Royalist: King Charles needs to ‘publicly make Prince William co-monarch’

The headline for Tom Sykes’ latest Royalist Substack post is simply called “Enough!” For one brief moment, I thought Sykes rage-quit his Substack. But no, he didn’t rage-quit. He got a fresh briefing from Prince William’s allies and it’s too funny. You know how everything is in crisis in Windsor World because of the extensive fallout from the Epstein Files? You know how Prince Andrew is now being investigated by multiple police forces, and he was just arrested this morning? You know how King Charles enabled Andrew and signed off on Andrew’s settlement to Virginia Giuffre? You know how Prince William has been surrounded by Jeffrey Epstein’s cronies, allies and close friends for years? Well, all of that apparently adds up to “Charles isn’t getting it done, so William must be king now!” There isn’t an “O RLY?” big enough for this moment. From The Royalist:
We are in the midst of the biggest royal crisis since the abdication of 1936—and Prince William will use it to completely restructure the Crown. The only question is whether he gets to do that before or after his father’s death.
As Thames Valley Police assess allegations that women were trafficked to Royal Lodge the distinct possibility arises that it will emerge that King Charles knew a good bit about Prince Andrew’s long, fetid association with Jeffrey Epstein. That will leave prosecutors in [a] very uncomfortable position. If Andrew escapes conviction by saying he confided in the sovereign (the Paul Burrell defense) Charles’ reign will go down as utterly compromised by this ever-deepening scandal.
Let’s be clear: there are very real accusations of a sex trafficking ring centered on a prince who is still being bankrolled by his brother, a brother who attempted to rehabilitate him after his mother’s death, and who signed off on a $14 million dollar hush money payment to Virginia Giuffre when his mother was desperately ill.
In 1936, the monarchy faced destruction because a king chose personal desire over institutional duty. The solution was swift and brutal. Edward VIII went, was totally cut adrift and the Crown survived. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, by contrast, remains on the king’s estate.
William, who understands the structural threat Andrew poses to the monarchy, will not permit this situation to endure when he is king. Therefore it would make sense for the king, who has so badly mishandled this whole affair, to settle it now and tell Andrew to find his own place to live. He can use the excuse of new information emerging to alter Andrew’s settlement.
William has been begging his ailing father to act with clarity and determination for years. Charles should clearly strip Andrew of his place in the order of succession. He should obviously strip Beatrice and Eugenie of their titles.
Then: Harry.
William sees Andrew and Harry as different expressions of the same problem: entitlement divorced from service. The Sandringham Summit agreement was meant to draw a clean line. No HRH usage, uphold the values of the monarchy and forge commercial independence with dignity and without harming the crown. Instead, there were Netflix documentaries and memoirs dripping with grievance, allegations of racism, and Meghan printing up stationery styling herself as “HRH.” It’s a clear breach of contract.
The Sunday Times magazine recently ran a cover headlined “Arise, Queen Kate.” Charles was said to be irritated, not least because his and Camilla’s polling numbers remain in the gutter, while Catherine’s soars to heights not seen since Elizabeth II. But the headline also captured a truth no one inside the palace can ignore: the future has already arrived. The public’s emotional investment sits squarely with William and Catherine. In an age of relentless scrutiny, they are clean hands.
Charles may avoid the ignominy of abdication, but he needs to act now, and publicly make William co-monarch. Henceforth, all major decisions should be routed through William’s office, as Charles’ mother did for him. His cancer means he can plead illness—rather than confessing to the stunning incompetence with which he has handled this entire affair from start to finish.
[From The Royalist Substack]
William is deranged, my god. This piece shows that he doesn’t actually give a sh-t about Andrew’s depravity or all of the trafficking victims. William doesn’t actually care about the damage to the monarchy, which is very real. What William actually cares about is sticking a knife in his father’s back. What William actually cares about is using the Andrew situation to “punish” Harry. It’s a royalist fiction to describe William and Kate as having “clean hands” as well – William’s newly-hired crisis manager is playing Whack-a-Mole with all of the Epstein associates surrounding William. William’s big keen busywork scheme, Earthshot, is compromised because it was cofounded by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s torture-video-sending BFFs. A couple of William’s patronages took money from Epstein or had Epstein-allies on their board of trustees. No, William does not have clean hands. He’s just trying to use a crisis to his advantage.
Also: the dumbest f–king thing in the world for William to do at this moment is make a big f–king deal about how Harry should be punished just like Andrew. It comes across as crass, unserious and offensive to the very real victims of Andrew and Epstein. Andrew committed treason and sexually abused trafficked women and girls. Harry married a Black woman, moved to America and wrote a bestselling memoir. They are not the same, and it’s grossly offensive to treat them as such.
