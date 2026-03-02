Prince William banned Princess Beatrice & Eugenie from this year’s Ascot

This weekend, there were several tedious stories about the Prince and Princess of Wales’s icy relationships with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. There’s obviously a lot of keen hand-wringing and a big effort to make Prince William sound like he’s a big, tough man for hysterically screeching that his cousins shouldn’t be allowed to attend Ascot. Big “rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic” energy. According to the Mail’s sources, William “now thinks that the girls should be kept at arm’s length.” You see, William and Prince Bonesaw are working on a “long-term project to promote relations between London and Riyadh” and William is bothered by the fact that Beatrice and Eugenie frequently visit the Middle East for their own non-royal work. William thinks people would be confused! Somewhat hilariously, royal sources also emphasize that Princess Kate has her own middle-class reasons for hating the Yorks:
Meanwhile, in private, Kate’s influence has shaped the cooling of her husband’s relationships with Beatrice and Eugenie. She has never been close to the pair, the royal insider insists, after they – along with Andrew – made her arrival into the Royal Family ‘very uncomfortable’. ‘They were convinced by their father that William was marrying below his status and that his relationship with Kate would fizzle out.’
The insider added: ‘Both William and Kate find it hard to believe that neither Andrew nor Sarah saw anything untoward in Epstein’s world and nor did Beatrice and Eugenie, aged around 19 and 20 when their mother took them to visit the paedophile in New York in 2009, just after he was released from prison. Once it became clear that Andrew’s dealings with Epstein were far murkier than a solitary accusation made by Virginia Giuffre, Kate has kept a distance from the entire York family. Notably, there were no presents under the Sandringham tree [this year] for Beatrice and Eugenie from William and Kate – something everyone pretended not to notice.’
Neither of the girls were asked to be godparents for the Wales children; nor were Kate or William asked to be godparents for Beatrice and Eugenie’s offspring.
‘The girls have tried to build some bridges with William, although he hasn’t been as willing to reciprocate as they hoped,’ the family source explains. ‘They haven’t seen each other very much at all over the past year – only at the two family Christmas lunches in December, which were both strained affairs. William and Kate were apparently polite but stand-offish on both occasions.’
Remember how “royal sources” insisted that Prince Andrew said that Prince HARRY was crazy for dating Meghan? Predictably, that was all projection – Andrew and everyone else hoped that William wouldn’t end up marrying his stalker. The Windsors absolutely looked down on Kate and her family, then William projected all of that onto Harry and Meghan. Anyway, the big news to come out of William Taking a Hardline that he’s apparently BANNED them from Ascot!
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have been told they cannot join the Royal Family at Royal Ascot this year amid concerns about the unfolding scandal involving the House of York and their ties with Jeffrey Epstein, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. Sources say the sisters, whose names appear several times in the Epstein files, will not take their seats in the Royal Box at the prestigious horse-racing event in June, nor can they join senior royals for the Royal Procession.
The move is said to have ‘completely blindsided’ Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, who are already reeling from the arrest of their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office. But the MoS understands that the move is part of a wider decision to exclude the Princesses from all public-facing events for the foreseeable future.
A well-placed source told the MoS: ‘I’ve spoken to my friend who works at Ascot and they said the girls have been told they can’t be there this year. Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She’s been completely blindsided by all of this.’
Prince William is also said to have advised other Royals not to appear in photographs alongside the pair ‘for the rest of the year’. The move indicates that the Palace accepts that any suggestion Beatrice and Eugenie advanced their own interests by turning a blind eye to the source of the Yorks’ fortune poses a serious risk to the wider family. Another source added: ‘Ascot would be out of the question because the royals have been told they can’t have pictures with the girls for the rest of the year.’
Mail sources also claim that Prince Harry has been in touch with one or both of the York princesses and he’s invited them to stay in Montecito if they want some place to lay low. I suspect that the Sussex part of the story is being pushed by the bald demon too – William’s well-documented paranoia about anyone speaking to the Sussexes is behind this more than anything else. As for the Ascot ban… it is what it is. At last year’s Ascot, Beatrice and Eugenie attended multiple days, they were welcomed in the Royal Enclosure and they were even part of the royal procession. You remember last year’s Ascot, right? Princess Kate pulled out at the last minute and everyone freaked out. My guess is that Scooter King is going to keep “banning” people from fancy horse races until it’s just him, Carole Middleton and Camilla in the Royal Enclosure.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Scooter is not king. How come Charles does not call him out on this new edict about ascot.
I was just asking myself this. Maybe Charles doesn’t care? Maybe he’s told William, “You’re so anxious to fix things, so go fix them.” Maybe his other foot is getting closer to the grave?
I figured Charles gave up on trying to rein William in. I remember an article from years ago, saying that Charles gave up on trying to tell William to do anything because William doesn’t listen.
I wonder the same thing, I don’t want William as my King. Or that jumped up nobody as my Queen. I have no respect for either of them.
Maybe they already said they’re not attending this year and W/his minions saw an opportunity. Why they think the best opportunity is to automatically punish the young women in the situation and not anything else is another question.
This. The Yorks weren’t coming anyway, and William wants to take “credit” for it. He is a petty, vicious man
If he is king then we missed his con-a-nation.
You can’t ban somebody from Ascot.
