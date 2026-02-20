“Team USA’s Alysa Liu & women’s ice hockey team won Olympic gold” links
American Alysa Liu won gold in women’s figure skating at the Olympics. Team USA ladies also beat Canada and won gold in ice hockey! [Hollywood Life]
Lainey on Prince Andrew’s arrest, King Charles & Virginia Giuffre. [LaineyGossip]
Please enjoy Priyanka Chopra’s bonkers get-up. [RCFA]
Donald Trump was senile as hell at the “Board of Peace” meeting. [OMG Blog]
The “heated rivalries” of the Winter Olympics. [Pajiba]
Hailey Bieber says she’s hyper-aware of her health these days. [Just Jared]
Dorinda Medley replacd Jill Zarin. [Socialite Life]
Margaret Qualley’s center part & Chanel. [Go Fug Yourself]
Eric Dane was on Silk Stalkings. [Seriously OMG]
Anna Duggar returns to social media. [Starcasm]
Sleepy, demented Donald Trump napped through a meeting. [Buzzfeed]

15 Responses to ““Team USA’s Alysa Liu & women’s ice hockey team won Olympic gold” links”

  1. Barbie1 says:
    February 20, 2026 at 12:56 pm

    I am so thrilled Alysa and the hockey team won. How Alysa somehow wasn’t terrified like most others is truly something to behold.

  2. Hypocrisy says:
    February 20, 2026 at 1:03 pm

    What a goal 🥅.. being from Detroit hockey is one of my favorite sports to watch, this game was one of the best I’ve seen in awhile.

  3. VegasSchmegas says:
    February 20, 2026 at 1:12 pm

    She looked like she was having so much fun! Pure joy!

  4. Anare says:
    February 20, 2026 at 1:14 pm

    Lainey gets this spot on: “It was back in 2011, a whole ass 15 years ago, when Andrew stepped down as trade envoy but only after a litany of suspicions against him including his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein but also a series of shady business deals and property sales and, in his official position, entertaining sketchy but wealthy foreign leaders in exchange for suspected favours and benefits. Nobody was screaming about this at the same volume used over whatever objections they had with Meghan’s f-cking jam.”

    There needs to be an investigation and a day of reckoning for the whole royal family regarding who knew what when, and who failed to act while continuing to line their pockets. Andrew was in cahoots with Epstein and Maxwell for YEARS before he stepped down as trade envoy.

    • Octopus says:
      February 20, 2026 at 1:51 pm

      @anare
      I almost screamed that last line out loud. There it finally was. And yet, King Charles has still done more to hold his brother accountable than the Republicans have done to hold the Felon to the same. And it’s absolutely infuriating.

  5. Constance says:
    February 20, 2026 at 1:47 pm

    The only reason a few MAGA’s admit to liking Bruce’s music is so when he is inevitably a success at these shows they can say that people go even when they hate his politics lol

  6. Sue says:
    February 20, 2026 at 2:27 pm

    It was so nice to have some joy as a woman in the U.S. yesterday with Alyssa Liu and the women’s hockey team wins.
    I especially loved seeing how much the women in figure skating showed support and love for each other. Alyssa congratulating Ami Nakai – she seemed more excited for Ami winning at her very first Olympics than for herself in that moment. Amber Glenn comforting Kaori Sakamoto and shooing the obnoxious photographers away when they were trying to get a shot of Kaori crying after she made a mistake in her program. And then Amber telling Alyssa that she was so proud of her. Seeing these women supporting each other was SO empowering.

  7. M says:
    February 20, 2026 at 3:20 pm

    SO proud of Alysa! I am a little upset for Kaori since it’s her last season, and I know she really wanted that gold. There was simply no room for mistakes after the way Alysa skated. Special shout out to my queen Amber Glenn for finishing in 5th after a big mistake in the short.

