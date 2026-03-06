Prince William & Kate will refuse to attend Ascot if Beatrice & Eugenie are invited

Over the weekend, there was a big royal story about Prince William “banning” his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, from Royal Ascot. Ascot is in June, and I’m shocked that William even tried to plan that far ahead, but it makes sense if you understand that this is such a ridiculously vapid story. The heir to the throne doesn’t want to be at the same fancy horse race with his cousins, scandal of the year! What’s even crazier is that this has become one of THE stories of the week, as royal reporters dutifully fret about What It All Means and “William’s consolidation of power when it comes to Ascot carriage procession invitations!” Well, as you can imagine, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden was in a predictable tizzy about all of this. His sources are even issuing threats on behalf of Prince William and Kate. I’ll spare you the bulk of Eden’s histrionics, but here’s the main gist:
Sources told the newspaper that [Eugenie and Beatrice], whose names appear several times in the Epstein Files, would not take their seats in the Royal Box at one of the key events of the summer season, nor could they join senior members of the family for the Royal Procession.
The move was said to have ‘completely blindsided’ Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, who are already reeling from the arrest of their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Indeed, the princesses are regulars at Ascot, and they were welcomed to Sandringham at Christmas last year after Buckingham Palace officials had made clear that the King did not want to punish his nieces for the sins of their parents. But their new exile is said to be part of a wider decision to exclude the princesses from all public-facing events for the foreseeable future.
Now, I hear that the Prince and Princess of Wales will not attend Royal Ascot if there is any chance of their being photographed with any member of the York family who, of course, could still attend the races, just not as part of the royal contingent.
‘I can tell you that William and Catherine won’t go if any of the Yorks are there,’ claims one of their friends.
The couple have long been more wary of the Yorks than the King has. Sarah was, for example, conspicuous by her absence at their wedding in 2011. By contrast, she was invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding seven years later and also attended Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral and King Charles’s Coronation concert at Windsor Castle.
William and Catherine are also less enthusiastic about Royal Ascot than the King and Queen Camilla. Last year, William attended on just one day while his wife did not go at all. Despite still undergoing treatment for cancer, the King attended every day in soaring temperatures.
When Catherine and Beatrice rode in the same carriage during the Royal Procession at Ascot in 2023, the body language appeared to be tense. Catherine was joined by William and Bea by her husband, the property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. There appeared to be no exchange of glances, and indeed the women seemed to ignore each other.
If William and Catherine’s friend is correct, this year will see the couple move even further away from the beleaguered sisters. A Kensington Palace spokesman declines to comment. A royal source insists: ‘Conversations around Ascot aren’t on our radar.’
Nothing like a threat with absolutely no teeth. If you don’t stay away, I’m not going to go to that thing I haven’t been to in years!! Princess Kate hasn’t been to Ascot since 2023, and even though she was scheduled to appear last year, she pulled out without explanation at the very last minute. As Eden says, William hates Ascot and it’s like pulling teeth to get him to attend for even one day. “William and Kate will refuse to go to Ascot if Beatrice and Eugenie are there!” Okay, well, William and Kate refuse to go to Ascot if there’s a stiff breeze or when they get distracted by a butterfly. They regularly pull out of events if they can’t take their taxpayer-funded helicopter. They constantly complain about their grueling one-day-of-work-a-week schedules. It’s not that I’m even advocating for Beatrice and Eugenie in any way, but they actually love going to Ascot and they regularly attend multiple days every year. Why not just… schedule B&E to attend Ascot on the days William and Kate aren’t there? That would be too simple, right?
Is this supposed to make them
Look good? Because it does the opposite.
The PoWs never speak out against evil or wrongs that have been done or committed. They are entirely self centered. Everything they discuss is purely on the basis of how it affects them – emotionally or optically. And then lose their minds about it, looking absolutely untethered from reality and unhinged while doing so.
