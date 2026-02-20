Lownie: The monarchy will be ‘restructured’ & the Sussexes’ titles will be taken away

Perhaps this is a controversial assessment of the current royal gossip industry in big 2026, but anyone still trying to tie Prince Andrew’s depravity in any way to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is a delusional hack and/or Prince William. We saw, this week, Tom Sykes argue on his Royalist Substack that Prince William needs to be made “co-monarch” so that he can deal with Andrew… and Prince Harry. Now Andrew Lownie, author of last year’s book about the Yorks and their sleaze, tells NewsNation that he believes a royal housecleaning is in order, and that the Windsors are going to punish the Sussexes alongside former Prince Andrew this year.
A seismic restructuring of the British monarchy may be closer than anyone realizes — and Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and even their children could be among the biggest casualties. According to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, King Charles is preparing to accelerate sweeping reforms that would modernize the institution, increase financial transparency, and — most significantly — strip titles from any member of the family who is no longer an active working royal.
“I think we are going to see some reforms being announced,” Lownie told me. “More transparency about records and finances, and I think we may well see some moves to remove titles from anyone who isn’t in an active working role. So, I think they’re going to deal with the Andrew and Harry problem at the same time.”
The timing is no accident. The ongoing legal pressure surrounding Prince Andrew appears to have forced the palace’s hand, pushing Charles to act on reforms he may have hoped to delay until William’s reign.
“The public do want to see more obvious change,” Lownie said. “I think this has hastened reforms that are so necessary that perhaps Charles was hoping William would start. But I think those will now be accelerated.”
The result: Harry and Andrew — two very different problems for the crown — may end up facing the same solution. A clean, institutional severance that allows the monarchy to draw a clear line between its working members and everyone else.
For the Sussexes, the implications are profound. Lownie believes there is a strong likelihood that not only Harry and Meghan, but also their children Archie and Lilibet, could lose their royal titles entirely under the proposed reforms.
At the start of this year, sources close to Harry suggested he had received assurances that taxpayer-funded royal security would be reinstated. Lownie is skeptical that the promise will hold, especially now.
“It’s very hard to justify royal security paid for by the taxpayer when you’re no longer a working royal,” he said, “and when many of the working royals don’t have proper security, and when you have plenty of money that you could fund your own security, and where you’re traveling to countries far more dangerous than Britain without getting security paid for by the British. I think he’s on a sticky wicket.”
My thoughts are the same – it would be extremely crass, tone-deaf and childish for the monarchy to “use” Andrew’s very real depravity and very real crimes as an excuse to throw Harry and Meghan under the royal bus one more time. It shows a deep vein of unseriousness at the heart of a rotten institution. People will see through it as well – during all of the memeing and commentary yesterday for Prince Andrew’s arrest, people were clearly pointing out the monarchy and British press’s next move: blaming Andrew on Harry and Meghan. Why didn’t Meghan do anything about Andrew? Why didn’t Harry warn anyone? Etc. But you know what? If Charles and William really feel that strongly about it, do it. Do it and watch the fallout.
-
-
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex sits with Prince Harry, left, and Prince Andrew, right, during the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Monday, March 11, 2019.
-
-
Horse Guards Parade, London, UK. 14th September 2022.
The procession taking Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where she will Lie in State until her funeral on Monday, passes through Horse Guards Parade.
Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Prince Edward.
-
-
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew at the Coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London, United Kingdom, on 06 May 2023.
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner's estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, at a benefit concert for Santa Barbara first responders on Kevin Costner's estate in Montecito, USA, on 22 September 2023.
-
-
Nottingham, UK, 09 September 2025: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, visits the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham.
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex along with actor Rob Lowe make an appearance at the One805Live! benefit concert with proceeds benefitting first responders of Santa Barbara County. The benefit concert is held on Kevin Costner's estate in Santa Barbara, USA, Saturday 20 September 2025.
