Mail: If only Princess Beatrice & Eugenie weren’t so friendly with the Sussexes!

Currently, we’re watching the British media do everything they can to drag the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back into the current royal gossip cycle. That’s how bad it is for King Charles, Prince William and ex-Prince Andrew, all of whom have been caught up in the sordid depravity of the Epstein Files. Andrew’s connections to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell are well known, even if we’re still learning new information about Epstein and Andrew’s extremely close relationship. Charles has come in for a lot of pointed criticism because he, like his mother, was very involved in trying to cover up Andrew’s crimes. We’ve also seen that William has several connections to Epstein’s associates, and that Epstein was seemingly attempting to cozy up to William through charities and patrons. Why focus on all of that when you’re a Daily Mail columnist and you can make everything about how Princess Eugenie and Beatrice should never maintain their friendships with Harry and Meghan? From Liz Jones’ “Sorry, Beatrice and Eugenie, you backed the wrong horse. Even Prince Harry and Meghan know you’re toxic. Now you will rue the day you crossed ‘ruthless’ Wills and Kate during Megxit…”
We all know the royals love horse-racing, but it gets a bit tricky when you back the wrong nag. Once upon a time, Princess Beatrice and her sister Eugenie chose to side with their fun, party-loving cousin Prince Harry, rather than stick with stick-in-the-mud William. And now, amid the toxic fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein saga, that decision is coming back to haunt them.
Eugenie and Harry, in particular, have always been close – though not especially in age (she’s 35, he’s 41). As Omid Scobie wrote in his Sussex hagiography Finding Freedom: ‘Of all the Queen’s grandchildren, Harry and Eugenie have one of the most natural connections.’
They spent a lot of time in childhood together, going on holidays with his mum Diana and hers, Fergie. Eugenie acted as Harry’s matchmaker more than once, introducing him to Cressida Bonas, and she was also reportedly among the first to know about his relationship with Meghan Markle, whom she knew through a mutual friend. She and her husband Jack Brooksbank ‘double-dated’ with Harry and Meghan in the Toronto ‘early years’, as well as in London, and she was the only royal to be praised in their shameless Oprah Winfrey interview. Meghan is once said to have regarded her as a friend, insofar as she sees anyone as a friend.
So Eugenie and Beatrice have always been more Team Sussex than Team Cambridge. Indeed, tensions between the princesses and William go at least as far back as 2011, when the now-heir to the throne failed to invite Beatrice’s long-term boyfriend Dave Clarke to his wedding to Kate.
Now, their misplaced loyalties could see the women one day lose not just their shirts but their titles, privileges, status and cherished royal freebies.
I’m certain William gave the sisters the benefit of the doubt, as we all did, when it emerged a convicted paedophile and another sex offender (Jeffrey Epstein and the ex-Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein) had been invited to Beatrice’s 18th birthday bash at Royal Lodge. I wager she barely knew half the names on the guest list.
I can only imagine that after these latest revelations in the Epstein files about the York sisters, with possibly more to seep under the door, that William and Catherine must be shuddering at the very thought of their cousins. They hoped that Andrew, at least, had been dealt with following the stripping of his titles and his home, Royal Lodge – but now the prospect that his daughters were caught up in the murky affair too must be causing them anguish. Catherine, in particular, will be appalled, given her commitment to the importance of early years safety.
Once William, far more ruthless than his gentle father, is King, will there be invites to the coronation, funerals or garden parties? Not waving from the balcony – but drowning in ignominy.
The only rubber ring that could possibly be tossed their way may come from Harry. Privately, perhaps, he’s sympathetic to his childhood chums. Embarrassed for Beatrice when reading her mother’s email to Epstein about her own daughter’s ‘sha**ing’ weekend. He knows what it feels like to make a mistake. He knows what it’s like to learn your dad is far from perfect. But Harry knows that Beatrice and Eugenie, however much he may like them personally, are tainted by their associations with their parents. He knows if he even touches these toxic links, they will poison him too. The girls made a terrible choice: now they have to live with it.
