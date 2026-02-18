Prince William: ‘I take a long time trying to understand my emotions’

Apparently, the Wales’ kids are having a school holiday this week and next, so we shouldn’t expect to see Prince William or Kate at any public event? The BAFTAs are on Sunday, so I have no idea if BAFTA President William plans on skipping for the second year in a row. Last year, he and Kate skipped because… they were on vacation in Mustique. Anyway, I bring up the school holiday because William did something new: he and his staff organized a few things to drop while William was in the wind. Yesterday, William’s staff announced that Earthshot would be going to Mumbai (and there was a pretaped video with William too). Today, BBC Radio 1 released an interview with William, an interview about mental health and suicide prevention.
The Prince of Wales has said it takes him a long time to understand his emotions during a discussion about male suicide. Prince William said he tried to work out why he felt the way he did as he called on male role models to speak publicly about their mental health.
The future king took part in a special mental health episode of BBC Radio 1’s Life Hacks on Wednesday. He has long campaigned to end the stigma surrounding mental health and suicide. Speaking about his own experiences, the Prince said he hoped to encourage others to talk about the importance of mental health, specifically holding discussions between men.
As part of a panel that included mental health experts, celebrities and a young man who considered taking his own life, the Prince said it was a “national catastrophe” that the issue was not spoken about more, adding: “We’re not very good at talking about it.”
Opening up about his own health, the Prince went on: “I take a long time trying to understand my emotions and why I feel like I do, and I feel like that’s a really important process to do every now and again. Just check in with yourself and work out why you’re feeling like you do – sometimes there’s an obvious explanation, sometimes there isn’t.”
In October, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Royal Foundation launched its own suicide prevention network.
“Suicide prevention is something I’ve found myself getting more involved in and wanting to talk about, but trying to find the language to talk about it has been quite tricky. I think it’s a real national catastrophe that we don’t talk about it enough,” the Prince told Greg James, the BBC radio presenter, on Wednesday.
He suggested that younger generations were good at talking about their feelings and joked that his own children sometimes spoke “too much to get all the details”.
“You feel a sense you need to fix it for everyone and that I find quite difficult,” he continued. “I have to remind myself – you don’t need to fix everything, but you do need to listen and it’s important to be ok with those feelings and those comments.”
The Prince said he wanted to understand why previous generations did not talk about their feelings, suggesting it was because of their experiences in the world wars.
“They then hand that mantle on to the next generation – not deliberately, but that’s all they knew. We have to break that cycle,” he said. “You have to talk about your emotions, you can’t just bottle it up and pretend they don’t exist because that’s when it all goes wrong and you end up drinking lots, unravelling and being in torment. So it’s important we understand where we are now, we’ve got a long way to go in this journey, but it’s really crucial to understand where we’ve come from.”
Y’all know what I think already, but I’ll just go ahead and say it for the millionth time – William has zero authenticity or legitimacy on these subjects. We’re in the middle of yet another gossip cycle where we’re being reminded yet again that William has spent years weaponizing Prince Harry’s mental health against him, that William has spent years calling Harry “paranoid” and “crazy” and mocking Harry’s proactive efforts to improve his own mental health through therapy and meditation. William and Kate have zero business talking about suicide prevention, given that they’ve never commented on the Duchess of Sussex opening up about her suicidal ideation and never set the record straight about multiple lies they’ve perpetuated against her.
William’s PR is the worst. He’s uncle is in the middle of a sex scandal involving young girls and he goes out there talking about his mental health 😳, o poor baby 😳
A sex scandal that caused one of his uncles victims to take her own life. Suicide, mental health and bullying should never be addressed by any of the royals in the UK. They have contributed to people in their lives either contemplating or committing suicide because of how heartless and malicious they are. Diana should have never thrown herself down a flight of stairs. She should have never dealt with an eating disorder. Meghan should have enjoyed her pregnancies in peace without contemplating suicide and being turned away by the very institution she worked for and was married into. Virginia should be here today and she should have never had to experience the hell that she experienced with Andrew and Epstein. The countless victims that they have ignored to protect Andrew should have never experienced what they experienced. So he and his family should shut up and stop pretending as if they care about anyone other than themselves.
What a giant load of horse shit! The only emotion that Peg is in touch with is his incandescent rage and he knows exactly why he is feeling it!! He “bottles it up “ 24/7 and doesn’t give a shit about changing!!!
It’s curious because I think William really told on himself here: “bottles it up” is an interesting choice of metaphor for him. Then “you can’t just bottle it up and pretend they don’t exist because that’s when it all goes wrong and you end up drinking lots, unravelling and being in torment….” That’s awfully specific, and it sounds like lived experience, like an alcoholic admitting something that they didn’t mean to admit.