Recent examples. The Prince and Princess of Wales have refused to speak on the record regarding the arrest of AMW, about his victims or any victims of Epstein, about human trafficking or how to help stop children from being targeted and trafficked (early years anyone?). The Prince of Wales – President of BAFTAs – did not release a statement regarding the use and airing of a racial slur at the award ceremony.
But they have been screaming about the Sussexes taking a humanitarian trip to Jordan at the invitation of the WHO. To highlight a humanitarian crisis.
About how the PoWs are now going to remove the Sussexes titles BECAUSE of AMW’s crimes. While saying nothing against AMW.
And the POWs are raging out against the York sisters who were blatantly used by their parents. With the approval of the palace or and the government. While saying nothing against those who actually committed crimes.
They suck so hard.
Will throwing a tantrum is never news and is not a good look. I bet the Bullies are only tolerated within the wider RF because of their status. Does any of them like or respect the hoity toity Wales!?
They are tolerated through gritted teeth, simply because the royals are financially dependent on the king’s favor and whimsy. It’s clear that once this perpetually angry psychopath becomes king—if he does—he will take revenge on everyone, using money to achieve everything. You have to be like Sophie, be “best” friends with Elizabeth, now Charles, soon William, or whoever becomes king.
This sentence stood out to me — ‘I can tell you that William and Catherine won’t go if any of the Yorks are there,’ claims one of their friends” — because my immediate reaction was, “come on, they don’t have friends.” I think Willie may have a few special friends but as a couple they do not appear to have any friends. And why would they — this makes even more clear that they are petty, ugly people.
The whole thing is giving “Thumb Boy stamps his feet and threatens to hold his breath until he turns blue”.
Which happens how many days a week now, by the Rota’s own count?
24/7/365?
They don’t exist as a couple, so they can’t have any “friends”. William always goes to all weddings and vacations alone. Kate goes with her mother.
And these so-called friends of William are mostly guys who stick to the trough, not friends. It was obvious what kind of people they were when Harry left the family. Most of those royal-loving guys quickly distanced themselves from Harry, blaming Meghan, of course. However, I think Harry knew this group perfectly well and didn’t count on anything else. But he could always count on true friends; some went with him to the US, but he also has plenty of them around the world.
William doesn’t seem to have any friends. He only has Knauf left, but he’s not a friend, he’s a slimy snake.
I’ve been saying!
The videos of the Wales when they first got engaged and were first married are a stark difference. Kate spoke to people and engaged with others.
Until somewhat recently they HAD friends. They were photographed at fundraisers and events with the Turnips and others. Even random garden parties with the cousins or whatever. They never just show up anymore. To anything.
They are so miserable and isolated now. Entirely self inflicted. But still.
I’m confused. Last year Kate cancelled her ascot appearance at the last minute. However, Richard Eden is wrong in saying that she was still undergoing cancer treatment at the time. She was not. In fact, she had publicly said that her treatments were over months before that. I’m not wrong on that am I?
Anyways this whole ascot thing is eye-rolling.
I think he was saying the king attended while undergoing chemotherapy,
Ohhh thx. I was legit confused. Reading comprehension for the win. Was there ever a reason given for why she missed ascot, I can’t remember.
@jais not officially but her and the kids were loudly booed at the last public event before Ascot
@steph, yes, she was in a carriage with the kids. Was that a part of ascot? Or an entirely different thing?
Eden doesn’t like the truth to get in the way.
All of this nonsense is just ridiculous. If I were those women, I would quietly disappear from appearing at palace sanctioned events, move my belongings from palace properties and resume my life far away from that nonsense. Allow the palace to remove my titles if they so choose and keep moving. They seem to have a life separate from their counter parts in the palace already. Pure noise intended to represent a power play on the part of the bumbling idiot heir
That’s what I would do too, but I also wouldn’t be going to various UAE and Dubai appearances for $. One of the girls hosted a tea there recently, I am not going to look up who.
Or is he just using them as an excuse to take away the titles from Archie and Lilibet, the grand children of the Monarch just as E & B are.
