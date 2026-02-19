Myers: The palace ‘considered’ making Prince Harry ‘governor-general of Canada’

In April 2019, the Times had a bombshell story about what was happening behind the scenes at Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace as courtiers tried to figure out what to do about Prince William and Kate on one side, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the other side. There were multiple quotes and revelations in this piece which proved to be accurate. Not only accurate, but prescient about the real fear (within the palace) that they were simply going to lose Harry and Meghan’s star power if they didn’t properly manage them. Palace officials were talking openly about sending Harry and Meghan away, outside of the UK, but in an official capacity with some kind of title and job, like governor-general of Canada or Australia, or UK trade ambassadors. In Spare, Harry confirmed that those discussions took place as well. Within all of the “how do we harness the Sussexes’ rock-star power” discussions, there was Prince William, like a bump on a log, his insecurities front and center. A source told the Times: “People are telling William, ‘Don’t worry. Your influence will grow and Harry’s will fade.’ This is peak Harry.”
Within this same Times piece, sources confirmed that William had been “reaching out to senior figures in the media as he prepares for kingship and by the apparent decision of those same newspapers to side with the palace over Meghan and Harry by peddling the most negative coverage of the duchess’s relationship with her father, Thomas Markle.” One source said, “The danger to them is that Meghan is going to be bigger than Diana.” And that’s why William was 100% behind the effort to simply get Harry and Meghan out of the country: “In some ways it would suit William to get his brother out of the country for a few years and Meghan as far away as possible.” Well, obviously, Russell Myers’ new book, William & Catherine, has completely reimagined this royal history.
Buckingham Palace considered making Prince Harry the governor-general of Canada to keep him and Meghan in the royal fold, a new biography has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were said to have been presented with a range of five different scenarios during “round the clock negotiations” before the infamous Sandringham Summit in January 2020, which decided the terms of their exit from the Royal family.
In a new book about the Prince and Princess of Wales, a former courtier said that the options laid before Harry and Meghan “clearly demonstrate that they were hardly left fending for themselves in an environment that wasn’t interested in looking after them”.
Russell Myers, the author, quotes another palace insider as saying “nothing was ever good enough” for the Duke and Duchess, who would ultimately go on to relocate to Montecito, California, and achieve their goal of financial independence from the Firm. Simon Case, Prince William’s then private secretary, was involved in the crunch palace discussions to find a workable solution for Harry and Meghan stepping back as senior royals.
The suggested governor-general role would have seen Harry become the monarch’s representative in the former British colony, a member of the Commonwealth, but it transpired that only a Canadian national could fill the role.
“We’d spent months trying to work out a role for them and every time we thought someone had cracked it, there would end up being several reasons why it couldn’t work,” said a senior palace source. “Harry being governor-general of Canada wouldn’t happen because you need to be Canadian, various ideas of them working across Africa had security implications, or someone else was already doing the job – it was almost an impossible task,” they added.
But during the discussions between the three principal private secretaries of the late Queen, the then Prince Charles and Prince William, as well as a handful of senior communications personnel from each household, no workable solution was found.
Myers writes that, at the time, Meghan left her husband “to face the music alone”, as she joined their son in Canada amid her now well-documented growing unhappiness within the royal fold.
Of the different options available to the couple – who pitched a half-in, half-out arrangement – the senior palace source explained that they “got nothing in return” in the way of useful ideas from the Duke and Duchess. They said: “We already knew they were intent on signing commercial deals and that just wasn’t going to work within the model. So we kept saying to them, ‘How do you want this to work? Do you actually have a tangible plan that could help us?’, but we got nothing in return.”
In Myers’ new book, courtiers insist that palace staff had “bent over backwards” to accommodate the couple, but to no avail. A former courtier described the Sussexes as a pair of “loose cannons” who were not trusted within the wider household.
As I pointed out, even as early as March and April 2019, there were open conversations about “where to send Harry & Meghan” and “we need to get them out of the country” and “will William freak out if we send them to Australia or Canada?” By the time the Sandringham Summit came along, many of these options had been discussed for the better part of a year. The problem was that by January 2020, Prince William and then-Prince Charles had decided on a different course of action: they decided that the Sussexes needed to be pushed out completely, no half-in solution, no protection, sink or swim. Charles and William’s calculation was that the Sussexes would never succeed, that they would divorce and Harry would come crawling back home eventually. That’s why “the printer was broken.” As for “Meghan left her husband ‘to face the music alone’…” They literally refused to meet with Harry AND Meghan. They only agreed to the summit after Meghan left the UK. They wanted to get Harry alone so they could steamroll him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Not sure of the exact protocol but it has been many years since the UK got to pick the Governor General of Canada. And they certainly would never have been allowed to oust a sitting Governor General and replace him/her with anyone else. Not saying I wouldn’t have loved to have Harry as our Governor General but BP gimme a break, that was never going to happen!
