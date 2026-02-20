Prince Harry ‘has long felt frustrated by comparisons’ to Prince Andrew

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not release any kind of formal statement on the arrest of Harry’s uncle, Prince Andrew. I’m glad they didn’t – they removed themselves from the Windsor sh-tshow six years ago and they’ve built a beautiful life for themselves and their children in California. They have every right to just shrug and say “not my monkey, not my circus.” Unfortunately, the British media exists and the royalist clique exists too, which is why there’s already an outsized focus on “Prince Harry should be thrown out too, alongside Andrew!” This has been happening for years, using Harry and Meghan to deflect from Andrew’s depravity and very real crimes. Well, People Magazine did get this interesting exclusive which I believe is from Team Sussex:

Prince Harry has long felt frustrated by comparisons to his uncle, former Prince Andrew — a sentiment sources say predates Andrew’s arrest but now offers insight into how Harry has viewed the family’s internal fault lines for years.

“He was frustrated by the comparisons. It was never fair to lump them together,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “Harry served his country, did the job well and never engaged in misconduct — yet lost security and housing, while Andrew was protected for years.”

That contrast has taken on renewed relevance following Andrew’s arrest on Thursday, Feb. 19, which sources describe as “embarrassing” for the wider family.

“In this moment, it’s sad and embarrassing for the entire family,” the insider says. “It leaves a stain on everybody.”

Andrew, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested at Wood Farm, where he has been staying on King Charles’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest stems from allegations that Andrew sent confidential information to Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a UK trade envoy. He has not been charged and continues to deny wrongdoing.

Police say the arrest allows officers to question Andrew under caution and to search properties for evidence as part of their investigation. A charging decision will be made by the Crown Prosecution Service once police inquiries are complete.

As for Harry, the insider says his reaction would be consistent with long-held beliefs rather than a response to the arrest itself.

“Harry believes in justice and accountability — that’s very much in line with his character,” the source says, noting Harry’s multiple court cases in the U.K. in recent years against the U.K. tabloid press.

[From People]

Yesterday, so many of the royal-commentary hot-takes on Andrew’s arrest were along the lines of “now THIS is the biggest crisis since the abdication of Edward VIII.” They are the boy who cried wolf, or the royalists who cried “biggest royal crisis.” You can’t spend seven years screaming, crying and throwing up over every little thing Harry and Meghan do and say, and then turn around and claim, with any legitimacy, that Andrew’s long-festering crimes are actually the real crisis. The two situations are connected for the monarchy and the press because both the monarchy and the press actively threw the Sussexes under the bus TO PROTECT ANDREW. To deflect from Andrew’s crimes and degeneracy. Harry has every right to come out now (in any way he chooses) and say: you had it wrong this whole time, look at the way you treated me versus the way you treated Andrew.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

19 Responses to “Prince Harry ‘has long felt frustrated by comparisons’ to Prince Andrew”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    February 20, 2026 at 8:09 am

    Well Harry should be frustrated because all he did was marry the woman he loved and refused to be a scapegoat!! He hasn’t done anything illegal but is lumped in with his pedo uncle. Will all this new pedo stuff stop the distraction campaign? I don’t believe it will. Harry and Meg will continue to be made to look like the bad guys. To bad the pedo problem is way bigger than any distraction campaign!!!

    Reply
  2. Ameerah M says:
    February 20, 2026 at 8:17 am

    I am so glad they got away from these people. Because if they were still there and this was all happening?? Just take what’s been happening for the last seven years and multiply it. Now the press can write their weird stories all they want but Harry is not physically there anymore for them to leak stories about and use as a shield.

    Reply
  3. Hypocrisy says:
    February 20, 2026 at 8:21 am

    The firm has vilified the Sussex’s to protect a man suspected of raping trafficked minors and women and also of selling classified information.. the BRF members briefed constantly on the Sussex’s to cover for AMW so Harry has every right to be livid. All the posturing from Willy and Chuck about the “law must be followed” is truly pathetic when they have been actively pushing lies and hate on the Sussex’s to protect and keep AMW from being investigated for years now..
    I’m just so angry at everyone in power that covered this up for decades now.

    Reply
  4. Jais says:
    February 20, 2026 at 8:23 am

    Andrew has been housed and protected for years while Harry has to fight just to get protection for visits. They’ve all been seen out with Andrew in public for years while crying about Harry. They look ridiculous.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      February 20, 2026 at 8:34 am

      And Andrew and his ex Fergie were trotted out to family events to “show” Harry and Meghan that they are not “accepted” and they welcome Andrew and Fergie.

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        February 20, 2026 at 8:52 am

        I will never stop laughing that QEII and Charles welcomed Fergie back after Philip’s death, only for it to be ripped away from her again. She’s like Charlie Brown with the football.

        Andrew fully thought he was going to swan about in all of his royal glory.

  5. NoBS Please says:
    February 20, 2026 at 8:27 am

    Harry must feel a huge sense of relief for rejecting the shield/distraction/punching ball role the royal family carved out for him and Meghan, and getting the hell out.

    We know from Spare that their decision to leave was more survival instinct than PR strategy to not be around when the Andrew sh*t hit the fan, but given where the royal family are today, it comes across as a clever PR move too.

    No matter how hard the British media try, they will not be able to link Harry and Meghan to Paedrew and Epstein and their crimes. Simply because there is no direct link, and if we’re talking indirect links, then Charles, William, Beatrice and Eugenie have far more to worry about than Harry.

    And of course, no-one will ever find a remotely credible link between Epstein and Meghan.

    They might try, though. And if they do, it’ll backfire as it’ll prove without any doubt that they are attempting to use M&H as a shield/distraction for the royal family.

    Reply
  6. Shiela Kerr says:
    February 20, 2026 at 8:27 am

    I am just happy the Sussexes are far, far away from this mess. I am also happy to see how the monarch and heir are throwing each other under the bus with their words and deeds. It was never just to equate the Sussexes to the pedophile. All the gutter rats in the UK media want is a story line, they have no integrity. The Sussexes were the low hanging fruit re the royals, therefore, they were picked apart. Now that they have a real criminal, let us see how this goes.

    Reply
  7. GMHQ says:
    February 20, 2026 at 8:32 am

    I doubt Harry has said a word about Andrew to anyone, except perhaps the two daughters and then in condolence. He is a class act and would take no comfort in his uncle’s deserved humiliation. The comparisons have never worked and just made the tabs look deranged and stupid.

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    February 20, 2026 at 8:33 am

    Charles should have put a stop to the comparisons of Harry to Andrew (in the media). Of course he does nothing

    Reply
  9. SuOutdoors says:
    February 20, 2026 at 8:56 am

    Blessed be the broken printer!

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    February 20, 2026 at 8:59 am

    I hope this is not from Team Sussex and is just People trying to insert Harry into this conversation. They’re better served remaining silent on this at the moment.

    Reply
  11. Laura says:
    February 20, 2026 at 9:12 am

    No f**king wonder – NO comparison to make.

    Reply
  12. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 20, 2026 at 9:41 am

    It’s very true that Charles used H&M to protect his pervert brother. That’s why I hope that this has finally clarified for Harry who and what his father really is and he abandons all hope for some kind of reconciliation with these awful people. His father literally used him for Andrew’s sake (or his own). Harry is much better off keeping his distance from all of his so-called family and their multiple messes. This proves him right from the start.

    Reply

