Prince Andrew was released from police custody about 11 hours after his arrest

The degenerate formerly known as Prince Andrew was released from police custody on Thursday, approximately eleven hours after his morning arrest. Reuters photographer Phil Noble got the money shot: the absolutely perfect and clear photo of Andrew slumped in the backseat of a Range Rover, his eyes widening as he sees the lights and flashes of the awaiting photographers and cameramen. Basically every news broadcast immediately bought this one photo and threw it on-screen as breaking news. All of the tabloids also ran it as their front cover. Fun fact: after his release from custody, Andrew was chauffeured by royal protection officers. Because he still, however improbably, still has royal protection.
What else? The timeline is as follows – the Thames Valley Police “raided” Wood Farm at approximately 8 am GMT. Just after 10 am, police had taken custody of Andrew and drove him off to Aylsham police station. He was in custody until approximately 7 pm, which is when his royal protection officers drove him back to Norfolk, and presumably Wood Farm? I haven’t seen anything about whether the police have finished their searches of Wood Farm and Royal Lodge.
There are tons of questions left to be answered, not least of which is: how is Andrew still in the line of succession? How will he pay his legal team if he is charged and goes on trial? Why is King Charles still financially supporting him? Will Andrew’s defense be “well, the king knew all about what I was up to?”
Emily Maitlis, the journalist who interviewed Andrew in 2019 for Newsnight, appeared on CNN International hours after Andrew’s arrest. She spoke about how she was flabbergasted that the arrest even happened, and I agree.
“I’m absolutely stunned.” After the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office, I spoke to Emily @maitlis, whose 2019 interview with the then-prince sent shockwaves internationally. He has previously denied all wrongdoing regarding Epstein. pic.twitter.com/V8M59nODSq
— Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) February 19, 2026
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's close protection police officers followed the Thames Valley police to the station, waited, and then picked him up.
Taxpayers are funding this. pic.twitter.com/NMFEJ0p2Jz
— Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) February 19, 2026
Cover courtesy of The Sun. Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I had been hoping for a mugshot, but this is better.
Yeah, that will be the real money shot.
Mugshots or custody photos are only ever released in the UK after a conviction is secured (if the accused is found not guilty then the photos are not released usually), so it may be some time before we see one but hopefully that day will come.
This is so much better! It’s delicious! The fact that they didn’t fix the red eye takes me all the way out.
Yess, perfect shot. Disgusting coward.
UK and Europe does not use mug shots.
He looks a little…sweaty
He looks a little…sweaty
He looks like Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow.
LMAO, Eurydice! I guess they don’t do perp walks in the UK either but I prefer this. Poor little snowflake. 😢
Soooo much better and The Sun’s perfect headline to go with it! He is going to sing like a canary. 11 hours of talking!
When I think of how many birthdays Virginia Guiffre should have lived to see, I think it is perfect that Andy spent his behind bars. May all the rest of them be behind bars, too!
This shot is perfect.
And the Sun’s headline is *chef’s kiss.*
Oh my goodness yes!
The headline is gold
Surely he knew the media was waiting for him why on earth would he not prepare himself or cover his face!?
Because he continues to be so arrogant, he thinks he knows best how to handle everything. It will be his doom.
That photo speaks volumes. Like the scales have fallen from his eyes & he clearly sees how much worse things can get. Not only is he sweating now, he’s thinking Wood Farm is looking pretty damn good.
There’s a distinct whiff of, how did this happen to ME??!!!!!! In those photos. Let’s hope everything he is imagining comes to pass.
Seems to me as if Charles had Royal Lodge swept early on and this is why Andrew left and was placed at his new place before most knew. Charles had any incriminating evidence removed.
This indeed sounds highly likely to have happened, sadly. Despite all the claims Charles wasn’t warned in advance of Randy Paedrew’s arrest.
OMG, that makes perfect sense!
Agree, I think there is a reason the BRF has lasted so long and it’s not because of good works
Private Eye magazine had a write up that a commercial shredding company was in attendance last week, so yeah they knew and this is the best possible outcome for the royals. The appearance of legal action while protecting Chuck and Billy Idle from further scrutiny about what they knew, when they knew it and how much they profited off all those contacts.
