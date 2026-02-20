King Charles went to London Fashion Week hours after Prince Andrew’s arrest

Remember last October, when the Duchess of Sussex quietly flew to Paris Fashion Week to attend Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first runway show with Balenciaga? Remember how the British press had a multi-week meltdown about Meghan going to a fashion show in PARIS and how dare she and she referenced Diana’s “death tunnel” (she did not) and she invited herself (nope) and no one wanted her there and how dare she look so fresh-faced and glamorous! Well, the left-behinds were paying attention to Meghan’s every move, obviously. Just hours after his depraved brother was arrested and taken into custody, King Charles decided to make a surprise appearance at the opening of London Fashion Week. He sat front row, alongside Stella McCartney, at the Tolu Coker show. Not only that, but Queen Camilla had some kind of photo-op with Anna Wintour at Clarence House (and the palace elves took thirty years off from both women).

While it’s abundantly clear that Charles and Queen Camilla are doing “fashion week” stuff because they saw Meghan do it, I’ll give Charles some begrudging credit. Charles has long been involved with stuff like “promoting and nurturing local artisans, textile-makers and craftsmen.” His choice to attend a British-Nigerian designer’s show was a big choice, and Tolu Coker also designs textiles. It would not surprise me at all if we eventually learned that Coker had been given some kind of scholarship or grant by one of Charles’s patronages or foundations.

Of course, people aren’t really paying attention to Charles’s fashion connections, nor are they talking about how the left-behinds try to copy-keen whatever Meghan does. Charles and Camilla choosing to do “fashion stuff” just hours after Prince Andrew was arrested and taken into custody is an extremely weird moment in royal history. According to Vanity Fair’s insider, Charles and Camilla were trying to send a message that “the show must go on.” Katie Nicholl also noted that a royal source told her that “the family has been rocked by Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.” Which is it? Water off a duck’s back, the show must go on, the police have a job to do… OR “omg this might be the end of the monarchy, what do we do, panic at the palace!” It’s like Charles and his courtiers are trying to gauge public opinion in real time as they try to figure out how the public *wants* them to act.