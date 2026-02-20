Prince Andrew was released from police custody about 11 hours after his arrest

The degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew was released from police custody on Thursday, approximately eleven hours after his morning arrest. Reuters photographer Phil Noble got the money shot: the absolutely perfect and clear photo of Andrew slumped in the backseat of a Range Rover, his eyes widening as he sees the lights and flashes of the awaiting photographers and cameramen. Basically every news broadcast immediately bought this one photo and threw it on-screen as breaking news. All of the tabloids also ran it as their front cover. Fun fact: after his release from custody, Andrew was chauffeured by royal protection officers. Because he still, however improbably, still has royal protection.

What else? The timeline is as follows – the Thames Valley Police “raided” Wood Farm at approximately 8 am GMT. Just after 10 am, police had taken custody of Andrew and drove him off to Aylsham police station. He was in custody until approximately 7 pm, which is when his royal protection officers drove him back to Norfolk, and presumably Wood Farm? I haven’t seen anything about whether the police have finished their searches of Wood Farm and Royal Lodge.

There are tons of questions left to be answered, not least of which is: how is Andrew still in the line of succession? How will he pay his legal team if he is charged and goes on trial? Why is King Charles still financially supporting him? Will Andrew’s defense be “well, the king knew all about what I was up to?”

Emily Maitlis, the journalist who interviewed Andrew in 2019 for Newsnight, appeared on CNN International hours after Andrew’s arrest. She spoke about how she was flabbergasted that the arrest even happened, and I agree.

“I’m absolutely stunned.” After the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office, I spoke to Emily @maitlis, whose 2019 interview with the then-prince sent shockwaves internationally. He has previously denied all wrongdoing regarding Epstein. pic.twitter.com/V8M59nODSq — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) February 19, 2026

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's close protection police officers followed the Thames Valley police to the station, waited, and then picked him up. Taxpayers are funding this. pic.twitter.com/NMFEJ0p2Jz — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 19, 2026