In 2007, Prince William dumped Kate Middleton when she asked for a commitment

This week has been full of smooth-brained reimagined royal gossip, courtesy of Russell Myers’ new book, William & Catherine. Myers has absolutely no tea, but bless his heart, he’s trying to put a positive, royalist spin on everything. The problem? Even the kindest, most generous retelling of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s actions and behaviors makes them look like absolute monsters. Or worse. What’s also really funny is how many royal biographers have tried to spin Will & Kate’s courtship as a grand love story when it’s anything but. Speaking of, Myers devotes a lot of energy to William dumping Kate in 2007 when she and the Middletons were trying to pressure him to propose. We already saw an excerpt from this section and Myers is 100% full of sh-t. But he gave more excerpts from this section to People Magazine for their cover story. Please enjoy!
QEII changed the course of royal history: Fond of Kate from the start, the late Queen “could see [Kate] had all the qualities of a future Queen,” Myers tells PEOPLE, and the monarch’s private conversations with her grandson proved a “catalyst for William changing course” and recognizing that “if he had faith in the relationship and his love for her, then that would be enough to carry them through.”
The rumors that William would propose on Kate’s 25th birthday: On the day of her 25th birthday, on Jan. 9, 2007, with speculation over an engagement announcement at fever pitch, Catherine emerged from her London flat to a scrum of more than 20 press photographers and five television crews . . . Amid the dizzying flashes of photographers’ cameras, some sprinting across the road to get in front of her, some almost stumbling over each other, Catherine struggled to get to her navy Volkswagen Polo, before the media continued to take pictures through the windows of her car as it sped away. Shaken and deeply distressed by the incident, Catherine called William in floods of tears. A source close to the couple said the situation and resulting conversation was “incredibly distressing for both of them,” adding, “She [Catherine] said, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ The situation was intolerable and William felt entirely helpless.”
William & Kate were on the outs for months before he dumped her: In March 2007, William and Catherine, who had barely seen each other since Christmas, appeared frosty with each other at the Cheltenham horse racing festival. Sources claimed the relationship had “soured beyond repair.” In the days after the Cheltenham Festival, deeply unhappy and at a loss to describe how their relationship had faltered in such a short space of time, Catherine delivered an ultimatum to William. A long-standing friend who she confided in at the time said, “Catherine was distressed. She was miserable, but she certainly wasn’t desperate. She felt as though she had nothing to lose and for the first time she probably relayed her true feelings to William. She wasn’t demanding an engagement, but she wanted a commitment, and if he couldn’t deliver that, well, then she left him in no doubt that it was best they go their separate ways.”
He dumped her the second she wanted commitment: Blinded by his own insecurities, William did not react in the way Catherine expected. In a subsequent 30-minute phone call he laid out his reasons for believing they were on “different pages” and said he could not offer her a guarantee of marriage. Catherine was understandably devastated. The couple agreed to give each other the space they needed. Secretly, Catherine wondered whether she would ever see William again . . . It’s telling that William confided to one senior courtier that, “at least she is free.”
Queen Elizabeth stepped in: Sensing William was struggling, the Queen invited him to Sunday lunch to judge his mood. William was more than just crestfallen and worried about whether he was throwing away the one constant in his life. He was, according to one well-placed source, “completely broken.” “In that moment the Queen advised her grandson that the only certain path is the one supported by faith. It was all she had to say,” the source said.
Will & Kate’s reunion: William decided to make his move. At first, he texted and asked to speak, wondering if Catherine would even reply. With Catherine unsure of William’s motives and unwilling to let her guard down just yet, the initial exchanges were tentative, if a little frosty. William explained that he was missing her and floated the idea of them still attending a party that had been in their [calendar] for months.
