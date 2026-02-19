Police are doing an extensive search of Prince Andrew’s former home Royal Lodge

Over two weeks ago, the degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew was forced to flee Royal Lodge, his palatial mansion on the Windsor Castle estate. You see, at the end of January, a huge cache of documents from the Epstein Files was released, and the documents showed that Andrew was up to his neck in depraved human trafficking, as well as some kind of quid pro quo situation with Jeffrey Epstein in which Andrew passed along classified material. After those documents were released, Andrew was seen waving and smiling to tourists on the Windsor estate. King Charles freaked out and ordered Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge immediately. Andrew was then moved into Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate. Since then, the news has just gotten worse and worse for Andrew, and then this morning, Andrew was arrested at Wood Farm and taken into custody.
I’m doing some housecleaning on all of the information coming out in the hours since Andrew’s arrest. Do you know that Sarah Ferguson hasn’t been in the UK in weeks? When Andrew was forced out of Royal Lodge, Sarah apparently flew out of the country immediately. First, she went to the French Alps with some friends, then she went to Qatar. According to Hello, Sarah is still there. Which is wise? Surprisingly so – Sarah’s instincts kicked in and she got the f–k out of the UK in a hurry. I kind of wonder if she’ll ever go back.
Earlier this week, seven other police forces confirmed that they had opened up investigations and probes into Andrew’s criminal activities. Thames Valley Police reportedly opened up the first investigation, and they were the ones arresting Andrew this morning, at around 8 am GMT. They are also the police force executing search warrants at Royal Lodge AND Wood Farm. I wonder if they’ll share their findings with the other seven police forces investigating Andrew.
The BBC reports that the Thames Valley police are still searching Royal Lodge and they will likely be there for a while, because Royal Lodge is so huge and apparently much of Andrew’s life and possessions are still there. Per the BBC, “There has been a lot of activity around the gates which lead to Royal Lodge, with a number of uniformed police officers guarding the scene while searches are being carried out. We don’t know how long the searches will go on for, but given the size of the property it may take a while.”
Last week, former British prime minister Gordon Brown revealed that he had done an extensive examination of the Epstein Files, especially the documents regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking operation within the UK. Brown revealed that he had basically written up his own investigative report and submitted it to the police, showing them which avenues to explore further, especially in regard to Stansted Airport, which was seemingly a major port for how Epstein trafficked girls and women. Today, Brown revealed that he also submitted a five-page letter to “several UK police forces, including the Metropolitan Police, Sussex Police and Thames Valley Police, providing new and additional information from the Epstein files.” That’s really badass.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND – JULY 01: Former Prime Minister and Multibank Founder Gordon Brown is seen during the two year anniversary event of the Homewards programme on July 01, 2025 in Sheffield, England.
Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 16, 2025.
Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 16, 2025.
Prince Andrew arriving for the Requiem Mass service for the Duchess of Kent, at Westminster Cathedral, central London. Picture date: Tuesday September 16, 2025.
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince Andrew and Anne, the Princess Royal at Westminster Cathedral after the requiem mass for the Duchess of Kent.
London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. The Duchess of York, Prince Andrew at Westminster Cathedral after the requiem mass for the Duchess of Kent.
Former Prime Minister and Multibank Founder Gordon Brown, speaks during a two-year anniversary event for the Homewards programme in Sheffield.
Featuring: Former Prime Minister and Multibank Founder Gordon Brown
Where: Sheffield, United Kingdom
When: 01 Jul 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The congregation and Members of the Royal Family depart for the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, London
Featuring: Prince Andrew
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
The congregation and Members of the Royal Family depart for the Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral, London
Featuring: Prince Andrew
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 16 Sep 2025
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Do they really think that the pedo left evidence at Royal Lodge? I mean he was pretty stupid but does anyone think that Charles got him out of there quickly (under the guise of seeing him smiling and waving) because he knew of the investigation and wanted to have the place searched himself to remove any incriminating information?
I really don’t but I genuinely hope the arrest signals they have enough to charge him.
I would bet there is evidence there because I highly doubt he ever thought he would be searched or arrested. My mind keeps going to crime documentaries and dramas, rapist and serial killers like to keep something of their victims.. who knows what he has hidden in those teddy bears he is so particular about.
Yes that’s true but what I want to know is did Chuckles know of the investigation and quickly get the pedo out so that Chuckles could have people go in and search for incriminating evidence before the police could get there?
Isn’t Andrew a bit of a hoarder? If he is there’s probably files still in his possession
Andrew has lived a life of extreme privilege. He NEVER thought he would be arrested and his living spaces would be searched. He hoards and collects treasures like a magpie. Remember the kerfuffle over the stuffed animals on his bed having to be arranged JUST so years ago. He is the sort of a$$#ole that would keep mementos from victims. If the police can catch him with something one of the victims reported or items he received in exchange for sharing government secrets, his legal problems could expand into the abuse of the trafficked victims and the police have made their case that he exchanged secrets for favors.
