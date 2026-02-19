Prince Andrew was arrested at Wood Farm this morning on suspicions of misconduct

In recent days, there’s been a lot of reporting on the multiple police investigations into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, aka Prince Andrew. Andrew is being investigated on multiple fronts for many crimes, most of which are in relation to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. I didn’t know how seriously to take any of these investigations, especially because it felt like the British authorities were much more concerned about Andrew passing along classified information to Epstein… rather than Epstein trafficking women and girls to Andrew. Well, I was wrong. The police investigations were legit. Prince Andrew was arrested just a short time ago in Norfolk, at Wood Farm. Andrew has been staying at Wood Farm for the past few weeks after King Charles ordered him to leave Windsor in the dead of night. Today is also Andrew’s 66th birthday.
The police in Britain arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, over suspicions of misconduct in public office following accusations that he shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein while serving as a British trade envoy, according to the BBC.
Thames Valley Police said in a statement that it had “arrested a man in his sixties from Norfolk on suspicion of misconduct in public office and are carrying out searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.”
The police did not name the suspect, as is normal under British law, but the details provided in the police report match what is known about the public misconduct allegations. The police were seen on Thursday morning at the Sandringham residence where Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor is currently living.
While Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor’s links to Mr. Epstein, the convicted sex offender, have been known for years, and resulted in his being stripped of his royal titles last year, the investigation opens up a new chapter in his public fall from grace.
While Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor had already been accused of sexual offenses, a new tranche of documents released by the Department of Justice on Jan. 30 included a number of emails that suggested he may have shared confidential documents when working as a British trade envoy.
In one email, Mr. Mountbatten-Windsor appears to forward to Mr. Epstein official reports about visits he made as envoy to South Asia in 2010, that were sent to him by his assistant.
The Sun’s royal editor Matt Wilkinson reportsthat “six unmarked vehicles” arrived at Wood Farm at around 8 am (GMT) and the Thames Police arrested Andrew. Andrew was/is being kept in custody while multiple search warrants were being executed. Well… I honestly didn’t expect this, and I’m stunned! King Charles must have given the go-ahead (and he probably received a heads-up that the arrest would happen too, I would imagine). It was also clear from Keir Starmer’s comments this week that the British establishment was cutting their ties with Andrew completely and he would not be protected.
I really hope all his wrongdoings, as well as those of his ex-wife who seems to have been corrupt as well, finally come to light and his victims get justice. The British monarchy must really find its new place and role after this. Wonder whether they will know how to or not.
I’m sure this is not unexpected for Charles and his advisors, who include government ministers. Events over recent months have been leading up to this.
I agree, I don’t think this was a surprise for C Rex III. I wonder when someone from the family will make the next public appearance? Will they be able to avoid answering questions about this? They must be busy wondering when to appear and how to react.
Camilla and Anne are doing bread-and-butter events today (Anne is going to a prison in Leeds, snicker) but I think we can cross off the list any BAFTA appearance for William and Kate!
I’m chuckling at Anne’s public event on the day her brother was arrested. 😆🤣
Let’s see if anybody else is in the Epstein files. I have a feeling the back and forth about George’s school, the repeat vacation, the extra lazy work, the forever home outside the perimeter, the “honeymoon “ phase all this before the sh!t storm, etc..
Charles swiftly released a statement about it so I’m sure it was prepared before the arrest.
@Chiara – Camilla has already been photographed at a public engagement today. I honestly believe the Royals were not informed of Andrew’s arrest in advance and therefore they could not pull out of their public engagements today.
I am sure Charles knew this was coming. Did he know it was today? I can’t imagine the police could just enter the private property of the monarchy without some sort of heads up or permission, even if he didn’t know it was today.
I don’t know if Anne would have kept her prison visit if she knew her brother was going to be arrested today. But maybe this is the 2026 version of “keep calm and carry on.”
I don’t know…I’m guessing CRex3 knew, and this is yet-another-instance of throwing the spare under the bus, to protect the direct line.
I’d bet money this is to avoid/distract from having the media, government, and public demanding to know more about the William’s dodgy relationships and Earthshot investors, and Charles’ relationships with other pedos, and what Charles knew, how much he knew, and when he knew of the terrible things Andrew was doing.
My guess is this was a calculated compromise.
That said, of course Andrew deserves all the punishment he can get for his horrible deeds, his covering up of his horrible deeds, his smearing VG to avoid accountability, etc.
So this is about “shared confidential information “ and not about the using of children for his depraved pedo needs? Have I got that right? Never did I see a legitimate investigation taking place. Will he end up in prison or will he get off? I hope for prison but he has been protected his whole life so let’s just say I’m suspicious about what will b his punishment.
Yup. Which, I mean, they got Capone for less.
And this also makes sense to me. SO MANY in positions of authority – from government to local police stations – don’t see what Epstein and his associates did to those girls as criminal.
But potentially sharing government secrets? That’s a bigger deal for those people.
This is a sick world we are living in run by depraved men.
I literally came here to make the Capone argument. That’s what’s happening here and bless them for it. Charge him with the crime that can stick. And honestly sharing classified intel with some rando foreigner is a big no no.
