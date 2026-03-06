Timothee Chalamet: ‘No one cares’ about ballet or opera anymore

I was 100% thrilled for Michael B. Jordan when he won the SAG/Actor Award for Sinners on Sunday. Just pure hype and energy and happiness for MBJ. But about 10% of that happiness was because Timothee Chalamet didn’t win. Ever since I saw Marty Supreme, I’ve been on the hate train. To be clear, I don’t hate Chalamet whatsoever. He’s a wonderful actor and his time will come. But I really, really do not want him to win the Oscar for that film and that performance.
Ever since MBJ’s SAG win, there’s been a lot of talk about Timothee’s campaign and where he messed up and what can be learned. I’m going to make a bold statement – I actually don’t think his campaign was the biggest problem, it was the actual performance and the film itself. My guess is that the film was disliked, and then Timothee’s too-much/too-everywhere campaign turned people off as an added bonus. Of course, this conversation will be null and void if Timothee ends up with the Oscar. I just think Academy voters were already looking for a reason to vote for anyone else, and that’s why Wagner Moura and MBJ are now being considered as the top choices in Best Actor.
As for Timothee’s super-extra campaign, CNN and Variety did a “live townhall” discussion with Timothee and Matthew McConaughey last week. I actually think it’s nice that CNN is doing more to support the arts, but this was and is completely unnecessary. You can see the full YouTube video here. As part of a larger conversation about movie theaters and making movies which people want to see, Timothee declared, “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.’ All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership.” Now he’s made enemies of opera people and ballet people on top of everything else! (For what it’s worth, ballet still seems very popular? The NYC Ballet galas are always well-attended by A-listers, so I have no idea what he’s talking about.)
This is such a weird take from him considering that both his parents AND his grandmother were dancers.
His arrogance is his greatest weakness.
Agree, @Mac. I’m exhausted with this endless Marty Supreme campaign. Just go away already.
AGAIN, how hard is it to keep your mouth shut? What a thing to say. He thinks everyone is like him — young, American, and superficial. He clearly has never been to Germany.
Yeah. We’re going to the Bayreuth Festival for my birthday this summer, and it took a f–king DECADE to get those tickets. But no one cares about opera?
It’s my experience that opera, symphony and ballet regularly sell out here in Europe.
And it’s not just adults. My hometown’s opera/ballet companies (same house) often do introductory Sunday matinee events for schools — think Leonard Bernstein’s Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra — and they’re packed. And free.
I’m in Paris and Milan quite often for work and I *really* have to plan ahead to get tickets, even if it’s just another symphony concert of the usual Beethoven Brahms Mozart Mahler repertoire. And there’s the hugely popular Museum of Music in the Cité de la musique in Paris, where kids can regularly try out all kinds of instruments, tutored by pro musicians.
So Timmy proves one thing — he’s quite detached from reality.
He’s not that young anymore; he’s 30. Not long before he starts losing roles to younger actors. He’ll still get plenty of work but not all the roles he wants as he ages out of stuff. That reality is going to smack him hard.
He isn’t necessarily wrong but it’s more a case of keep their names out your mouth. A pop culture movie star dating a billionaire vapid reality star doesn’t get to eulogize the arts.
Exactly my thoughts!
What the heck?
He needs to stop talking and just go away for a while.
The shine is really coming off this one….he was interesting for a while but every time he opens his mouth recently, he comes across as a jackass. Tried to say he was channeling his character but it’s him.
Will be attending Boston Ballet’s Winter Experience this weekend and will toast him with my champagne 🥂
I love this! Have to say that in my city, the museum is more popular than it has been in many years and more ballet schools seem to be popping up. I see so many young people at the museum now. When politics and power are so toxic and superficial and sound-bites promoting hate win the day, the arts are a glorious respite.
Is he saying that’s why he chose acting? Or is he saying he hopes movies remain a mass culture thing?
I now see what he and Kylie Jenner might have in common. Although I’d find it funny if she were secretly into high culture.
What is wrong with him? I’m sorry but that was such a rude thing to say. It just was. Truly rude af.
The problem with his campaign is that both the character and Timmy were over the top. Maybe if the character he’d played had been a really quiet one or something like that, it would have made more sense for him to be over the top during the campaign, showing a juxtaposition bw his character and himself. Bc now he’s just seeming like that character, an asshole. Especially with these comments about the arts, jeez. Idk that’s just a guess anyways.
He’s a good actor. I just didn’t like the movie.
Can’t stand this tool and find him unwatchable.
Oh wow cringe. He seems out of touch. Hope he does alright when the veil is lifted because he’s starting to seem not completely grounded in reality. There’s a difference between having confidence and following your dreams and… just being disconnected from reality.
He is such a vapid little shit. Just. Ick. Ick. Ick.
I was a Timmy fan but I hated this movie so much—and the press tour has been so annoying—that it gave me the ick.
I can’t with him anymore and it has nothing to do with Kylie. If anything. She’s more modest than he is. She’s probably a grounding force!
Opéra and ballet have been here for more than 400 years ! And timmy, it’s not the opéra singers and the ballet dangers that should be worried of being replaced by AI …
He’s been a narcissistic jerk during this campaign run that has cost MORE than the movie’s budget or receipts😐…and Post-Trump 🤬 NOBODY wants to give accolades to toxic White males…and FAR too often he’s been showcasing the negative aspects of his Marty character in real life…I have TRULY enjoyed him in ✨️”Dune”✨️ a series of books that are STILL a huge part of my life…so I WISH he would…SHUT JT!😮
As a New Yorker who purports to love the arts, he needs to STFU!
