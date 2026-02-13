Gordon Brown: Prince Andrew must be questioned about human trafficking

This week, Britain’s former prime minister Gordon Brown wrote a scathing piece in the New Statesman. Brown was PM from 2007 through May 2010, in between Tony Blair and David Cameron. His New Statesman piece is about the Epstein Files and what they actually reveal about British authorities turning a blind eye to a massive human trafficking operation which operated with impunity within the UK for years. Brown has really spent time examining the Epstein Files in forensic detail, and he’s become focused on Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express” flights in and out of Stansted Airport in the UK, and how the former Prince Andrew must be investigated and questioned for trafficking as well. Some excerpts from “Gordon Brown: Police need to interview Andrew.”
In the past week, I have delved deep into the Epstein files to discover the extent of Peter Mandelson and Jeffrey Epstein’s betrayal of Britain during the global financial crisis. What I discovered about the abuse of women by male predators and their enablers – and Britain’s as yet unacknowledged role – has shocked me to the core. It demands an in-depth police investigation, and is by far the biggest scandal of all.
The Epstein emails, which record the visas issued, payments made and transport organised for girls and women trafficked across the world, suggest a number of British girls were on 90 Epstein flights organised from UK airports on what was called his “Lolita Express”. Among the many aspects that should sicken anyone looking at the emails is that 15 of these flights were given the go-ahead after his 2008 conviction for soliciting sex from a minor. How the flights were allowed to continue should have been fully investigated.
The emails tell us in graphic detail how Epstein was able to use Stansted Airport – he boasted how cheap the airport charges were compared to Paris – to fly in girls from Latvia, Lithuania and Russia. His messages link at least one to Britain and the former Prince Andrew. One email, headed “the girl”, described her as “just turned 18, 179cm, very cute, speaks English, I saw her in real 3 years ago… i will send you the video in next email”.
Stansted was also where women were transferred from one Epstein plane to another; women arriving on private planes into Britain would not need British visas. It seems the authorities never knew what was happening: evidence the BBC has uncovered shows incomplete flight logs, with unnamed passengers simply labelled as “female”. To this day, the names of many of the male passengers are unknown because their names were withheld. In short, British authorities had little or no idea who was being trafficked through our country, and for whom other than Epstein.
…The evidence suggests some in the UK were complicit in trafficking. This demands a full inquiry. I have asked the Met urgently to re-examine their decision-making in their investigation and the subsequent reviews. Even women who have been mentioned in the Epstein files, whose names should have been requested months ago from the US Department of Justice, do not appear to have been contacted by British investigators. I have been told privately that the investigations related to the former Prince Andrew did not properly check vital evidence of flights. I have asked the police to look at this as part of the new inquiry. The Stansted revelations alone require them to interview Andrew. Separately, a line of emails concerns the logistics of registering trafficked girls for English-as-a-foreign-language courses, as a route to obtaining US visas. We need to know if and to what extent this was also happening in the UK.
Yeah, I’m in full agreement with everything he says here. Keep in mind, as of this moment, Prince Andrew is only being investigated for (not so allegedly) passing along classified trade information to Jeffrey Epstein. British authorities have consistently refused to properly investigate Andrew’s role in Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s trafficking operation, nor does anyone know how many girls and women were trafficked to Andrew over the years. Brown pointing out that Stansted Airport is a key port for the Epstein/Maxwell trafficking operation is significant too.
They need to keep the pressure on until everything Epstein was doing is known and all the criminals and predators are brought to justice… the DOJ failed not only the USA but also the world by not dealing with these crimes when they first knew, how could they have all this evidence and do absolutely nothing is beyond comprehension.
Yes he should be questioned, found guilty and put in a very small prison sell with no window. He can bring one teddy bear to keep him company and that is all. That will never happen but one can dream.
No teddy bears for him!
People want and need answers as to how this trafficking was happening so easily, if only for preventative reasons to write and enforce better laws. Private planes should not be allowed to just write “females” on their manifests like they are transporting rolls of toilet paper. It’s hard not to believe that at least a few people at Stansted were given reasons to look away from what was going on, right?
It’s been clear for some time they were playing games with the flight logs while everyone was taking those logs as gospel.
Yeah, no way were those flight logs like that due to incompetence. People at the airport were in on it. It should be investigated.
Whatever your politics, Gordon Brown is probably the only moral British PM in recent history
Nothing short of a full-scale Parliamentary enquiry will do now. Not just into the former prince but everyone in those goddamn files from the UK and the Commonwealth.