To me, it sounded authentic and I don’t know if it’s a slip, or if Bulletproof Sunshine actually persuaded him to use those words…
Now, ofc as others have noted what William DOES with those feelings is absolutely inauthentic, hypocritical and dangerous to others (like Meghan and Harry), but I don’t doubt William’s problems with BOTTLING it up and feeling tormented are real
Well I don’t give too much credit to Peg’s feelings of frustration. To me when he may be frustrated it’s because he isn’t getting exactly what he wants. He was raised as a very spoiled and entitled brat and I don’t think that he for one minute worries about emotions. As I said Peg has one emotion and it’s anger. I think his crisis manager wrote this script and he for a change spewed what was written out for him to spew.
I thought the drinking line was interesting because while that’s certainly in a factor in why many people drink (repressed feelings, trying to self medicate etc) it just felt like a weird line to include there. I would say maybe he’s realized he has a problem but we saw him drink at an event two weeks ago so probably not.
I think like most things with him that the drinking line was him using it to show how he understands (which he doesn’t) it can be a problem with mental health issues but I think it was written for him to say because Peg doesn’t see anything wrong with himself it’s others who have the problems.
Nice catch!
I noticed that also but I don’t think it’s him being authentic to other people’s experiences or emotions but only accidentally speaking the truth about himself. There was a point during Kate’s disappearance that he was swaying during the rare engagements he did and he looked sloshed and disheveled. Lots of people noticed it and I think that is what he is unintentionally talking about and it has nothing to do with him connecting with other people’s experiences or emotions. He’s always about himself. He was raised to believe that he is somehow superior to everyone else even though everything about him is inferior to most people.
The gall of this ugly demon. Lest we forget that he also called his mother paranoid after her death. What a horrible man.
I agree these two have absolutely zero credibility when it comes to suicide prevention and mental health issues their actions speak loudly enough to drown out their scripted lines.
Beyond thinking only about themselves, those two folks have no investment in others well being
I read the excerpt and frankly I was confused. He said a lot but what he said was contradictory and confusing.
For example
– He made this point:
‘He suggested that younger generations were good at talking about their feelings and joked that his own children sometimes spoke “too much to get all the details”.’
– Then he contradicts it with this point:
‘The Prince said he wanted to understand why previous generations did not talk about their feelings, suggesting it was because of their experiences in the world wars. “They then hand that mantle on to the next generation – not deliberately, but that’s all they knew. We have to break that cycle,” he said. “You have to talk about your emotions, you can’t just bottle it up and pretend they don’t exist because that’s when it all goes wrong and you end up drinking lots, unravelling and being in torment.’
William seems to take on causes for image management and not commitment to solving problems. In his own words below, he validates his intent is to listen, not to fix. 🤷🏽♀️
“You feel a sense you need to fix it for everyone and that I find quite difficult,” he continued. “I have to remind myself – you don’t need to fix everything, but you do need to listen and it’s important to be ok with those feelings and those comments.”’
Ah yes his “need to fix everything “. Where to start : homelessness nope not fixed. The Middle East nope not fixed. Racism nope not fixed. Promises promises Peg. “Fix everything “ ? He can’t even fix his own lunch.
I think the contradiction is because for his own charitable work he doesn’t want you to have expectations of him actually putting in work, which is why it’s important to just listen. Because he doesn’t want you to expect any real actionable outcomes that are measurable.
On the other hand he wants the attention from attaching himself to high profile issues. Climate change, Mental health, Peace in the Middle East, things that can’t be fixed with an easy chat.
And I think that’s where the dissonance comes in, as is shown in this interview. To his kids -stop asking so many questions, let’s hide away and be incredibly insular and tell no one about our lives, don’t talk about it. Also, your mom and I want all the attention and glory for being better parents then previous generations and being open-minded and stable and having an idyllic ( middle class though!) life. Can’t have it both ways.
🎯
It’s why they are never authentic when they attach themselves to the causes and people recognize the inauthenticity.
It’s because he’s being performative and doesn’t believe in anything he says about mental health.
Exactly.
Horribly insincere.
I think these contradictions that you rightly point out have a lot to do with the simplicity of William’s understanding of the issue.
Firstly, his explanation that the older generation’s difficulty in expressing emotions can be easily explained by the “world wars” (Which ones? Does that mean that British people before that were super touchy-feely?)