I dunno. I’d love to see them go with friends, but considering the dynamics of the BRF and the power it would probably back fire.
Alternatively it would be wonderful if Charles sent a message to w and invited the girls anyway.
Every single day I dislike 🥚 & 🦴🦴 more, I didn’t think it would be possible. Atrocious
They truly are just vile creatures..
“Will and Kate refuse to go if there’s a stiff breeze or they get distracted by a butterfly,” I’m dead. Lol.
These petty bitches are so dumb. Love the back patting for excluding Sarah from their wedding, unlike SOME people, HAROLD.
You can’t convince me that either one of them gives a true flying F about any of the stuff that’s come out in the Files other than how the public is reacting to it. They center themselves in everything.
Do they think that this makes them look good, and not childish and petty and focused on absolutely the wrong things? They won’t release their own statement about supporting victims and doing any work to back that up with actionable Charity work, but they’ll brief about how they won’t go to a horse race? They’re just so unserious as middle aged adults.
In the scheme of things and why the York family is embroiled in scandal, punishing them by not going to an event attended by a bunch of wealthy people does not position them as moral leaders. I swear the way that William and Kate interact with the public could be written as a reverse of A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s court. Because I would swear that they are from the 15th century in the way that they think people want royals to behave.
William continues to disappoint. I used to like him so much many years ago -,but everything that is printed about him these days reveals him to be nothing but an entitled bully. He doesn’t need a crisis manager. He needs therapy and to look in the mirror.
Haha Prince Bully is already looking for an excuse not to go. How wonderfully convenient for him that the York princesses can now be thrown under the bus for any reason after years of protection. B&E had better discover the secrets that one or both of their parents know about monarch and heir for their own protection bc this is just the beginning. Bully loves humiliating people, esp relatives.
Her loves humiliating women the most.
They both love humiliating women.
I wish everyone would stop making me pity the York sisters. Just let them continue being the BRF sideshow with their cobbled together finances and suspicious Middle East connections. They aren’t responsible for their parents crimes.
It’s funny because when the articles started coming out about Eugenie and Beatrice and theie connections to Epstein, a lot of the comments in the Daily Mail were similar to yours (and pointing out that they have not been accused of a crime). However, that changed drastically after this big barrage of the York Women Have Been Bullying Kate stories. Now, a lot of the comments are: off with their heads!
There has been a very specific campaign from the Waleses to demonize Beatrice and Eugenie. And it has worked.
Ugh that’s so transparent. My guess is that Kate tried pulling rank on them in her way and they responded by going uber-posh, like those scenes in the Crown where outsiders are made to feel uncomfortable for not understanding the BRF’s weird protocols.
Still, Eugenie was friendly with Meghan pre-Harry, which suggests she’s not opposed to commoner friends. Just maybe not welcoming to social climbing interlopers.
Willy took money from an Arab oligarch who sent Epstein a torture video. He’s not on the right side of this issue. FFS.
His attacks on his York cousins smack of trying to distract from his pedo connections in 🌎 💩, and his disastrous photo op with Bonesaw before he jetted home with bags of cash for Chuck.
YANKEEDOODLES and WHERE’SMYTIARA I think all of this focus on attacking the Jordan trip, the York sisters and Myers rewriting of history with his new book is all to make us ignore how William is also linked to friends of Epstein. William was also mentioned in the Epstein files when Epstein donated money to a charity of his in hopes of improving his image. Andrew was also mentioned in the Epstein files as being on Epstein Island, so I think he’s focusing on the York sisters because he knows that they would be an easier target because of their parents.
The Sun described the York sisters’ “[undeniable] lack of star quality and virtually no impact on the global stage” a couple days ago as reasons to cut them loose from any royalty. Yet that description of aristocrats without any redeeming qualities or track records are exactly the types of people who surround W&K? Because anyone with a modicum of charisma and a practical work/charity record simply makes the future King and Queen look awful by comparison. A true leader can make those around them shine brighter via the leader’s efforts, agenda, emotional, or social intelligence.
