Zara & Mike Tindall will have to ‘shun’ Princess Beatrice & Eugenie now

Zara & Mike Tindall have surprised me with their willingness to cozy up to the Prince and Princess of Wales, while at the same time, making a point of “shunning” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Zara used to be close to both Prince William and Prince Harry, and while Zara has not completely shunned Harry, she seems to have “chosen a side.” Mike Tindall has as well – he certainly believes that he is One Pint Willy’s Replacement Brother. So how is this William-focused dynamic playing out among the other cousins, especially Princess Beatrice and Eugenie? Well, apparently Zara and Mike are more than willing to shun the York princesses from now on as well.
However, the recent tranche of documents has raised serious questions about how much the York sisters knew of their parents’ corrupt dealings with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. It puts their future role within the Royal Family in doubt, with Prince William said to be prepared to take a ‘hard line’ if necessary. And according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, if it ‘came to choosing’ sides, the Tindalls would ‘naturally’ support the Prince and Princess of Wales – and not just because they are the future King and Queen.
Zara and Mike’s popularity and unique position as members of the Royal Family, without the hindrance of titles, has undoubtedly done wonders for their careers, enabling both Zara and Mike to secure longstanding, lucrative deals with brands such as Rolex and Land Rover. The couple will be anxious to protect their livelihoods and will naturally not want any associations to the Epstein scandal to impinge on their brand – even if that means distancing themselves from their cousins.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams said: ‘It is well known that Zara and Mike Tindall have particularly close relations with their cousins Beatrice and Eugenie… Zara relies on several top sponsorships. She is a highly popular equestrian and she and Mike have a special niche in the nation’s hearts as he has a laconic, likeable style as well as being a former rugby captain. The Epstein Files have placed the royal family on the defensive, as it cannot anticipate what is to come. Beatrice and Eugenie are now drawn into the line of fire, especially for having visited Epstein a few days after his release from imprisonment for child sex trafficking with their mother. Both were adults at the time. Epstein was under house arrest.’
‘The sisters are clearly in an impossible position, each holding several charitable posts, with Eugenie co-founding the Anti-Slavery Collective. There is sympathy for them; the King is currently supportive, but their parents are in total disgrace. Zara and Mike have cultivated a casual, low-key image, and one can imagine them doing what they want and befriending whom they feel like. However, they are both heavily reliant on the potency of their brands. Therefore, their public appearances with the sisters may, depending on what is released, alter or even cease if it is discovered they were unwise or even culpable.’
‘If it came to choosing, Zara and Mike would naturally support William and Catherine if William should feel the need to oust Beatrice and Eugenie. They are independent enough to do as they wish, but nobody should doubt that their loyalty, like that of Zara’s indomitable mother, Princess Anne, is first and foremost to the monarchy at all times.’
My take? Zara would have been fine with staying somewhat friendly with Harry, Beatrice and Eugenie if not for William. I think the cousins have always gotten along pretty well, but William has been on the warpath since 2019/2020, and HE is the one demanding fealty from his cousins, and setting up loyalty tests for Zara and Mike in particular. Hey, if I was in Zara’s place, I would tell William to eat a bag of d–ks and grow the f–k up. But I think the calculation on Zara and Mike’s part is that they actually do need some kind of connection with the crown long-term to make all of their royal-adjacent sponsorships work. Which means that Zara and Mike have to roll their eyes and do whatever William says.
Scoot talks about allegedly o u s t i n g the York sisters. Scoots sounds unpleasant
Mike has said countless nasty things about Harry and he and England Rugby picked on Harry in the mid 00s when he was a drunk wayward young person a decade younger than him. Zara is the same. No wonder they respond to William. Zara better be careful lest someone distance themselves after she was on the payroll of the same alleged Chinese spy as Andrew. That story got buried though, isn’t that interesting? It’s always interesting and definitely not a quid pro quo when stories get buried.
It is WILD how white people are trained to be deeply loyal to whiteness as a concept and white supremacy as a system while having no loyalty at all to specific other white people – including (especially) family.
Someone should do a study on the kind insanity that causes. Since we’re all out here dealing with the global fall out.
@YUP…TELL IT!!!!! 😡
The Windsors are a very messed up family and would be no matter what color they were. They cannot be used to explain all white people–or even human beings in general. Most people are taught to be loyal toward their own familes, if only for survival. The problem in MAGAland is there is they have decided not to care for anybody outside the very immediate family. Even longtime friends and, say, cousins matter in the long run. Not if it’s inconvenient or would cost them a cent. No wonder the Windsors get along with them so well with Trump.
Actually, the reason we can’t have nice things in the United States is because white people will vote against THEIR OWN CHILDREN getting something if it means Black children will get it too.
Study your history and then don’t argue with me. Argue with ya mama.
🎯
I must have missed the lessons about being loyal to whiteness and white supremacy. Not sure where they were held. Not in my childhood home for sure. Maybe that’s why I’m loyal to my family.
You need to learn to understand the difference between systems and personal experience. Whiteness and white supremacy refer to a societal SYSTEM that we are all impacted (and infected) by. Unless your family was regularly dismantling whiteness in your home and interrogating ways that it showed up in your family and household and then doing the very uncomfortable work to unlearn it, you, like everyone else, have been infected, too.
You live in the world. You aren’t magically immune to systems.
I am looking forward to the Easter service set piece. Who will attend and who won’t? Does anyone have bets on who will not be there?
🤔
None of the Yorks is my bet. Although it is Charles who decides so who knows.
Peg The Incandescent must be the only brother to whom one can be friendly with. If you don’t then it’s off with your titles. What a joke he is!!