If he were a middle schooler being put on the spot, I would be much more forgiving of such a basic answer, but this is a subject he says he has studied and thought about for years. He’s a 40 something man giving a prepared answer for the express purpose of raising awareness – his answer should be much better thought out and articulated. Same with his attempts to discuss his own emotions – it’s like a pale imitation of Harry’s interviews about mental health but without the authenticity.
I also cringed at the little “joke” about his children having “too many” feelings. Ugggggggh. And he said that just after explaining how damaging it was for the previous generation to avoid discussing their emotions. Way to continue that cycle.
I don’t think he understands or even wants to understand the issue. It’s something he chose to use as an image builder. He clearly said ‘fixing’ is not his intention. 🤦🏽♀️
“I have to remind myself – you don’t need to fix everything, but you do need to listen and it’s important to be ok with those feelings and those comments.“
He is not authentically engaged. It’s the reason he is received as inauthentic when he speaks about the issue.
I could not agree more. William is as deep as a puddle. I have no idea what sort of person believes one word that comes out of his mouth.
🎯 When William speaks his own thoughts instead of the propaganda media crafting and printing tales about William, we the public are able to see how shallow he is; his intellect and his emotions lack depth. 😏
What a hypocrite scooter is and keen is too. Knauf at scoots behest files fake bullying charges against Meghan. Scoots called his late mother paranoid. Keen lunged at meghan before cameras. And he should get counseling instead of self reflection.
the man is emotionally bankrupt and even if he wasn’t he doesn’t have the intellect to understand his own, or anyone else’s, emotions.
I find it so sinister that the royal family talk about issues about abuse, mental health, suicide etc and say that people should discuss these issues openly knowing that they shield a credibly accused rapist, they used national press to smear Meghan & then said recollections may vary when she discussed suicide ideation, that they dismissed & shut down Prince Harry when he brought his concerns about emotional well being to his family & that they attacked him and Meghan for discussing issues publicly. That’s before we get into treatment of Diana etc
I suppose something I’ve learnt and been reminded of with the Epstein files is that many people in philanthropy use charity etc to launder their reputations and will champion issues they are in fact guilty of. Prince Andrew and Fergie actually had that keys to freedom human trafficking initiative after their connection with Epstein was first reported.
They need to stop with the mental health talk. just quietly stop talking about it and we’ll all pretend he and Kate never tried to be mental health advocates.
At the VERY LEAST he and his wife did nothing to help their SIL who was obviously struggling. EVEN IF they didnt know she was suicidal, they knew she was in bad shape mentally – anyone could look at pictures of her from that time and see it. She asked to go inpatient, so W&K definitely knew things were bad. And they did nothing but feed more nasty stories to the press.
AND THEN factor in how he talks about Harry, even now. harry is paranoid. Harry is broken. Harry needs therapy. etc. there is always a stigma around it, always a sense of Harry being wrong for getting help.
W&K don’t want their kids to go to therapy. They might get ideas of independence like Harry did.
It’s all so fake and performative and I hate hate hate it.
This is a legitimate phenomenon that psychiatrists have drawn attention to, in defence of their own vocation: the half-cured sociopath. The person who should rightfully surrender to therapy, but who wishes to preserve the illusion of effecting his own miracle cure, so, to that end, adopts the language and attitudes of healing in order to amass yet more power over his victims. It’s gaslight on an epic scale. Is he fooling himself? Likely. Is he fooling us? Hell, no.
Interesting perspective. 🤔 Quite apt. 👍
Yes, psychodynamic therapy on cluster B personality disordered patients is potentially dangerous. They adopt the language of therapy and use it as a weapon.
This works with any type of therapy if the therapist has little experience with it.
Not everyone turns to drink why is he preaching that it is?
He seems just as informed as his wife is on her subjects.
Plus a known bully who helped drive his SiL to suicidal thoughts should not speak on mental health
I endorse everything that Kaiser has said here. Plus William needs therapy.
F William and f Kate
And what exactly are these emotions which take him so long to understand? Do they sometimes lead him to push his brother into a dog bowl? I can’t dismiss the feeling that he’s trying to tell us something here. And the part about self medicating with alcohol is fascinating. Truly. He’s a lot like his wife’s interest in The Early Years. Just talk, no action.
Some pro-tips for William on this subject:
— If you have trouble understanding your emotions, SEE A THERAPIST.
— If you have trouble talking about suicide and genuinely want to help, CONSULT AN EXPERT.
— And most of all, stop gaslighting us all on this subject, because you and your wife were among the forces that nearly drove Meghan to suicide and you continue to scorn your brother’s thoughtful mental health journey.
In 2021, author Robert Lacey released Battle of Brothers, a book widely understood to rely on conversations with palace-connected figures. Lacey wrote about a heated confrontation between Prince William and Prince Harry and described it as a fierce row that turned physical. The account reached readers well before Harry’s memoir and introduced the idea that the brothers’ disagreement went beyond raised voices.