The royals are probably having a royal shitfit and are most likely desperately searching for a way to blame the whole malodorous mess on Harry and Meghan.
Regarding the victims…I took a moment to say thank you to Virginia this morning. It’s because of her strength, and the strength of the other survivors, that we are finally seeing some kind of consequence. I hope the dominoes continue to fall.
I wish she were here today to see that her bravery was the tipping point in this. Thank goodness for this brave woman and all the people who came forward at great risk to their own safety.
I thought of her immediately as well, @Tiffany. She was so brave and strong, even if she didn’t always see herself that way.
My library hold of her book arrived this morning, thanks Virginia and all other survivors for your bravery.
Yes, I’m praying 🙏 for hope and strength for all the survivors today.
Grabs popcorn, sits back.
Seriously, they wouldn’t arrest him over the p issues, no is the financial and security matters.
That’s been my strongest reaction so far. Apparently we’re never going to believe women.
I know his charges are not what people want but it is a start….At least they arrested the a**hole…..We still have not arrested one of the main perpetrators…a person who is orange who sits in a house that is white….That will be a major win….But I will take this one re Andrew….No telling where this can lead….
I’m hoping he just sings like a canary and shares every single detail he knows about who was involved with Epstein, how, when, etc.
@seaflower
Yes, find something else to arrest him for to repent from everything he was supposed to be arrested for.
Exactly my thoughts Seaflower! This makes my blood boil.
This screams Chuck and Willy are in damage control for both their reigns. I love this for all of them. Of course he won’t be charged with anything meaningful – my guess. This appears to scream pr team. We’ll see, I guess.
I don’t trust this at all. Do they really search those properties – digital devices they find – or is it just about making it look defensible when they eventually conclude the investigation. And I wonder how much advanced warning KC and Peg got to have their own shit cleared out before the searches. At best AMW will admit to some insider trading in a plea deal and get a suspended sentence to isolate his shit from KC and Peg.
I doubt the British public will accept sweeping this under the rug after his arrest. It sounds like under British law, this is a very serious crime.
The charge is meaningless. It’s obvious pr. Pay-off for his new mansion “cottage? “
This is not at all meaningless!
They are saying he used his position as representative of the UK government to petition on behalf of Epstein with various foreign governments, and he passed on confidential information.
This is very serious, it’s basically the equivalent of treason and corruption. There were many rumours of dealings with dodgy foreign agents, but they now have actual written proof through the email trails.
If they’ve arrested him formally, they’re considering serious charges.
Both the King and the Prime Minister have made a point of saying no-one is above the law. That’s ominous for Andrew.
Compare and contrast with investigations and police charges in the States…
This is very serious, 8 different cars with plain clothes Agents from different areas around the UK arrested Andrew. I actually dont know if KC knew beforehand , l image he would be but l dont know
I know what the charge is,I saw it pop up as im in same time zone. It’s not a charge of rape or about victims -which seems to be most people’s assumptions.
But come on, is Andrew going to suffer any consequences? We’ve actually ALL known that about Andrew for years. Years ! Like we have Trump and Putin. Do you not think Charles and William haven’t done similar? Millions and millions in cash and gifts isn’t just for honours. That’s what all these people do.
Sure, I’ll eat my hat if he goes to jail,but he won’t. He could easily take Charles and Willy with him .
Exactly this. William and Charles have done the same thing – and their advisors/courtiers have almost certainly done so as well (as did the Queen and hers) as they’ve got access to the same confidential government documents. Charles is immune to prosecution, but William is not, so all it will take is a set of loose lips or a smoking gun for him to fall into the soup as well.
The bbc spokeswoman is currently tying herself in knots, trying to spin a balance between supporting the king’s giving up his bro, blaming him for dillydallying whilst lauding Willy. All while forgetting the facts of the plane ride to QE2 at Balmoral and the ride to church with Kitty in the backseat as well as being reported as saying that he would prefer to live close to Andy than Harry.
This really is not a good day for the Windsors. Nor have we plumber their depths imo.
I saw that too! The lauding of Willy was indeed sickening – it was part of almost every sentence she uttered.
We shall see what comes out next, however…
No not at all meaningless. Apart from the seriousness of the charges, there is the suspicion of coverup by the institution itself. They will need to make some show of reform if they are to survive. It’s not something that can be swept under the carpet. Also side note. AMW would be prosecuted by the Crown, i.e. his brother the King.
Well, they got Al Capone on taxes, not on his mafia behavior, so…this may still work out badly for Andrew…
Also, Sir Keir stating “no one is above the law” is a straight up lie, because the King as head of state is immune from prosecution in the UK.
Happy Birthday Andrew!
i had the same thought about Al capone as well, i hope he is not home in time for tea and birthday cake.
Oh well. It’s Happy Hour at the Pizza Express in Woking!
💀💀💀 If that Pizza Express isn’t having a special Andrew cocktail they’re idiots. Dusted sugar all around the rim of the glass…and it comes in a chilled glass that “sweats” as you drink it
Yeah, just the fact that KCIII had to approve them arresting Andrew shows this isn’t really the same justice system for them.
Well, well, well. Finally. I hope this results in the complete fall of the monarchy.
