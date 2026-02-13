Amazon Ring cancels partnership with Flock cameras after Super Bowl ad backlash

Amazon Ring aired a commercial during the Super Bowl that was supposed to be a feel-good story about how the collective power of their cameras can be used to find lost dogs. Instead, it revealed to a global audience that their home security system is being used as a mass surveillance tool by the government. It was one of the most glorious corporate self owns that I’ve seen, up there with Pepsi sending Kendall Jenner out to broker world peace. (Now she’s hawking a betting app, so you can see how that worked out.)
Part of the public awareness about Ring cameras involved their cooperation with Flock, a truly evil corporation with its own mass surveillance infrastructure used by local and national agencies. (You can look up where the Flock cameras are here. Watch this video to learn about what they’re capable of.) After people unplugged, replaced and put limits on their Ring cameras, Amazon announced that they no longer have an agreement with Flock to share footage. CNBC has a good breakdown:
Ring is terminating its partnership with police tech provider Flock Safety, the Amazon
-owned company announced Thursday.
The partnership between Flock and Ring came under scrutiny after the Amazon doorbell company ran an ad during the Super Bowl that touted a “Search Party” feature that uses AI to help locate lost pets. When a user initiates the feature, it activates a network of participating Ring cameras, which scan footage for images resembling the missing dog. The Electronic Frontier Foundation called the feature a “surveillance nightmare.”
Flock, meanwhile, operates a network of automated license plate readers, and sells access to that software to customers that include law enforcement agencies.
Ring’s decision to cancel its partnership with Flock comes as tech companies face growing pressure to reexamine their work with federal agencies including Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Earlier this week, Salesforce employees pressed CEO Marc Benioff to cancel “ICE opportunities,” CNBC reported. More than 900 Google employees also asked their company to divest itself from ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Privacy and civil liberties advocates called on Ring to drop its partnership with Flock. A protest calling on the e-commerce company to cut its ties with Flock, ICE and CBP is scheduled for Friday, outside of Amazon’s Seattle headquarters.
“Following a comprehensive review, we determined the planned Flock Safety integration would require significantly more time and resources than anticipated,” Ring wrote in a blog post. “As a result, we have made the joint decision to cancel the planned integration.”
Being associated with a government that uses technology to kidnap and murder people isn’t good for business, who knew? I wish Amazon would just admit that they don’t want their technology to be used for evil, but that’s not the point. This was purely a business decision by another truly evil company.
There was yet another recent public relations issue for home security when the footage of Nancy Guthrie’s (alleged) abductor came out. Guthrie hadn’t paid for a subscription, but the footage was still available, stored on Google’s servers. In this case Guthrie had a Nest camera, owned by Google, but it opened people’s eyes to the fact that Amazon and Google store data and are not to be trusted.
As I mentioned in our last post about this, I use Eufy cameras and only store data locally. (There was a mild issue with this three years ago that has since been fixed, but it was with the video thumbnails being used for app push notifications, not actual video stored on Eufy’s servers. They’re consistently rated high in privacy.) I just checked and there’s still footage on my phone, stored locally, from as far back as October. (This is an affiliate link to a similar system to what I use.) The app is easy to use, my cameras were simple to install, and they’re accurate.
Wyze recently capitalized on Ring’s massive f-k up by creating their own commercial spoofing Ring’s dystopian one and touting their privacy features. Brilliant.
Here are affiliate links to camera systems to replace Ring. Use the arrows to navigate. We need to make money too! I’m trying to be less Gen X about this.
Still would not trust them enough to install any of the Ring products on my home.
Same here. CCTV only! I would like to have a video doorbell, but not the Eye of Sauron!
I will stick with my old fashioned intercom doorbell system I don’t need to see faces.
So are both ring and blink owned by amazon? My partner bought blink doorbell and indoor camera (which faces the front yard of our property) and it needs a monthly subscription via amazon. I’m going to change it to Eufy as their indoor camera doesn’t need a subscription and I don’t want to give any money to amazon.
