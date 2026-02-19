Prince William is being dragged everywhere for his tone-deaf BBC Radio interview

Prince William did an interview with BBC Radio 1’s Life Hacks program, which aired on Wednesday. The point of the interview was William’s awareness-raising on male suicide prevention, which is one of his causes. Within the interview, William doltishly centered himself and spoke about his own mental health struggles, the main struggle being that it takes him a “long time to understand” his emotions. When I covered it yesterday, I argued that William has literally zero authenticity on these subjects given his long history of mocking his brother’s mental health journey, not to mention William’s deeply problematic behavior towards Meghan, his sister-in-law, who was struggling profoundly with suicidal ideation.
Well, I was so wrapped up in my “how dare William say this after the way he treated the Sussexes” rant that I missed another angle to why William was tone-deaf and out-of-touch. Luckily, commentator Shelagh Fogarty caught that angle. Fogarty’s argument is: why is Prince Andrew’s nephew centering men’s mental health instead of making any kind of reference to Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, or Andrew’s victims? Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and ex-Prince Andrew have literally left a trail of female victims, some of whom survived some devastating abuse at a young age. Why *this* moment to center men? And why did William sit down for a BBC Radio interview and he wasn’t asked one damn question about Andrew or Epstein?
Fogarty doubled-down on her statements in this LBC column – “Is this really the moment to centre Prince William’s mental health?” – which basically reiterated all of her points. One of her points is that it’s not just Prince Andrew who needs to be questioned by the police – King Charles and Prince William need to answer questions about what they knew and when, and what they did about it and what they did not do about it. As Fogarty writes: “Those questions have not been answered in any comprehensive way. They hang over the institution.” And this:
But timing matters. Context matters.At the heart of the Epstein scandal are women who say they were abused and exploited. Some have died; others continue to struggle with the long-term consequences of trauma and the exhausting pursuit of accountability. What damages the mental health of victims of abuse most profoundly is not only the original crime. It is the sense that powerful institutions close ranks. It is obfuscation, delay, or a refusal to confront uncomfortable truths.
That is why transparency is essential. Documentation relating to Prince Andrew’s time as a UK trade envoy should not sit sealed away for decades. It should be made available appropriately to investigators. The police appear to be looking again at aspects of this affair. They should have access to everything relevant.
Even Jacob Rees-Mogg has argued that princes cannot expect privacy in matters of this kind. I would not go so far as to say they are entitled to none; everyone requires some private space. But when it comes to potential accountability in a case involving serious allegations and international scrutiny, privacy cannot extend to shielding records or avoiding full disclosure.
At present, everything senior royals say risks sounding like noise until the central question is addressed: what did they know about Andrew’s associations and alleged activities, and when did they know it? That information may not implicate them personally. But it goes to the heart of whether the institution sought to protect one of its own rather than prioritise the truth.
In that light, a high-profile appearance focused on the Prince of Wales’s own mental resilience feels, at best, clumsy. At worst, it appears out of touch. It invites the question: whose mental health is being centred at this moment?
If the royal family insists that victims are at the forefront of its thoughts, then that priority must be demonstrated in substance. Not in a single line in a written statement, but in full cooperation with investigators, in transparency over past decisions, and in a clear acknowledgement of the seriousness of what occurred.
She’s exactly right. While my coverage centered William as well, I did that to point out his rank hypocrisy at a personal level, given his behavior towards his brother and sister-in-law. But this is a huge problem as well: that in the midst of the monarchy’s crisis over Andrew, Epstein and Maxwell, the heir to the throne is not actually talking about the victims he supposedly cares about, nor is he addressing the actual crisis or what he personally knows. No one could even get William on the record about Ahmed bin Sulayem, the cofounding partner in Earthshot, who was also sending torture videos to his BFF Jeffrey Epstein.
Emily Maitlis was furious about William’s appearance on Life Hacks as well, and she popped off on The News Agents. One of the points she made is… how can Andrew’s nephew not be asked any questions about Andrew? I have a theory about that, actually, beyond the “of course they wouldn’t ask him about Andrew in the first place?” I think the interview was likely recorded weeks ago, actually.
“The Royals figure, once you open the door – the genie is out”.
Prince William has avoided all mention of his uncle, Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, in a BBC interview.
So are the Royals concerned that addressing the situation, signals a point of no return?@jonsopel | @maitlis pic.twitter.com/gbTHWjbz6V
— The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) February 18, 2026
Women were trafficked to Buckingham Palace. Yeah, Charles and William need to answer many questions, like what did they know and for how long have they known. And why did they protect him.
