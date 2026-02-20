Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming tour will flop, claims Trump’s communications director



Last year, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played 16 shows across Europe for their Land of Hope and Dreams Tour. Being the patriot he is, Bruce didn’t shy away from reading Trump for filth while performing abroad. Bruce spoke the truth about a callous, criminal regime, and Trump had a predictable meltdown on social media, in which he had the gall to criticize Bruce’s skincare. If that’s not the pot calling the kettle orange, but I digress… Lucky for those of us born in the USA, Bruce and the E Street Band just announced this week that the American leg of the tour will hit 20 US venues starting on March 31 in, significantly, Minneapolis. Beginning the tour there is a definite political statement, but just to drive it home, the tour announcement pointedly called the upcoming concerts a “defense of America—American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream—all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington DC.” Trump hasn’t lashed out — yet — instead dispatching his comms director Steven Cheung to issue an unhinged response that the Boss’s tour will flop:

“We are living through dark, disturbing, and dangerous times,” Springsteen said in the statement, eliciting a cringeworthy tantrum from Steven Cheung, the White House communications director. “When this loser Springsteen comes back home to his own City of Ruins in his head, he’ll realize his Glory Days are behind him and his fans have left him Out in the Street, putting him in a Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out because he has a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his brain,” he said in a statement to Politico’s Playbook, referencing a series of Springsteen hits. The tour also includes a D.C. date, at Nationals Park on May 27. Many Republicans profess their love for Springsteen, even though he has endorsed every Democratic nominee since 2004. “I don’t think it matters that he is a liberal,” Chris Pack, a longtime Republican operative, told The Washington Post last year. “I can compartmentalize his politics.” Trump clearly can’t. After the rocker endorsed Trump’s presidential opponent Kamala Harris in 2024, then blasted the eventual winner, the president responded on Truth Social. “Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” Trump wrote. “This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare,’” Trump added. “Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!” Springsteen, who last month released anti-ICE protest song ‘Streets Of Minneapolis,’ said in a statement announcing his tour, “We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America—American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution, and our sacred American dream—all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C.”

Yeah, cause nothing says, “I think you’re a has-been loser who’s gonna flop on tour!” like a press statement teeming with deliberately-crafted references to said “loser’s” body of work. “I think you’re so pathetic that I’ll name a string of your hits to show how lame you are, so there!” Also, the term Trump Derangement Syndrome never ceases to startle me. It’s so epically bad, so ill-conceived from a PR perspective. I know this administration is the very definition of a sadistic clownshow, but I still can’t believe NO ONE voiced a concern about putting the words “Trump” and “Derangement” side-by-side. That just seems like branding 101. Don’t get me wrong, I personally believe the two words belong together, but of course these guys can only tell the truth through sheer accident and incompetence.

More importantly, big round of applause to Bruce and the E Street Band for kicking off the tour in Minneapolis. Obviously the eyes of the world have been on the city, with ICE and CBP murdering innocent US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Can you imagine all the feels that will be going on in that arena when they perform their new song “Streets of Minneapolis” there for the first time?! Chills. Again, that first concert is March 31, three days after our next big No Kings March, which Bruce & the Band shout out on their website. Tickets go on sale today!

