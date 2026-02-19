King Charles on Prince Andrew’s arrest: ‘The law must take its course’

Well, this answers one of my big questions: was Buckingham Palace informed in advance of ex-Prince Andrew’s arrest this morning at Wood Farm, in Sandringham? The BBC says no, King Charles was not informed: “Neither King Charles nor Buckingham Palace were informed in advance that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was to be arrested today, BBC News understands.” Do you believe that? That six unmarked police cars would enter the king’s private estate, Sandringham, and arrest the king’s depraved brother, without giving anyone a heads-up? I have my doubts. But Charles did release a statement:

I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office.

What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities.

In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation.

Let me state clearly: the law must take its course.

As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.

Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R.

[From BBC]

That’s a good statement, although he probably could have said something about Andrew’s victims. He probably avoided saying anything about the women/girls because as of this moment, Andrew is only under arrest for “suspicion of misconduct” related to his UK trade ambassadorship. The misconduct being that Andrew shared all kinds of protected/classified intel with Jeffrey Epstein and Epstein’s associates. That’s all been revealed in the Epstein Files releases.

Update: The BBC’s live feed just noted this: “The Prince and Princess of Wales support the King’s statement following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, the BBC understands.” Will & Waity didn’t want to make their own statement?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “King Charles on Prince Andrew’s arrest: ‘The law must take its course’”

  1. MSJ says:
    February 19, 2026 at 8:07 am

    BBC is intentionally or unintentionally pushing propaganda. By law, the police cannot enter any royal private property without being invited by His Majesty. They would have had to notify the King and received his permission to enter the property before going to ‘arrest’ Andrew.

    Interesting maneuver here from Charles: 🤔

    “As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R.”

    Expect to get the backroom briefing and leaking from ‘sources’ instead.

    Reply
    • IdlesAtCranky says:
      February 19, 2026 at 8:51 am

      I looked it up, and as far as I can tell, the police do not require the Sovereign’s consent to enter Sandringham to make a criminal arrest.

      The various private properties of the Sovereign do indeed have multiple exemptions from standard police procedures surrounding various types of investigations and searches, but those exemptions don’t include criminal offenses.

      That said, the Thames police may have advised Charles that this could or would happen, without specifying when, allowing him to say he was not notified (of the specific day & time.)

      These people consistently pretend transparency while actually hiding as much as possible

      Reply
  2. Kate says:
    February 19, 2026 at 8:08 am

    Can we get those six police cars to pull up to the White House this morning as well? Way to get it done England!!!

    Reply
  3. Susan Collins says:
    February 19, 2026 at 8:08 am

    “The law must take its course “? The law should have taken its course in the pedos involvement in the trafficking and using of children!!! Are they going to try to make “the sharing of confidential information “ worse than the trafficking and using of children? Well I believe yes they are!!!

    Reply
    • BayTampaBay says:
      February 19, 2026 at 8:20 am

      Remember, Al Capone did not go to jail for bootlegging and murder. Al Capone went to jail for tax-evasion. However, in the end, he did go to jail.

      Reply
    • Lili says:
      February 19, 2026 at 8:29 am

      I think is this case Misconduct covers a multiude of offences a guy on the radio list about 4 of them, so it will be interesing to see how it gets addressed the punishment is life. so while it may not be directly for trafficking the fact the offences were carried out while he was in the role it could come under abusing the publics trust. this is a snippet i got related to misconduct

      In its modern form, the offence has three main elements. The accused must have been acting in an official capacity at the time of the alleged offence, they must have wilfully misconducted themselves and their conduct must have fallen “so far below acceptable standards that it amounts to an abuse of the public’s trust”.

      Reply
  4. Hypocrisy says:
    February 19, 2026 at 8:15 am

    His statement was good, just far too late imo he should have allowed the investigation as soon as the allegations were made. I’m sure legal counsel told him not to mention the sex trafficking victims in this statement, hopefully this investigation uncovers more evidence the about the trafficking crimes and more charges will follow.

    Reply
  5. YankeeDoodles says:
    February 19, 2026 at 8:20 am

    All kinds of eminent quotations running through my mind, since I glanced at my phone this AM and did a massive double take. Gore Vidal said Nixon, & Watergate, represented, “not the tip of an iceberg, the tip of a glacier,” and that seems apt also here. The US deserves credit for releasing the files themselves, to let the chips fall where they may. The fact that a Republican Congress did this gives me hope. Hopefully real prosecutions will emerge on our side, also. But for now — this is epic. Wow. Credit to the UK for getting this done, long overdue but still amazing it’s happened at all.

    Reply
    • QuiteContrary says:
      February 19, 2026 at 10:36 am

      The Republicans and the United States deserve zero credit — there are so many redactions, many of them pertaining to Trump.

      Trump is mentioned a million times in the files and yet there are no police cars swarming up to the White House this morning. It’s enraging.