Well, this was lovely news to wake up to.
I was stunned 😳.
I was stunned as well. Dare I hope that the US will start handing out consequences for ALL of the Epstein co-conspirators here??
Stunning.
I had to come here to see if this was actually true. Wow.
Right? Lol I bet he’s sweating now!
For one keir was getting so much heat and he used this arrested to distract from his government. Now real game of thrones is started. I don’t think andrew will go down quietly. Let the game begins.
@MEJHA
absolutely. AMW will sing like his freedom depends on it. (which it does)
He strikes me as a petty vindictive tiny man who will have no problem whatsoever naming names no matter who they are. “If I’m going down so are the following-insert name here-”
He will have zero remorse about burning it all down
Lots of ketchup gonna be thrown at a certain US residence today I think.
Epstein collaborators are seeing at least some kind of consequences in the UK. **Someone** in the British government is saying, “I don’t care if he’s privileged, we have laws here.”
Why not in the U.S.? Well, we know why, of course, but the difference is stark.
Let’s wait and see if there are consequences or if it’s just palace damage control. Right now, he’s only being thrown under the bus for chuckles and will, and it’s not about sex trafficking and rape. So not for victims. This only happens with palace approval, and Charles has been bffs with quite a number of pedos. This is only misconduct in public office
I assume that British law allows for plea deals which would give Andrew some leverage over Charles who obviously just threw him under the bus.
Right. But in the U.S. no one is even losing a job over this. No arrests for any charges. Nothing. The entire cabinet is telling us all to just move on.
The other day, Trump had the collosal gall to say he’d been exonerated. This came after he’s insisted that he knows nothing about any of this. So what exactly has he been exonerated for? 🤔
Right but given how much misconduct andy did in public office, way more than Epstein (not as awful,sure) but they could basing the charge on anything, unrelated to sex offences. It could just be he blabbed his large gob.
The difference, I think is, in the us everyone is protected by the worst of them all. There’s no will. Charles and even willy see their reigns going down in flames.
Here’s my thing. They had a search warrant….for Wood Farm. He’s been there for all of a few weeks. That man just cleared out Royal Lodge. At the request of the king so he could move out. But let’s be real. We heard about boxes of files at Roya Lodge. Do we really think those weren’t destroyed in the move? Convenient. So yeah he conveniently moved just in time to destroy anything that was incriminating.
@Jais yes they are searching the place, but more interestingly they are questioning the Royal Protection Officers. On a pod cast yesterday some very high up journalists were discussing the duty of candor that the police fall under, but also that some were punish for reporting Andrew to higher ups. The podcast is “the news agents” and has the famous Emily Maitlis who did the Prince Andrew interview.
This may get very interesting very fast. If they are talking to RPO’s then more shit is likely to hit the fan, especially ones that were demoted for reporting issues.
Talking to the RPOs is really interesting if it leads to a precedent where the RPOs will be expected to report any illegal or criminal behavior that they see. Who knows how much they have seen from the royal family and kept from the public? I’m not talking about something like William having an affair, but behavior that is actually illegal (like sex with a trafficked child.)
Talking to the RPO’s is very interesting. But iirc, the last time they did that in regards to Andrew, didn’t the RPOs claim that they’d lost the ledgers from that time period or something. But this does feel different and more supported by the palace(to save themselves of course). Maybe they’ll “find” the documents or just be allowed to bear witness from memory. I do think Andrew could go down but I also think a lot was conveniently destroyed during the move from RL to WF. Bc they knew this was a possibility. Is RL fully cleared out? Why not do a search there as well?
On BBC Newsnight (Emily Maitlis’s former platform) last night they interviewed the former head of the Metropolitan Police and the former head of the Royal Protection Service and both were scathing about the part Andrew’s royal protection officers have played in this saga. Everywhere Andrew went during the Epstein years he would have been accompanied by his royal protection officers who would have vetted everywhere Andrew visited or stayed. They MUST have known what was going on! Andrew’s visit to Pizza Express in Woking, Surrey is a case in point. Andrew claimed during that infamous Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis in 2019 that he was at Pizza Express with his daughters so he couldn’t have been with Virginia Giuffre at Ghislaine Maxwell’s townhouse, and later at Tramp nightclub in London. His royal protection officers could have been questioned as to the veracity of this claim and they weren’t. Heads need to roll.
The British Prime Minister has been under increasing pressure from the public and his own party to do something since they emails were all dropped – everyone knew what was in them beforehand but never expected the US to drop them un redacted. Trump threw everyone else under the bus to save his own skin here – not that I’m complaining that Andrew is getting what he deserved. Its been a long time coming for him – Mummy covered up for him for far to long.
Given that his former police protection officers have been going to the press saying that they KNEW he was bringing young women to his apartments in the Palace and its been going on for years – the BRF won’t recover from this. Chuck and Scooters reigns are tainted and given the stories about Scooter and Wigs McButtons public opinion on them is so very low.
I don’t expect Andrew to see a day behind bars – he’ll get released on bail.
Will be interesting to see what the Norwegian Royal Family will do with regards to Marit-Mette and her son.
