Prince William & Kate are in a ‘second honeymoon era’ ahead of their anniversary

One of the funniest parts about the Prince and Princess of Wales’s dual jealousy over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is that William and Kate feel the need to “compete” with Harry and Meghan’s natural chemistry. It’s always been the case, since Meghan and Harry first began dating. They were so visibly in love and so clearly hot for each other. Their love language is touch, closeness, affection. They weren’t trying to make William and Kate look dull and grim, but that’s what happened. Between William and Kate, Kate is the one who wants to “compete” with the Sussexes at this level, but William rarely plays along. In fact, he often looks disgusted when his wife tries to grope him, and he looks pained whenever Kate makes him pose for lovey-dovey photos. Nowadays, instead of simply trying to look like they’re still in love, William and Kate just get their sycophants to talk about how *clearly* they’re in their second honeymoon phase. Oh really???
From meeting as students at St Andrews University in 2001 to becoming proud parents to three children, royal fans have delighted in the Prince and Princess of Wales’s ‘fairytale’ love story. That said, in the early years of their marriage the couple seemed to model themselves on the Queen and Prince Philip who were always formal in public and were rarely seen holding hands or displaying affection. Fast forward to the present day, however, and the couple are much more relaxed about public displays of affection (PDA).
Indeed, according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, they look like they’re in a ‘second honeymoon era’ following a tumultuous period for the couple. From flirty glances to coy smiles and gentle touches, there have been numerous ‘public signs of true love in recent months’ forged by a ‘closeness that comes with having to face, together with their young family, the malign threat of cancer,’ Mr Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail.
Last year, royal fans were left swooning when the couple publicly marked Valentine’s Day for the first time by taking to X and Instagram to post an adorable picture of the couple in the grounds of the Sandringham Estate in the summer of 2024. Showcasing the pair’s enduring love, the photo was set against a stunning woodland backdrop and was a still taken from Kate’s deeply emotive video in which she announced she had completed her chemotherapy treatment that September.
‘It clearly mirrored the depths of their mutual affection,’ Mr Fitzwilliams added. He also added that the powerful image will no doubt have left royal fans eagerly anticipating what this year’s romantic holiday will bring – as the prince and princess soon approach 15 years of marriage.
Prior to Kate’s cancer diagnosis, William and Kate typically acknowledged the royal etiquette of avoiding overt signs of affection. However, there is an understanding that the future King and Queen are moving away from such traditional view. Mr Fitzwilliams explained: ‘There is a royal tradition that a certain formality has to be observed in public and, for the most part, William and Catherine do this.
‘The King and Queen today are from the same generation and their PDA moments are rare.’ However, he noted: ‘The Waleses are from a different generation. It is pivotal that they appeal to all ages, especially the young with their mix of the formal and informal.’
Personally, I think William and Kate are in an era of understanding. We’re no longer hearing curious stories about “hot bald bachelor William is a hit with the supermodels he pays to show up at Earthshot.” We’re no longer hearing constant rumors about rose bushes or hot single-dad outings. I still believe that whatever went down between William and Kate in 2024, they came to an understanding about their marriage and their future together. Kate negotiated her price, and we’re seeing that play out with Forest Lodge and Kate’s vacation schedule. And that’s fine – whatever this is, it’s not going to end in another royal divorce, and William gets to brand himself as a loving husband and family man. But that’s not good enough for royalists, who have to convince themselves that this is really the “second honeymoon” or whatever.
Zero chemistry between those two. Purely laughable the need to invent romance between them. If there was ever love, it seems to have disappeared
Didn’t Charles say ‘WHATEVER LOVE MEANS” when asked about Diana ☹️ well, I’m passing it on to William and Kate, good luck 😁 History does repeat itself.
Those British journalists always choose their words carefully. Nobody would EVER think to name this era a “honeymoon”. If they are, it’s because there was a new contract, a new agreement? …a renewal of vows? 🤮 definitely not a renewal. But they might also be calling honemoon because this is the phase BEFORE the crown is passed to scooter williie. The time is close.