-
-
Third Annual World Mental Health Day Gala hosted by Project Healthy Minds held at Spring Studios
Prince Harry and Meghan Duke and Duchess of Sussex
-
-
Third Annual World Mental Health Day Gala hosted by Project Healthy Minds held at Spring Studios
Prince Harry and Meghan Duke and Duchess of Sussex
-
-
Prince Harry arrives at The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Monday 19 January, 2026 for a court case with the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) over unlawful surveillance methods.
-
-
Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 21 January, 2026 after attending a court case with the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) over unlawful surveillance methods.
So they want to take Harry’s titles away because he fell in love and married a biracial woman and didn’t want to be a scapegoat for Peg and they think that Harry and the Pedo are birds of a feather? My god the stupidity runs deep. This distraction campaign is not doing the job they think it is!! It just makes them look out of touch and in need of therapy. Do the taxpayers a favor and let the monarch burn to the ground!!
Lownie ignores the fact that Andrew actually was a working royal when the alleged crimes took place. And protective security isn’t just a perk for working royals – the V in RAVEC stands for VIP (eg some current and former politicians, Salman Rushdie, etc). Provision depends on outcome of an RMB assessment re: threat level, which Harry’s now getting having been denied one since 2019. Clearly, Lownie isn’t as clever as he thinks he is.
And the issue isn’t funding – Harry offered to pay – it’s that here in the UK only RPOs can bear arms and access intel, not Harry’s own security team.
William and these people are batshit insane. “How can I use this horrible situation to shine more of a spotlight on how rules for us are different and subject to royal whim? How can I make sure Harry and Meghan are never here again to make me feel inadequate?”
Absolutely insane. The rules for security need to be standard for everyone – based on risk, nothing else.
Plus, they have to know that William isn’t going to step up or magically become charismatic and clever? He can’t seem to plan his way out of a paper bag.
They’re absolutely deranged.
Deflect, deflect, deflect. Right on cue
Exactly and Willy always uses the Sussex’s for deflection, Willy is probably foaming at the mouth in rage at being outed for his financial ties to Epstein clients. So of course Harry needs to be punished. It’s sickening.
Very stupid to remove titles doesnt that defeat being Royalty or married to Royalty whether an active worker or not? The institution is based on hierarchy!
“Increase financial transparency” – that’s how you know this is fake news! Willy will never reveal where his shady bags o’cash come from or how little he pays in “voluntary” taxes (probably nothing)
Royalists and these grifting royal “experts” are contributing to the long term downfall of the monarchy. Do they not realize that tying people into this scandal, who live in another country is not working. At this point Meghan and Harry look better because they removed themselves from that clown show.
It is of more importance to subject both King and heir to same rules, regulation and financial scrutiny as Government Ministers including a register of interests. FK can’t be allowed cart blanche and only working occasionally and accepting holidays and freebies from dodgy billionaires.
What if Charlotte and Louis do not do royal work. Should not their titles be taken
Taking away any titles from Harry and Meghan will not change who they ARE as people and the work that they do in an meaningful way. It will only look bad on William and Charles. And as for this vague idea of “increased financial transparency”……. please. I have a bridge to sell you.
Chuck can’t remove their titles as it requires an act of parliament. Parliament won’t like the idea that hereditary titles being removed at the whim of the king as it makes titles no longer hereditary.
Right? You can just see it. “Oh sure, William, you seem stable and not at all fixated and vindictive. I’m sure this will stop with the brother and sister-in-law you hate. Or maybe your cousins. Maybe the next MP who says something nice about the Invictus Games.”
These people are absurd. The public wants accountability and William’s right there at the front, “let’s punish Harry & Meghan!” It’s his answer to everything.
I’m for it. Get rid of it all and open up the palaces to the people and give the people back the money they pay to support the royals. There is no reason people should be that pampered–on tax payer dime–for being born into the “right” family.
Ah, the “titles” red herring. Conveniently deflects from the taxpayer funded grace-and-favour residences various royals and royal hangers-on are living in, paying peppercorn rent.
How much rent is Prince Edward paying again? And Beatrice? And Eugenie?
And how much tax is William paying again? How much inheritance tax will he pay when he becomes King? And when will QEII’s will and the other royal wills be unsealed?