I don’t know how true this is, it definitely seems likely, but it’s just another example of how having your entire livelihood tied up into the whims of one person is a bad idea. Those Wessex kids have the right idea. Most people probably couldn’t pick them out in the lineup if they even realize they exist, but they’ll still have privilege from those in the know. And they won’t have to tap dance to their increasingly insane older cousins demands to fund a lifestyle they can’t afford.
If this is true though, I really don’t understand William. He doesn’t seem like he wants to hang out with his family either, so he doesn’t want you to hang out with him, but also you can’t hang out with anyone else? How long are they going to pretend that Williams demands are in any way reasonable? He wants to have final approval over where you live, where you work, who you marry, who you’re friends with, and how much money you can earn.
Eat a bag of d**** would be nice compared to what I would tell him.
Scapegoating is loathsome. The York sisters should clearly cooperate fully with any investigation, but they were raised in pure chaos by grifters without a moral code. It takes years to process that kind of upbringing and understand what really happened. NO ONE who should have protected them from their parents chaos did. Their parents used them in their pr for decades more or less claiming that regardless of what they did they were okay people because their kids turned out okay. The York sisters government, family, staff and the national press normalized lunacy. Enablers are as guilty as the perpetrators. If the York sisters get taken down, the royal family who protected Andrew, the staff that witnessed Andrew/Fergie’s debauchery, the government that knew what Andrew was up to and still protected him and the press that smeared the Sussexes instead of reporting on Andrew/Fergie need to also go down in flames. And. These 2 better be careful throwing stones. Willy and Charles will toss anyone in their orbit aside to cover their Epstein connections and grift.
ITA. Andrew and Fergie were surrounded by all the adult royals for decades as they grifted and influence peddled their way through life. Now, the royal reporters want us to believe that their daughters who were minors through most of this and totally at the mercy of their horrible parents’ whims are somehow responsible for the debris left by their chaos. I don’t care for Beatrice and Eugenie at all simply because they have sucked on the royal teat for so long just like the rest of them. But you can miss me with the bs that they bear more responsibility than the rest who were ADULTS through the Andrew and Fergie follies.
Yes, scapegoating is horrid but there’s a piece missing here. B & E were always enemies of Kate, wanting Will to marry another. B & E didn’t want to curtsy to Kate after the wedding as they’re magic blood princesses which should count more than “married in.”
Perhaps their negativity after Will’s marriage was thinking Will would unload Kate like Charles before him. Add to this Beatrice has taken up her father’s Middle East contacts and Eugenie was previously friends with Harry & Meghan.
When did Zara become the glue that binds the white supremacy royals together? I thought that KKKatie was the glue.
They need to stop describing any of these people as glue. None of them have any loyalty to each other, and it’s just getting demonstrably worse. I can’t think of a less aspirational group of people.
The raging heir very obviously has the his pitchfork patrol target the Yorks, my guess would be he’s incandescent this time over being linked financially to Epstein clients that have been named. The rage should be aimed at AMW and the institutions that are still protecting him. This family sure has no love whatsoever for each other it’s really brutal the way they turn on each other using the tabloids.
“Both were adults at the time. Epstein was under house arrest”…and was the late queen an infant when she okayed Andrew bringing Epstein and Maxwell into the heart and homes of the BRF?
We are now seeing the open suggestion that at 18 and 20, they should have been doing criminal background checks on their parents’ skeevy friends. This is really something.
I thought FaMiLy was so important, isn’t that what they throw in Harry and especially Meghan’s faces? Meghan is supposed to forgive her hyena of a father and her grifty sister and rush to their sides. But Eugenie and Beatrice can be kicked to the curb and so will any one else who supports them. Interesting how this FaMiLy covered for the molester for years because he was “never convicted of a crime” but these two are being bounced out right away.
Yup.
Mike and Zara and especially Sophie know which side their bread is buttered and cater to Will’s whims or directives on who they have to shun. Dare one ask how they get on with Kate? Zara is blonde, active and strong wouldn’t Kate have resented her friendliness with Wilbur? Sophie is very much a pick me girl where monarchs are concerned so she’ll be trying to be friendly with the King and heir to secure her own position. Wilbur got on with her on that joint event they did. Was Kate annoyed at being displaced by Sophie?
Oh thank god. Now I can rest knowing what mike tindall thinks! 🙄
Me too, his “laconic” ways have had me all stressed out. /s
Zara and Mike are choosing this route, and they’re not reluctant about it at all, They both showed us a long time ago who they are. Believe them.
The press likes to pretend that Zara and Mike Tindall don’t ride on their royal connections but they certainly do. Zara no longer competes at the highest level and was never at the top of world equestrian but she has major sponsors like Rolex and Land Rover. I don’t know what deals Mike has but he was never the biggest Rugby star.
The entire wealth of the Royal Family (BRF) is in Arab pockets. Zara and her troglodyte spend more time in Saudi Arabia and the Emirates than in England. Her brother Peter advertises milk for the Chinese, and William, despite having access to millions of pounds, continues to accept cash from Arabs who have long-standing, close relationships with Epstein, torture, and murder. William has no problem with this, and to “cover it up,” he will prosecute his cousins because they are dating Harry. King Charles accepted millions of dollars in shopping bags from Arabs and the bin Laden family. He had no problem with this either, despite his personal wealth reaching hundreds of millions, if not billions, of pounds. And of course, no one gives away cheap money for free. The only one who didn’t was Harry. Incorruptible people with high morals are dangerous because they can’t be bought.
Jesus, what a life.
I wonder if Zara or her mom or both are some of those other family members that chipped in with the payoff . And if course Zara and her thug of a husband would choose wank And button , birds of a feather, always stick together.
I’m curious how much they actually see each other anyways. A few times a year? Are they even that friendly as cousin really. And what are they not allowed to even see each other out of the public eye or is it just about at public facing events. Is someone gonna run to Willy and say ooh I saw Beatrice with Zara!