This is what I think happened. I would be surprised if anything incriminating is found; at least not anything that would lead to a conviction.
Chuck protected AMW at the expense of his youngest son I don’t believe for one second he is not still protecting him because AMW was escorted home from jail with a full rpo team and headed to a BRF property so I believe a paperwork clean up was done and Chuck ordered it.
Indeed! Nothing will come of this faux investigation. While I was mostly disagreed with yesterday on here I still firmly believe this is going to be a Nothingburger. It’s pure distraction from will and Charles.
I was wondering what the RPOs did while he was under arrest. I figured they were sitting around the police station drinking tea and waiting.
So glad our taxes are paying for that.
How does he have RPOs?!? Meanwhile there’s outrage that Harry wants protection for his family a few times a year. Unbelievable.
And yeah were they even allowed to stay inside with him or did they just leave and come back when he was released? Bc should they really be allowed inside with him?
“Indeed, even yesterday as he left the police station after being arrested, two royal protection officers were in the car with him.”
The Royal Protection Officers are there to prevent Andrew from jumping on a plane or boat, heading to Dubai, skipping out on bail and further embarrassing KCIII. The Royal Protection Officers are protecting KCIII not Andrew.
Regarding official UK police protection, again, supposedly Charles is paying for it privately (it is not being paid for by taxpayers), and again, this is precisely what Harry was denied (the ability to have official UK police protection and pay for it privately).
The Daily Mail floated a piece about how murky palace sources suggested something something “taxpayers will not pay for Andrew’s legal fees” and even published a photograph of his defence lawyer, who specializes in criminal cases. Whether or not taxpayers fund it, as with everything with the BRF, who knows? Because in the same article they said that Charles stopped paying for Andrew in 2024…yet moved him to Wood Farm, is renovating another cottage on Sandringham for him, is paying for his staff and his security etc etc and it is unclear how Andrew would be able to fund that for himself (and Sarah, up until recently). As usual, obfuscation, lies and hand-waving about anything involving BRF finances…
The only thing true is that even the BRF don’t know what comes next, which is delightful
But I thought private citizens were not allowed to pay for security?!? That’s what the courts told Harry. I can’t get over this.
RAVEC decides whether or not private citizens (and ofc the BRF) get official UK police protection that they pay for privately. Taylor Swift, totally fine. Kate Moss, yep. Andrew – absolutely! But Harry and his family? ABSOLUTELY NOT, NO, NEVER. Hence Harry’s lawsuit, which had two aims: to uncover and make public all of RAVEC’s shenanigans, and to force RAVEC to reconsider the “no for Harry” decision.
Harry lost on the second count, but in the court of public opinion won on the first, which is why RAVEC agreed to “re-assess” Harry’s security and a “yes to Harry” is now expected, according to news coverage
But no I thought if the security is RAVEC approved then it is tax-funded. They’re saying Andrew’s security is not tax-funded so not RAVEC related. So how does that work? Bc the courts also ruled that No private citizen is allowed to just pay for their own security. If Charles is paying for andrew’s RPO then that is exactly what the courts said a person is not allowed to do, what Harry was told he could not do. They are letting the king do something that was ruled against in court. So the king is apparently above the law? Bc private citizens are not allowed to pay for their own RPOs according the courts ruling in Harry’s case. So why is the king above the law on this?
@Jais the king is above the law in every case. He IS the law.
I can’t remember all the ins and outs here, but Andrew lost security for a hot minute in 2019 (when he stopped using his HRH) and then the late queen just took over and paid for it. I dont even think there was a RAVEC assessment, she just said “yes he needs security, send the bill to me.”
It’s probably the same here. I doubt this even went to RAVEC.
but the bottom line is that it IS possible to have police protection that you pay for yourself. I’m not sure if Taylor paid for hers or not, but Kate Moss definitely did. that was one of the big counterpoints to the whole “Harry is asking for something that isn’t possible” argument.
The reason I’m not hung up on the taxpayer vs private funding here is that either way, it proves Harry’s case.
Taxpayer funded? Then it shows that the king does control who gets that protection (because that’s the only way Andrew would be entitled to it over Harry.)