So, a month or so ago, a critic at Vulture wrote a very good piece about Chalamet’s appropriation of black culture turns into a series of performances essential to his PR for a film to get the public hyped for his projects while his Oscar campaigns and more “serious” appearances ditch that language and social interaction. It has been Chalamet’s pattern to use his familiarity with parts of Black culture to make him seem relatable to fans while playing up his methods or acting insights to get artistic cred. That the Kardashians have done the same is also probably relevant but not the source of his actions, to be clear. Those compartmentalizations have been very apparent in the Marty Supreme PR (at least to me) and ever since that Vulture piece, Chalamet’s public persona has given me some ick ever since.
Man, he’s really making it hard to like him. He’s really become full of himself and the arrogance is really off-putting. Dune 3 is coming and while I’m sure it’ll make a ton of money, maybe he should tone it down or read the room or something. He’ll continue to have plenty of opportunities but they may start to dry up if it becomes obvious that people can’t stand him.
I’ve wondered about those opportunities as he ages. He does not strike me as someone who is going to be able to play the leading MAN, only the leading teen or man-child. It will be interesting to see if he can figure out where he fits in. I also admit that I have never, ever understood why people find him attractive. He looks like a frog to me, and while his look is certainly fine for playing a character, I just do not see leading man. But maybe I am just not in the right age group.
Watching this blow up on social media, especially when yesterday was the last day of oscar voting, had been wild. The Met, LA Opera, ballet companies, theater organizations… have made posts in response to his take and I’m there for it with popcorn.
I must confess that Timothee Chalamet’s charms have always escaped me. After this stupidity, I’m totally done. He’s so full of himself that he thinks he knows everything about the arts. Arrogant assh*le.
This shitting on the arts going viral during Oscar voting? Whew…I do think that Timothee is talented but whatever he’s going through he needs to get through it. Maybe this is just who he’s tho…
Good news, Tim! You AREN’T an opera singer or a ballet dancer so you don’t have to work in either! Because you can’t!
He always rubbed me the wrong way. Just an arrogant dolt. From what I understand he is not a well-liked person in Hollywood, because … arrogant. I love it when they do it to themselves….
I’m not nobody. Fuck this guy.
I was always agnostic about him but that Oscar campaign has been so aggressive and his self-regard so grandiose that I’m permenantly turned off. Was already rooting for MBJ but now really really want him to win.
Someone please tell this child to have several seats. I go to the ballet and opera several times each season. I live in NYC, and let me tell you, it’s packed! And there are several companies to choose from. I take my young (tween) daughter also because she loves it, and the place is full of young kids just like her that look forward to it. She also insists that we see Shen Yun, the Chinese ‘ballet’ company, annually. It’s not just middle aged folks like me. The younger crowd gets really excited about the performances. So this self- important chud needs to be quiet because he clearly doesn’t have a clue as to what he is talking about.
Shen Yun makes a stop in Detroit and it’s always packed, young and old alike.
At least he went back to being himself. That whole speech about Kylie was to make him look grounded, mature and solid. This is who he is an entitled brat that got every handed to him and now thinks he is the best thing that ever happened to acting and expects to be told how wonderful he is and how everything the does is OSCAR worthy. Can he act? Yes. Would he be given these many chances if he didn’t have the family he has ? Heck no. There is delusion in this one and he is going to keep burning bridges if he doesn’t come back to earth soon.
He’s not an artist. If he were, he’d know this perspective was wrong. He’s out of touch.
And he said it in such a contemptuous way too…
Someone should maybe remind him that classical musicians, singers and ballet dancers not only have incredible talent and discipline, but they create magic live on a daily basis with no room for error.
Someone should also remind him that classical orchestras sell their season out in days, sometimes hours depending who the soloists are.
Same with national operas and ballets.
He needs some humble pie.
Taking lessons in insufferability from Gwyneth Paltrow, I see.
I think the shine really finally came off when he gave that interview, saying his performances were “top-level shit”. i mean, that’s just doing a job like everyone else. He’s always had a high self-regard, it’s just becoming more public. I bet it’s rubbed alot of people the wrong way, including his fellow actors. It’s a shame Ethan Hawke hasn’t won anything.
This just shows what an idiot you can become when you become too famous. Lots of people like opera, ballet, modern dance, they are just more niche audiences and markets. He’s just become so mass produced (Kashdashianized) that he has lost his humanity. Respect, dude. Performers in those arts perform and create for a great love of their craft. I’ve lost so much respect for this boyman.
Yeah alright this comment was the one that gave me the ick. His girlfriend is a paragon of class next to him at this point.
I haven’t paid attention to this person. I am way way behind in watching movies, the only thing I’ve seen him in is the first Dune movie, which I found disappointing. I don’t find him attractive, but he seems to be widely thought of as talented.
That said, this take of his is not wrong per se, it’s just stupid.
Yes, ballet and opera are much more niche than action movies, or movies in general. So? The same can be said of many valuable areas of the arts.
If we only value the largest market, the common denominator, the most popular thing in any field, we end up with widespread mediocrity. It’s the far edges of anything that bring not just variety, but inspiration and aspiration.
So he doesn’t want to work in a niche artistic form. Fine. No need to be snotty about it. That’s just bad manners.
The people who are best loved are those who are respectful of others, gracious, classy, because they know love wins — over not just hate, but disdain or cynicism. Like our favorites, H&M.
This manchild has a lot to learn.
This kid is repellent and his ego revolting.
I see he’s leaving the make-up, nail polish and non binary clothing behind since the wind changed direction.
I know this may be controversial but I thought Marty Supreme was better than Sinners and I thought Timmy gave a much better performance than Michael B. Jordan. THAT SAID, this is absolutely cringeworthy and totally unnecessary.
Ballet and opera will outlast Chalamet and his career, that’s for sure.