This makes perfect sense if you exist in the royalist padded cell: the idea that Beatrice and Eugenie’s original sin was being closer to Harry than William, and that if only they had sucked up to William and Kate, perhaps their fate would not be sealed right now. This is not only the way the royal-reporter asylum sees things, it’s a reflection of William and Kate’s mindset as well. That the real crime B&E committed was “being friends with Harry and Meghan.” Anyway, I imagine Harry and Eugenie still talk, and Eugenie (more than Beatrice) is more likely to just cut her losses and “leave” the Firm and do her own thing. Sigh… is this Jones piece the direct result of a call from Kensington Palace?
There was no outrage by the keens when they had Andrew walking right next to them and their children .now they are shocked shocked
Well they sure go back and forth with this particular topic. Just last week or the week before it was noted that Peg was far more fond of Beatrice because Eugenie was to friendly with Harry. Yesterday it was noted that Peg and Can’t didn’t like either of them and their hate for them both was now on. So today the hate mongering continues for both the sisters for backing the wrong horse?
Who writes this stuff????? I mean. It sounds like Nurse Ratchet got wasted and drooled over a keyboard.
IKR? It’s like it was written by a crazy person.
“Catherine, in particular, will be appalled, given her commitment to the importance of early years safety.” What on earth? Katies early years busywork eaquals concerns for trafficking teenage girls, is that what you’re saying…?
“Once William, far more ruthless than his gentle father…” Who is this gentle father you speak of…? Also, having problems controlling your temper does not equal ‘ruthless’.
“He [Harry] knows what it feels like to make a mistake. He knows what it’s like to learn your dad is far from perfect.” We’re qualifying a sex offender, a rapist of underage girls, as “Far from perfect”? Also, what mistake did Harry make that is even in the same league as anything Andrew has done? And more importantly, what does any of this have to do with Beatrice and Eugenie? Did they rape underage girls, too?
Yes, the early years expert is so appalled about trafficked teenagers and children that she moved her and her early years children just down the road from the uncle accused of befriending and raping sex trafficked victims. She’s so concerned that she has been driven in a car with him and has attended every Christmas Day walk with him since we’ve learned about his disgusting actions. The family, with children in tow, happily parading down walkways to church for Easter services, is the actions of someone who cares about early years, don’t you know?
Perfect description for this
Honestly how close are Beatrice and Harry really? Anyways, sure. So guess it’s just Zara and Mike then.
For a long time, we only ever read that Harry and Eugenie were tight. In those days Beatrice was never really noted as being particularly close with Harry. It’s only in recent years the press started shoe-horning her in. It honestly made me wonder if she was leaking stories to build that narrative.
So if Beatrice and Eugenie had publicly said they hated the Sussexes then Will and Kate would support them no matter their involvement with Epstein and their parents dodgy business activities? Is that the angle Liz is going for?
It would seem so? What on earth is this logic?
Yep. In other words, William and Kate have no actual principles, they just give “royal freebies” to people who kiss up to them and use their positions to punish people who don’t lick their boots.
That’s what I don’t understand about this article. Is she saying that the link to their parents who were entirely too friendly with Epstein and are accused of participating, as far as Andrew goes, isn’t a problem for Will and Kate but their alleged relationship with Harry and Meghan is? The Harry and Meghan who aren’t linked to Epstein through charities, donations or acquaintances like Andrew, Fergie, Charles, Will and Kate? This doesn’t make any sense especially since she’s trying to ignore the fact that Will and Kate are more linked to Epstein than the two people they keep trying to attack in these articles.
TBH, their only “crime” is being Andrew and Sarah’s daughters and loving their parents. Everything else is downstream of that.
According to this stupid screed, they “are tainted by their associations with their parents”. The evidence is that they have done the same sort of grifting that this whole family and especially their parents are known for, but beyond that, this is classic guilt by association. And association with their own parents, at that! They may have chosen to associate with Harry and Meghan, but they certainly never chose their parents. So this is truly reaching for a topic to flog to death.
WTF was that comment “insofar as she sees anyone as a friend” toward Meghan. Meghan, the woman who has friends from college she still hangs out with? Who is actual friends with Kate? Anyone, anyone anyone….?
