King Charles on Prince Andrew’s arrest: ‘The law must take its course’

Well, this answers one of my big questions: was Buckingham Palace informed in advance of ex-Prince Andrew’s arrest this morning at Wood Farm, in Sandringham? The BBC says no, King Charles was not informed: “Neither King Charles nor Buckingham Palace were informed in advance that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was to be arrested today, BBC News understands.” Do you believe that? That six unmarked police cars would enter the king’s private estate, Sandringham, and arrest the king’s depraved brother, without giving anyone a heads-up? I have my doubts. But Charles did release a statement:

I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R.

[From BBC]

That’s a good statement, although he probably could have said something about Andrew’s victims. He probably avoided saying anything about the women/girls because as of this moment, Andrew is only under arrest for “suspicion of misconduct” related to his UK trade ambassadorship. The misconduct being that Andrew shared all kinds of protected/classified intel with Jeffrey Epstein and Epstein’s associates. That’s all been revealed in the Epstein Files releases.

Update: The BBC’s live feed just noted this: “The Prince and Princess of Wales support the King’s statement following Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest, the BBC understands.” Will & Waity didn’t want to make their own statement?