This weekend, there were several tedious stories about the Prince and Princess of Wales’s icy relationships with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. There’s obviously a lot of keen hand-wringing and a big effort to make Prince William sound like he’s a big, tough man for hysterically screeching that his cousins shouldn’t be allowed to attend Ascot. Big “rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic” energy. According to the Mail’s sources, William “now thinks that the girls should be kept at arm’s length.” You see, William and Prince Bonesaw are working on a “long-term project to promote relations between London and Riyadh” and William is bothered by the fact that Beatrice and Eugenie frequently visit the Middle East for their own non-royal work. William thinks people would be confused! Somewhat hilariously, royal sources also emphasize that Princess Kate has her own middle-class reasons for hating the Yorks:

Meanwhile, in private, Kate’s influence has shaped the cooling of her husband’s relationships with Beatrice and Eugenie. She has never been close to the pair, the royal insider insists, after they – along with Andrew – made her arrival into the Royal Family ‘very uncomfortable’. ‘They were convinced by their father that William was marrying below his status and that his relationship with Kate would fizzle out.’ The insider added: ‘Both William and Kate find it hard to believe that neither Andrew nor Sarah saw anything untoward in Epstein’s world and nor did Beatrice and Eugenie, aged around 19 and 20 when their mother took them to visit the paedophile in New York in 2009, just after he was released from prison. Once it became clear that Andrew’s dealings with Epstein were far murkier than a solitary accusation made by Virginia Giuffre, Kate has kept a distance from the entire York family. Notably, there were no presents under the Sandringham tree [this year] for Beatrice and Eugenie from William and Kate – something everyone pretended not to notice.’ Neither of the girls were asked to be godparents for the Wales children; nor were Kate or William asked to be godparents for Beatrice and Eugenie’s offspring. ‘The girls have tried to build some bridges with William, although he hasn’t been as willing to reciprocate as they hoped,’ the family source explains. ‘They haven’t seen each other very much at all over the past year – only at the two family Christmas lunches in December, which were both strained affairs. William and Kate were apparently polite but stand-offish on both occasions.’

Remember how “royal sources” insisted that Prince Andrew said that Prince HARRY was crazy for dating Meghan? Predictably, that was all projection – Andrew and everyone else hoped that William wouldn’t end up marrying his stalker. The Windsors absolutely looked down on Kate and her family, then William projected all of that onto Harry and Meghan. Anyway, the big news to come out of William Taking a Hardline that he’s apparently BANNED them from Ascot!

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been told they cannot join the Royal Family at Royal Ascot this year amid concerns about the unfolding scandal involving the House of York and their ties with Jeffrey Epstein, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Sources say the sisters, whose names appear several times in the Epstein files, will not take their seats in the Royal Box at the prestigious horse-racing event in June, nor can they join senior royals for the Royal Procession. The move is said to have ‘completely blindsided’ Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, who are already reeling from the arrest of their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office. But the MoS understands that the move is part of a wider decision to exclude the Princesses from all public-facing events for the foreseeable future. A well-placed source told the MoS: ‘I’ve spoken to my friend who works at Ascot and they said the girls have been told they can’t be there this year. Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She’s been completely blindsided by all of this.’ Prince William is also said to have advised other Royals not to appear in photographs alongside the pair ‘for the rest of the year’. The move indicates that the Palace accepts that any suggestion Beatrice and Eugenie advanced their own interests by turning a blind eye to the source of the Yorks’ fortune poses a serious risk to the wider family. Another source added: ‘Ascot would be out of the question because the royals have been told they can’t have pictures with the girls for the rest of the year.’

Mail sources also claim that Prince Harry has been in touch with one or both of the York princesses and he’s invited them to stay in Montecito if they want some place to lay low. I suspect that the Sussex part of the story is being pushed by the bald demon too – William’s well-documented paranoia about anyone speaking to the Sussexes is behind this more than anything else. As for the Ascot ban… it is what it is. At last year’s Ascot, Beatrice and Eugenie attended multiple days, they were welcomed in the Royal Enclosure and they were even part of the royal procession. You remember last year’s Ascot, right? Princess Kate pulled out at the last minute and everyone freaked out. My guess is that Scooter King is going to keep “banning” people from fancy horse races until it’s just him, Carole Middleton and Camilla in the Royal Enclosure.