” Andrew committed treason and sexually abused trafficked women and girls. Harry married a Black woman, moved to America and wrote a bestselling memoir. They are not the same, and it’s grossly offensive to treat them as such.” This screams of the MAGA rallying cry “But Kamala’s laugh…” Because of course that is equally as bad as being a racist conman who tried to overthrow the government!
I believe that the monarch cannot be investigated for crimes. Or possibly be forced to testify or give evidence that would malign themselves or the monarchy.
With that in mind – a co-monarch makes complete sense. For William.
The monarch is literally above the law. They aren’t going to place William in that position until Charles is gone.
I guess Sykes just confirmed that Charles was running things before QEII died?
If this came from William it is deeply troubling.
The Windsors were the ones who breached the contract first, not Harry & Meghan.
Just want to add that IF there were a Sandringham ‘contract’, it was breached by the Palace long before Oprah, the docuseries and Harry’s memoir by reneging on security arrangements and transition funding for 12 months up to end March 2021. This, of course, is why commercial deals were essential. And the Sussexes legally retain their HRH styles, just agreed not to use them publicly or for business purposes. Which they don’t.
@Beth … Very well said, and quite true!
Game of Thrones indeed, as a poster said on another thread. You think that Charles and Camilla took the “Arise, Queen Kate” story badly? Well, William just doubled down, with a “come at me, bro” for good measure….this is going to get really ugly now
I love it for them.
This is ugly and I dont know why William doesn’t see that its not a good look for him. Comparing Harry and Andrew in ANY way shape or form is a horrible PR move – this line – “entitlement divorced from service” – is just deranged, because the entitled one is the one who barely works and yet demands more and more in terms of helicopters new housing more land more vacations etc.
This article is very damaging to william IMO because it shows that he doesnt care about the victims. He cares about using this situation to his advantage.
Uphold what values of the Monarchy? The values of what C&C did to Princess Diana or the values of what WanK are still doing to the Sussex’s? The value and morals to take cash from men who rape and torture trafficked women and children, and this list goes much deeper and is a lot longer. In all of it Im not seeing Willy as any great savior or moral compass when he’s chumming and getting his bags of cash from Epstein clients. Time to just defund this evil family.
Isn’t this a bit like putting the fox in charge of the hen house? Sure let’s get the incandescent with rage lazy ass incompetent to be co-king. Sure that will work 🤪🤪😂.
The crisis manager hasn’t been onboarded to all of the whatsapp groups yet, it seems. A competent pr person would never approve of this messaging and I’d be surprised if she hasn’t quit over Peg and Jason not listening to her. I think even in a crisis like this Peg will listen to Jason and his own effed up instincts before he listens to an outsider. If he wants a throne to ever sit on, he should hang on every word of Ravencroft and a horde of competent lawyers.
If I were Ravenscroft, I’d be scrubbing KP from my resume right now. There isn’t enough money in the world to pay for shoveling out these stables.
Nah. She’s not Bambi; she’s worked for Big Oil and IIRC, the Saudi (or was it the UAE?) government. And we know the BRF pays peanuts, the money comes from the next job after working for them
They need to stop with the lie that William and Kate know anything about service, or care anything about service. At least Charles and Camilla can make credible lip service to it.
Especially since they are on vacation right now. They don’t care about the people or service. Just the school run and endless vacation for these two…
I don’t think this is what the public wants. Why does this weird man keep going on about Kate’s polling numbers which are no where near the highs of Elizabeth and Diana and lower than Kate was polling when she was first married. It’s sheer fantasy. The public want justice for the victims not yet another new monarch!
William did not step up when his father was diagnosed with cancer. Why would he be capable of stepping up now?
Exactly @Morning this is half term and as per their contract they are on a luxury holiday leaving the King and Queen to both attend different events today and face shouted questions about Andrew. When the going gets tough Will goes missing so no, not great in a crisis, not even present but away on holiday!
Ummm just yesterday, Fogarty and others were calling William clumsy and out of touch. So the idea of saying he should be co-monarch at this moment in time is freaking hilarious. Truly. And delusional. And well, deeply out of touch.
Was Nostradamus in the room with Sykes when he was writing his column? 🤔
Charles needs to put scooter in His place now. And shut this down now.
To be fair this is only coming from Sykes and not any credible news outlets or sources. We don’t even know if this actually is a briefing from William or click bait from phycho sykes!
Apparently only the monarch is immune from prosecution so if Junior is made co monarch then would that save Will from also being arrested?
Oooh, interesting point.
So much flailing from the RF, their minions and the press – like an anthill that’s been kicked over.
Deranged and delusional. It’s got Tom Sykes’ name on it but we know who has briefed him. What a piece of trash.
