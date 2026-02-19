Jobson: After Prince Andrew’s arrest, King Charles’ US trip will be a disaster

If only the royalist community hadn’t spent the past eight years screaming, crying and throwing up over every little thing Prince Harry and Meghan did, said and wore. Maybe the royalists would have been better prepared for this moment. A degenerate prince arrested on a private, royal estate and held in custody while his royal homes are searched for evidence of his extensive crimes. A likely prosecution of the king’s brother in the king’s court. An heir to the throne who is also up to neck in Jeffrey Epstein associations. I can feel the panic creeping through some of the early commentary on former Prince Andrew’s arrest on Thursday morning. The panic of… the boy who cried wolf. Or this case, the royalists who cried “worst moment since the abdication.” They’ve spent years trying to convince people that Meghan’s jam was a crisis for the monarchy, now when a real crisis is here, they’re like “wait, what??” From Robert Jobson’s Mail column:
The British monarchy has survived wars, revolutions and constitutional crises across a millennium. It may now not survive one man: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. I have covered the Royal Family for 35 years. Diana’s death. The annus horribilis. Harry and Meghan’s exodus. None of it compares to this. Today, as is being widely reported, police visited Andrew at 8am at his new home on the Sandringham estate, and he was arrested.
Palace obfuscation, courtiers talking of complications in response to probes about Andrew’s behaviour and where the $16million (£11.8million) payment to his chief accuser, the late Virginia Giuffre, came from, will no longer be possible. And for the monarchy, the complications truly are life-threatening. Should Andrew be charged after his arrest, the legal terrain would be treacherous in ways rarely discussed publicly.
Were he to claim for example, that he had kept the King informed of any part of his conduct, the implications for the constitution would be extraordinary. Charles cannot testify in his own courts. A prosecution could collapse before it reached the dock – much as royal butler Paul Burrell’s case imploded in 2002 when it emerged that Burrell, charged with theft, had told the Queen that he had taken some of Diana’s personal items and papers for safekeeping. On that occasion, the Crown could not call its own monarch as a witness. The case fell apart. Those who understand how these things work have not forgotten that precedent.
Charles understood the threat clearly enough. He stripped his brother of his titles. It was an attempt to draw a cordon between Andrew and the House of Windsor. It hasn’t held. William knows it too. He has known it for years.
This February, as William flew to Saudi Arabia on an official three-day visit, his office issued the couple’s first public statement on the Epstein crisis: ‘The Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.’ Seventeen words. Timed to be issued before he landed in Riyadh, so the question might be considered answered and not follow him on to the ground. It followed him anyway. Twice, from the sidelines of a football pitch in the Saudi capital, reporters asked whether the Royal Family had done enough. The answer, in William’s view, is no. It has never been enough. Sources close to him are unequivocal: he believes his grandmother indulged Andrew for too long and that by implication his father has been too slow to act.
‘William believes his father is letting sentiment destroy credibility,’ one source put it. ‘William wants Andrew gone for good. But Charles still sees a brother.’ That is the rift at the heart of the palace. Not Harry. Not the courtiers. Andrew.
What will happen to the monarchy now? Can it be business as usual? In late April, Charles travels to the United States – the first visit by a reigning British monarch since his mother toured Virginia and Washington in 2007. The occasion is America’s 250th anniversary of independence. It should be a moment of pageantry and soft power at its finest. It won’t be.
At Lichfield Cathedral last October, a heckler shouted: ‘How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?’ At Dedham in Essex this February, another: ‘Have you pressurised the police to start investigating Andrew?’ The King heard both. He ignored both. The crowds around him booed the questioners down. That was England, where royal loyalty still runs deep enough to provide cover. America is different. There are no royalists to shout down the awkward questions. Epstein’s crimes were largely committed on American soil. The congressional pressure is American.
Representative Ro Khanna has already said publicly that the King ‘has to answer what he knew about Andrew’ and warned the monarchy itself could fall if he doesn’t. That is a sitting US congressman speaking. Not a protester outside a cathedral. A lawmaker. The US visit risks becoming the most damaging royal walkabout in modern history even though Andrew has now been arrested.
Charles and William understand better than anyone the danger of the swirling water they are now entering. It fills them with dread. Understandably so. Because never in my lifetime has the monarchy looked so vulnerable.
In the heat of Andrew’s arrest, I forgot that Charles’s visit to the US is still on the books. So is Prince William’s trip to the US, which is loosely scheduled for the World Cup and the Fourth of July. If both of those visits go ahead as planned… well, I was going to say that the American reaction would be bad, but I don’t know. People are paying attention to the Epstein Files, no doubt. But are they paying attention to the details of what William and Charles have done to cover up these crimes? Eh. Anyway, sucks to be a royalist these days!
(Incidentally, I think history will show that the Sussexit in 2020 was actually the beginning of the end, and Harry and Meghan’s exit is connected to how Andrew was protected. Therefore, the Sussexit threw the first brick in “the worst crisis since the abdication.”)
A lot can happen in the next 2 months. So far, there are 8 UK police departments looking into this. Depending on the revelations, the US press will be interested.
The Easter service walk will be interesting 🤨…I’m looking forward to it.
Someone’s cancer will require treatment before Easter, if this doesn’t subside. They’re all about to go into hiding.