This shows strongly the type of character Will has, which is the most noxious kind. Pulling the York sisters into his one sided battle with Harry “Harold I will make sure everything and everyone you touch turns to ash!” when in fact, that seems to happen to Will more often than not.
I thought the same thing. Meghan who has friends that she has had for literal decades, that you see with her quite often doesn’t consider people her friends. They stalk her friend group so much that they’re always trying to say that she’s no longer friends with people after 5:00, 10, 15 years because they haven’t seen her in their Instagram stories recently. It’s just more than narrative that she uses people, but honestly I think it’s just bitterness that Meghan didn’t want to be their friend.
They really feel like they are special and that these royals dote on them. Remember the reaction to Harry saying that that reporter was just a stalker and not part of their friend group?
In any case I think this is a good example of the fact that a lot of the stuff that you expected to see from the royals in the past as far as family attendance at events will be going to the wayside during the reign of Catherine and William. Because right about now who’s going to be on the balcony with them? Sophie? Maybe that’s part of the dastardly plan. Alienate literally everyone in your family so that no one expects you to do these events by yourself.
This has been one of the weirder aspects of all of this, to me. These people are REALLY triggered by Meghan having a lot of female friends, and I just don’t understand why they are so incensed by it.
William will certainly have far more to be concerned about when he ascends to the throne than those sisters. He is incurious, lazy and entitled. And unfortunately for him our world does not suffer fools lightly and he straddles the world as an enraged fool desperately competing with a younger brother who moves through the world as if he does not exist.
The crack about Meghan not having real friends is so nasty and petty. I hope the karma bus flattens all these cretins. At least we know willy-nilly is now forever stuck with keen (it appears).
And clearly a lie! Everyone know that Meghan has a wide circle of close friends going back years. More projection here. Kate is the one who very obviously has no friends.
Yes,obviously not true. This, to me, springs from the narcissist trope they like to ascribe to her.
It’s patently false. And yes, it’s projection because Kate has no friends.
These writers are off their gourds.
Meghan is surrounded by friends who clearly love her and support her, because she knows how to be a friend — and is not threatened by other women, like Kate is.
Why do the rota rats refer to women in their mid thirties as girls? It’s so demeaning.
Because many of the rota hacks are old women and that’s also how they see themselves – as “girls”. Hence the proliferation of catfishing photographs of themselves on their social media profiles, and artful poses designed to fool their audiences into believing that they are decades younger than they are.
As if wank isn’t a hell if a lot shady all on his own . Lizzy needs to stop acting like she is stupid. On second thoughts, maybe it’s not an act .
Why do all the DM columnists sound unhinged? I don’t see the purpose of this story except the royal press being eager to talk about Harry and Meghan rather than Andrew.
Do we really want to be saying all the quiet parts out loud, now?
This sounds like a bunch of crap thrown on a table and moved around to create an article with no substance or facts. They have done everything they can to link the York sisters with Will and Kate, especially after Eugenie was seen at the Super Bowl years ago. It was William who hosted garden parties with both sisters while the media bragged about their closeness to him and Kate. It was the media who told us that the entire family has distanced itself from Harry and Meghan while they trotted out Andrew, Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie and their families.
It’s convenient that they ignore the fact that William (and Kate) have been linked to Epstein through charities, donations or acquaintances and are only speaking about the Yorks as if they are the only royals linked to the Epstein files. Of course what Andrew, Fergie and maybe the York sisters are possibly accused of is far worse than Will and Kate’s involvements, but charities and donations are now being investigated that are linked to Will and Kate, which shouldn’t be ignored. They were too anxious for relevance that they have linked themselves to very unsavory people in the past and currently. Harry and Meghan have nothing to do with what is happening in the UK with the other royals regarding Epstein. Also, it’s funny how the only examples they gave of Harry and Meghan with the York sisters was with Eugenie, but at the end this article tried to link them to Beatrice also, even though she had never really been in their orbit. Sh has been more linked to William than to Harry, so what are they expecting to come out about Beatrice that they are desperately trying to link her to Harry and Meghan?