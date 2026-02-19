Charlize Theron’s banging coat, Amanda Seyfried’s jeans and more celebrity fashion

I was trying to figure out what to feature this week on our shopping post when I saw these photos of Charlize Theron in Milan absolutely working this detachable two layer trench from Desigual. It’s surely a promotional appearance, there’s a press release and everything, but it works for me. I want that gorgeous jacket, which is more like two jackets in one! It’s too expensive for me at just under $400, but Desigual has plenty of other coats that are on sale for 50% off or more. I was surprised at how affordable some of these are. As I mentioned in our post with Duchess Meghan’s fashion, now is the best time to buy coats!
Here are my favorite coats on sale from Desigual. The bomber jacket to the left, their heathered bomber jacket, is killer! I’m also including their Christian Lacroix long arty coat, their oversized check coat and their short fleece coat. I also like their gradient boucle coat (not pictured).
Light wash jeans are in, as seen on Jodie Turner-Smith during a visit to the farmer’s market with friends and Amanda Seyfried looking casual chic in Paris. Amanda’s jeans are fitted flare while Jodie’s are much baggier. These Levis ribcage bell women’s jeans are the closest I can find to Jodie’s. Their high rise flare women’s jeans in light wash are similar to Amanda’s. Gap mid rise relaxed fit jeans are a nice in between look. Bonus – I really like the track pants Jodie’s friend is wearing. I did a google lens search on them and I’m pretty sure they’re a staud New Balance collaboration. Here’s a pair on Poshmark. Puma has a pair that’s more my style.
Thanks for reading and commenting on our afilliate post! If you make any purchases from these links we get a percentage and appreciate it. I’m trying to figure out what to cover here so please let me know your ideas and if there are specific things you’re interested in.
Oh….I WANT THAT COAT & JEANS❣️
First Nazgul, now Charlize…so much confidence and awareness of personal attractiveness!
Now I have to go put on better clothes for the day.
I love that flares and bootcuts are back! I still rock my skinnies too but it’s nice to have options. That said some of these old school baggy styles are not it 😬 I tried on a pair of ’90s jeans at Kohl’s recently and I was instantly transported back to high school (class of ’99 babyyy). They were so unflattering! Some things should stay in the past lol
Class of ’97 here and I’m loving the resurgence of baggy skater jeans and flared jeans. I also love that skinny jeans are still acceptable, especially for those of us over 40 lol. I love my skinnies but we really were stuck with that style for well over a decade so it’s nice to have a change of pace. I think it’s fun that we have so many choices right now.
The jeans on the model in the Charlize coat link are BONKERS. Also if you take off the leather bomber, the trench doesn’t have sleeves? That’s weird.
Here’s a link to those jeans (they have a waistline at the hem or something) and that sweater.
I hate Desigual but that trench is something else, I’d buy it!
So many cute choices! Thanks for putting this together – I picked up a few things.
Wish you had a link to Amanda’s actual jeans. Prob $400, but worth it!