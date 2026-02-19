Queen Camilla stepped out in London hours after her brother-in-law was arrested

One of the questions I have about (the degenerate formerly known as) Prince Andrew and his arrest this morning in Norfolk: did King Charles get any kind of notice? The BBC “understands” that Charles was not informed, and that the arresting officers from Thames Valley Police also did not inform anyone at Buckingham Palace. So, we’re to believe that six unmarked police cars descended upon Wood Farm, within the private Sandringham estate, to arrest Andrew and execute a search warrant, all without Buckingham Palace’s knowledge? Wouldn’t the police need Charles’s permission to enter the Sandringham estate? I ask these questions because Queen Camilla had an event in London today. She arrived at Sinfonia Smith Square Hall just hours after her grotesque brother-in-law was arrested for suspicion of misconduct. Did she decide “f–k it, I’m going to do this event anyway?”
Queen Camilla carried on with a royal duty just hours after the arrest of her brother-in-law, the former Prince Andrew.
Police officers arrived at the home where Andrew was staying on King Charles’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk on the morning of Feb. 19, his 66th birthday.
Just hours later, Queen Camilla, 78, met musicians and watched a lunchtime concert at Sinfonia Smith Square Hall in London. She made the outing in her role as the square’s royal patron, a position she’s held since 2003.
The BBC reported that Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Authorities were investigating Andrew in light of an allegation claiming that he shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a trade envoy for the U.K. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.
To be fair, Charles and Camilla always keep up their scheduled appearances regardless of whatever is happening within the family. They rarely pull out of an event because of family drama. But it is a curious message to send. The message Camilla thinks she’s sending is “business as usual, Andrew’s got nothing to do with me.” The thing about that though… Camilla was coming in for criticism too. Last week, she met with Avon and Somerset Police to talk about tackling domestic violence and sexual violence, issues which have long been part of her portfolio. Camilla, like the rest of the Windsors, has refused to say anything to or about Andrew’s victims or Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. Some will read Camilla’s events as “business as usual,” but others will read it as yet more silence on the perpetrators of violence and abuse within Camilla’s family.
The header photo in this post is from today, but Camilla and Charles were out yesterday, in Barking and Dagenham. Those photos are below.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Maybe the police didn’t inform BP in order to prevent the possibility of Andrew fleeing the country?
Sarah Ferguson has fled the country with her jewels in advance of the arrest of former Prince Andrew
Did she? LOL. I’m sure.
That would not surprise me.
She was already out of the country, she had to leave Royal Lodge. That wasn’t new.
Curious to where she went. This whole thing is so bad for her daughters. They knew, of course, but still…is Edo still hiding in Florida?
Yes, the BBC had a weirdly funny headline about how Andrew’s arrest is overshadowing Camilla’s event. Well, I should hope so.
obviously it wld not be appropriate for Camilla to be making comments with a live legal case
she shld just go about her business as usual as a 78 year old lady
This is why they made the press change what they call him. He’s not Prince Andrew anymore, just a Mr somebody. Royalty can’t be expected to keep up with all the plebe stuff, don’t you know. I don’t think it will bother her at all. And she and the Wales’s should’ve been disqualified from their mental health and domestic violence work the minute they publicly started bullying H&M, and/or were complicit.
Absolutely! I can’t stand them talking about mental health when they destroyed their sister-in-law’s mental health and continue to do so.
CAMILLA: I may be a gin-soaked, adulterous floozie with a taste for grifting blood diamonds from murderers, but hey, I stand up for victims of violence against women!
THE WORLD: What about your pedophile brother-in-law and the Epstein victims??
CAMILLA: Er… I have royal duties, gotta go!! Also, how dare you question me, your QUEEN??
I hope none of them can ever set foot outside again without being loudly asked to answer for every nasty crime they’ve either covered up or committed.
Unfortunately, the UK is full of maga-like people who don’t question anything. Look at those folks in that crowd. I’d never want to give a handshake to those two.
Mmm i’m not convinced someone didn’t know. its his birthday, were his kids suppoed to come round with the grand kids to cheer him up, did he ask the cook to bake him his favorite cake and make what ever the grand kids like, did he order lots of drinks? has he organised a shooting party for this weekend to celebrate his birthday did he invite his borthers and sister round for a meal. So many questions
The look she gives in the header picture is like she is saying come for me I dare you lol.
My take is that they knew. Or at least Charles Camilla and maybe Anne knew. And that yes they want the message to be business as usual. That’s purposeful. That’s what they are sticking with, doing their duty as usual. Meanwhile, the Wales are on a beach somewhere sipping crack babies.
I doubt the Wales are vacationing together…
There was a notice in the guardian that Willie and Katie are at Anmer Hall at the Sandringham Estate…
Of Course the King knew!!! He knew!!!!
LBC are reporting that Sarah Ferguson is said to have spent time with friends in the French Alps before moving on to the UAE? I wonder whether “close associates” of Andrew/Sarah in UK are also relocating to UAE? I thought we were being told Fergie was planning to live in Windsor? I wonder if she’ll be spooked by the arrest and flee abroad or remain abroad if she is already? I was puzzled why she didn’t join him in Royal Lodge but maybe even she could see the writing on the wall and that he’s of no further use to her for shelter or ready cash. She’s ruthless and a user.
She’s been abroad for a while, they were reporting last week that she met up with Eugenie in UAE. Whether that’s because they got some advance notice of what happened this morning, or because she realized she needs to get out while the getting was good who knows?
As far as where she lives it’s been reported for the last month or so that she’s been looking for places but doesn’t have the money, and would prefer to stay in Windsor but that she wouldn’t be living with Andrew going forward. So we knew she wasn’t at Sandringham. I think she’s doing what she’s always done, relying on the largesse of ” friends” to support her. The elite version of couch surfing if you will.
Thanks for the update. Andrew Lownie was saying recently on GMB that she should be investigated too. Given today’s arrest I bet Fergie doesn’t return to the UK until she’s sure she also won’t be picked up by the police as well!!
The police would not have needed the permission of King Charles to enter onto the Sandringham property. They had a search warrant and obviously a warrant for Andrew’s arrest. That allows them to attend on private property.
Even if they didn’t need permission, I still don’t believe Charles didn’t know. I just don’t. Maaaaaybe he didn’t know the exact time. And maybe there was never an official phone call telling him. But the idea that someone on the investigation didn’t slip information to someone at the palace and inform the king beforehand just isn’t believable. The fact that the bbc so quickly came out of the gate to say that they understood that the king had no idea suggests the complete opposite imo.
My take on this is that the authorities did tell KC and BP that there would be an arrest, just not when so that way KC has an out. Plausible deniability if you will
My understanding (I could be wrong) is that the authorities had to let the king know to get his permission to be on crown property, is that right?
In any event Happy Birthday AMW! Have the day you deserve
Camilla is as cold as ice. Nothing’s going to get in her way.