Kate was a f**k buddy who refused to go away, nothing more.
He has more chemistry with Jason.
There’s a picture Kaiser sometimes puts up of Will with a hand on a tree, his eyes closed. He has more chemistry with that tree.
🤭🤣😂. LMAO
😆 😂 😆 😂 😆. They are laying on the happy family, love of their lives schtick with a shovel lately. Wonder what is in the pipeline they are attempting to mute??? 🍿 Keener has always been Willy’s doormat. Willy has always been an entitled prat. It has been sad seeing pics of her when they were dating. She so desperately chased big blue but looks either desperately unhappy or altered now. Be careful what you wish for…. They looks so awkward together.
The tabloids lifting what Meghan said when promoting WLM about being in a new honeymoon phase with Harry & applying it to Will & Kate. It made sense as H&M’s first years of marriage was surrounded by utter chaos & uprooting of their lives whereas now they are more settled they probably feel more relaxed and at ease.
William & Kate do not look at ease with each other compared to their earlier years together. I’m not sure why the press need to push this angle about their pda etc especially as in 2018 they were telling us that PDA was against protocol and William & Kate were the dutiful, respectful royals who modelled themselves on Elizabeth & Philip & knew there was a time and place for PDA
Goodness! That one photo above looks like Kate is starting to shove William over the cliff!
The article also reinforces a point they inadvertently make all the time—William & Kate are keen on APPEARING to be soooo in looooove, just as William is keen on APPEARING to be a global statesman, etc. They’re all about appearances with zero authenticity behind it.
A picture tells a thousand words and pictures of them tell no words of love or happiness or honeymoon!! Pictures of them tell the story of awkwardness and loathing and wanting to escape one another’s company. There may be a clause in the negotiations that says when appearing in photos do your best to try to look happy and when they try to adhere to that clause it looks performative and nothing else.
Yes, may a love like this never find me. They are absolutely miserable together, and do not remotely hide it. Who is satisfied by reading any of this utter nonsense?
He ignores her flirty glances and c o y smiles. He does not take her on as many joint appearances. It’s no fairy tale. He looks uncomfortable with her in the pda show. The queen and philip as a comparison to them does them no favors. They led separate lives for years and philip was closer to another woman in his later years
Willy never looks like a willing participant in their photos.. it is actually weird he can’t even manage to fake it for the length of a shutter.
Agreed. I noticed that in 90% of the pictures, she’s draped over him or cuddled up to him and there’s nothing from him. No arm around the shoulders, no pulling his wife close, nothing.
I noticed the same thing. She is always the one that is touching him. He doesn’t naturally (or even unnaturally) protect her, his wife, the cancer patient. No arm, touch or even putting her in front of him. He is always front and center.
Always. This has been the setup from day one. She’s turned and smiling at him and he ignores her. She clutches him and he barely tolerates it.
Only a blind person would believe this was a functional relationship
And he always looks like he’s grimacing.
Like in the B&W picture? Another photo from the daffodils group.
Camilla and Charles do show pda. The keens romantic vacation won’t happen. The middletons will be there with keen and kids and scooter can take side trips.
I was thinking the same thing – Charles and Camilla is such a weird comparison because they have always held hands and walk next to each other and smile around each other, for whatever other faults they have. Only W&K decided duty meant being utterly robotic before swinging manically to releasing videos of themselves rolling on top of each other.
Say what you will about Charles and Camilla, they have a very warm relationship, and it shows.
Exactly. Charles and Camilla have always shown some affection, far more than William and Kate ever have.
William and Kate act like kissing cousins.
Exactly. Charles and Camilla are not as publicly affectionate as H&M, but there is still contact there and with all the other issues coming from that relationship – they don’t loathe each other. People might say well Camilla would do anything for the crown, but she can’t act and doesn’t really have a poker face. There is clear affection between her and Charles.
and thats it – its not just that W&K rarely touch, or when they do it looks super awkward – but there is a clear sense of…..coldness between them. Again, neither can act so they can’t fake affection.