110000% this! It’s this simple.
Can I just add, without trying to divert focus from getting justice to the victims, this is also a great opportunity to open the can of worms about their maffia style robbery of public coffers, insider trading while in office (and not just Andrew), and spying, which equals treason. Andrew invited a horde of shady characters into crown estate (publicly owned) and royal property and not just pimps and trafficked children and women but actual spies and other bad actors to whom he handed over all kinds of information and whatnot. Was Andrew the only one who did that on the regular? So Peg might not have known about his degenerate sexual abuse of victims, but what about all of the above?? Let’s start with Earthsh’t: what did the “torture video guy” get in return for his millions other than face time with awkward intellectual oatmeal William????
I believe that Chuckles and Peg don’t answer those questions because the answer is they have know exactly what the pedo was doing and they have known for a long time. I believe that’s why a crisis manager was hired. I suspect that more will come out about just what the royal family knew and for how long and they are running a distraction campaign but this is way bigger than any distraction campaign can cover!
Right? I’m all for publicly pressuring them on what they knew but if they ever did answer they are just going to lie lie lie.
Exactly what I was planning to say.. I am really glad to see some people in the media keeping the focus and pressure on chuck and Willy.
William and Kate can only consider issues that affect them personally. It’s always about them. Kate’s interest in early ears was because she had young kids. Where has that gone? William talks about mental health in terms of his own emotions. They just can’t see beyond the end of their noses because they honestly don’t care about anyone other than themselves. Why hasn’t Mr. Modern King Scooter expressed sorrow for the Epstein victims? This isn’t just a case of “stiff upper lip.” He honestly doesn’t care. Could the pro-monarchy members of the British public finally be catching on?
Of course the BRF is worried about saying too much, before all the facts are out (drip, drip, drip…) Again, there’s a playbook. See also: reparations for colonization and slavery
Step 1: DARVO
Step 2: When that fails, express “deep concern” or some such. Try not to screw it up like Edward, who pulled a “whatever love is” Windsor-style with “whoever the victims are”
Step 3: Do NOT under any circumstances express anything that could be construed as accepting responsibility or blame, such as an apology. If you do that, a red neon sign in all Royal offices starts blinking “BEWARE LAWSUITS! MONEY AT RISK”
Step 4: Deflect with anything you’ve got saved for a rainy day (George goes to Marlborough, not Eton! Peter is finally getting married, OOOH A ROYAL WEDDING!) or something about a less-loved member of the RF (the Yorks, Harry and Meghan…)
Step 5: Organize rock-paper-scissors and poker games among the senior royal staff (Grey Suits Men) about who’s going to fall on his sword when the RF grandly announces MISTAKES WERE MADE, WE’LL CLEAN THE STABLES NOW! I’m thinking Sir Edward Young, who was there for both QEII and Charles and has already announced his retirement, is the obvious choice
100% no notes
Yup! @LadyEsther
🎯🎯🎯😭
Lol, love it. Is there a Step 6 for when the wolves are still hungry?
I agree with all of that, Lady Esther, but I also agree with Emily Maitlis: Something has changed.
The RF’s usual tactics may not work here because you have Republic and Gordon Brown pushing for accountability and Andrew getting arrested and younger people no longer committed to the monarchy.
It’s probably bad for William’s mental health to be asked about his knowledge of his uncle’s decades of perversion and corruption.
Especially when his own perversion and corruption might be thrust into this unwelcome spotlight. It’s legacy media we are talking about. It must be awful for his mental health.
🎤💧
After yesterday’s public ire William probably blew a gasket and forced Charles to urgently do something about Andrew which is why the police went to Wood Farm today, on his birthday. William most likely was incandescent with rage y by end of yesterday. 🤷🏽♀️
Kudos to Shelagh Fogarty for making a very important point and drawing attention to William’s hypocrisy.
I believe he and KC knew about the impending investigation, search warrant and arrest warrant for some time, and have been busy scrubbing any trail of their own criminal shit from the scope of the search warrant. This interview might have been recorded some time ago and it probably hit from left field considering how incompetent his team is. Where was the crisis manager when he prepared for this interview??? They are probably throwing money at her left and right just to stay if she hasn’t quit already. My little bet with myself says her departure will be leaked to the Fail by the end of February.
Scoots only has,fits about harry.
I really appreciate how even toned Shelagh was in pointing this out. I think these peoples are clearly garbage, but she pointed it out in the only way it would land without an easy way to deflect.