Waity rides again: Reluctant to commit over the phone, Catherine said she would consider the proposal, although she did agree they should talk, if only to clear the air. Fellow guests said as soon as William and Catherine set eyes on one another it was clear their love had not extinguished. The couple peeled off from the rest of the party and spent hours locked in deep conversation. Catherine listened intently as William attempted to break the deadlock, laying out his reasons for doubting what they had. He talked of his fear of letting someone truly experience the world in which he lived, and also his fear of rejection if he did let himself get too close. Catherine, of course, knew that she still loved William deeply. That was why she had been so explicit in her demands. She was willing to agree to a future, if only he would stop allowing outside factors to affect his judgement. After speaking for what seemed like hours, William’s charm, it seemed, had worked. The couple returned to the party. As the cocktails flowed and the dance floor filled, they only had eyes for each other.
I actually believe a few pieces of gossip here, which is that Kate laid her cards on the table and exerted some pressure on William to make up his mind about where they were headed. And I also believe that William’s immediate reaction was “ew, no” and he dumped her soon afterwards. Was this because of his “insecurities?” No. It was because at that time, William still believed that he could find a more suitable girlfriend or wife. Someone aristocratic, someone with family money, someone who hadn’t been stalking him since her teen years. I absolutely believe that he only went back to Kate because none of those other girls wanted him. It’s also funny that they’re positioning Kate as reluctant to reconcile with William – she spent the entire breakup hanging out with his friends and going to all of William’s favorite clubs and making sure that photographers documented her movements the entire time. Oh, and for the last time, QEII was not a fan of Kate in this era! Liz hadn’t even met Kate!
Why are the keens always on cover of people. It should be called keen weekly . Scooter was courting Isabella who turned him down he was not pining for keen or begging. The queen was not a fan of keen. Rewriting of history. Scooter settled.
Apparently back in the day People sold like gangbusters every time they put Diana on the cover. Of course most of those purchases were probably grocery store checkout or newsstand impulse buys, which is much less likely to happen today. Supposedly Kate does cause a small bump in sales for People, but nowhere near Diana’s numbers. Since print magazines are really struggling to survive and People’s target demographic skews older, it makes sense that they goose sales every few weeks with a royal cover.
They only started doing it after that British editor took over, so methinks some standard British press shenanigans are responsible.
They hadn’t seen each other at Christmas. He famously abruptly cancelled on her and the Middletons at their Scottish rental house. They broke up in Switzerland at a ski trip weeks before Cheltenham. William danced on tables screaming “I’m free” after the break went public. These are all publicly known well sourced incidents. The Queen hadn’t even met Kate at the time, but was “fond of her from the beginning?” Absolutely ridiculous. Myers should be ashamed.
Interesting how they report Kate crying over media intrusion versus how they report Meghan. As for the rest, I’m not sure why this book is going so hard to rewrite the “love story” between these two. People that were paying attention at the time remember him getting caught groping other girls, her grinding in the laps of his friends in the backseat of cars after leaving the club, and how absolutely wasted the two of them often were.
Here’s the thing, a lot of people that are in their age range and should be their target for continued support have changed over the last 20 years too. A lot of people have gotten married, had kids, gotten divorced, going through rough patches in their relationships. They would understand relationship challenges and rough times. This would actually make William and Kate more relatable. But it’s not good enough for them to be relatable they have to be the best at everything.
I don’t understand why they continue to try to perpetrate this false life. This is not the ’60s nor even the ’80s, they are not going to be able to sustain the truth as a secret for the next 40 years.
She asked for a non-marriage commitment because he was cheating, no doubt.
the total erasure of history would be bizarre if that wasn’t the intent of books like this. don’t believe what you actually saw at the time, believe this story decades later.
And she wanted a committment but not an engagement? I agree with @Ciotog – she was probably like “stop cheating,” he said NOPE, they broke up for a few months, and when they got back together she probably agreed to accept his cheating.
And here is how they dressed up that cheating…”if only he would stop allowing outside factors to affect his judgement”
I wonder how these cleaned up versions of the Will and Kate “fairy tales” are playing, honestly, because I am failing to imagine the demographic who are still reading People, are interested in the Royal family but somehow want a more condensed and less interesting version of a story they already know? Who is the audience for that?
I wasn’t particularly following the royals during this time, but even I remember things that contradict Myer’s account of this “love story”. It’s very “Don’t believe your own eyes. Or your memory.”