I’m not sure why people keep saying that Britain is taking the Epstein files more seriously. The only two people in the Epstein ring who were in prison for hurting kids were arrested in the US. So people in the UK have been fired, big deal.
Yeah I’m not sure that line of thought either. Do people forget that Maxwell is in prison now? And that Epstein died in prison?
Trump is not going to be prosecuted while president the same way Charles isn’t ever going to be prosecuted as king. Its literally why he ran a second time (in my opinion.)
Do I think the US should be doing more?? Absolutely. And our DOJ is obviously corrupt and not at all interested. But people using Andrew’s arrest as some sort of “haha! we care more than the US!” moment is just…misplaced.
@Becks — I would disagree that it is misplaced – our government is actively telling the world there is nothing to see here, no areas to investigate and no further arrests or even inquires to be made. I would say that the rest of the world absolutely take this more seriously. Epstein died in prison for a reason. Maxwell got moved to club med.
Mandelson had to resign and is facing a police investigation. Andrew got arrested. Pressure is on for Matthew Doyle. These are all privileged people in the UK (lords and a prince).
In the U.S., we have Lutnick, Trump, Steve Bannon — to name a few — and not one has faced any consequences whatsoever. THIS is the difference I am talking about. The British ruler is openly stating: “No one is above the law.” The U.S. leader is openly calling it all a “hoax.”
Yes, Britain is taking it much more seriously.
HALLELUJAH. …I mean, I’m recalling what Churchill said about the US (where his mother was from, she was another scandalous American who married a high-born British husband) ..we “always do the right thing, after they’ve tried everything else.” How very apt as a description not just of the royals, but the U.K., now, it’s really existential.
I didn’t think this would happen, but it has. I’m still cynical as to whether it will result in anything of consequence.
Same. I hope karma comes for him but I am not getting my hopes up.
One question I have is whether there is a statute of limitations on potential crimes committed while he was trade envoy fifteen years ago. Here in the States the statute of limitations for most crimes is five years.
@BrassyRebel, I’m assuming treasonous activities don’t have that. They’re treated as a much bigger deal than something like 🍇
This is certainly a surprise but not entirely unexpected given the way things have developed following the release of the Epstein files. I did wonder about what was going on with the late night exit from Royal Lodge. According to press reports it was a hurriedly arranged exit with Andrew taking no possessions with him (I’m sure he would have had a basic overnight bag perhaps including a favourite teddy bear) He then, according to reports, had to make an appointment to collect any further personal belongings. This looked like a legally enforced and unexpected event like an official police search. He may even have been arrested ‘on suspicion’ at that time and then released on police bail pending further investigation. (I’ve seen enough UK police dramas to know what happens)
Today’s publicly announced arrest suggests that sufficient evidence has now been found to justify a criminal charge.
I hadn’t put together the extent to which he was kicked out of Royal Lodge. That does make me more hopeful that they’re doing serious searches.
This is probably why they finally forced him to leave his other house in Windsor. This would be so much more embarrassing for Charles if he was arrested there. Wood farm is still on the sandringam estate tho
This is the birthday this pompous criminal deserves. I imagine fergie is shaking in her boots at this moment. I wish I didn’t have to work today, I’d love to sit back and watch British news all day (I’m in California) 🙂
Well maybe Fergie could write her memoir then. My life from Palace to Prison.
Arrested for giving Epstein information bas trade envoy? Not for sex with underage girls?
Willy and Chuck needed this distraction. But do you all really think that i institution and family knew nothing of Prince Andrew, Epstein, and Maxwell dealings? They knew all along but are now trying to distance themselves.
We’ll see how this plays out and if Andrew talks.
That’s exactly how I see it. It’s just a distraction from chuck and the heir. Of course they all knew, that’s why I said it’s meaningless up above. They’ve also all done it for millions and millions. This is their modus operandi. Like Trump and Putin.
OF COURSE they knew! Why else would they hire the new crisis manager. They KNEW this was coming down the pike. I can imagine the deal they made with Pedo: “Take the fall, so your daughters don’t have to. We will not cut them out (other than a “bit of bad press”) and they will keep *their* titles, protection (“we won’t let the wolves (press) *too* close) and positions in the family”.
I think all these recent stories about B&E are just to distract, so that Willie & Chuckles can appear to be “magnanimous”.
Charles is smart. Best get everything Andrew has on Epstein, and more importantly— all the dodgy dirty info Andrew has about the royal family secreted away (any paper trail, any emails etc. all scooped up).
Andrew’s only negotiating card left is his mouth. You can bet he knows more skeletons beyond Epstein. AND that dear readers is why Andrew has been protected and left alone for so long. Now the dam broke and the questions won’t stop so time to shut Andrew up permanently. What better way than to use the arrest and taking away Andrew’s electronics, photos, and papers and anything incriminating he might have over the royals. That’s a lot of ammo which can be used to control others.
Great to see…but ultimately what’s really going to happen to him.. he’s not going to rot in jail for his crimes. I guess he could run for president some where.
I’m shocked action is being openly taken, since I was firmly of the opinion that Andrew was untouchable.
Is it too much to expect he’ll offer up corroborating evidence to some of the heinous acts in the Epstein files in a plea deal?