I find it interesting timing and especially given its force. Andrew gets arrested. We know he’s still technically Prince Andrew, he’s still in the LoS… so it is possible for someone in his position to be arrested and questioned. An “unthinkable” has happened, a taboo breached. So is William concerned and need the “protection” of the top job? Remember Andrew hasn’t been arrested for pedo stuff, I believe it’s in relation to information being handed over. More standard stuff.
All of the palace people are steaming that Harry & Meghan are not in the Epstein files lol…trying so hard to drag them near this insane illegal disgraceful disgusting criminal pile of slop…
I don’t know who is the bigger tool? Tom sucks or wank . Wank is lazy as f. He And waity will be on vacation all the time as they are now . They do f all . At least chuck has a work ethic. As for tom sucks . If he keeps his head buried any further up wank and waity azzz, he will need an excavator to remove it .
And last thing . Meghan didn’t agree to one darn thing because they had they meeting when they got her out of the country. And if wank and waity and Tommy tool and the rest of these gutter rats don’t want Harry and Meghan to talk about the racist treatment she received. Then maybe oh I don’t know, don’t be f-I g racist . Jesus lord these people make me tired and mad
Tom Sykes and William 🟰 Dumb and Dumber.
I’m getting a visual in my mind of William as Jim Carey’s character, and now I can’t unsee it!
“ William sees Andrew and Harry as different expressions of the same problem: entitlement divorced from service”
How did he write this with a straight face? Entitlement divorced from service is William to a tee. It’s also Andrew. And Charles! It’s all of them. I’d say Harry is the one it least applies to since it sounds like he was treated like a poor, unwanted relation most of his life.
It’s totally delusional and a grossly disgusting and out of touch comparison that bit manages to underlay Andrew’s genuine crimes and make Harry’s actions, which are not crimes and never were, seem on par with Andrew’s.
That is a straight up comical line. I will for the life of me never understand why they pretend that no one can do service or philanthropy unless they are a working Royal. Is like they pretend that Invictus doesn’t exist, that Parent’s Network just doesn’t exist, that Archewell Philanthropies just doesn’t exist.
The entitlement is real but it’s coming from William. He feels entitled to run your life, use you as a scapegoat and co opt any of your successes as his own
Even more comical (even if it’s gallows humor) is the description of Edward VIII’s biggest crime as putting personal preference over duty. He was a Nazi!
But nice try William to brief “The Nazi, the treasonous pedophile and….erm…Harry. Totally a throughline there.” I guess we can expect more of this when William takes the throne to justify anything he wants to do to Harry
Considering that Charles just let the police arrest his own brother, William looks like a fool by feeding Sykes this nonsense.
The British people do not want a co monarch but more and more of them want no monarch.
Can anyone explain what exactly is a co monarch ? Is it like a president and vice president?
Monarch literally means “one leader” – They must be talking about a co-Regency. There aren’t too many examples of this. Maybe William & Mary? They ruled together.
William and Mary were husband and wife and first cousins
Yes! Please make William co-monarch as soon as possible! Then we can sit back with our popcorn, wine and s’mores while the BRF burns down to the ground.
I hope Camilla is sober/well enough to strike back. Have my popcorn ready!
So William wants to burn it all down, does he? It sounds like he wants to burn it down, so they’ll take his ” I’ll do whatever the F*** I want” version of the monarchy and keep it low key. Oh, Willy boy, you’re all going to go down. The public is scornful of all of them now, so even if they survive, they’re never going to have the adoration they want. Then people will question why exactly they have to spend their tax dollars on these people. It’s coming… it’s been happening but it’s going to get louder and louder until it’s all they hear.
I cannot believe he’s comparing Andrew to Harry TODAY.
ENOUGH
Exactly. They’ve done it for years, but now, with the most recent horrible accusations against Andrew? “Andrew has been accused of watching a girl six to eight years old being tortured with electric shocks by Ghislaine Maxwell”. GTFO Sykes.
Sykes should know that the monarchy doesn’t work that way. It’s a huge choice to step down, and being a bad leader isn’t going to get the ball rolling. Bad enough for Billy Idle that his cancer ridden father outworks him, but at the end of the day if William were to try and do an end run he would fund out just how unpopular he is. Plus Parliament isn’t going to do anything.
Of course he wants to be monarch. The monarch cannot be prosecuted. Whoever in the government that forced him to hire the crisis manager wasted their breath. Will-not is such an entitled knob that he will NEVER take their advice, shut up, grow up and save himself. HIS obsession with Harry should be studied. There is no comparison between the Sussexes leaving to save their well-being and Andrew/Fergie’s criminal deviance. The York Sisters were raised in pure chaos. No one in their orbit protected them from their chaotic monstrous parents. The royals, the media, their staff and the government are all complicit. Scapegoating the Sussexes and York sisters will not save anyone from the Esptein fallout.