      Reply
  6. Lady Esther says:
    February 19, 2026 at 8:29 am

    I just had a random thought: William (and Kate) must have known that Andrew was going down a long time ago, and maybe that’s why they finally gave up on Royal Lodge…Can you imagine if they had moved there while all this was happening?

    Reply
  7. Neeve says:
    February 19, 2026 at 8:29 am

    I am sure Andrew is questioning how he ever met Epstein. BP must be pretty nervous a disgruntled, embarrassed and arrested Andrew is a recipe for disaster.

    Reply
  8. Jais says:
    February 19, 2026 at 8:31 am

    Nope. I don’t believe Charles didn’t know. And this time the law is being allowed to run its course imo. Why were the earlier investigations against Andrew dropped? Bc the palace didn’t want them to continue. Right now Andrew is being fully sacrificed by the king and his heir are getting so much heat. Now I can believe William didn’t know bc he’s on a beach somewhere. I’m laughing at the we support the kings message, lol. But I thought William was going to do things differently than his dad when he’s king?

    Reply
    • IdlesAtCranky says:
      February 19, 2026 at 9:01 am

      @Jais Sacrificed, indeed. That statement from Chuck the Cruel could not be any colder toward Andrew if it came from the icy heart of a Russian winter.

      Charles has just hurled Andrew out of the troika & left him for the wolves — at least for now.

      It will be interesting to see if his “duty of care” for his baby brother kicks back in at some point, and if so when…

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      February 19, 2026 at 9:25 am

      A sacrifice is about offering up an innocent in one’s stead. This is just turning over a criminal to the police and should have been done long ago.

      Reply
  9. Mejha says:
    February 19, 2026 at 8:31 am

    I personally think its william behind this arrest. Hear me out because many rr are very surprised and chuck knows andrew will start to sing and it will be disaster for them as whole. Because chuck himself was caught with cash from middle east. This is william prematurely striking because its reflecting bad on his image. But here is the thing though andrew seems to well liked by jeff and his remaining billionaire buddies in usa. Also I bet andrew knows lots of secret and keeps well hidden under somewhere in the world. Only monarch is above the law and william needs to remember that he has two spares too. They could easily kicked out like andy, eu and bea and Sussex.

    Reply
    • Magdalena says:
      February 19, 2026 at 11:38 am

      William is in the Epstein files, so if William had anything to do with this it is not to protect his already tarnished image, but to distract from what has already been released and what else remains to come – hence his newly hired crisis manager.

      Reply
  10. Me at home says:
    February 19, 2026 at 8:36 am

    Agree, Charles probably knew they were coming. Unless the police showed up at the gates at 9am and Charles was asked permission to enter then, but what are the odds. I’ve also wondered if the palaces negotiated some deal to give up Andrew in exchange for no questioning around who knew what or when.

    As for Willy and Waity having an anonymous source make a vague statement from their vacation, how absolutely pathetic.

    Reply
  11. Eurydice says:
    February 19, 2026 at 8:38 am

    I posted on the other thread that Charles may have already given his permission last week when he said that he (and the royals) would cooperate with the police – he knew it would happen, just didn’t know when. Also, there’s a loophole in the Sovereign Immunity for apprehending an indictable person on sovereign private property. It’s a real stretch, but Andrew is an exceptional problem for BP and I can imagine Charles conceding that this was inevitable.

    Reply
  12. Alex Can says:
    February 19, 2026 at 8:51 am

    Hmm I wonder who will pay for Prince Andrew’s lawyers? I suspect it will the same people who paid the settlement to Virginia. Yeah the Royal family can’t distance themselves from this. He’s one of them.

    Reply
  13. Lady Digby says:
    February 19, 2026 at 9:02 am

    This week’s Private Eye magazine states King’s advisors didn’t want him to offer any help to the police in his previous statement. It states Andrew hired a professional company to shred documents at Forrest Lodge prior to his move. However the Palace has plenty of their own records on Andrew throughout his adut life. They suggest that Andrew’s private secretaries know all the details of his business deals etc., but they need to be released from their NDAS.Andrew can maintain his silence and reply NO COMMENT to everything but the admin staff and bodyguards could still be available to testify. NDAs aren’t a bar to testimony in criminal cases I understand.

    Reply
  14. Tiny says:
    February 19, 2026 at 10:06 am

    My my my….
    Finally arrested after the grifters are getting hammered in the press to abolish.

    Reply
  15. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    February 19, 2026 at 10:49 am

    Since his accusations come close to treason, will the parliament finally take away his titles or no?

    Can anyone kick him out of the line for the throne? Not that it matters practically because he’s far down, but it would matter simbolicly.

    Reply
  16. Amy Bee says:
    February 19, 2026 at 10:53 am

    I’m sure the Palace knew that this was coming.

    Reply
  17. Elly says:
    February 19, 2026 at 10:59 am

    It’s about bloody time! Is Andrew actually in a jail cell? I doubt it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment