — that’s very much in line with his character,” the source says, noting Harry’s multiple court cases in the U.K. in recent years against the U.K. tabloid press.
[From People]
Yesterday, so many of the royal-commentary hot-takes on Andrew’s arrest were along the lines of “now THIS is the biggest crisis since the abdication of Edward VIII.” They are the boy who cried wolf, or the royalists who cried “biggest royal crisis.” You can’t spend seven years screaming, crying and throwing up over every little thing Harry and Meghan do and say, and then turn around and claim, with any legitimacy, that Andrew’s long-festering crimes are actually the real crisis. The two situations are connected for the monarchy and the press because both the monarchy and the press actively threw the Sussexes under the bus TO PROTECT ANDREW. To deflect from Andrew’s crimes and degeneracy. Harry has every right to come out now (in any way he chooses) and say: you had it wrong this whole time, look at the way you treated me versus the way you treated Andrew.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sits with Prince Harry, left, and Prince Andrew, right, during the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019. Commonwealth Day has a special significance this year, as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the modern Commonwealth – a global network of 53 countries and almost 2.4 billion people, a third of the world’s population, of whom 60 percent are under 30 years old.,Image: 531581537, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
-
-
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.,Image: 722656464, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kate Green/Avalon
-
-
Horse Guards Parade, London, UK. 14th September 2022.
The procession taking Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where she will Lie in State until her funeral on Monday, passes through Horse Guards Parade.
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Prince Edward.,Image: 722673471, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, King Charles III, Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is transported from Westminster Abbey following the funeral service on its journey to its final resting place in Windsor, London, Britain, September 19, 2022.,Image: 724177122, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Marc Aspland The Times/Sunday Times / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774201304, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Unknown / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774201323, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Unknown / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.,Image: 774218700, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph/Avalon
-
-
The Coronation of King Charles III. Outside Westminster Abbey. London.
Prince Harry,Image: 774240112, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Levene / Avalon
-
-
The Duke of Sussex arriving arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, central London.
Featuring: Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Departures from Westminster Abbey after the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
Prince Harry leaving Westminster following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London, UK on May 6, 2023. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 06 May 2023
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Well Harry should be frustrated because all he did was marry the woman he loved and refused to be a scapegoat!! He hasn’t done anything illegal but is lumped in with his pedo uncle. Will all this new pedo stuff stop the distraction campaign? I don’t believe it will. Harry and Meg will continue to be made to look like the bad guys. To bad the pedo problem is way bigger than any distraction campaign!!!
“They will lie to protect others, but won’t tell the truth to protect my husband and me.”
~ Meghan Sussex
I am so glad they got away from these people. Because if they were still there and this was all happening?? Just take what’s been happening for the last seven years and multiply it. Now the press can write their weird stories all they want but Harry is not physically there anymore for them to leak stories about and use as a shield.
The firm has vilified the Sussex’s to protect a man suspected of raping trafficked minors and women and also of selling classified information.. the BRF members briefed constantly on the Sussex’s to cover for AMW so Harry has every right to be livid. All the posturing from Willy and Chuck about the “law must be followed” is truly pathetic when they have been actively pushing lies and hate on the Sussex’s to protect and keep AMW from being investigated for years now..
I’m just so angry at everyone in power that covered this up for decades now.
Andrew has been housed and protected for years while Harry has to fight just to get protection for visits. They’ve all been seen out with Andrew in public for years while crying about Harry. They look ridiculous.
And Andrew and his ex Fergie were trotted out to family events to “show” Harry and Meghan that they are not “accepted” and they welcome Andrew and Fergie.
I will never stop laughing that QEII and Charles welcomed Fergie back after Philip’s death, only for it to be ripped away from her again. She’s like Charlie Brown with the football.
Andrew fully thought he was going to swan about in all of his royal glory.
Harry must feel a huge sense of relief for rejecting the shield/distraction/punching ball role the royal family carved out for him and Meghan, and getting the hell out.
We know from Spare that their decision to leave was more survival instinct than PR strategy to not be around when the Andrew sh*t hit the fan, but given where the royal family are today, it comes across as a clever PR move too.
No matter how hard the British media try, they will not be able to link Harry and Meghan to Paedrew and Epstein and their crimes. Simply because there is no direct link, and if we’re talking indirect links, then Charles, William, Beatrice and Eugenie have far more to worry about than Harry.
And of course, no-one will ever find a remotely credible link between Epstein and Meghan.
They might try, though. And if they do, it’ll backfire as it’ll prove without any doubt that they are attempting to use M&H as a shield/distraction for the royal family.
Actually, wooton already did! (Tried to link Andrew’s arrest with Harry and Meghan leaving the firm…)
Well that’s why the word “credible” is key. Nothing that comes from that catfisher/blackmailer’s mouth should ever be considered credible. If he said today is Friday, I would check the calendar to make sure.
I’ve seen people in the DM blaming Meghan for Epstein.
Huh? Make that make sense. 🤔
I am just happy the Sussexes are far, far away from this mess. I am also happy to see how the monarch and heir are throwing each other under the bus with their words and deeds. It was never just to equate the Sussexes to the pedophile. All the gutter rats in the UK media want is a story line, they have no integrity. The Sussexes were the low hanging fruit re the royals, therefore, they were picked apart. Now that they have a real criminal, let us see how this goes.
I doubt Harry has said a word about Andrew to anyone, except perhaps the two daughters and then in condolence. He is a class act and would take no comfort in his uncle’s deserved humiliation. The comparisons have never worked and just made the tabs look deranged and stupid.
Charles should have put a stop to the comparisons of Harry to Andrew (in the media). Of course he does nothing
Blessed be the broken printer!
I hope this is not from Team Sussex and is just People trying to insert Harry into this conversation. They’re better served remaining silent on this at the moment.
No f**king wonder – NO comparison to make.
It’s very true that Charles used H&M to protect his pervert brother. That’s why I hope that this has finally clarified for Harry who and what his father really is and he abandons all hope for some kind of reconciliation with these awful people. His father literally used him for Andrew’s sake (or his own). Harry is much better off keeping his distance from all of his so-called family and their multiple messes. This proves him right from the start.