Good for the UK?
Honestly outside of Salty Island no one give a F about him, and we would love to see more influential people paying consequences
Wow! Never thought it would happen!
I saw a quote about the predators – that being a risk to children’s safety and actual lives won’t take any of them down, but the fact that they’re all a danger to other people’s money will be the only means through which they’ll be prosecuted. Devastating and true.
Oh my god. You’re right 🙁
The United States Congress should contact the British authorities holding him immediately and make arrangements to question him about the sex trafficking allegations. He can plead the Fifth but even that would reveal a lot.
F/k/a as Prunce Andrew, not A/k/a! 🙂
What delightful news! Let all the rest of them follow! 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Chucks cooperating with authorities (if he actually did) comes far to late imo this is not about justice or victims for him but a pr nightmare that just won’t go away.. so AMW is now to big of stain on Chuck that AMW has to go. This should have been done when allegations were first made but at least the surviving victims may get some long awaited justice hopefully VRG can rest in peace knowing an investigation is finally happening. Hopefully this is just the beginning.
@Hypocrisy
At least someone is facing consequences in the UK. I would be appalled if I was an American watching this level of accountability happening in the UK and seeing how its business as usual in the US.
I’m surprised, but cautiously optimistic. May this be the first of many arrests.
The Year of the Fire Horse is really bringing it. Womp, womp MFer!
I’m dying. 🤣
Yesssss. Hopefully this sets the tone for the rest of the year! Revolution and burn it (all the corrupt, depraved pedos, billionaires and fascists) all down.
Your post brought me joy and laughter. Thank you!
I bet his body is remembering how to sweat today!
While I love this for the pompous, arrogant, entitled, disgusting man Paedrew MW — to be arrested on his birthday — I’m keeping my fingers crossed for the rest of the RF to be thoroughly investigated as well.
For things like tax evasions, accepting “donations” from people associated not only with Epstein, but other unsavoury figures as well, for handing out MBEs to people (who trashed the Sussexes for no reason at all) like candy that’s about to go bad, for that whole “millions of pounds in shopping bags” in return for dubious honours, for ennobling the son of a russian spy etc etc.
And, most importantly, for their own very close ties to paedophiles, human traffickers, and sexual abusers.
And for their role in and profiting from slavery.
Abolish the monarchy.
So the Andrew formerly known as Prince actually got arrested. To be honest I’m surprised they actually arrested him. We shall see how it goes. Could be a snowball effect or a “Here, damn!” thing to placate the public.
I wonder if and how they will punish him?
If he is found guilty of misconduct in public office he will probably face a prison term. Peter Mandelson will be facing the same charges.
The maximum sentence for Misconduct in Public Office is life imprisonment.
If he’s actually convicted that is .. we shall see.
Happy birthday Andy! dont forget your teddy bear.
Hehe. My thought as well. 🎂🧸⛓️💥
May this little piggy topple them all.
Andrew’s arrest brings a sharper focus to William’s recent crisis PR hire, as does the recent spate of “But the Sussexes!” stories. I really hope he’s not the only one who goes down – surely other highly placed men were also sharing confidential financial information with Epstein. What the survivors endured should be enough to indict the lot of them, but if it can be done through the lens of financial malfeasance, I’ll roll my eyes (again…sigh…) at the way the world really works, and take it.
Peter Mandelson, the former Ambassador to the U.S., should be next on the list. He has also been accused of sharing state secrets with Epstein.
As a child, when I first came across the expression “a grim smile”, I used to practise it and couldn’t find the feel for it. When I saw the headline “Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor” arrested, I found myself smiling grimly and totally feeling it. Lol
I know when the tabloids blabber on about how the king himself has withdrawn protection from this entitled creature [in effect acknowledging that they HAD indeed been protecting him], my reaction was, sure, sure, you liars.
I don’t know if he’ll ever face time behind bars, but from this point onward, instead of using Al Capone and tax evasion as an example, I would like to see crime procedurals using this sweaty nonce and the selling of his country’s secrets as well. And if this serves to have “the ton” shun him, I’ll be grimly thrilled.
I’d like a pic of him being led to the police car, the handcuffs clinking above his fat fingers, please and thank you.
Oh, and happy birthday to Queen Elizabeth the Second’s son.
They likely treated him with deference and respect, no handcuffs. After all, they are His Majesty’s police and Andrew is His Majesty’s brother. 😔
I think the Rotten Citrus has really infuriated Europe so much so that maybe this is a long way around of getting to the dear Leader. After all. Andrew was openly hanging with Maxwell and Epstein. Andrew knows alot about who has done what over the past 20 some years. I hope he talks about all of them to save his ass. I wonder what distraction they will try next…I am thinking Iran?
Iran? This time next week for sure.
My jaw dropped when I turned on CNN and saw this. I wish it was for the sex trafficking but I’ll take this for now. The only reason for the arrest I think is the deals Andrew made as trade envoy. They may be national security implications here and even the Firm can’t make that go away.
I want to see Andrew’s Walk of Shame to Old Bailey. The House of Windsor is facing a tsunami size reputation hit. Russell Meyers’ puff piece on William and Kate is not going to make a dent on their images. Even visits are not going to rehab the BRF.
