“Virginia Giuffre’s family made a statement about Prince Andrew’s arrest” links
  • February 19, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The family of the late Virginia Giuffre reacts to Prince Andrew’s arrest. I hope the arrest leads to charges for Andrew for what he did to Virginia and the other women. [JustJared]
Nicole Kidman is being pursued, but she’s not interested. [LaineyGossip]
My girl Sandra Huller wore a terrible Chanel jacket! [RCFA]
Olympic women’s hockey is a sapphic soap opera. [Jezebel]
Review of Song Sung Blue. [Pajiba]
A Republican congressman is a bigot & racist, surprise. [Buzzfeed]
Alex Skarsgard got his pecs out. [Socialite Life]
Celebrities at the Winter Olympics. [Hollywood Life]
How Wheel of Fortune celebrated Vanna White’s birthday. [Seriously OMG]
The new face of Sonic Burgers. [OMG Blog]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

14 Responses to ““Virginia Giuffre’s family made a statement about Prince Andrew’s arrest” links”

  1. samipup says:
    February 19, 2026 at 12:36 pm

    That book title and cover photograph breaks my heart.

    Reply
  2. Lady Digby says:
    February 19, 2026 at 12:47 pm

    My only regret about today is that Virginia didn’t live to see Andrew get arrested. RIP Virginia and thank you for your bravery in standing up.

    Reply
    • DianeS says:
      February 19, 2026 at 1:12 pm

      Sadly, Andrew is not being arrested for his abuse of Virginia. This arrest has to do with passing government secrets on to Jeffrey Epstein. I guess if prison is the end goal, anything works for me.

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        February 19, 2026 at 4:33 pm

        I feel the same. No one should speak for the victims, but from my armchair I say prison is prison, get him however they can. Bonus points if the lid is popped off the royal corruption maffia too.

  3. ThatGirlThere says:
    February 19, 2026 at 1:17 pm

    Virginia was failed as are the women and children victimized by Epstein and band of deviants and by all the enablers.

    Reply
    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      February 19, 2026 at 6:13 pm

      When Virginia Giuffre first sued Andrew, the royal sycophants questioned why SHE (the underage girl who was raped and trafficked by adult men) wasn’t being charged as a participant of Epstein’s trafficking. The ultimate “blame the victim.” And no, i am not making that up.

      Reply
  4. QuiteContrary says:
    February 19, 2026 at 2:53 pm

    Even if Andrew isn’t charged with trafficking, Virginia’s family is right to say she is part of the reason justice may be coming his way. If she hadn’t shown so much courage, his disgusting conduct would easily have been swept under the rug.

    Reply
  5. Kim says:
    February 19, 2026 at 3:54 pm

    Like many I don’t have a lot of hope that Andrew will be properly punished for all that he’s done. Today’s actions may end up being performative, and of course it’s very disappointing he’s not been arrested on the rape/trafficking. BUT it’s possible that this is just the tip of the iceberg. The fact that they are able to conduct searches on both homes and actually arrest him is very intriguing, and opens up the possibility that they can use this first search and arrest as a stepping stone to either find evidence on the trafficking and rape, and/or get him to incriminate himself under official questioning. Also witnesses may come forward to officials now that they see that they might actually be taken seriously. And hey, if it ends up he’s actually charged, goes to trial and is convicted on sharing of government secrets/misconduct it is still very serious with possible prison in his future. I’m having a hard time picturing them actually putting him in prison, but one can only hope. And at the end of the day, none of this would be happening without Virginia and her bravery.

    Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    February 19, 2026 at 5:02 pm

    I can’t wait to see the photo of Not Prince Andrew leaving the station all over every post tomorrow. All those weird stories about his family being worried about his mental health while he was fine being a public jack a** kind of sound like something he should be worried about now.

    Reply
  7. Elly says:
    February 19, 2026 at 6:29 pm

    Yes, let’s hope Andrew will be charged and get his deserved punishment. Virginia’s bravery helped lead to the Epstein files being released and to the investigation of Andrew’s misdeeds.

    Reply
  8. Greta G says:
    February 19, 2026 at 7:54 pm

    The picture of AMW in the back of the police car, after being released is the look of a man at Judgement Day. He is looking into the face of the devil & the devil has come for his due.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment