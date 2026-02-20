Mail: Sarah Ferguson ‘is in a bad way’ but she’s nixed the idea of writing a book

Earlier, I described how no one has seen or heard from Sarah Feguson since before Prince Andrew’s Thursday arrest. Sarah has been in the wind for weeks, reportedly on vacation in the Alps and then visiting Doha, Qatar and meeting up with Princess Eugenie (who was there for work, for an art thing). When Andrew was arrested on Thursday, it’s very likely that Sarah, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie were all out of the country. Convenient! Almost as if the three of them knew some sh-t about to go down. Well, today, it’s looking like people have started hearing from Sarah and her daughters. First, People Magazine had this interesting piece about how Eugenie and Bea feel heartbroken and betrayed.
Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, have maintained their relationships with both Andrew, 66, and their mother, Sarah Ferguson, during their Epstein-related fall from grace, inviting them to low-profile family events and spending time with them privately.
However, in the wake of their father’s arrest, a source tells PEOPLE, “They’re trying to stay away from it. They have young children, and this is their grandfather — their focus is on protecting their own children from his.”
In addition to protecting their families, the source says, “they’re also putting pieces of the puzzle together in real time and realizing they may have been used.”
“That has to feel like a complete betrayal. They’re heartbroken — but a dad is still your dad, and a mom is still your mom. Love for a parent isn’t a light switch. It’s an incredibly painful and introspective moment for them,” the source continues.
I’ve maintained this whole time that Bea and Eugenie were likely well into their 20s and 30s before they even began to understand what their parents are and who their parents had been involved with for years. Maybe that moment is coming for them now – the moment where they can separate their idea of their parents from the reality of Sarah and Andrew’s crimes, sleaze and horrible judgment. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail has a big new exclusive about Sarah On The Run.
Sarah Ferguson is in a ‘bad way’ and feels that ‘everyone is out to get her’, her friends have admitted following ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest at Sandringham yesterday. The former Duchess of York, 66, may now look to the UAE for cash and abandon her dream of a new home in Windsor to be near Beatrice and Eugenie. But she is said to have told friends that there will be no tell-all book detailing the family’s ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, though she ‘might end up having to tell that story to the police’.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenia have also been said to be ‘in a state’ following their father’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. However, there has so far been no word from Fergie or her daughters, and questions have been mounting over their whereabouts.
A royal source told the Daily Mail: ‘I’ve been talking to some of her friends. She sounds in a bad way. She’s been telling people she is really suffering with her mental health and thinks everyone is out to get her. But at the same time she is adamant that she wants to get out there and start earning money again. I can’t see how she’s going to do it. Her brand is toxic.’
‘Her best hope of a money-spinner is a tell-all book about how her family’s friendship with Epstein has destroyed everything and left the monarchy in crisis – but she’s ruled that out apparently. Besides she might end up having to tell that story to the police and a judge and jury or to some other form of inquiry’.
A royal source said Fergie would prefer Windsor as a base – but the UAE may appeal because she needs to make money.
‘I think she’d like to stay in the Windsor area to make it relatively easy for Beatrice and Eugenie to visit with her grandchildren. But I can see the arguments for basing herself in the Gulf if she really thinks she can still make money’. The insider added that while she is said to have ruled out moving in with Andrew in Sandringham: ‘I’m not sure why a five-bedroom farmhouse in Norfolk would be so bad’.
It would not surprise me whatsoever if this moment represented Sarah’s complete break from reality. Like, full-on breakdown, complete panic, nowhere to turn, nowhere to run, no way to “cash in” on anything. I’d feel sorry for her but I read her emails to Jeffrey Epstein, so no, I really don’t give a f–k. And again, where the hell is the money? Six months ago, Sarah sold some London property for millions of pounds. Before everything started coming out last year, she was still earning money from books and such. Where is that money now? Just pissed away in a matter of days?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
If Sarah is anything like my father it doesnt matter whether you give her a million or a billion dollars,she will find a way to blow it all. She needs to just threaten an exposè and Charles will cut her a check.
I suspect the article saying she may write a book was her line to Charles and the answer she got is why she’s decided not to write a book now.
She should be questioned by the authorities I’m sure she knows a lot about everything Epstein and her ex were involved in. Trying to garner sympathy through the press is just nauseating after reading her emails.
Welp, Fergie is clearly the picture of tactful discretion, not at all a loose cannon, and never a liability. I’m sure KC would have no qualms whatsoever about what Fergie would say under interrogation. This disappearing act? Pure coincidence!
Mmm. we all know what happened to the last lady described as a loose Cannon it dint end well for her. i would say she is more like a cornered Cat that will come out spitting and clawing
She is probably trying to find a place to hide where she won’t get a royal exit like others have.
How is she going to earn money in the UAE?
I don’t think she’s truly “broke”. Just that she no longer has the money to live the lavish lifestyle she’s accustomed to.
That’s my question. What can she do there specifically that means she earns money?
She’d probably wind up incriminating herself if she wrote a book.
People liked her even when she was screwing up. What a way to squander that goodwill…
Nixed the idea of writing a book.
For now.
My mom suggested looking for her in South America. Her former stepfather had his polo ranch down in Argentina and was as shady as her with money. My mom had to track him down to said ranch in the 80’s to get him to pay back a loan he had taken with her bank. And he straight up tried to bribe her. My mom has some great stories.
Oooo! Can we get your mom to write a book?
I’d love to get the tea from your mom!
Omg the tea she has!! She worked for the mob at one point, racehorses were killed for insurance(not the mob), fake chippendales furniture, said polo bribery and more! She did private high net worth lending in the 80’s. She had stories….
Holy crap, Kiera!!
What was that mixed up, repetitive word salad i just read. They actually copy/pasted sections, and spelled Eugenie’s name incorrectly. Does no one read before posting there?
I don’t see how she expects to make a living in UAE, if that’s what she’s thinking. I’m sure she could have before all this blew up – there would have been plenty of people happy to bankroll her in exchange for the contact / access she could offer. But that’s all gone, so I think she’s on her own.
I don’t feel one bit of sympathy for this woman. She knowingly facilitated Epstein’s evil doings in exchange for money. Worse, she exposed her daughters to this monster in exchange for continued access to him and his checkbook.
Her endgame has always been about money. With Andrew in the legal spotlight, she’s lost her ability to make money based on access to him. What she would gain monetarily by living in the Arab states is a puzzle.
She deserves to be in a bad way given her deporable behaviour over the years.
I think Fergie will write a book because it will be her last chance at making a lot of money… and we all know how much she loves money. This woman deserves prison too.
Absolutely agree! I bet a bunch of publishers are in a bidding war right now.
“Besides she might end up having to tell that story to the police and a judge and jury or to some other form of inquiry”
No kidding!
Besides the absurdity of Sarah Ferguson having anything to put in a book about Epstein that she hasn’t had to tell the police, there’s the small matter of who on earth would want to read such a book?
A book full of advice we are all desperate to read:
Chapter 1: “How to be a paedo *ss-licker”
Chapter 2: “How to try to sell your children to said paedo”
Chapter 3: “How to pretend your paedo ex-husband isn’t a paedo”
Chapter 4: “Masterclass on grifting from paedos”
Er… yeah.
I was listening to a recent episode of LBC this morning and it had this “journalist” named Charlotte on the show and I have to say that I was physically disgusted by how she described and was so concerned with Andrew and his mental health. I had to turn it off completely because she kept going on about how broken and devastated he looked as he was leaving the police station and how his mental state must be so bad with all of this happening to him. It reminded me of William’s own talks, just a few days ago, about men and their mental health and how we need to focus on them as well. It gave me this uneasy feeling the their agenda is to make us forget about the victims in an attempt to care more and focus more on the perpetrators and those who silently supported paedophiles, traffickers and rapists. This attempt to make us feel for Andrew, Fergie, the rest of the royal family as if they aren’t in this situation because of what they allowed to happen to children, makes me feel grossed out and sad for what this world has come to that there are a large number of people who don’t see how inhumane it is to feel for the abusers and ignore the victims.
Their mental health is as NOTHING compared to the mental anguish, fear, disgust, loathing of the very many trafficked girls (NOT women as the press likes to call them.)
If any of those even remotely connected to Epstein have mental breakdowns or harm themselves or kill themselves I for one don’t give a flying f**k.
I have zero sympathy for Fergie. She deserves the shit she is getting!! As for her daughters feeling betrayed… well they were adults when the Epstein stuff started to filter out with the pictures and stuff and that was a few years ago. So I’m not too sympathetic to their feelings of betrayal. They knew back then when the picture came out and what Epstein was so I’m not feeling that they were betrayed they knew what their father was and Beatrice knew about the email to Epstein trying to let him know that Fergie was sorry she had to say something and to please forgive her!!!