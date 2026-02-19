Queen Camilla stepped out in London hours after her brother-in-law was arrested

One of the questions I have about (the degenerate formerly known as) Prince Andrew and his arrest this morning in Norfolk: did King Charles get any kind of notice? The BBC “understands” that Charles was not informed, and that the arresting officers from Thames Valley Police also did not inform anyone at Buckingham Palace. So, we’re to believe that six unmarked police cars descended upon Wood Farm, within the private Sandringham estate, to arrest Andrew and execute a search warrant, all without Buckingham Palace’s knowledge? Wouldn’t the police need Charles’s permission to enter the Sandringham estate? I ask these questions because Queen Camilla had an event in London today. She arrived at Sinfonia Smith Square Hall just hours after her grotesque brother-in-law was arrested for suspicion of misconduct. Did she decide “f–k it, I’m going to do this event anyway?”

Queen Camilla carried on with a royal duty just hours after the arrest of her brother-in-law, the former Prince Andrew. Police officers arrived at the home where Andrew was staying on King Charles’ Sandringham estate in Norfolk on the morning of Feb. 19, his 66th birthday. Just hours later, Queen Camilla, 78, met musicians and watched a lunchtime concert at Sinfonia Smith Square Hall in London. She made the outing in her role as the square’s royal patron, a position she’s held since 2003. The BBC reported that Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Authorities were investigating Andrew in light of an allegation claiming that he shared confidential information with Jeffrey Epstein while acting as a trade envoy for the U.K. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

To be fair, Charles and Camilla always keep up their scheduled appearances regardless of whatever is happening within the family. They rarely pull out of an event because of family drama. But it is a curious message to send. The message Camilla thinks she’s sending is “business as usual, Andrew’s got nothing to do with me.” The thing about that though… Camilla was coming in for criticism too. Last week, she met with Avon and Somerset Police to talk about tackling domestic violence and sexual violence, issues which have long been part of her portfolio. Camilla, like the rest of the Windsors, has refused to say anything to or about Andrew’s victims or Jeffrey Epstein’s victims. Some will read Camilla’s events as “business as usual,” but others will read it as yet more silence on the perpetrators of violence and abuse within Camilla’s family.

The header photo in this post is from today, but Camilla and Charles were out yesterday, in Barking and Dagenham. Those photos are below.