William doesn’t want to answer questions about what he knew or when. The fact that Charles issued a cooperation statement but William has so far issued nothing besides a “we support Charles’ statement” actually seems like Willy is worried, or Willy is too lazy to do more.
I feel all of these reactions, from Kaiser and the other commentators referenced here, are valid and relevant.
I think even now some are going too easy. This quote from the excerpt above struck me: “… a high-profile appearance focused on the Prince of Wales’s own mental resilience feels, at best, clumsy. At worst, it appears out of touch.”
I disagree. At best it is disingenuous and self-serving.
At worst, it is open lobbying for the men involved in these scandals — from Andrew through William & the rest of the royals, on out through the layers of rich, influential abusers & criminals all over the world — to be not only excused for their actions, but fully centered as victims to be sympathized with & protected.
THEY ALL BELIEVE THEY HAVE THE GOD-GIVEN RIGHT TO DO WHATEVER THE HELL THEY WANT TO SATISFY THEIR DESIRES.
Look at the case of Gisèle Pelicot. Ordinary men turn out to be monsters — how much more so those insulated from consequences by wealth & privilege?
Yes, saying it looks clumsy and out of touch is true but is also still very much tip toeing around what could be said.
This.
Sorry to center William but you know he’s on a beach somewhere drinking a crackbaby. So yeah, it’s doubtful his thoughts are with the victims or ever have been. Good for Fogarty and Maitlis for calling it out but of course they could also go harder.
@Jais
Oh, I’m sure BillyIdle has spent plenty of time thinking about the women who are the victims and survivors in these horrors.
Lots and lots of time blaming them for not just understanding their proper place in the hierarchy. Figuring out how to silence them and direct attention away from them. Wondering what some of them know about him. Calling them vile names and traducing their characters in private to anyone who will listen.
After all, they threaten his livelihood, his comfort, his standing in the world. And we know how he reacts to any perceived threat.
PRINCE CHARLES, KATE MIDDLETON, CHARLES&CAMILLA ARE ACCESSORYS AND THEY ALL SHOULD BE INVESTIGATED TOO, THEY AIDED PRINCE ANDREW. PAID TO SILENCE THE VICTIM, PAID FOR AND GAVE PRINCE ANDREW SECURITY, THEIR PRESS LIED & COVERED UP FOR PRINCE ANDREW, & THEY USED THEIR PRESS TO SLANDER MEGHAN SUSSWX TO DISTRACT FEOM PRINCE ANDREW WRONG DOONGS😡🤬
Yes, they diverted attention from guilty as hell Andrew to the innocent Harry and Meghan. Despicable.
Sky news reported that Will recorded this interview at the end of January. Currently he is on half-term holiday with the children. Today the King and the Queen are doing events NOT W and K who are inevitably on holiday NOT fielding shouted questions at them. Typical.
W and K are at best, a couple of wet noodles
…bear with me. If you’re a believer in conspiracies, no one is as stupid as this crisis manager would have to be, if she were acting in good faith. I mean. The first law of PR when you’re on the defensive is, say nothing. Plead for time to cooperate with the authorities. If this is something that requires intervention, you stand ready to support their right to take measures to uphold the law. And…. Scene. Go silent. That WanK have been panicking palpably for the past week, throwing paint at the wall to see what sticks, suggests either the crisis manager is an agent of chaos seeded in their midst with some Machiavellian intrigue in mind, or, she’s quite frankly gone insane. WTF was anyone thinking when they went to air with this???? Why was it not embargoed — at the very least — until WanK were back from half term break?
I am surprised he didn’t have a prepared statement ready to say to reporters: “We are very much not a human trafficking pedophile family.”
“We are very much not a human trafficking pedophile treasonous corrupt embezzling purjuring perverting the course of justice family.”
That is way too many big words for him, lol
William’s advocacy on mental health should have been questioned after the Oprah interview. The questions that are being posed to the Palace now should’ve been asked then.
William is nothing if not self-centered and clumsy. Kudos to Shelagh Fogarty for highlighting the trauma of Epstein’s victims.
She rightly skewered William’s cluelessness.
Christmas 2024 I won Kings And Queens of England book edited by Iain Dale by submitting a crossword.Naturally the last chapter was on Charles and it’s author was Fogarty. She wrote admiringly of him and his heir then and deemed William to be an excellent king to be. I disagreed with her assessment of the heir so I am pleased to read her criticism here. The Mirror excerpts over the weekend about how he was impacted by Kate’s cancer treatment was just as tone deaf. He’s obsessed by his own feelings to the exclusion of anyone else. Sucks to be him!