Private funding? Then it shows that Harry’s offer was made in good faith and was based on precedent, and that it was not an impossible ask on his part (to be allowed to pay for it.)
Either way – RAVEC and Charles look bad that Andrew has the level of protection they refuse Harry and his family.
I think this is now a case where RAVEC is protecting the public and Royal Family FROM Andrew; not vice-versa.
Who knows what Andrew would try to do if he did not have professional minders (RAVEC) babysitting him 24/7. This “security” is more about protecting CKIII and the Royal Family.
Nah. Maybe yesterday it was to make sure he went straight back to Wood farm, but he’s had RPOs his whole life and he’s apparently not losing them. Its as simple as the family thinking Andrew deserves security and Harry does not.
You could absolutely spin it as protecting Harry protects the Crown – if anything happened to him on UK soil I am not sure the monarchy would recover – and yet…..no security.
@BayTampaBay Andrew did not have “private security.” He had full RPO (official UK police protection from a specialized unit dealing with the British Royal Family) protection but it was paid for “privately” (or so we have been told) by QEII and then Charles
I like your idea that the RPOs are basically now sitting on Andrew making sure he doesn’t flee, but I don’t think they are. Someone is, for certain – I think the 9 police forces investigating him (according to the Guardian) and an interagency task force coordinating all of them (which most likely includes British intelligence, given that Andrew’s possible criminal activities were international in scope) are fully aware that Andrew is a flight risk, and are taking that into account and handling it. I don’t think that’s something that would be outsourced to his RPOs. This is much, much bigger than that now
Regardless of who’s actually paying for it, what an excellent use of police resources. Chauffeuring a sweaty nonce to the cop shop and then hanging around all day waiting to chauffeur him back.
It’s a bad look for sure but nope I wana know what exactly how it’s paid for. If it’s not RAVEC/tax-funded then a private citizen is paying for it…except the courts said a private citizen could not pay for an RPO. Do the courts need to go back and amend that or is it just the king who is allowed to do that?
@Jais to answer directly your question: the courts did not in Harry’s lawsuit say that a private citizen could not pay for an RPO. It is a fact that both Taylor Swift and Kate Moss among others paid privately for official UK protection. Harry was trying to appeal a RAVEC decision that he could not privately pay for official UK security and that he had not had a proper threat assessment, among other things – basically challenging RAVEC’s operations. The appeals court judge in Harry’s case said “It’s up to RAVEC to decide because they have discretion in deciding who gets security and who does not.”
Also, there may be some confusion here about payment versus nomenclature:
–An RPO is simply official UK police protection assigned to a royal (so they are called a Royal Protection Officer), presumably with specialized expertise protecting royals. Assigning an RPO to Andrew, or official UK police protection that is non-RPO to a Taylor Swift or Kate Moss is the same thing
–Private or taxpayer payment is not linked to the name, or the individual receiving the security. RAVEC (where both representatives of the Royal Household and government officials sit on the committee, as full members) decides who gets official UK police protection and who is allowed to pay for it
@Becks1 exactly right, as usual 👏
Huh. My confusion is confusing. So they ruled that just Harry could not pay for security bc that’s what RAVEC decided. And ravec also decided that Andrew can have RPO protection and they decided who gets to pay for it? Messy.
Charles is (and QEII did pay) paying for Andrew’s private security provided by the UK (Met???) Police Force.
@Jais that’s my understanding kind of, but I also think its hard because the Firm and the press wants to make the situation as complicated as possible and make it seem like Harry is demanding something that is not possible and for which there is no precedent. So I think us being confused is their end game here.
I hope the RPO presence gets even more attention. I believe the govt had to intervene in Harry’s case because dumb ditherer KC would have stood in the way of him getting protection for Invictus events (beyond the games). They should have intervened sooner, because Harry’s case is still not concluded and it looks horrible now.
It certainly does look horrible to have rpo protecting amw while police are investigating him then you have Prince Harry who has to fight for his security.
charles put out a statement that the taxpayers won’t pay for andrews lawyers but – who will then? presumably charles will from the duchy money? or his other investments? so again, not exactly private money – still the king’s wealth made from land that could be/should be public land.
Exactly! Their wealth has been horded from publicly owned property, or public funds they sponged off through the duchies.
