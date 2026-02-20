Mail: Sarah Ferguson ‘is in a bad way’ but she’s nixed the idea of writing a book

Earlier, I described how no one has seen or heard from Sarah Feguson since before Prince Andrew’s Thursday arrest. Sarah has been in the wind for weeks, reportedly on vacation in the Alps and then visiting Doha, Qatar and meeting up with Princess Eugenie (who was there for work, for an art thing). When Andrew was arrested on Thursday, it’s very likely that Sarah, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie were all out of the country. Convenient! Almost as if the three of them knew some sh-t about to go down. Well, today, it’s looking like people have started hearing from Sarah and her daughters. First, People Magazine had this interesting piece about how Eugenie and Bea feel heartbroken and betrayed.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have maintained their relationships with both Andrew, 66, and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, during their Epstein-related fall from grace, inviting them to low-profile family events and spending time with them privately. However, in the wake of their father’s arrest, a source tells PEOPLE, “They’re trying to stay away from it. They have young children, and this is their grandfather — their focus is on protecting their own children from his.” In addition to protecting their families, the source says, “they’re also putting pieces of the puzzle together in real time and realizing they may have been used.” “That has to feel like a complete betrayal. They’re heartbroken — but a dad is still your dad, and a mom is still your mom. Love for a parent isn’t a light switch. It’s an incredibly painful and introspective moment for them,” the source continues.

[From People]

I’ve maintained this whole time that Bea and Eugenie were likely well into their 20s and 30s before they even began to understand what their parents are and who their parents had been involved with for years. Maybe that moment is coming for them now – the moment where they can separate their idea of their parents from the reality of Sarah and Andrew’s crimes, sleaze and horrible judgment. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has a big new exclusive about Sarah On The Run.

Sarah Ferguson is in a ‘bad way’ and feels that ‘everyone is out to get her’, her friends have admitted following ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest at Sandringham yesterday. The former Duchess of York, 66, may now look to the UAE for cash and abandon her dream of a new home in Windsor to be near Beatrice and Eugenie. But she is said to have told friends that there will be no tell-all book detailing the family’s ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, though she ‘might end up having to tell that story to the police’. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenia have also been said to be ‘in a state’ following their father’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. However, there has so far been no word from Fergie or her daughters, and questions have been mounting over their whereabouts. A royal source told the Daily Mail: ‘I’ve been talking to some of her friends. She sounds in a bad way. She’s been telling people she is really suffering with her mental health and thinks everyone is out to get her. But at the same time she is adamant that she wants to get out there and start earning money again. I can’t see how she’s going to do it. Her brand is toxic.’ ‘Her best hope of a money-spinner is a tell-all book about how her family’s friendship with Epstein has destroyed everything and left the monarchy in crisis – but she’s ruled that out apparently. Besides she might end up having to tell that story to the police and a judge and jury or to some other form of inquiry’. A royal source said Fergie would prefer Windsor as a base – but the UAE may appeal because she needs to make money. ‘I think she’d like to stay in the Windsor area to make it relatively easy for Beatrice and Eugenie to visit with her grandchildren. But I can see the arguments for basing herself in the Gulf if she really thinks she can still make money’. The insider added that while she is said to have ruled out moving in with Andrew in Sandringham: ‘I’m not sure why a five-bedroom farmhouse in Norfolk would be so bad’.

[From The Daily Mail]

It would not surprise me whatsoever if this moment represented Sarah’s complete break from reality. Like, full-on breakdown, complete panic, nowhere to turn, nowhere to run, no way to “cash in” on anything. I’d feel sorry for her but I read her emails to Jeffrey Epstein, so no, I really don’t give a f–k. And again, where the hell is the money? Six months ago, Sarah sold some London property for millions of pounds. Before everything started coming out last year, she was still earning money from books and such. Where is that money now? Just pissed away in a matter of days?