The remaining royals have not any of those qualities either historically nor now and thus continue to ignore the real problem: the institution has allowed lazy assholes to skirt and avoid legal consequences and now the institution is starting to catch fire. And as pointed out, surely the public won’t even know about who is or isn’t there because the BBC isn’t airing coverage of the fire.
But William and Kate barely go to Ascot so why are they demanding that Beatrice and Eugenie don’t attend. Plus, William and Kate had no problem inviting them to garden parties and the Christmas concert. What’s changed?
Exactly. When they went to the garden party instead of the Invictus 10-year service, it was evidence that they had loyalty and understood duty and the family was proving a point to Harry. Now it’s they were always distant because they knew that the.Yorks’ were involved in shady dealings.
He has absolutely no loyalty and will throw you under the bus at any occasion. I don’t see how anyone likes him and they would be absolutely the biggest idiots if any of them trusted a word he said.
I say this in comments all the time, but I don’t understand Williams end game unless it literally is to alienate enough people so that he can basically say you can’t expect me to do 2,000 appearances on my own. I have to release videos and tweets as part of my service.
William’s threats may have no teeth, but his face has plenty of them – they just keep getting bigger and bigger.
If I were B&E, I would just randomly show up in the background wherever W&K are scheduled to appear – like Where’s Waldo or that movie Zelig.
Just when you thought this story couldn’t get more petty and stupid…
If William has the power to “ban” Beatrice and Eugenie from Ascot as his sources crowed about earlier this week, then why would he have to send out this threat at all? Did you ban them or not, Scooter? Because if you did, you don’t also have to stomp your feet and say you refuse to attend if they do.
My read on this is that William was trying to flex on his cousins and look strong by “banning” them from Ascot, but he didn’t pause to consider that then HE will be expected to show up, and now he’s backpeddling because he certainly doesn’t want to go, he just wanted to dunk on his cousins for an easy publicity win and now he’s expected to actually show up for something? Who could possibly have seen those consequences of his actions coming?
The dumbest man with even dumber advisors.
You are absolutely correct: a real strategist accumulates power, assesses the short- and long-term consequences of any move, and then quietly acts. William rages, bloviates, and then briefs the press, and fails to make an impact on either public sentiment or private agendas. He’s powerless and as King, will be an astonishingly expensive symbol for the UK.
Go. Attend York princesses. Doing people a favor keeping away keens
Has the crisis manager started her work yet? It seem she’s dealt with clients who murder and regimes that are corrupt, but has she dealt with pettiness and jealousy residing in a body of incompetence? Do crises managers know how to effect a character change? She certainly is not making any changes to communications. The Waleses need someone to help them sell pettiness, jealousy, incompetence, and plain meanness as something desirable in future leaders.
Does anyone normally care about Ascot at all?
There is a lot going on right now and attendance at a rich people horse race really seems ridiculous.
Co-sign. Whatever anyone thinks about the York sisters, it’s clear they’re being used as distraction.
So that’s what this is all about.
1. More LOOK OVER THERE
2. WanK getting their excuses in early this year
No one should attend Ascot with the out of touch Willy until the Windsors explain the bags o’cash in exchange for favors, the gifts/vacations funded by oligarchs (in exchange for what exactly?), the shenanigans Willy used to destroy Sentebale, every Epstein associate in their circle (especially involved in “charity ” fundraising), the specific details of Virginia’s settlement, the invisible contract and what was exchanged in 2016 that totally neutered all rota criticism of the Wales at Harry’s expense. Hiding behind women who themselves were victimized to dodge accountability isn’t a good look or long term media strategy. It is only a matter of time before people in Willy’s inner circle realize he is crashing their privileged gravy train and save themselves by revealing who he is. Willy has been a mess since the “Club H” days, but he was “off” even as a small child.