Charles is trying to distance himself from his brother yet he still pays for everything. This will cause cognitive dissonance in the public. Another problem he will have to deal with.
The best thing about the money-photo is Paedrew looks like he’s in some degree of shock, like what has just happened to me.
Just shows how deluded he is, that he likely never imagined he’d one day be arrested.
It’s really quite bizarre that he is so disconnected from reality, almost as if he is missing some basic cognitive skills.
I guess that’s what a lifetime of over-spoilt sycophantic privilege does to someone who’s already way below average intelligence-wise.
All the British royals are disconnected from reality. That is the nature of the extreme bubble of privilege that they live within, not just of immense wealth but also of a de facto political power that they have succesfully used to get their way time and time again – from exemption from legislation to people cleaning up after Andrew’s escapades for decades.
Why would Andrew think that he would suffer consequences for his crimes? Because, until now, he has avoided any real consequences. On top of that he is immensely entitled and arrogant, even for a royal, which says a lot about how obnoxious he is.
@ArtHistorian agree 100%.
Of course Andrew is in shock. This is a man who has escaped/avoided consequences his entire life – because of his rank, because of his mother, because of his title, etc. I would almost feel sorry for him if he wasn’t such an awful person. Part of parenting and growing up and all of that is understanding consequences and learning that you can’t do everything you want and get everything you want. Three years old have tantrums and hissy fits but they learn this concept. Andrew never did. (and lets be honest, his siblings aren’t much better.) His mother and father failed him enormously in this regard. Now its not just their fault, because he had decades to experience a consequence for ANYTHING, but the system was designed to shield him and protect him.
Imagine being 66 and that being the first real time you’ve faced a consequence for your behavior? I guess we can say 65 because I guess being forced to give up being called Prince and being moved from Royal Lodge was a bit of a shock for him as well.
This system is broken and toxic and it results in these privileged, entitled, pampered people who think the world is designed to serve them, not the other way around (which is why all their talk about “service” rings hollow.)
And you see all of that playing out again when you look at William.
@Arthistorian: very well said! 👏👏👏
He’s definitely dense….
He looks scared….Scared about the potential outcome of his actions….I can also hear him in the police dept. going “I WANT MY MUMMY”
Wow, this pic is amazing! We can see his unedited face after 11 hours of questioning and he is reeling. It was important for him to spend all that time in a bleak jail cell so he knows what’s at stake here.
We’ve been told time and time again by the British media briefed by Palace communications aides, their legitimate sources, that Andrew had no income stream to maintain his upkeep which is why King Charles has had to finance his upkeep – security and housing costs at Sandringham Estate. Also, it was legitimately reported in British media that Andrew was not paying cash market rate rent for Royal Lodge (the terms were for him to pay a peppercorn rent) and that he was unable to afford maintenance of RL leading to him neglecting upkeep of the property.
King Charles’ conflict and legal jeopardy:
In light of the above facts, it is obvious to me that King Charles will finance Prince Andrew’s legal defense which is in my opinion a conflict of interest since the monarch should not be connected in any way to the case but he will be as a result of his financial support of Andrew’s legal defense team. 🤷🏽♀️ 😔
The case will be tainted because of Andrew’s financial dependency on Charles.
He looks like a deer caught in the headlights as he should!! It’s a shame he hasn’t been charged. They say that could take weeks or months and he will either be charged or all will be dismissed. Let’s hope that it’s a real investigation and not a show for the public!!!
There were reports in the press that he was angry and indignant at his arrest – of course, he would be, he expected the establishment to protect him as they always had done. So I can imagine he was arrogant and belligerent during questioning by the police. How dare they, etc. Hopefully they took him down a peg or two, and it’s finally starting to dawn on him what deep shit he is in.
He might have even said don’t you know who I am ? Or words to that effect
That’s a Carol Middleton favourite exclamation.
Charles ensures Andrew’s protection but pulled Harry’s and Meghan’s and Archie’s security (against terms of “summit”) when they were in Canada (and their whereabouts were discovered by the media) and the borders were about to close due to COVID. Such hypocrisy.
LOL he looks like a vegetable. “If I don’t move, the cameras won’t find me.”
The Drax Theory of Invisibility