What was written at the time was that scooter invited keen to a barracks party and she played naughty nurse. Not a lavish party where they only had eyes for each other.
I believe Katie nicholl reported at the time that William pursued a bunch of other aristo women and realized nobody with any sanity would want to sign up for a royal fish bowl life.
Which should have made both William and Kate more sensitive to what Meghan was going through.
“I absolutely believe that he only went back to Kate because none of those other girls wanted him.”
I 100% believe this statement to be 100% true.
Yes, and I believe this is also a big piece of the “absolutely HATES Harry” puzzle, who did not have that problem.
I really believe this is the crux of it. William just simply cannot stand that Harry has found true happiness and family.
They appear desperate for romance in their relationship solely because they are engaged in a one-sided competition with the Sussexes.
The 2007 breakup was due to the fact that William never truly saw Kate as a potential wife. He had always wanted to marry someone from the aristocratic circle or from the very wealthy British establishment. That is why he did not introduce Kate to the Queen or Prince Philip for a very long time, nor even to other members of his family such as the Windsors and the Spencers. She was only introduced to Charles and Camilla during a ski trip.
Furthermore, no one wanted William to marry Kate because the Middletons were seen as desperate social climbers, and Kate’s alleged laziness reportedly worried the Queen. This is far from the claim that she “had all the qualities of a future queen.”
After Kate and William graduated from St Andrews, he distanced himself from her, calling her only when he wanted to have fun — hence the nickname “the mattress,” as William allegedly boasted to his friends that if he wanted intimacy, he only had to call Kate and she would come immediately. Meanwhile, the Middletons reportedly imagined that a wedding would happen right away. At that time, there were several royal weddings (Letizia, Máxima, Mary, etc.).
They therefore put pressure on William both privately and through the media. Yes, the Queen did intervene, but not in that way — rather, she reportedly told Charles to ask his son to clarify his intentions toward Kate, as the situation was highly embarrassing for the royal family and also humiliating for Kate, whom the press had begun to nickname “Waity Katy.” He allegedly ultimately ended the relationship via text message and moved toward Cressida Bonas’s older sister, who at the time was single again.
It is weird the media is rehashing all this old news. No matter how it is packaged, the Wails don’t look great. Keener stalked Willy and allowed him to walk all over her for a decade while refusing to work a real job. Her family never had the $$$ and assets they claimed to have and cleverly used Will-not’s neediness and loss to honeytrap him. Uncle Gary is a weird creeper with gawd knows what in this background. She clearly married Willy for money and privileges with no intent of being an effective figurehead for charity or the public. Willy has treated her like a doormat their entire relationship. He would have married anyone else if anyone else had been willing to put up with him. They have never had strong chemistry and their body language alternates between awkward and hostile. Are these stories the lead-up to the crash?
I would NOT marry my stalker!!!! Maybe I am not in the loop with aristocracy, is this what Toff Mothers and daughters do? Rearrange their whole lives to get the perfect catch? If this was a man that did this to a Princess we would all say what a creep he is.
This is to reply to @Neeve, no, this is definitely *not* toff standard practice. I just happened to land amidst a toff-adjacent crew a couple of years before I came to the UK permanently through a work assignment and a former relationship with a guy who went to a public school & Oxbridge and having gone away to boarding school myself + Ivy it was not that different from home. I did not grasp for at least a decade how estranged that group is from the general stream of UK life. This is a very common misconception — the aristocracy post-WWII was basically taxed into extinction or forced to adopt a highly entrepreneurial mode of life, so they effectively re-booted the entire tradition and now you will find people who are highly networked, enterprising, ambitious, and no-nonsense amidst that demographic, a bit like Americans who have been selected by meritocracy and so privileged but not debauched and lazy. High-performance people are admired, people who get ahead are applauded, there is a great curiosity about the world and a genuine drive to get stuck in, wherever you are. A lot of them do a lot of voluntary work but it goes without saying they have jobs now. No one sits around on their arse in a castle anymore unless they’re on life support. They can’t afford to be lazy. So, fwiw, the Middletons would (and did) strike many of these people as utterly implausible and star-f*ckers. Really, elbowy and insecure, not a good match at all. Alas. William’s reputation wasn’t much better.