They still track everyone. The government in the us and pretty much any private company can pay for your 💯 not safe or secure doorbell cameras. Nor your neighbours. Wtf do people think when they install privately owned surveillance devices? Lol people are funny in a very dumb way.
Someone ran over our mailbox and a neighbor gave their Ring footage to the police without our consent. We had no intention of involving the police and it took several visits to the police station to get the charges that we did not press dropped.
Oh, that is creepy (I struggled for the right word, and I don’t think ‘creepy’ is it–maybe dystopian?).
I’ve never seen the need for surveillance cameras for my home, inside or out. Nor alarm systems, nor bars on my windows.
I have 2 indoor cameras only used when I am out of town. But those cameras are in lockdown when not in use. They are NOT still set up, but ‘turned off’ or ‘sleeping’. Nope, the camera lens is covered with a paper strip and the camera itself is in a drawer. Because the wifi is always on and cameras are hackable.
Literally everyone I know thinks I’m weird for not having all this shit in my house. Feeling vindicated.
Same.
Right? We unhooked our doorbell altogether a couple of years ago during a remodel and have never managed to get it hooked it back up. People keep telling me I should get a ring and show me cute footage of a moose eating their Halloween pumpkin or something. Not happening.
I also walk a lot with our dogs, and it’s insane how many people have the feature that shouts out “You’re on camera!” as you walk by. I hate it here.
I installed a ring device during a renovation but it’s been inactive for over a year. I wish I’d kept the old fashioned doorbell.
Really?! I’ve never experienced that. I’m afraid my automatic reaction to having ‘you’re on camera!’ shouted at me would be to flip the bird (also my standard reaction to getting honked at).
Same. I never understood why anyone wanted these cameras. Same with “smart homes” and Alexa and all these internet-connected things owned by the world’s worst companies. It’s not good and I wish we would all stop giving our private information willingly to companies that we know are evil (I’m including meta in this rant too).
I find the addition of cameras makes people more paranoid than before they installed the cameras.
We recently installed a Reolink system, and it’s basically CCTV. The video doorbells and the security cameras all go to a DVR and an app on our phones. It doesn’t go to the cloud , it doesn’t get stored anywhere else. For exactly the reasons you guys are talking about. It wasn’t that hard to install- took about a day between my husband and me.
This. You don’t have to use a doorbell and cameras that share to the cloud. You can set it up on local storage and your own private cloud. There are smart home aficionados who make many videos and will demonstrate how to do this. Shane Watley is who I’m watching to begin my Apple smart home. He discussed the Super Bowl ad on a recent live chat and broke down the differences in how these different doorbells work.
If you have a cellphone, you are being tracked. People are getting upset at the wrong thing. Turn off location services and information sharing on everything you own and then come back with the outrage.
It’s possible to be upset with more than one thing at a time, and with good reasons for each.
Hi, yes, I’ve already done that, am I allowed to be upset now? Don’t have Alexa/dot (? The Google one), don’t have a camera system, don’t need to be tracked on my daily walks by big brother.
This was from google
Yes, you can still be tracked even if you turn off location services and information sharing on your phone. Disabling these settings restricts GPS-based tracking for apps, but your device can still be located through cell tower triangulation, Wi-Fi networks, IP addresses, Bluetooth, and, in some cases, even when powered off.
Seriously not the point. The point is how these tech companies are giving this info to police agencies & ICE & DHS & etc. And yes, they’re giving them info from your phone, too, so do what you can to NOT be complicit in the disappearing of people.
I don’t believe anything from Amazon. Who will ever know who they do business with?
“…but not the Eye of Sauron!”
OMG!! I nearly spit my morning drink out!! What a *perfect* description! *chefs kiss*
This was supposed to be a response to CatGotMyTongue. I dunno what happened!