There was a video about a naked person using bedsheets to escape through a window of Buckingham Palace. It was widely reported as a promotional stunt for a tv show. I guess they did it because they had suspected or heard about Randy Andy’s (Prince Andrew) goings ons at Buckingham Palace.
The Establishment has been covering up for Prince Andrew for decades. Royals, media barons, politicians, law enforcement agencies, RAVEC, etc. 🤷🏽♀️
This is the most repulsive situation to have occurred in my lifetime. Sex, money, power. These people have been controlling entire ecosystems globally – wars, trade, legislation, policies, law enforcement, etc – while committing heinous crimes against children with impunity.
There needs to be a Parliamentary Inquiry in Britain. Other countries are conducting inquiries as they learn about Epstein’s network from the US Congressional hearings. Britain should also have a Parliamentary Inquiry also.
Too bad Gordon Brown is not the current prime minister. Keir Starmer’s passivity on this subject will eventually bring down his government. Apparently, he has never heard the saying, “The best defense is a good offense “. He seems terrified of offending the royals.
there are so many questions about how epstein was able to do what he did and how many people knew what was going or at least should have questioned it. I’m listening to Virgina’s memoir now (its a really hard listen so its taking me a while) and something that stands out to me is that Epstein wasn’t hiding away in isolation. he was taking these girls to museums, to shows, shopping, in Virginia’s case to the hospital, to clubs, to restaurants. Its easy to say “well people who worked for him were paid to keep silent or didnt care” but so many people crossed into these girls’ orbits – people must have noticed something weird was going on. When Andrew went to the nightclub with Virginia, Ghislaine and Jeffrey – no one there thought it was weird that the Duke of york was at a nightclub with a 17 year old? And we’ve all seen that picture, she looked 17.
We know that Andrew was friends with Epstein from at least before 2001 (when he met Virgina, since he already seemed close with epstein and maxwell at that point) and that he was friends with him until 2010 (when the infamous Central park pics were taken). And we know there was contact well after that point but even with just those dates – 2001 to 2010 – that’s a long time for Andrew to be BFFs with Epstein. how many girls, how many locations, how many flights?? It’s sickening to really think about. And that’s just Andrew.
There’s a photo of Naomi Campbell looking askance at some young girl in Epstein’s public orbit. I don’t know the year or if it was the only time she saw this but, as @Beck1 points out, MANY people of all walks of life looked away
@cws that young girl was Virginia Guiffre (Roberts).
Is British law enforcement really this inept? Are any crimes ever solved? I’m old enough to remember when the Met refused to investigate Epstein/Andrew because it was “essentially a matter for the United States” because apparently none of this happened in the UK? Here is clear evidence that says otherwise. The Met or the Yard, which ever it’s called, needs to be investigated for their incompetence and obvious coverups.
That’s why when Starmer said AMW needs to talk to American authorities I called BS. That picture with Virginia is in London.
Maxwell owned a home in london. I am not sure if Epstein did but it wouldn’t surprise me if he owned some property in England. Many of these crimes happened in the UK, in France, etc.
This is not just a problem for the united states unfortunately.
Tin Foil Tiara moment:
Have any of you seen the documentary or read the book Tell Me Who I Am? It’s about a pedo ring in the British Aristocracy. It only tells the story of the twins experience but they make it clear that it was a whole ring made up of that class. I’ve never seen anything to suggest there was ever any investigation into it by the British police. It’s a small class and identical twins (I think they are about Andrew’s age) that survived are rare enough that it should have really narrowed down the suspect pool, but nothing. It seems British authorities have been turning a blind eye towards this for generations and I think they aren’t fully investigating Andrew bc it would take the whole class down. I believe it’s the same people or their children who were in Epstein’s ring.
The British authorities got mighty used to looking the other way over Louis Mountbatten. And he wasn’t the only member of the aristocracy molesting little boys, just the most prominent. Some of them were apparently British Intelligence operatives and were protected at least in part because of this connection.
I have always adored Gordon Brown.
Gordon Brown is a man of substance and it needs people like him to keep the pressure on Andrew and the Palace. The Firm will be playing the please don’t stress out an elderly, frail man with cancer to do anymore when he needs to focus his remaining time on doing good! Last week Andrew Lownie gave an interview on GMB stating that he has already offered a lot of evidence uncovered on ex Prince and ex wife on their criminal and financial actions and no one seems to want to know. The Met should be asking for this evidence. Public outrage and Gordon Brown ‘s intervention is necessary to force a proper investigation to take place into both Andrew and Sarah. King Charles wants us to all move on and leave him and his family in peace and forget all about corruption and cover up over the past two decades!!
The former prime minister is a mensch.
Wonder whether they’ll ever properly investigate BoJo.