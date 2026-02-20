Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming tour will flop, claims Trump’s communications director

Last year, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band played 16 shows across Europe for their Land of Hope and Dreams Tour. Being the patriot he is, Bruce didn’t shy away from reading Trump for filth while performing abroad. Bruce spoke the truth about a callous, criminal regime, and Trump had a predictable meltdown on social media, in which he had the gall to criticize Bruce’s skincare. If that’s not the pot calling the kettle orange, but I digress… Lucky for those of us born in the USA, Bruce and the E Street Band just announced this week that the American leg of the tour will hit 20 US venues starting on March 31 in, significantly, Minneapolis. Beginning the tour there is a definite political statement, but just to drive it home, the tour announcement pointedly called the upcoming concerts a “defense of America—American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream—all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington DC.” Trump hasn’t lashed out — yet — instead dispatching his comms director Steven Cheung to issue an unhinged response that the Boss’s tour will flop:
“We are living through dark, disturbing, and dangerous times,” Springsteen said in the statement, eliciting a cringeworthy tantrum from Steven Cheung, the White House communications director.
“When this loser Springsteen comes back home to his own City of Ruins in his head, he’ll realize his Glory Days are behind him and his fans have left him Out in the Street, putting him in a Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out because he has a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his brain,” he said in a statement to Politico’s Playbook, referencing a series of Springsteen hits.
The tour also includes a D.C. date, at Nationals Park on May 27. Many Republicans profess their love for Springsteen, even though he has endorsed every Democratic nominee since 2004.
“I don’t think it matters that he is a liberal,” Chris Pack, a longtime Republican operative, told The Washington Post last year. “I can compartmentalize his politics.”
Trump clearly can’t. After the rocker endorsed Trump’s presidential opponent Kamala Harris in 2024, then blasted the eventual winner, the president responded on Truth Social.
“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” Trump wrote.
“This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just ‘standard fare,’” Trump added. “Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”
Springsteen, who last month released anti-ICE protest song ‘Streets Of Minneapolis,’ said in a statement announcing his tour, “We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America—American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution, and our sacred American dream—all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C.”
Yeah, cause nothing says, “I think you’re a has-been loser who’s gonna flop on tour!” like a press statement teeming with deliberately-crafted references to said “loser’s” body of work. “I think you’re so pathetic that I’ll name a string of your hits to show how lame you are, so there!” Also, the term Trump Derangement Syndrome never ceases to startle me. It’s so epically bad, so ill-conceived from a PR perspective. I know this administration is the very definition of a sadistic clownshow, but I still can’t believe NO ONE voiced a concern about putting the words “Trump” and “Derangement” side-by-side. That just seems like branding 101. Don’t get me wrong, I personally believe the two words belong together, but of course these guys can only tell the truth through sheer accident and incompetence.
More importantly, big round of applause to Bruce and the E Street Band for kicking off the tour in Minneapolis. Obviously the eyes of the world have been on the city, with ICE and CBP murdering innocent US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Can you imagine all the feels that will be going on in that arena when they perform their new song “Streets of Minneapolis” there for the first time?! Chills. Again, that first concert is March 31, three days after our next big No Kings March, which Bruce & the Band shout out on their website. Tickets go on sale today!
Photos credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Backgrid, Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon, Getty Images
It doesnt matter how much the tickets cost, thisbtour, as always, will sell out. As it should. I caught a show years ago and it is one of my top 5 concerts ever. Trump is, as always, a flaming dumpster fire of an idiot.
Exactly! I saw him in the 80s when Patti first joined the tour andto this day best concert ever. It was fortunately in a small venue and I was right at the front. Incredible show.
I had nosebleed tickets in a stadium….still one of the best shows I’ve ever seen and experienced!
I’ve been to at least one show on every tour since the BITUSA tour when I was in high school. I think the best show of his that I ever attended was “the birthday show” at Giants Stadium in 2012. Thunderstorms in the area meant he hit the stage two hours late and he still played for four hours – he finished at 2am and could have kept going. The energy was just amazing.
He is the only artist I can say that about – I’ve skipped plenty of U2 and Foo Fighters tours in my time, but never Bruce. Nothing but respect for his music and his politics.
I will be trying my best to get tickets today.
I’ve never been the one to pine for rock stars, but damn this guy is hot! Not because of his looks but his actions. I need to cool down.
First – Springsteen could sell out MetLife or Madison Square Garden just if he was reading the phone book. He could show up with a guitar and a microphone and sell out MSG for nights on end (kind of like he did on broadway.) So I dont think Springsteen is worried about this tour not selling out. I mean my husband sent me a text yesterday that was like WHAT CONCERTS ARE WE GOING TO. ConcertS. Plural.
Second, Springsteen is one of those artists who yes, has sold millions and millions of albums, but so much of his money comes from touring. His tours are relatively low key as these things go – no huge elaborate sets, no huge entourages of backup dancers, no costume changes, etc. They still cost money to put on obviously, but I imagine in terms of profit, his tours are probably some of the most profitable large scale tours out there. So I think he and his team are feeling pretty good about Bruce bringing in some more millions in his late 70s.
And he already premiered Streets of Minneapolis in Minneapolis – at a concert with Tom Morello no less.
Anyway just waiting for my husband to tell me which show I’m going to lol.
Buying my tickets today. All the stadiums he plays at on this tour will be sold out just like all his other tours.
Sold out in MINUTES!!!!! There’s no doubt in my mind.
Waaahhh who picked these tour dates?? Nothing anywhere near me and only two Saturday night shows I could have possibly flown in for (and one is already on my call weekend, boo). I would love to see him in concert again, and I bet that Minneapolis show is going to be epic.
First of all: I saw him in 2006.
Still one of the best concerts I have ever seen.
Second point: Bruce Springsteen concerts don’t even need advertising at this point. There’s a reason why he is called The Boss. And yes: Minneapolis will be epic.
Tickets go on general sale tomorrow and they’re going to go in a blink.
I’ve seen Bruce in concert 7 or 8 times — including his last tour and including twice in England — and he’s absolute fire, every time. This tour is going to be INSANE.
Of all the songs written in response to Minneapolis (by U2, Billy Bragg, etc.), I think Bruce’s “Streets of Minneapolis” is the most powerful. And the video is incredible.
Trump and Cheung are deranged.