The other royals should be worried, because I am certain that WIlliam, who “does not read” and who now also “gets red boxes” and Charles’ advisors, who have been privy to government secrets, have had their friends and their investors busily exploiting those secrets in order to maximise their financial benefits. Insider trading is no joke, and that grifting scheme has been ripe for exploitation for decades now.
If Prince Andrew can be arrested for such dealings, then so can they (except Charles).
I doubt that this “arrest” will go much further than this, and call me cynical if I think that this is all for show. The royals will continue to protect Andrew because he knows too much. However, this does set a precedent and ought to remind the others that they are NOT above the law – especially as he has not been arrested for sex crimes, but for passing on privileged information. They have ALL done that.
FINALLY.
Just had to come to Celebitchy to celebrate. May this be a year of justice! I hope Virginia is smiling in heaven. ♥️
I’m sure her family is.
Hmmm. I’m quite cynical with how this has gone down. For years, they’ve not done anything to investigate about the sexual trafficking/abuse reports but got him for this? I think they will still protect him but then again, if their ancestors ignored their Russian relatives and left them to be brutally massacred then I have no doubt they will do away with him without batting an eyelash.
In centuries gone by Andrew would have been imprisoned in the Tower of London and would lose his head.
He would probably have an “accident”
A well coordinated ‘show’ on his birthday to quiet the public after its escalating scrutiny of King Charles’ and Prince William’s involvement in cover up and protection of Prince Andrew..
The Windsors covered up for and protected Prince Andrew for decades, paid £12m to silence Virginia Giuffre. I don’t expect them to release the incriminating information from the period his service as a trade envoy, information that they have embargoed from public scrutiny under the freedom of information act, information that is likely critical to convicting Prince Andrew of a crime. Therefore I suspect Andrew will be cleared and the victims may not get the truth and accountability they seek for his involvement with Epstein’s sex trafficking network and potential money laundering scheme. 😔
Well said MSJ. They are only doing this because Charles is tired of getting heckled everywhere he goes.
As I’ve said before, the ONLY person who cannot legally be arrested or charged with crimes is Charles, who enjoys immunity as the monarch. The others are, and have always been, fair game. They have committed numerous crimes in plain sight and been excused under the umbrella of “royals”, aided and abetted by their venal stenographers in the media. It should not have taken years to get to this point, because had he been any other plain Joe Schmoe, PRINCE Andrew, as he still very much is, would have been arrested YEARS ago.
His mummy wasn’t here to help him and Lord only knows what he has done throughout his life under the umbrella of protection. This goes for everyone in high places. I was stunned when I read the headlines this morning.
Holy sh!tballs!
Very much looking forward to seeing the mugshot.
Wow, so great to see the depraved arrogant nonce Paedrew start to face the music! I bet he’s sweating now…
At first glance it’s a little disappointing that the arrest is for misconduct in public office, rather than rape of trafficked girls and women.
But I guess the misconduct issue is very clear cut, and there is so much evidence that it’s as close to being uncontroversial as it gets. Plus, it could be that not all the evidence is in the public domain.
Clearly the evidence was strong enough to haul Paedrew’s *ss to a police station and lock him in a cell, whilst so far on the sexual exploitation issue, he’s only been “invited” to give evidence to the police, the FBI etc.
I assume prosecutors are now in a position to force Paedrew to sing on what he knows of his and Epstein’s sexual exploitation, or go to jail for misconduct in public office.
According to the BBC – Charles and BP were not given any advanced warning.
And I love this bit – Andrew will be placed in “a cell in a custody suite” with just “a bed and a toilet”, where he will wait until his police interview. Shaw (a BBC commentator) says “there’ll be no special treatment for him”.
Five bedrooms weren’t enough for you, Andrew – how about now?
BBC is intentionally or unintentionally pushing propaganda. By law, the police cannot enter any royal private property without being invited by His Majesty. They would have had to notify the King and received his permission to enter the property before going to ‘arrest’ Andrew.
I think there are some loopholes to getting the King’s permission – like if the police are in pursuit of someone who has committed a serious crime.
But there’s also some squishiness between “permission” and “cooperation.” Perhaps when Charles said the other day that he would cooperate with the police, that was tacit permission? So he must have expected the arrest, but not known when it would happen.
@MSJ – Good point.
Yeah idk if believe that. Maybe William didn’t lol but Charles likely did.
Yeah, I just don’t believe that Charles at least wouldn’t have been notified. I also think he made sure that Andrew was tucked away in his cottage and not still hanging around Royal Lodge. Can you imagine the chaos if he were to be arrested right next to Windsor Castle? That would be a little too close for comfort, I think.
Damn, i wasnt expecting this at all i had seen reports about the poilice investigation and based on the last one i didnt hold out much hope.
Fergie defended Andrew and now he is arrested and she may be at least be brought in for questioning.
When there was chatter about Sarah and Andrew getting remarried – when they did the Easter Rehabilitation Walk – they should have gone for it for the spousal immunity. If that rumor was true, I wonder if it was Andrew or Sarah who refused?