Absolutely. It’s the PM of Canada who appoints the Governor General. Buckingham palace has nothing to do with the decision, although they do approve of the appointee.
So technically it is not the constitutional law that it be a Canadian (the language was “British subject”), but it’s been the accepted practice for over 65 years. That’s the only reason it’s not been put into law…because no one in Britain has been stupid enough to try to suggest a non-Canadian….well, not stupid enough until now apparently. 🙄
Interesting trivia; Until the 1950s GGs were British aristocracy who rarely spent time in Canada. Then all GGs since the 1950s were Canadian-born, until 1999 when a Hong-Kong born refugee to Canada was appointed (and a welcomed choice). But of course she was a Canadian citizen at the time.
As much as I like Harry as a person, the arrogance of British courtiers even thinking they could make him GG is some colonial bullshit.
They are clearly unaware of the 1937 Statue of Westminster that provided control to the Canadian PM to decide who gets to be GG as well as the 1982 Repatriation Act which returned all remaining powers to Canada
And GGs have only been Canadian since the 1950s. And all of them have been extremely qualified in terms of education etc. yes in the late 1800s the GG was a royal, but for the courtiers to still believe that Canada is just going to treated that way? Yeah they can fuck off.
It tells us a lot that the palace courtiers apparently thought “We’ll exile Harry over to Canada – that’ll shut him up and solve all of our problems!”.
They seem to have missed the memo that Canada is sovereign and the monarch no longer directly appoints the GG. Also, Canada is not Siberia!
Meghan was not allowed by Charles and scooter to be at those summit meetings. Scoots wanted to break up the Sussex marriage
I think he wants his brother to live a life as miserable as he perceives his to be, so anyone or anything that makes Harry happy and a stronger person has to be attached and gotten rid of.
I think they were scared of Meghan..she is smart,respectfully speaks her mind and would not have let them steamroll them together. In typical fashion they probably thought she was going to be the angry black woman and put them in their place.
Want New Zealand in the mix as well? Anyways yeah they waited till
Meghan left the country to have the Sandringham summit with Harry so this is some bullshit.
Funny that had they just let them be rock stats for a couple of years, it would have eventually simmered down, even the Keens had massive interest after marriage.Now they are still boring AND not in control of the Sussexes.
Yeah but Harry and Megs weren’t going to stop working, thus guaranteeing that there would be interest in them. William and Kate never *began* working.
“the printer was broken.”
Do not understand this statement??? Who said it>>>
Harry talks about this in Spare. At the end of the Sandringham summit when he asked for a printout of the agreement that has just been decided, I’m not sure if it was in reference to the security arrangements or something else he was told ” the printer was broken” by one of the senior courtiers I’m not sure if it was the bee or the wasp. Harry called him out for lying though, and he said the guy got really red. Basically they didn’t want Harry to have any evidence of what they had discussed or anything that they had promised him.
I think it was that they were going to discuss four or five options, but only two options were presented (all in and all out), because the printers were broken and they couldn’t print out the rest.
Afterwards of course Harry went and asked and the printers were never broken.
During the Sandringham summit several options were discussed. From staying in over half-in/half-out to completly out. Harry recognised soon enough, they were only interested on one option: Nummer 5, complete exit. The evidence was right on the table: only agreement 5 was printed out. When Harry asked why, the bee told him the printer was broken. After the summit H strolled down to the offices and asked for the printer. It was perfectly fine…
It was about the draft of a statement to be publicly released announcing the outcome of the Sandringham meeting. A statement announcing #5 of the five options proposed – full severance – had already been prepared by the time the meeting took place, before the final decision, in theory, would have been decided on. In Spare Harry indicates the family was pushing for #1, continuing the status quo. Barring that, “they would only accept Option 5”. Half in/half out, #3, was never really on the table. And it was the Bee (was that Young?) with the conveniently broken printer, that wasn’t.
Wow!! That’s all I have got for this continuation of white washing of the true history!!
