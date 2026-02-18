“Jon Hamm revealed that he also hates ‘The Family Stone'” links
Around Christmas last year, everyone was suddenly talking about how much they hate The Family Stone, the Christmas movie starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Diane Keaton, Luke Wilson, etc. Well, Jon Hamm chimed in on the hot-button issue: he thinks The Family Stone is one of the worst movies he’s ever seen. [Just Jared]
May the Year of the Fire Horse bring good tidings. [LaineyGossip]
Tyra Banks was always the villain. [Pajiba]
Florence Pugh in Patou. [RCFA]
Whoopi Goldberg talks about why her name appears in the Epstein Files (it was because of a one-time plane use for charity, apparently). [Buzzfeed]
LOL, what is Haley Lu Richardson doing? [Socialite Life]
Prabal Gurung’s new collection. [Go Fug Yourself]
“Dragvestigations” is a word now. [OMG Blog]
Wait, they’re rebooting Baywatch? [Seriously OMG]
Addison Rae’s father is a flasher? [Starcasm]
Actors pay tribute to the late Robert Duvall. [Hollywood Life]

  1. Becks1 says:
    February 18, 2026 at 12:50 pm

    He’s right. It’s an awful awful movie. Good cast, awful movie.

    Reply
    • SummerMoomin says:
      February 18, 2026 at 1:42 pm

      Yes, what I can’t get over is that The Family Stone has the characteristics of a feel good movie but the central family are so hateful. They are smug and mean and they achieve togetherness by ganging up on someone and bullying her. So the movie has all these beats of “isn’t this charming and relatable?” And no, no it isn’t! They are terrible people enjoying themselves!

      Reply
  2. Lady Esther says:
    February 18, 2026 at 1:15 pm

    WHAT is that coat Hamm is wearing? Doesn’t he own a mirror? It looks like it belongs to his 15 year old nephew…

    Reply
    • Dot says:
      February 18, 2026 at 4:58 pm

      Seriously .. so ill fitting and weirdly bunched. Honestly I don’t get the hype around Jon Hamm. He’s a passable actor at best, he’s barely above average looking, and there’s nothing really interesting or compelling about him, but people lose their knickers for him.

      Reply
    • Sumodo1 says:
      February 18, 2026 at 7:00 pm

      He’s stuffed into that jacket like a knockwurst in a hotdog bun.

      Reply
  3. Flamingo says:
    February 18, 2026 at 1:18 pm

    He really needs to stay off the booze. I know he always looked older. But he hit the wall fast and hard.

    And whoever is dressing him, needs to be fired or if these are his choices. They are horrible ones.

    Reply
  4. HeatherC says:
    February 18, 2026 at 1:28 pm

    I love that dress and look Florence Pugh wore to the Dracula premiere. This is theme dressing done right and I’d probably wear the heck out of it. Everywhere.

    Reply
  5. LolaB says:
    February 18, 2026 at 1:50 pm

    Oh man, mentions of Lushious Massacr on the blog! It’s gonna be a good day.

    Reply
  6. Auntie Fah says:
    February 18, 2026 at 2:17 pm

    I love The Family Stone unapologetically.

    Reply
    • Jessi says:
      February 18, 2026 at 2:42 pm

      Me too! As an only child, I love being a fly on the wall of a big messy family.

      Reply
    • WaterDragon says:
      February 18, 2026 at 3:58 pm

      Me too. Diane Keaton was great in it. Really all of the cast were great. Jon Hamm wasn’t even in the movie, so not sure why he was mentioned as being in it.

      Reply
  7. Sasha says:
    February 18, 2026 at 5:54 pm

    I tried watching Family Stone over Christmas as I saw Rachel McAdams was in it and assumed it would be a feel good film. GOD. WRONG. I had to switch it off, it was unbearable. Just awful people being awful and we’re meant to laugh along? Super, super weird movie.

    Reply
  8. robin says:
    February 18, 2026 at 6:41 pm

    Well, it’s not that much worse than the new wuthering heights movie

    Reply
  9. martha says:
    February 18, 2026 at 7:34 pm

    whew! I’m not alone.

    ABSOLUTELY NOT FAN of The Family Stone

    The people are awful. The story is awful.

    Reply