For decades the propaganda media and the Windsors used ‘set pieces’ to craft narratives and control the royal family’s image and the Windsor brand. I am looking forward to seeing what the propaganda media and the Windsors will do this year. 🧐
I have to disagree with you here Kaiser, I believe that the “beginning of the end” was when Danny Baker posted a photo of Archie portrayed as a monkey and there was not one whisper of pushback from any member of that family. That showed how comfortable the Windsor family is with racism, misogyny and cruelty.
Hard agree.
The Sussexes did not throw anything. They simply decided it was time they held a shield. Everything that has happened to the royal family as a result of this terrorizing of the Sussex family has been completely self inflicted. Things hurled at the Sussexes that rebounded back.
Defending yourself isn’t attacking. Ever.
Yeah, came here to say, the first brick in this constitutional crisis was thrown by Andrew, trafficking girls and sharing state secrets bc he thought being royal entitled him to anyone and anything he wanted.
The second brick was thrown by the palace, defending Andrew and keeping his secrets.
The third brick was thrown by the palace again, by NOT defending H&M or especially little Archie.
All H&M did was extricate themselves from a crumbling institution that was abusing them.
Although, good on them for clapping back eventually with the Oprah interview and Spare, and look at how even that “brick throwing” caused the Left Behind Royals to freak out. Apparently the BRF never learned the saying about those who live in glass palaces…
So, I went to a reception at Windsor Castle with Prince Edward many years ago. He’s the patron of a non-profit I was involved with and a private dinner was the big fundraiser every couple of years. Anyway, the vetting beforehand is a very involved process and it’s not like you are just hanging out with Prince Edward (not AT ALL). There’s staff, there’s all types of people around. We actually had a briefing on protocol beforehand.
My point is that we know for a fact that Prince Andrew had Epstein and Maxwell at Windsor and Buckingham Palace. There are pictures of this. We know Espstein was at royal estates. None of this occurred with just Andrew being like “I’ve got the castle next Thursday for a party!”. That’s not how this works at all. Of course, the family, the courtiers and the GOVERNMENT (I feel the need to emphasize this) are aware of the guest lists for events held on royal property. For Windsor (where the Queen lived for part of the time) and Buckingham Palace, this would be way more involved than just one of the estates. Everyone knew that Epstein, a convicted pedophile, was at these events. And he was cleared, he was allowed.
I have zero sympathy for Andrew. None. I recognize he’s taking the fall for a bunch of people who exhibited just as “poor judgment” and frankly for him I don’t care at all. But, for them, bs, you all knew and did not care. Complete double standard.
Anyone who believes Charles was unaware of Andrew’s continued relationship with Epstein is delusional. Again, that is just simply not how this works. Their lives are extremely managed, their schedules are shared with all types of people, and who comes into contact with them is if not controlled, known.
There are photos of Maxwell and Kevin Spacey sitting on Elizabeth’s and Philip’s thrones. I mean, Andrew could not have accomplished that without help from someone higher up.
EXACTLY.
I think this is just the tip of the iceberg and Chuckles may be up to his neck in things to come. Don’t think anyone is looking at his calendar for the July visit. He is busy trying to save himself.
Well, well, well. We can see clearly now. H and M were used to cover for Andrew and his shenanigans. I am so happy H and M are gone, thousands of miles away from that cesspool of creeps. All of them need to be locked up, charles, cowmilla, willy and kkkkate. Who wants to go and celebrate in Montecito?
Just reading the NYT. They write that in Britain “misconduct in public office carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.”
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2026/02/19/world/uk-prince-andrew-arrest-epstein#prince-andrew-arrested-misconduct-epstein
I’ve been wondering a former prince would be incarcerated in his home country. The logistics of incarceration and everything from a security standpoint.
This isn’t Martha Stewart. It’s a whole ass member of the ruling family of the nation. That’s another level.
Fascinating to see if it is handled. If it ever gets to that point. Which I doubt it will.
I saw that. Apparently, it’s the equivalent of treason. I wonder if he was selling highly classified documents. Not unlike a certain American president.
I don’t think Joe was selling the documents, just storing them next to his corvette.
I dont understand a state visit around July 4th at all. “Hey, remember when we were underdogs and challenged you to a war, won, and kicked you out? Good times. Let’s go watch some fireworks.”
They should have taken good advice and abolished the monarchy years ago. Now they all face the prospect of having their comfy rug pulled out from under them. Because someone is now going to abolish this whole royal scam for them. 👀🍿
It feels like Christmas morning. I can’t believe he may actually face consequences.
God bless Virginia Giuffre and her bravery.
Anyone else thing Andy is going to burn down the monarchy with him? He knows where all the bodies are buried. Chuck and Wills are effed.
But! Apparently Andrew is “deeply depressed,” so make of that headline what you will..
I’d love to be a fly on the wall as they question Andrew. How much gloves on or off with him and how much bluster from Andrew.
The victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking network have been seeking truth and accountability for the trauma they endured and continue to live with.
I don’t expect them to settle for anything less from the Windsor royal family which means that this issue will continue to plague King Charles and Prince William in particular. 🤔 The royals paid £12m to silence Virginia Giuffre and to cover up and protect Prince Andrew. Charles and William knew about the £12m cover up. They are complicit and their continued silence will grow louder as time passes.
The victims deserve justice. 😔