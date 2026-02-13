Gordon Brown: Prince Andrew must be questioned about human trafficking

This week, Britain’s former prime minister Gordon Brown wrote a scathing piece in the New Statesman. Brown was PM from 2007 through May 2010, in between Tony Blair and David Cameron. His New Statesman piece is about the Epstein Files and what they actually reveal about British authorities turning a blind eye to a massive human trafficking operation which operated with impunity within the UK for years. Brown has really spent time examining the Epstein Files in forensic detail, and he’s become focused on Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express” flights in and out of Stansted Airport in the UK, and how the former Prince Andrew must be investigated and questioned for trafficking as well. Some excerpts from “Gordon Brown: Police need to interview Andrew.”

In the past week, I have delved deep into the Epstein files to discover the extent of Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein’s betrayal of Britain during the global financial crisis. What I discovered about the abuse of women by male predators and their enablers – and Britain’s as yet unacknowledged role – has shocked me to the core. It demands an in-depth police investigation, and is by far the biggest scandal of all.

The Epstein emails, which record the visas issued, payments made and transport organised for girls and women trafficked across the world, suggest a number of British girls were on 90 Epstein flights organised from UK airports on what was called his “Lolita Express”. Among the many aspects that should sicken anyone looking at the emails is that 15 of these flights were given the go-ahead after his 2008 conviction for soliciting sex from a minor. How the flights were allowed to continue should have been fully investigated.

The emails tell us in graphic detail how Epstein was able to use Stansted Airport – he boasted how cheap the airport charges were compared to Paris – to fly in girls from Latvia, Lithuania and Russia. His messages link at least one to Britain and the former Prince Andrew. One email, headed “the girl”, described her as “just turned 18, 179cm, very cute, speaks English, I saw her in real 3 years ago… i will send you the video in next email”.

Stansted was also where women were transferred from one Epstein plane to another; women arriving on private planes into Britain would not need British visas. It seems the authorities never knew what was happening: evidence the BBC has uncovered shows incomplete flight logs, with unnamed passengers simply labelled as “female”. To this day, the names of many of the male passengers are unknown because their names were withheld. In short, British authorities had little or no idea who was being trafficked through our country, and for whom other than Epstein.

…The evidence suggests some in the UK were complicit in trafficking. This demands a full inquiry. I have asked the Met urgently to re-examine their decision-making in their investigation and the subsequent reviews. Even women who have been mentioned in the Epstein files, whose names should have been requested months ago from the US Department of Justice, do not appear to have been contacted by British investigators. I have been told privately that the investigations related to the former Prince Andrew did not properly check vital evidence of flights. I have asked the police to look at this as part of the new inquiry. The Stansted revelations alone require them to interview Andrew. Separately, a line of emails concerns the logistics of registering trafficked girls for English-as-a-foreign-language courses, as a route to obtaining US visas. We need to know if and to what extent this was also happening in the UK.