Princess Kate had big ‘reservations’ about taking on the ‘Princess of Wales’ title

When Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, Queen Elizabeth II gave the newlyweds a ducal title, and they became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In the Cambridge days, Kate’s “people” would often talk endlessly about how she’s “the future queen” and “don’t forget, she’ll be queen consort one day!” They always skipped over the actual hierarchy of the monarchy, which is that one day, Kate would become the Princess of Wales. As we learned in 2022, Kate never wanted to be called the Princess of Wales. Maybe her eye was always on the true prize (being queen) or maybe she didn’t actually want the title which was so closely associated with Princess Diana. Whatever it was, Kate wasn’t looking forward to being called “the Princess of Wales.” Well, as you can imagine, Russell Myers tries to spin Kate’s reticence (or whatever it was) into a positive in his new book, William & Catherine.
Kate Middleton had mixed feelings about taking on her title as the Princess of Wales, a royal styling that was closely associated with her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
In the new biography William and Catherine, The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story (out March 10), author Russell Myers traces the couple’s journey, including the change to their royal roles following the 2022 death of Queen Elizabeth, which made Prince William the new heir.
King Charles, 77, announced in his first speech as monarch that William and Kate would be the new Prince and Princess of Wales: “Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru, the country whose title I have been so greatly privileged to bear during so much of my life and duty. With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the centre ground where vital help can be given.”
Although King Charles had discussed his plans with his son, now 43, and daughter-in-law, now 44, in the years leading up to his accession, Myers explains in his new book that Princess Kate was initially reluctant about taking on the title, as it had last belonged to Princess Diana. (When Charles married the future Queen Camilla in 2005, his new wife opted to be known as the Duchess of Cornwall instead of the Princess of Wales out of deference to Diana.)
“Courtiers said that while Catherine had a full appreciation ofthe history associated with the role, she was determined to find her own path,” Myers writes. “But Catherine had also privately expressed to William and to Charles her reservations about taking over the title, conscious of the British public’s exceptional feeling for, and connection to, Princess Diana even 25 years after her death.”
A former senior aide to William and Kate tells Myers, “This tells you how considered she is. She is benevolent with her intentions, but also wishes to carve out her own role for both herself and her family, which in many ways looks very different to how generations of royals have acted in the past,” the former aide adds. “She is very aware the pace that she wants to progress and the way in which she sees her future role within the institution, and I think when she was convinced to take the title on, and there was a bit of convincing, she felt that while there would be inevitable comparisons with Diana, she could manage it in her own way while having full respect for the way Diana carved out a very different role for herself within the royal family.”
I actually think there was some self-awareness on Kate’s part that she would never really be able to compete with Diana or Diana’s memory in any way. Diana was a workhorse – it’s like pulling teeth to get Kate to do two events a month. Diana was one of the most trendsetting fashionistas in the world – Kate wanders around in doll wigs and Meghan cosplay. Diana was vivacious, funny, charming, charismatic and sassy – Kate is none of those things. Incidentally, this is why Camilla never wanted to be called “Princess of Wales” either, even though she technically had that title when she married Charles.
Anyway, I remember what happened right after QEII died – William and Kate immediately embraced the Cornwall ducal title, which came to them automatically. They immediately changed their social media to call themselves the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. I think they were surprised when King Charles, in his first speech, called them the Prince and Princess of Wales. Everyone else was surprised too, because it wasn’t supposed to be automatic, and there was supposed to be some kind of investiture in Wales for the title. William and Kate have always refused to do that investiture though.
This is why all the picking and choosing of titles and who is called what started by Charles to gloss over Camilla is so damaging to the monarchy. The heir to the throne becomes the Prince of Wales. Period. Camilla was Princess of Wales from day 1. Edward’s kids are a Prince and Princess. Etc. once you start playing these games then what is the point of any of it? (Not that it has any real point.) but once you show it’s malleable then….
Camilla opted. Or was told to use one of her other titles duchess of cornwall instead of princess of Wales.
Well, not quite though. the heir to the throne is the Duke of Cornwall. Prince of Wales is a special title that has to be given by the monarch. The cornwall title is automatic. Camilla was princess of wales from day 1 because she married the prince of wales. But Charles had a period of time when he was duke of cornwall but not prince of wales (he was named PoW in 58.)
But regardless I think your overall point has merit. The titles either mean something or they dont. They’re either automatic or they aren’t. When they start talking about who can and can’t use prince/ss titles or whatever, it just makes the whole thing look optional.
I’m not sure whether I believe that Kate was reluctant to be princess of wales. I can see a normal person not wanting the direct comparison to diana but she’s always courted that comparison. You dont cosplay as your dead MIL if you DONT want that comparison. Maybe it was a performative reluctance.
The Prince of Wales title and the Princess of Wales title feel kind of cursed really. Probably bc they should belong to Wales.
Thinking back to Diana, it wasn’t just that she worked a lot, it’s also that she had impact. She chose her projects well and they were not always easy choices. (Her work around AIDS, land mines etc).
William is always banging on about “impact”, but he hasn’t the first clue what it actually means or how to achieve it – and nor does his lazy, vapid wife.
There was no investiture for William because the people of Wales largely do not want him (not just William, any English prince). It would have brought protests and debates whether it is even necessary to have the title (it isn’t). So it was a smart move to just declare it and move on. I wonder if the title survives all the way to prince George.
Hopefully there’s a referendum and the Welsh are allowed to decide. The result will have impact!
I’m actually not persuaded by the argument that either the whole pageant is pre-choreographed, or, it can’t happen at all. That all the titles, styles, orders of precedence, etc. are set in stone, or none of them are legitimate. I think the fascination is in the nuances, where you see them make changes. To wit: the late Queen adjusted the order of precedence in favour of born-in royals when Charles married Camilla, otherwise, Princess Anne would have had to curtsy to her. Elizabeth II made sure that would never happen. LOL. And hats off to her initiative. It was within her considerable powers of discretion. And she kept her powder dry for when she really needed to blast someone into submission. She was not a pushover, she just selected her battles *very* carefully. Which leaves the mess with Andrew all the more messy.
