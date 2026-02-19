“Virginia Giuffre’s family made a statement about Prince Andrew’s arrest” links

The family of the late Virginia Giuffre reacts to Prince Andrew’s arrest. I hope the arrest leads to charges for Andrew for what he did to Virginia and the other women. [JustJared]
That book title and cover photograph breaks my heart.
Yes, me too. Happy effing birthday AMW, the gift you deserve, at last.
My exact same thought as I scrolled down & saw that photo. 💔
My only regret about today is that Virginia didn’t live to see Andrew get arrested. RIP Virginia and thank you for your bravery in standing up.
Sadly, Andrew is not being arrested for his abuse of Virginia. This arrest has to do with passing government secrets on to Jeffrey Epstein. I guess if prison is the end goal, anything works for me.
I feel the same. No one should speak for the victims, but from my armchair I say prison is prison, get him however they can. Bonus points if the lid is popped off the royal corruption maffia too.
Virginia was failed as are the women and children victimized by Epstein and band of deviants and by all the enablers.
When Virginia Giuffre first sued Andrew, the royal sycophants questioned why SHE (the underage girl who was raped and trafficked by adult men) wasn’t being charged as a participant of Epstein’s trafficking. The ultimate “blame the victim.” And no, i am not making that up.
Even if Andrew isn’t charged with trafficking, Virginia’s family is right to say she is part of the reason justice may be coming his way. If she hadn’t shown so much courage, his disgusting conduct would easily have been swept under the rug.
Like many I don’t have a lot of hope that Andrew will be properly punished for all that he’s done. Today’s actions may end up being performative, and of course it’s very disappointing he’s not been arrested on the rape/trafficking. BUT it’s possible that this is just the tip of the iceberg. The fact that they are able to conduct searches on both homes and actually arrest him is very intriguing, and opens up the possibility that they can use this first search and arrest as a stepping stone to either find evidence on the trafficking and rape, and/or get him to incriminate himself under official questioning. Also witnesses may come forward to officials now that they see that they might actually be taken seriously. And hey, if it ends up he’s actually charged, goes to trial and is convicted on sharing of government secrets/misconduct it is still very serious with possible prison in his future. I’m having a hard time picturing them actually putting him in prison, but one can only hope. And at the end of the day, none of this would be happening without Virginia and her bravery.
I can’t wait to see the photo of Not Prince Andrew leaving the station all over every post tomorrow. All those weird stories about his family being worried about his mental health while he was fine being a public jack a** kind of sound like something he should be worried about now.
Just read that he was released! Shameful!
Yes, let’s hope Andrew will be charged and get his deserved punishment. Virginia’s bravery helped lead to the Epstein files being released and to the investigation of Andrew’s misdeeds.
The picture of AMW in the back of the police car, after being released is the look of a man at Judgement Day. He is looking into the face of the devil & the devil has come for his due.