And if we’re focusing on titles, when will Beatrice and Eugenie’s titles be removed?
Nice try, Andrew Lownie. You should be happy your Andrew and Fergie book’s getting some press, and not be so desperate to generate more clicks from obsessive M&H title-strippers…
The Sussex dukedom is legally Harry’s property and can only be removed by parliament in exceptional circumstances. Andrew is still legally Duke of York and Charles issuing a Royal Warrant is more of a “gentleman’s” agreement not to use it.
To remove Harry, Archie and Lilibet’s title of Prince and Princess is going to take some very inventive wording. If it’s solely to do with not being working royals, then where does that leave William’s kids, or Princess Anne when she retires?
Exactly! Willys screaming to the rota isn’t going to remove his titles and that’s what’s happening Willy is having a rage tantrum imo.
No titles for kids, because they’re not working.
No titles while you’re on vacation or at the school run.
I have my doubts their titles will be taken away.
They may set certain rules about how you can use your titles, since iboth Andrew and Fergie were doing weird things with them ( which seems to include releasing secret information? I’m not sure if I’ve understood the news correctly on that part).
I’m baffled, as well. What do they think Charles provided in exchange for satchels full of money?
Charles and scooter then would be running a deranger campaign to remove Sussex titles including Charles young grandchildren. Then they would decide not to remove other titles.
I really want them to do this. Such a dumb move. It would end them all. Removing titles from your biracial family members will go down well with the Commonwealth countries. Also I really want Harry to change his name to Harry Spencer Sussex
I don’t think it matters, really. Of course the conversation of what makes a royal “Royal” will happen, like is it special blood or the whim of a king?
But remember, Princess Diana was never really “Princess Diana.” Near 30 years after her death and she is still referred to, even in the British press at times, as Princess Diana. Harry will ALWAYS be Prince Harry.
I do look forward to the future when William has to decide if his spare and spare’s spare are special enough to be royal even if they don’t “work” lol and instead get real life jobs and lives.
While Andrew Lownie has done some good reporting in his career, he is a monarchist. Full Stop. He knows this Andrew story and how the royals have bungled it is a very real threat to the monarchy itself. So now we get all this talk about reforms and transparency always being planned. Bull shit. They’re in full damage control mode in the palaces, and Lownie, as a good monarchist, is running to the rescue. Don’t fall for the okey doke. This is about saving the monarchy. They’re pretty desperate to be suggesting they’re finally going to do what they could have done years ago but didn’t because it would have derailed the gravy train.
As if William ever planned to do any work. Reforming the monarchy would be a lot of work. Smdh.
Will is reforming the monarchy in the sense of cutting off relatives on his grudge list and keeping all the goodies for himself and his direct line without doing any real work. Chris Ship talked today about a life of luxury in return for a life of service, not enriching yourself like Andrew has done. Will is lazy and has never done his fair share of work as a senior royal and isn’t starting now. He’s not depraved like Andrew but he is isn’t value for money either.
Honestly, I wish H&M would forfeit the titles and be done with the whole mess. I know the titles are theirs, etc, etc, but at this point, I wouldn’t want anything to do with the institution anymore anyway. It seems to be the only card left to play, so fine. But I would rather relinquish it than give W the satisfaction of taking it.
Willy can’t take them away, that’s the point. It’s a complete red herring as said above.
How do you restructure a hereditary monarchy? If a bomb goes off, you go down the line of succession – doesn’t matter if they’re working royals or not. I think it would take a vote of Parliament and some number of Commonwealth nations to remove someone from the line.
I guess racism trumps sexual assault and treason.
So Charles and William will restructure the Magic Blood Club to ensure that Magic Blood isn’t really Magic just kinda Magic, but only if you do exactly what they want? So which of WandK’s kids will be kicked out of the Magic Blood Club? Do they realize that they will undo generations of hereditary privilege, literally the underpinning of the entire class structure of the UK and particularly of the monarchy?
I love how all of these “punish Harry” sycophants act like William doesn’t have a million skeletons in his closet that they are covering up.