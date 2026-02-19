Charlize Theron’s banging coat, Amanda Seyfried’s jeans and more celebrity fashion



I was trying to figure out what to feature this week on our shopping post when I saw these photos of Charlize Theron in Milan absolutely working this detachable two layer trench from Desigual. It’s surely a promotional appearance, there’s a press release and everything, but it works for me. I want that gorgeous jacket, which is more like two jackets in one! It’s too expensive for me at just under $400, but Desigual has plenty of other coats that are on sale for 50% off or more. I was surprised at how affordable some of these are. As I mentioned in our post with Duchess Meghan’s fashion, now is the best time to buy coats!

Here are my favorite coats on sale from Desigual. The bomber jacket to the left, their heathered bomber jacket, is killer! I’m also including their Christian Lacroix long arty coat, their oversized check coat and their short fleece coat. I also like their gradient boucle coat (not pictured).





Light wash jeans are in, as seen on Jodie Turner-Smith during a visit to the farmer’s market with friends and Amanda Seyfried looking casual chic in Paris. Amanda’s jeans are fitted flare while Jodie’s are much baggier. These Levis ribcage bell women’s jeans are the closest I can find to Jodie’s. Their high rise flare women’s jeans in light wash are similar to Amanda’s. Gap mid rise relaxed fit jeans are a nice in between look. Bonus – I really like the track pants Jodie’s friend is wearing. I did a google lens search on them and I’m pretty sure they’re a staud New Balance collaboration. Here’s a pair on Poshmark. Puma has a pair that’s more my style.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our afilliate post! If you make any purchases from these links we get a percentage and appreciate it. I’m trying to figure out what to cover here so please let me know your ideas and if there are specific things you’re interested in.