It also relies upon William’s personal account of these events to one of his friends who then spoke to this author. The moment the prince heard the bullying allegations, he related to this friend, he got straight on the phone to talk to Harry- and when Harry flared up in furious defence of his wife, the elder brother persisted. Harry shut off his phone angrily, so William went to speak to him personally. The prince was horrified by what he had just been told about Meghan’s alleged behaviour, and he wanted to hear what Harry had to say. The showdown between the two siblings was fierce and bitter. William’s pre-engagement questioning of Meghan’s suitability had been quite reasonable, in William’s opinion. His fraternal doubts had been provisional, based upon how the new recruit appeared to be. The elder brother did not really know Meghan in those early days. – Excerpt from 2021 Robert Lacey section (Battle of Brothers)
Confirmation that Will is quick to anger and lashing out physically when upset. He needs better self regulation of his emotions and a therapist can help him cope better.
“He has long campaigned to end the stigma surrounding mental health”.
Has he, though? “Long campaigned”?? A couple of half-arsed statements over a period of several years is not a “campaign”.
Also the way he appropriates his parents commitments to certain causes to PROVE his own long-term dedication to said cause eg Diana took me to Centre Point when I was 11 so that’s how LONG I’ve cared about homelessness?!
Too bad his behaviour has shown that he never takes his own alleged advise. Hypocrite much! No self-awareness as usual!
This particular keenery seems to have hit a nerve, see today’s news agents and some lbc chatter. It’s funny imagining him congratulating himself for this appearance and it totally backfiring. Incandescent yet?
When will William stop being complicit in the cover up for and protection of Prince Andrew, and consider the mental health of traumatized victims of Epstein’s sex trafficking. The victims need truth and accountability but the Windsors have paid £12m to silence Virginia Giuffre and have embargoed all of the records pertaining to Prince Andrew’s service as trade envoy for the UK from freedom of information requests. In addition to its close association to slavery and now sex trafficking the Windsor family brand is associated with a long list of nefarious immoralities. Yet they are proclaimed as the best of British culture, tradition and family values; the epitome of the Anglo-Christian faith with the monarch, King Charles III, as Head of the Church of England.
The Windsor family brand = corruption
The Windsor family brand = dysfunction
The Windsor family brand = toxicity
The Windsor family brand = propaganda
The Windsor family brand = greedy
The Windsor family brand = seedy
The Windsor family brand = uncaring
The Windsor family brand = racist
The Windsor family brand = colonialism
The Windsor family has brought shame to the people of the United Kingdom whose taxes fund them. 😔
Poor, tortured William.
I don’t think emotional reticence is merely a trait of older generations, I think it is popularly understood as a British cultural value. And it is an *explicit* value of the royal family. The royal family, and the media that parrots it, constantly drags Meghan for being overly emotive, too invested in therapy, too “woke”, etc. William labeling Meghan a “California actress” is shorthand for all of that. Because the RF and BM paint emotional expression as inauthentic and manipulative, an agenda to draw undue attention. All of which works to stigmatize people who are mentally ill or suicidal. William has no right to speak on this issue when he is so clearly part of the problem, nor does the British media have any legs to stand on to promote him in this venture.
That man’ has a famous temper. If THAT’S taking time to understand, what happens when he doesn’t?
So a BBC presenter gets PW to drop a mention about drinking and he doesn’t follow up on that?! Maybe a producer was hissing in his ear not to, but imagine the headlines “Wills: My Booze Hell” … me, me, me…
I used to be a fan of greg james, I even bought his children’s book (he wrote it together with his producer) and went to one of his book signings but then I found out that he is a royal bootlicker. When Harry and Meghan announced that they were stepping back from royal duties, greg james dedicated a segment on his radio show making fun of them including asking listeners to join in. Then for him to turn out talking about mental health a few years after that. No, what a hypocrite. I doubt he will want to go and probe bulliam about it. His profile got raised after when he did that along with nepo son roman kemp.
“I need to talk about my feelings; I can’t just suppress them and pretend they don’t exist. Because then everything goes wrong, and I drink a lot, lose control and suffer. That’s why it’s important for me to understand where I am now. I still have a long way to go, but it’s really crucial to understand where I’ve come from.”
That’s what it really means.
Furthermore, I find it utterly arrogant to talk about his own problems in the midst of this scandal involving his uncle. There are many genuine questions to be asked of the heir to the throne about him. Where are the answers?
Ugh. this bloke is such a braindead, ignorant twit.