QEII you may have already passed but your legacy is in danger girl. KCIII & Willegg are about to throw you under the bus to save their own skins.
Charles legacy is already in danger. Not everyone looks fondly on the way he treated Diana and the Sussex family. Peggs may bring down the monarchy
King Charles comment:
“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all,” he continued.
A good statement. Too little and too late, but ok.
LET’S F***ING GO!! 🍸💃
CMON UK, YOU CAN DO THIS!!
Well, this will be definitely a different birthday. Charles really wants to save his establishment, whatever the cost.
Holy crap. This is amazing.
You know he’s so arrogant that he won’t listen to his lawyers and he’s going to incriminate himself repeatedly.
Arrested on his birthday too! There’s a certain satisfaction to that.
“Misconduct in public office” is very serious, and can relate to sharing state secrets (which is a matter of national security), which appears to be the case here. While this doesn’t relate (yet) to the trafficking offences, my sense is that the misconduct charges will be easier / quicker to prove, from an evidential perspective, and so they have acted on that first.
This is hugely significant though. The establishment & MI5 etc. (and of course the senior royals) will have known about this for years, but that veil of protection was still in place. Protect the royal family at all costs etc. And that has now fallen away
I’m seeing reports that they didn’t notify Charles in advance of the arrest, too. I hope that’s true. (EDIT: the BBC is now saying it “understands” that neither Charles nor the palace were told in advance).
My first thought: Wow, I hope he gets to bring his teddy bear to jail…
My second thought: Do we think that Charles waited until his brother was safely away from Windsor Castle grounds to allow this arrest to happen? I know the Thames police are saying that he’s had no special treatment, but come on – even non-royal white collar criminals often get to turn themselves in. Making a big show of arresting him right now is a choice, especially since he’s had years to get rid of any evidence.
LOL. His teddy bear days are over. And yeah, I have the same thoughts. This happening just after he cleared out and moved from RL is awfully convenient, just saying. There was a detail a while back about all the boxes of files he had at RL. Where are they now? Destroyed or in the basement of BP? Or maybe tucked away at Balmoral? And I bet those files weren’t just about him but about other people as well. Whatever they have on Andrew is what they were allowed to have and everything that needs to be hidden will be hidden.
@Jais this week ‘s Private Eye magazine stated prior to his move from Royal Lodge a professional company was hired to shred his paperwork which is annoying but not surprising.
Well, of course.
I hope he never had a moment’s peace again. I hope this news is making every single perp involved in these crimes sweat. I hope they feel the vulnerability and degradation and fear their victims felt and feel.
So I wonder who Andrew might offer up in order to try and save himself.
My thoughts exactly.
From time to time, I think about that journalist who said Harry was deeply upset about something that happened in the RF that could bring the whole institution down. I’ve always wondered if it was something about Andrew or something Andrew also knows.
This makes me wonder how much advanced notice Charles and William had since there was mention of stepping aside for any police investigation in Charles’s statement last week and William has been making sure he shows his separation from the York sisters in recent days? William and his media friends have even tried to link the Sussexes to both York sisters even though they were only really seen with Eugenie and that was years ago. Are they expecting more stuff to come out of these investigations about Fergie and the York sisters? They have been protecting all of them for years to try and make the Sussexes jealous, so it’s strange how they changed their tactic to separate from all of them just before this arrest.
from the Guardian:
Police did not give King advance notice of Mountbatten-Windsor arrest, reports PA
The Press Association is reporting that neither King Charles nor Buckingham Palace was informed in advance of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest.
Happy birthday Andy! I hope you enjoyed your present from your brother’s government. At the very least this is an embarrassing inconvenience. I hope this leads to bigger things but I don’t hold much hope that this will really be taken seriously, due to his family and all. Charles may be willing to sacrifice his brother and his son for headlines and distraction, but I don’t think he’s cutting Andy off entirely. He knows a lot, imagine how much he knows about cash in shopping bags for example.
Andrew is high profile for sure but he no longer has real money or power or connections. He’s a sacrifice so the rest can get away with it.
I would LOVE to see his mugshot. Arrested on his birthday. Did they let him bring his teddy bears? Who will wipe his butt for him!
Questions:
1) Who will pay Andrew’s bail?
2) How does e-discovery work in a UK/Royal context, and who’s privileged enough to review it?
I can almost picture it…Andy spending 1 day in a jail cell and he will blubber and beg. Fold like a cheap suit. He will share every detail in exchange for a lighter sentence. I cannot wait to see what happens. As someone mentioned above, this might be an actual work-around Bondi’s stonewalling.
Will he too, rather conveniently, allegedly unalive himself before he can openly talk?
At this point, it’s important to establish the ties Epstein had to various officials, and how he used blackmail- pressuring them into trading state secrets for sex.
What the US has done is appalling. They’ve basically dumped a ton of data on the public for us to research. No investigation, and of course no arrests.
This is a good start.
How nice of the police they made sure Andrew didnt have to be lonely in his new digs on his birthday!
As for Charles knowing/signing off:
Police did not give King advance notice of Mountbatten-Windsor arrest, reports PA
The Press Association is reporting that neither King Charles nor Buckingham Palace was informed in advance of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest.