THIS…is ALL SO…EMBARRASSING…
And VERY much deserved
What I find fascinating about Kate is she’s been in the public eye for 25 years and we know very little about her. Who are her friends? What does she do for fun? What is she like?
Probably naturally shy, which is why her personality is not coming through at all in her interactions with the public. Diana was an impossible act to follow and so on some levels I guess Kate going the opposite direction and basically hiding kind of makes sense.
Even before Kate’s health difficulties she would go months at a time without being seen. Diana. Was. Everywhere. All the time.
Perhaps the royal family wanted to next POW to lay low so as not to steal the spotlight from Charles (again) and Kate fit the bill because she doesn’t want to work.
Meghan wanted to do nothing but work, and that dynamic f—-d everything up for the Wales’ lol
She reminds me of a couple of different “shy” girls I knew in college. One dated my brother, another one was dating a friend. Both of them rarely spoke or did more than smile when we were in groups. Later I found out both were extremely controlling and critical.
They weren’t really shy, they just knew they couldn’t say the inside thoughts to a group or everyone would know how mean they were. They were terrors to their boyfriends, my brother and the girl luckily broke up. They were together 4 years and she barely said more than hi to me in that time.
I see extended, purposeful public silence as hiding the crazy.
Keen is not shy. A shy woman would not have adjusted an outfit on a charity modeling event to see through outfit. Nor had those wardrobe malfunctions on royal tours
Sorry got to “liking Can’t from the start QEII….” And that’s where they lost me and couldn’t read the rest of the white washing of the history of Peg and Can’t!!!
What a bunch of revisionist bunk. It’s as if this guy is angling to become a Lifetime films script writer.
Oh good lord, the rewriting of history is getting to be too much.
I will never understand why Kate demeaned herself so much just to bag William. I mean, I get that her mother was pushing her to do everything possible to marry the prince, but how shallow and grasping do you have to be to push your daughter onto this path? And how weak and pathetic does a daughter have to be to comply?
Kate’s life isn’t a fairy tale. It’s a cautionary tale.
They fail to pick up on the obvious, which is that William was only 24 or 25 when she supposedly tried to rope him into proposing.
That might a reasonable age for a normal man to settle down, but he is an heir to the throne. Charles didn’t marry that young, Margaret was pressured not to marry that young. Had he been utterly besotted, like the former Queen was with Philip, he might have put his foot down, but we all know that wasn’t the case.
So if this is true, I don’t think it was so much “I have some insecurities” as “Are you out of your ever loving mind, woman?”
They’re trying to make it sound like a Mills and Boon story 🤮
I was about to comment that QEII didn’t meet Kate until Peter Phillips’ wedding to Autumn Kelly. Her previous remark about Kate was, “What does she do?” when Kate was unemployed for a year after graduating from university.
These photos really show how much plastic surgery and work that Kate Middleton has had done. She was cute in these photos unlike the ice queen that she presents now.
What strikes me is how much the “classy” women on reality shows model themselves after her. But the cray and the sleaze oozes out.
Well she certainly got the last laugh, didn’t she? Gotta hand it to the girl. It only cost her her pride, her physical and mental health, and everything else.
For a woman who wasn’t expecting a proposal or had nothing to loose she sure picked up that phone fast and ran as fast as her legs would carry her to the party to be with him . I guess we know why the name the mattress makes sense for her .how do you say desperate Kate without saying desperate Kate.
And it took another 3 years for him to propose to her. She wanted that ring to stay as long as she did after the initial break up. William was really holding out hope that he would find someone from the aristos to marry.
My favorite part of all of this is reading the sentence: Oh, and for the last time, QEII was not a fan of Kate in this era! Liz hadn’t even met Kate! — And seeing that pic of Kate right below it. Well done Kaiser, well done.
If QE2 hadn’t put her foot down and insist he start producing heirs he’d still be single.