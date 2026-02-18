Prince William & Kate are in a ‘second honeymoon era’ ahead of their anniversary

One of the funniest parts about the Prince and Princess of Wales’s dual jealousy over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is that William and Kate feel the need to “compete” with Harry and Meghan’s natural chemistry. It’s always been the case, since Meghan and Harry first began dating. They were so visibly in love and so clearly hot for each other. Their love language is touch, closeness, affection. They weren’t trying to make William and Kate look dull and grim, but that’s what happened. Between William and Kate, Kate is the one who wants to “compete” with the Sussexes at this level, but William rarely plays along. In fact, he often looks disgusted when his wife tries to grope him, and he looks pained whenever Kate makes him pose for lovey-dovey photos. Nowadays, instead of simply trying to look like they’re still in love, William and Kate just get their sycophants to talk about how *clearly* they’re in their second honeymoon phase. Oh really???

From meeting as students at St Andrews University in 2001 to becoming proud parents to three children, royal fans have delighted in the Prince and Princess of Wales’s ‘fairytale’ love story. That said, in the early years of their marriage the couple seemed to model themselves on the Queen and Prince Philip who were always formal in public and were rarely seen holding hands or displaying affection. Fast forward to the present day, however, and the couple are much more relaxed about public displays of affection (PDA). Indeed, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, they look like they’re in a ‘second honeymoon era’ following a tumultuous period for the couple. From flirty glances to coy smiles and gentle touches, there have been numerous ‘public signs of true love in recent months’ forged by a ‘closeness that comes with having to face, together with their young family, the malign threat of cancer,’ Mr Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail. Last year, royal fans were left swooning when the couple publicly marked Valentine’s Day for the first time by taking to X and Instagram to post an adorable picture of the couple in the grounds of the Sandringham Estate in the summer of 2024. Showcasing the pair’s enduring love, the photo was set against a stunning woodland backdrop and was a still taken from Kate’s deeply emotive video in which she announced she had completed her chemotherapy treatment that September. ‘It clearly mirrored the depths of their mutual affection,’ Mr Fitzwilliams added. He also added that the powerful image will no doubt have left royal fans eagerly anticipating what this year’s romantic holiday will bring – as the prince and princess soon approach 15 years of marriage. Prior to Kate’s cancer diagnosis, William and Kate typically acknowledged the royal etiquette of avoiding overt signs of affection. However, there is an understanding that the future King and Queen are moving away from such traditional view. Mr Fitzwilliams explained: ‘There is a royal tradition that a certain formality has to be observed in public and, for the most part, William and Catherine do this. ‘The King and Queen today are from the same generation and their PDA moments are rare.’ However, he noted: ‘The Waleses are from a different generation. It is pivotal that they appeal to all ages, especially the young with their mix of the formal and informal.’

Personally, I think William and Kate are in an era of understanding. We’re no longer hearing curious stories about “hot bald bachelor William is a hit with the supermodels he pays to show up at Earthshot.” We’re no longer hearing constant rumors about rose bushes or hot single-dad outings. I still believe that whatever went down between William and Kate in 2024, they came to an understanding about their marriage and their future together. Kate negotiated her price, and we’re seeing that play out with Forest Lodge and Kate’s vacation schedule. And that’s fine – whatever this is, it’s not going to end in another royal divorce, and William gets to brand himself as a loving husband and family man. But that’s not good enough for royalists, who have to convince themselves that this is really the “second honeymoon” or whatever.