I read somewhere years ago – maybe 2011 or 2012 – that W&K rarely touched in public because they knew there would come a time when they didnt, and they didnt want people screaming divorce every time they were seen in public without holding hands, so they just never held hands. I dont buy that bc some married couples do hold hands for decades – but it was a better story than “look how Kate gropes his butt!!!”
The lack of touching would have come from William because even in the early days he was never into Kate. It’s been obvious from day one.
Sure. It’s just funny that Fitzwilliams has to be trotted out to tell us about this donkey sanctuary…sorry I mean this honeymoon phase. It’s a whole lot of explaining.
People still believing this man’s rubbish?
He’s truly just riffing. And it’s sad when this is the type of person you’re using to persuade readers how much the love is real. No idea if the love is real or not but just the idea of having random lightweights as the experts swearing everything is so romantic is just funny.
Oh please – this “formality” stuff is silly.
Charles and Camilla have always been affectionate with each other, same as the Queen and Philip were. It’s true, the Queen wasn’t groping his ass, but they would touch arms or gaze at each other with real affection, and listen when the other person spoke without looking like they wanted to sink through the floor.
With Charles and Camilla, you can see they enjoy each other’s company and there is affection there. Also with the late Queen and Philip – you could see them sharing jokes and chatting, whatever their “arrangement” was in later life, they were clearly at ease with each other.
William and Kate just don’t have that. He looks stiff and tense around her, often just plain irritated, and her attempts to clamp onto him just look awkward. I’m not sure they even like each other.
There is a photo of Philip wearing a house guard outfit the Queen noticing and laughing at him. He was playing a prank on her and they were well into their senior years in this photo.
William and Kate have never shown joy when together. It has always been forced smiles and jokes which were really insults.
🤭 🤭 I find this amusing.
“Last year, royal fans were left swooning when the couple publicly marked Valentine’s Day for the first time by taking to X and Instagram to post an adorable picture of the couple in the grounds of the Sandringham Estate in the summer of 2024.”
This piece stood out. 🤭 “….for the first time…” 🤭 Wasn’t it a snip of something that was already shared on the socials about 6 months earlier? 🤭
Yep it was a still taken from a vid
‘and was a still taken from Kate’s deeply emotive video in which she announced she had completed her chemotherapy treatment that September.’
Theydon’t have any other pics to share, they pretend one day a year and take everything from that. Which is why everything looks so over the top & faked
Royal propaganda is crafted theatre. Harry revealed the secrets of how the sausage is made. I am now very aware of it when I see it. 🤭
Previously I didn’t even pay attention to it. Now I see it shake my head or chuckle depending on the narrative they are pushing. 🤷🏽♀️
A snippet of a video that was from a time when they were so traumatized that they have since moved to another home because the old one brought back sad memories for them. It was a very strange choice to use a screenshot of a time that was so emotionally painful for them that they had to uproot their family from yet another home. Then to use a screenshot instead of a photo that they could have easily taken themselves or had already from a more happy moment in their lives, is another choice that made their “first Valentine’s Day photo” ever strange and disconnected. The screenshot they chose was horrible because he looked as if he was being held hostage so everything else about that choice made it even less of a loving sentiment than most loving couples would choose.
There was zero emoting happening in that video.
‘Adorable’? 🤮
So in between all the blatant untruths I noticed the “threat” of cancer.
Curious 🧐, has any of the fluff pushed on their social media accounts boosted their social media engagement numbers? I heard they are the most popular royals. Have the engagement numbers soared from 2019 to 2026?