(from the Guardian)
Looking ahead (with great glee I have to admit) I wonder how a trial would go? Based on what we know about AMW he might not take a plea, might fight it because he’s sure he’s innocent of everything. Can you imagine him taking the standing his own defense? It’d sink him for sure.
I’m not sure about the UK justice system. Can you choose between a judge and a jury for trial? What kind of jury would you get for someone who was a peer of the realm? Trial by jury is trial by your peers, so could AMW insist on members of the House of Lords being his jury? If it were a judge trial, could the people be confident that the judge wasn’t nobbled?
I need to buy in more popcorn!
Serious crimes are always tried by a judge and jury in the U.K. Only if Andrew pleaded guilty before trial could he avoid that. Jurors are ordinary members of the public and are vetted up to a point to avoid any bias. When called to do jury service by the state, you cannot refuse without good reason. Don’t forget that Andrew is now regarded as a “commoner” after having all his titles and royal privileges removed.
Hear ye, hear yea, good ladies of the realm:
Today henceforth shall be acknowledged and celebrated as Randy Andy FAFO Day!!!
Brilliant!
Bbc legal expert view is as follows: Although police can potentially hold someone for 24 hours and get extensions, that really is not very likely.
After that, typically the person who has been arrested is given police bail and a date to return to a police station for potential further questioning.
At some point further down the line – maybe weeks away – there will have to be a decision made by the Crown Prosecution Service and Thames Valley Police about whether to charge him with misconduct in public office.
My guess is it will be weeks before any really substantial decision is made as to whether this is something that needs to be taken further and into the courts.
When a case appears on papers in court it is R v Smith. The ‘R’ stands for Rex – the King.
People keep saying he should be arrested for the sexual abuse, and obviously yes, he should. But the fact that this arrest is for misconduct in his official position is a huge deal too.
Remember, they got Al Capone on tax evasion. Not the murders, not the violence, tax evasion. Sometimes it’s not about the worst crime, it’s about the one they can actually make stick.
Epstein’s whole playbook was surrounding powerful men with underage girls and creating leverage. That wasn’t just about sex, it was about control. If that leverage was used to influence people in positions of power, including access to confidential information, that’s massive.
Honestly, if misconduct in office is what finally starts bringing accountability, I’m all for it. Take them down however you can.
The “misconduct” they’re talking about is giving Epstein confidential information, and this isn’t the first time he’s been accused of it. His time as trade envoy was riddled with leaks and kickbacks and bribes – the government knew it, the palace knew it and he was finally forced to step down. Those files and reports could be hidden, but the Epstein files are out there for everyone to see – there’s no way to cover that up.
Its also worth pointing out that a former Labour UK Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, has been writing to police forces around England with details of the released details asking them to investigate.
Let that sink in – someone who was also recently given an ‘Order of the Companions of Honour’ by the King (in 2024). Bet he’s regretting that now.
Its one thing to gossip about rumours of his treason, its another for the receipts to be made public.
Makes you wonder what else are in the files – there is no way that EVERYTHING has been released.
Exactly. I’m all for accountability. The Epstein Class thinks they’re above the law in all things. This is good.
In similar accountability news, the ex-president of South Korea (and others) were found guilty of insurrection. Sentenced to life in prison.
Imagining a world of accountability for those in charge is a good thing.
Exactly.
I understand the cynicism among the commenters here, but this is a very good thing.
Andrew is an arrogant POS; this has to be torture for him — and I’m reveling in it, because Epstein’s victims endured so much worse.
Bye Felicia or would it be toodles?
I am surprised by the overwhelming sense of content and satisfaction I feel this morning after reading this news. The Horrors have been really getting to me, as if I was settling into a new, constant state of fear and anxiety. But learning that authorities have arrested a member of the royal family makes it all seem surmountable in some way. The UN has declared the whole thing
‘crimes against humanity’ which after Andrew’s arrest, gives me hope for us in the States. A tiny, itty bitty glimmer of hope. But it is something.
I think this was done in coordination with the Palace and I don’t think anything will come of this. The Palace allowed the police to arrest Andrew because the public has been clamouring for something is done. It’s interesting that this arrest has nothing to do with sex trafficking. It’s important to note that he has been arrested not charged.
Good. It’s what he deserves. Now if only the US would hold those in the files accountable. I honestly think the UK government is responsible for this, not the King. Andrew sitting pretty was a threat to the current government and the alternative is a potential Farage led right wing takeover with Trump and Russian backing. That wouldn’t affect the monarchy. So yea Andrew should be arrested but the state charges seem more government than monarchy. Also the past few days of William’s PR push look utterly ridiculous and amateurish now, makes him look suspicious as well. Charles’ statement was him washing his hands of it and think he was told to stay out of the way and ket it happen. The Crown shouldn’t think they can just carry on like they’re all golden now because their fingerprints are all over this too.
LOL. LMAO
I hope the Espionage Act comes into play. I don’t know how the UK works though. I assume if that act comes into play it’s much like when martial law gets enacted within the military, where you know there will be dire consequences, it would signify that the investigation is not just a show.
#AbolishTheMonarchy