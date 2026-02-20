King Charles went to London Fashion Week hours after Prince Andrew’s arrest

Remember last October, when the Duchess of Sussex quietly flew to Paris Fashion Week to attend Pierpaolo Piccioli’s first runway show with Balenciaga? Remember how the British press had a multi-week meltdown about Meghan going to a fashion show in PARIS and how dare she and she referenced Diana’s “death tunnel” (she did not) and she invited herself (nope) and no one wanted her there and how dare she look so fresh-faced and glamorous! Well, the left-behinds were paying attention to Meghan’s every move, obviously. Just hours after his depraved brother was arrested and taken into custody, King Charles decided to make a surprise appearance at the opening of London Fashion Week. He sat front row, alongside Stella McCartney, at the Tolu Coker show. Not only that, but Queen Camilla had some kind of photo-op with Anna Wintour at Clarence House (and the palace elves took thirty years off from both women).
While it’s abundantly clear that Charles and Queen Camilla are doing “fashion week” stuff because they saw Meghan do it, I’ll give Charles some begrudging credit. Charles has long been involved with stuff like “promoting and nurturing local artisans, textile-makers and craftsmen.” His choice to attend a British-Nigerian designer’s show was a big choice, and Tolu Coker also designs textiles. It would not surprise me at all if we eventually learned that Coker had been given some kind of scholarship or grant by one of Charles’s patronages or foundations.
Of course, people aren’t really paying attention to Charles’s fashion connections, nor are they talking about how the left-behinds try to copy-keen whatever Meghan does. Charles and Camilla choosing to do “fashion stuff” just hours after Prince Andrew was arrested and taken into custody is an extremely weird moment in royal history. According to Vanity Fair’s insider, Charles and Camilla were trying to send a message that “the show must go on.” Katie Nicholl also noted that a royal source told her that “the family has been rocked by Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.” Which is it? Water off a duck’s back, the show must go on, the police have a job to do… OR “omg this might be the end of the monarchy, what do we do, panic at the palace!” It’s like Charles and his courtiers are trying to gauge public opinion in real time as they try to figure out how the public *wants* them to act.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Buckingham Palace.
They took thirty years AND thirty pounds off of Camilla. Yikes.
And a lot of airbrushing of her face.
She’s almost unrecognisable – she never looked that good 30 years ago
Its one of the best pictures of her in a long time, lol. Its weird because she usually doesn’t seem to care, I think we’ve seen some touch ups before but not like this. I like her hair and outfit though, I don’t think all the touching up was necessary. I wonder if Anna insisted on it lol and camilla was like “okay so do me too.”
What half wit in the palace thought this a good idea to turn up at fashion week, when Epstein and associates were known to target young models for trafficking at various fashion weeks?
I know. Why not ANYTHING else?
My guess is this was all planned a while ago and the royals just didn’t see the need to pivot because who is going to call them out on it?
Is the “show must go on” because Chuckles knows nothing will come of it for his pedo brothers arrest without being charged until the “investigation “ is complete”? Im beginning to think that nothing will come of the investigation and Chuckles knows it.
LOL. Castle Panic!
Has Charles ever sat front row at fashion week though?
Charles suit is poorly tailored and wrinkled. With all his valets and dressers, he could have avoided this and had a better outfit
OMG what is it with these people Camilia cosying up to anna wintour, didnt we have a similar situation with Dior. we get it you guys can have anything you want but the X factor that makes her Meghan. SMH
I truthfully assumed that they made these arrangements shortly after Meghan went to Paris and AMW was just arrested on the day they had events scheduled.
He looks supremely out of place.
Not the first time Charles has been “inspired” by Meghan. Shortly after Meghan helped create a capsule collection for SmartWorks, the organization helping women re-enter the workforce, circa 2019, Charles announced his own capsule collection – slightly more upscale – involving students in the textile workshop at Dumfries House.
https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2019/11/prince-charles-fashion-collection-net-a-porter
These monochrome looks remind me of… mmmh?
I’m fine with Charles’ appearance at the fashion show – whether or not he’s copying Meghan – this is a good appearance for the monarch, supporting a British-Nigerian designer who also works in textiles. These are the kind of appearances the working royals should be doing – using their attendance at these kinds of events to bring publicity to these designers.
And yeah, Charles has long had an interest in textiles, cloth materials, etc. Its why Kate’s sudden textile interest is kind of laughable. Does she just look around a room at what other royals are doing and pick something new each year?
Guess she can’t pick up literacy and reading from Camilla though because Kate does not read and Camilla actually does (you can tell when you hear her discussing the books.) So thats kind of funny lol.
Granted Charles has done things in fashion, he has never been compelled to attend London Fashion Week. I believe that the Palace sent him there this year because Meghan went to Paris last year. I suspect that if Andrew wasn’t arrested yesterday that the British press would be using Charles attendance to praise him and bash Meghan.