From what I’ve heard in my social circles, people don’t believe Kate and William are close. They believe they are a distant couple due to the visible lack of cohesion when they are in public together. 😔
They have been a couple on and off for nearly 25 years and have zero chemistry. They can’t even fake smiling in photos together without looking comically cringe because they look so uncomfortable and awkward together. Will-not visibly seethes when they do events together and cringes when Keener touches him. Keener’s habit of publicly groping him is territorial, desperate and gross. If the gender roles were reversed (him groping her and she looking horribly uncomfortable), the public would meltdown. Willy is terrible, but no one should be touched when they don’t want to be touched and he clearly can̈not stand being touched by keener. The Wails media strategy is cringe. They need to be laying low because the Epstein fallout is going to take years. Encouraging sycophants to post blatant lies is going to backfire fabulously when the press turns and starts posting images that reflect the tension and hatred in their relationship with appropriate headlines and more truthful reporting.
They haven’t been a couple for 25 years. They’ve known each other for that long. Back in high school, Middleton tried unsuccessfully to get into William’s group of friends, but without success. And in college, William treated Kate like a girl on the phone so it’s hard to call it a relationship, more like a velcro that stuck and wouldn’t let go.
I just love that picture where it looks like she’s above to shove him off a cliff. Real PDA moment there for sure.
It’s funny when their true feelings pop out!
The picture of Will, hands yet again over his crotch, and Kate with hands hanging by her side, is very interesting. I’m surprised it was published. It gives vibes of them being caught in between photo set ups, and inadvertently revealing true feelings. Will, in his usual pose, just waiting to finally be finished, and Kate, pretty clearly over it. Two people, together for more than two decades, who obviously have little connection left and don’t want to be near each other.
@Kittenmom
I was going to write this – What love?! In this photo, “on the edge,” Kate looks like she wants to push Will off a cliff :))
I still remember when PDA was branded unprofessional and unroyal and royalists scoffed when Meghan said that she and Harry were in a new honeymoon phase.
The “Prince and Princess of Wales’s ‘fairytale’ love story” … it’s the Brothers Grimm version, twisted and sad.
Their big selling point in contrast to long time divorced Andrew is as a “respectable, long-term married couple with a young family” along the wholesome lines of the Walton’s, Von Trapps, Osmond’s vibe. Given the sordidness of the Epstein sex trafficking RR and RF are once again burnishing this couple as Mr and Mrs Family Values. Whatever happened in 2024 resulted in a renegotiation and divorce is off the table. Hence the presentation as t them as a mature couple brought closer by cancer but the Cathy and Heath cliff forever passion is laughable unbelievable.
The first photo of them in the car is desperately sad because it reveals the true gulf between them. It always reminds me of the photo of Charles and Diana in a car leaving her dad’s funeral looking just as estranged. No one wanted to see history repeat itself.
Huge disagreement that divorce is off the tables. Kate and Carole would not be this desperate pushing a fiction epic love story. I believe Willy is trying a different strategy in how to handle keen, he’s just slowly benching and ignoring/ highlighting their very separate lives. Kate is being pacified (for now) This book highlighting it was Kate who mistrust the Sussex’s, giving the illusion the Queen had to force Willy to marry her. Willy speaking about his now “finding his true emotions” it all just screams of stage setting of how he was duped by the scheming social climbing Middletons and he’s found his true emotions and with their lives already separate- it’s time to go their separate ways publicly. Next time he won’t give her a heads up for her to fake a cancer diagnosis. This isn’t a renegotiation- this is strategy.
😂😂😂😂😂 No words at all. I can’t.
Also I had read about how Kate and Carole have ties to Simon Perry, the writer for People Magazine-covering royal coverage for the magazine. Which would explain the sycophantic coverage of Kate & the narratives she wants promoted.
W&K met in college, dated off and on for years and then settled down. That’s not fairytale romance, it’s the most humdrum story any common bloke could have. Why can’t they just accept who they are and make the best of it instead of pretending to be what they’re not. There is no photographic evidence whatsoever of flirting or coy smiles or even chemistry between these two.
He settled.