I sure hope the cops don’t mess up his teddy bear collection. Police searches can be quite disorderly. 😆
There was a story about him not doing the packing/editing of his possessions. I know there were experts allegedly making sure he wasn’t making off with royal art and antiquities. Andrew didn’t want to move and avoided the work of it bc it distressed him.
There’s plenty evidence without Royal Lodge. He was a nightmare for royal protection officers who witnessed A LOT. The fact that he always needed a staff catering to all his needs means …a lot of witnesses. The US has plenty of evidence that royals can’t control.
Andrew Lownie claims, on his Lownie Report substack, that Andrew was shredding documents in Royal Lodge over the Christmas holidays.
If they REALLY want AMW to start yapping and never stop, I suggest the authorities show him a picture of his teddy bears not in their correct order. That oughta do it
I like how you think!
To save the monarchy, the royals are going to cut Andrew off at the knees and they will throw Sarah to the wolves. Pass the popcorn, this is going to get ugly.
But that’s the thing. Andrew knows about ALL of it. All the stuff his parents did, Charles has done, not to mention his nephew.
Epstein died in prison.
I’m assuming Andrew has a dead man’s switch with all his intel and that’s why he’s still alive.
Because with so much focus on his poor mental health – all facts and photos to the contrary – they seemed to be leading to a specific place.
LFG. I’m here for them searching RL even if I do think they’ve been shredding files for months now. William hired that crisis person a while back. They’ve know what was coming down the pipe. Plenty of time to shred away. Or just hide away somewhere else. Or maybe I’m wrong and they are truly incompetent and it’s all just sitting there. I just think if any dirt is found on the king or heir during this search that it will not see the light of day.
As I have written on another thread this week ‘s Private Eye magazine states Andrew had a professional company shred paper work held at Royal Lodge prior to the move. This is concerning to read but other evidence still exists hence Epstein files.
God bless Gordon Brown who has been a very stand up man throughout all of this. He sees the cover-up happening in real time and is trying to use his public profile to call attention to the actual SEX TRAFFICKING that the UK police are still not charging anyone with. Sadly, I think that everyone will move on with Andrew going down for sharing “state secrets” (which he obviously did) and not for rape or trafficking.
I second this. Keir Starmer would be wise to take a page out of Gordon Brown’s book.
I was thinking the same. “Yay Gordon! Man, can he hold a grudge or what?” but then Google tells me that Peter Mandleson was his First Minister for Ireland (high up in his Cabinet, in UK government terms) and Andrew’s term as trade envoy co-incided with his term as PM….He must be squeaky clean or he’s treading in dangerous waters here…
Granted, I do not know Gordon Brown personally, but his reaction to Mandelson was also excellent- transparent, open to providing any information, and I think genuinely very, very angry at what was revealed. On Epstein, I do actually believe Brown is squeaky clean. Of course, I could be shown wrong.
What’s interesting is that if Andrew is actually prosecuted it will be Charles prosecuting his brother, as the courts are The Crown!
Hoping that whoever was shredding documents and wiping evidence from Royal Lodge was an incompetent as Pedrew is. I’m guessing he limited that work, anyway, because he’s so arrogant and so certain of his own genius that he wanted to hold on to some incriminating stuff.
And as I said in the other thread, I’m guessing he will completely incriminate himself in police interviews, because of his arrogance.
Well done Gordon Brown!
Also maybe Andrew is arrogant enough they wouldnt come close to him & left evidence
And in other news William&Kate missed Andrew so much they decided to stay closer to him:
‘ The Prince and Princess of Wales were staying at Anmer Hall, their home on the Norfolk estate, at the time of the arrest, according to the Times.
Anmer Hall is about five miles from Mountbatten-Windsor’s Wood Farm residence.’
Call me when they get the cadaver dogs out.
Maybe they should into the vault of the royal family. I don’t see Andrew leaving any incrementing documents in his home.
I wonder who will be paying for Andrew’s legal representation.
We need to start looking into the friendship between Charles and several royals and the well-known pedophile Jimmy Saville.
I’m afraid Andrew isn’t the only degenerate.
See also Lord Mounbatten, Philip.
Prince Charles repeatedly sought Jimmy Savile’s advice…
The Guardian
https://www.theguardian.com › …
Not just Saville he was also friends with & protected pedophile bishop Peter Ball, even going as far as shaming his victim
I keep thinking about Andrew’s creepy obsession with his stuffed animals and being known for screaming at staff if one is out of place. I wonder if those are his “trophies”, similar to a serial killer. It isn’t because he is sentimental about his childhood.
You may be on to something with that.
Police searching Royal Lodge, Andrew in jail, Fergie in the wind. This bunch is more entertaining than The Six Wives Of Henry VIII.