The timing of this book filled with lies and twisted truths right in the middle of the lies and twisted truths about AMW blowing up in Chuck and Willy’s faces is truly interesting.. hopefully there is backlash from this drivel RM wrote for Willy also.
The problem with all of this whitewashing is that it just ignores the real issue. They will never admit that they screwed up by prioritizing Williams petty jealousies over the actual job that the monarchy is supposed to be. Harry and Meghan were hard workers, they were popular, and they were successful in their initiatives. Any well run company regardless of how the CEO or COO felt and were in their feelings about being outshined would have told them to kick rocks. They’re good for the overall company and brand and our longevity, should have been the response. But they’re not a well-rounded company despite what they like to claim. They’re staffed by lazy people at the lower levels who don’t want to work, and by territorial jerks at the higher levels who behave as if they are royals themselves.
They didn’t expect Harry to marry Meghan. They tried to stop the wedding. They wanted Meghan gone. 🫤
Toni Morrison described racism as a profound psychological “distraction” and a social construct used to uphold white supremacy, famously stating, “The function, the very serious function of racism is distraction. It keeps you from doing your work”. She argued that racism forces marginalized people to constantly explain their humanity.
Thankfully the Sussexes are far away from that toxic dysfunctional royal ‘mafia’ family and institution. Thankfully Harry wrote Spare so we have a historical record from him. Thankfully the Sussexes spoke out to Oprah and on their Netflix docu-series. Thankfully Harry did the interviews he did over the years to state the facts and expose the truth in his own voice on television about how that toxic dysfunctional family denied them duty of care by removing their security and then ‘fed them to the wolves’ – an establishment stitch up. Consequently we have been able to assess the poor treatment he and Meghan received and compare it to the cover up and protection the Windsors provided to Prince Andrew to shield him from accountability for his lies and his involvement with Epstein’s sex trafficking network.
The Windsor family should be ashamed of themselves but they are not. They refuse to accept accountability for their wrongs against the Sussexes. They instead choose to push propaganda to rewrite history. Fortunately history of the Windsor family’s and royal institution’s cruelty is etched in Prince Harry’s and Princess Diana’s individual very personal memoir/biography (in their own words) which are both authentically and emotionally riveting.
This is to Dee(2), 100% agreed.
I’m sorry, but if there is any truth to this – “Harry being governor-general of Canada wouldn’t happen because you need to be Canadian” – it just shows what a clownshow it is/was over there.
They considered the idea of naming Hary G-G of Canada until someone was like “oh crap never mind you need to be Canadian”??
along with any and all other flaws in that plan (I dont even know how Governors General are named or appointed – or is it elected?) the fact that they even considered him for a Canadian position when he is not Canadian is just……what a bunch of idiots.
Meghan’s outfits for that March trip will always be iconic. That green dress is my favorite but they are all gorgeous. Her walking into the Abbey is such a MOMENT.
GGs are appointed upon recommendation by the PM for about five to seven year terms which can be renewed. (Or cut off like Julie Payette because she crossed many lines ).
The GG is the representative of the monarch which means when laws are passed it is the GG who provides royal assent and they do ceremonial things that the head of state does.
If you look at the list of GGs since the 1950s, they have all been massively credentialed and qualified, more than any member of the royal family, and they are usually all bilingual.
Yeah, it’s really sounding like they tried to just dust off and reuse the plans for Edward and Wallis (exile to the Bahamas) without taking into consideration how things have changed since WWII.
Either they did not realize that the monarch no longer directly appoints the GG, or they didn’t put any thought or research into it at all and assumed that Canada would just go along with whatever they wanted. Both options are quite insulting!
So these clowns kept offering options that they knew were not available. Give me a f break. Betty herself and all the British media gleefully reported that half in was not an option. You’re either in or you’re out . These people like Russel and all these other Brits media dip shits really think the pups stupid. And Kaiser is correct, they only agreed to meet with Harry because Meghan was gone and they knew that if she was there she won’t have let them steam roll her
Sorry Russell but I believe what Harry wrote in Spare and stated truthfully in interviews not whatever revisionist tropes you’re trying to sell.
I remember in SPARE, Harry writing that Camilla was the one who suggested the Governor General position. It was never proposed at the Sandringham Summit. Myers is just cutting and pasting.
Myers’ book is totally being overshadowed by Andrew’s arrest lol … it’s exactly what this revisionist piece of crap deserves.