They can’t just be themselves because the BRF desperately needs one “happy family” story to put up against the sordid Andrew and Fergie stuff, and against that visibly happy couple who left them behind. They’re not going to get that with adulterer Charles and his sidechick. So here we are.
With the way they write about these people you would think there was nothing else going on in the world. The need to drive home the “love story” is pathological. Stop trying to make fetch happen!
“Still writing bullsh*t for a living?” — Prince Harry
🤭
Fitzwilliams wants us to forget that this couple has been detached from each other for years and have acted like coworkers most of their marriage, then suddenly just before her disappearing act the media was trying to convince us that her ass groping tour of his ass was them reconnecting and flirting with each other. His face and disdain for her present at each attempt to grab his ass. The media would lie and say that they were showing PDA towards each other with kisses, stolen glances or hands on the back, while the videos showed that they weren’t kissing, touching or even looking at each other. The video of her face changing at his polo match as he quickly distanced himself from her will forever be hilarious. The video of him swatting her hand from his behind at Ascot is hilarious just like the one of him recently swatting her hand from his back during the recent state visit with the orange turd and his garden tool. It’s unfortunate for their children that their parents obviously aren’t as loving as the media wants us to believe they are. Hopefully the children will find loving relationships and won’t be forced to participate in a farce like their parents have done.
W and K are adults and can choose for themselves but they are forcing this on their three young children. Normal sleepovers not allowed and they have to maintain a lie at school and with their friends? Isn’t that stressful and wrong? Both are supposed to be concerned about mental health: what about their children being exposed to all this acrimony or are they okay behind the scenes with eachother?
Kate is Amy Gone Girl and Wills is Nick. He was having an affair and so she faked her death/severe illness to get him back, and it worked.
Sure, Jan.
It’s worked for now, maybe. The tides are already turning though. Turning hard.
In the photo where Kate “pushes” Will off the cliff, you can also see Kate significantly elongating her legs – despite wearing flat shoes, they’re the same height. She’s been doing this for years, whenever she wears pants or tight leggings, and because she elongates them, sometimes more, sometimes less, she’s a different height than William in each photo. Here, they’re the same height ;))) Her forehead is usually exactly at the height of William’s shoulders.
1. This photo is closest to the truth. Kate is significantly shorter than William, and William is still slightly hunched over…
https://images.immediate.co.uk/production/volatile/sites/60/2024/10/kate-middleton-w-ulubionych-sneakersach-bb86ded.jpeg?quality=90&webp=true&fit=1100,1703
..and he can even go as far as stretching his legs to the extreme..
https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcTb8RYEFOk-fWdVWXMbX0-voBSPJ_VodTwEeTsGKOV2MQ&s=10
And the reality is like this… She’s fatter here, but it’s not about kilograms, but about
https://hips.hearstapps.com/hmg-prod/images/hbz-kate-middleton-pants-2005-gettyimages-108106968-1537891932.jpg?crop=1xw:1xh;center,top&resize=1200:*
Her favourite photographers regularly lengthen her legs because she’s long waisted. They attempt to turn her into a model with all the photshop.
There’s more chemistry between Willy and Jason to be honest
There is also more chemistry between William and his aunt Sophie.
Well if you were stalked by someone for years and never married the person you truly wanted to marry, wouldn’t you be unhappy and a miserable person?! If Princess Diana had lived that is one marriage that would never of happened. I think the Middleton’s blackmailed William. I think they have something on William that he doesn’t want the public to know or see and that is the only reason why he married her. William never informed the Queen about the engagement proposal he was required to obtain the Queen’s permission cause he knew what she would say…that says a lot. Backed into a corner. When William isn’t around Kate he is a different man. He smiles, he looks more relaxed etc. He probably regrets the day he met kate. I cant blame the guy for looking so stiff around kate. He didnt have a chance once the middleton’s walked into his life. It’s too bad. It would be nice to see him with a woman he loves. Imagine having his current MIL! I would be hairless too!