The royals don’t have the power to ban people from Ascot, do they? Isn’t this more likely one of William’s self-embiggening narratives, like he heard that they won’t attend, or suspects that they won’t, so he wants it to be known that HE had something to do with it? The man is literally obsessed with making people all over the world believe that he’s got powers he only fantasises about having. I suppose that if they DO turn up, he’ll get the media to say that he had a change of heart and generously decided to be the bigger person and show “mercy”. Christ.
Ah – so it’s just about being in the “royal box”? And the media are claiming a blanket Ascot ban? Zara has attended Ascot before and not entered the royal enclosure. So have other royals. So I can’t see the big deal there either. If anything, Beatrice and Eugenie would attract way more attention from William if they attended Ascot. Also, wasn’t it said that William was not keen on Ascot, hence his infrequent attendance? Why is he attempting to flex his non-existent muscles now?
There are different enclosures. The royal enclosure is by invitation only. Anyone can go to Ascot. I think you have to be invited by a royal to the royal box. Interesting explanation here https://www.townandcountrymag.com/leisure/sporting/a10212945/ascot-history-royal-enclosure/
So the York’s are beyond the pale, but Carole, Baroness Insolvency, is fine. Got it.
And uncle Gary can probably attend also
The Duke of Public Urination
And William himself! Isn’t that what most of us believe – that Scooter was named in the files or at the very least, that he knew about what Chuckles and Andrew got up to with their pedo friends? So wouldn’t that put him in the very place he’s claiming the York sisters are in? Several people over the weekend were guessing that that’s what really set off William in December 2024. That he knows his name is in those files and that’s why he looked like death warmed over when he finally reappeared at public events, drunk and shaky, and looking like he’d lost a ton of weight.
Once again, everything in these articles is projection:
-The York sisters were cruel to Keen when she entered the family? Nope. Keen and her sister actually bullied Beatrice at that fancy dress party and made her cry.
-The Yorks thought W&K’s marriage wouldn’t last? Nope. That’s what Scooter and Keen told every tabloid in Britain about Harry and Meghan.
-William believes the Yorks knew about their father? Maybe, but William also knew about his uncle and his own father’s behavior.
Every accusation is a confession with this lot.
Yes it would be hypocritical for him to ban the York sisters for their their parents links to Epstein and their own links when William is also in the Epstein files and he and Kate are linked to a couple of men who have recently been linked to Epstein as well as donators to a Earth Shot and was the one who provided their family a super yacht to vacation on last summer. Their ties to Epstein should mean that they should also avoid royal events.
Um… does Chuckles have nothing to say about this? Why is Peg The Incandescent allowed to suddenly dictate who in the family can be seen with whom? I thought there were a lot of the family who didn’t have any use for Peg so what the hell is going on? Peg is showing us his petty behavior again.
I suspect he is too tired with the cancer, just as his mother was too tired with her cancer to give Harry and Meghan any protection from William and the untruths.
Scooter is probably just raging down the phone to his sources. Then later, if Chuckles really is in charge and Beatrice and Eugenie do show up, the narrative will change to: look how generous Scoots is, he didn’t want to deny his cousins this treat.
Scooter doesn’t. He is playing make believe again and has managed to convince some rotor stooge that he is in charge when he is not. The King is and I doubt Chuckles is giving this lightweight the keys to the monarchy anytime soon.
Christ, what an asshole.
Sums it up nicely.
William throwing people under the bus what’s new.
Will is such a reprehensible hypocrite.
I’m sorry it I find this so painfully pathetic and disgusting.. he is targeting his cousins more than he ever did his uncle.. where is the outrage at all the Epstein clients that he’s taken money from and who are still in his life.. where is that supposed support for the victims? This is an all about big tough and very angry Peggy what a horrible person he is acting like he’s crucifying his cousins by rescinding their ascot attendance rights, it’s a ridiculous horse race 99.9% of the world could care less about. He’s turned himself into a clown.
That description of there being “no presents under the Sandringham tree [this year] for Beatrice and Eugenie from William and Kate – something everyone pretended not to notice” is astoundingly petty.
I wonder if that is projection too, Jay. Maybe there were no presents from Harry and Meghan this year or something like that.
But even if it’s accurate and not projection…do we think the York sisters even cared? Aren’t all the gifts gag gifts anyway? Do we imagine tightwad Willy was springing for anything worthwhile? The Wailses are the biggest grifters out there. I can’t imagine their gifts are anything you’d care about missing. Oh, how sad, no joke socks from the Wailses this year, boo hoo.
It’s sooo petty. I don’t know if they cared bc yeah their presents prob suck, but if it’s true, it’s a petty power move for the whole family to see that the future king and queen didn’t give you a gift. And we know the Wales think not getting a gift is a massive insult. They’re still not over the fact that they didn’t get Easter gifts from the Sussexes, lol.
That stood out to me too. W&K are punishing B&E by not giving them presents at Christmas when they give presents to everyone else? how petty and mean spirited.
Look, it certainly seems that B& should have known something was going on with Epstein. But it also seems that the entire royal family sort of just pretended Epstein wasn’t a problem and that Andrew and Fergie’s relationship with Epstein wasn’t an issue until they couldn’t hide it anymore. So who knows what they knew and when.
Bottom line – this feels more like William being petty and mean because he can.
You guys are being so mean. Kate is recovering from cancer — haven’t you heard? How was she expected to shop for presents for EVERYONE, given her onerous work schedule and her recovery?
@Becks1 – yes, this is it. Everybody sort of knew. And if the Queen and Charles weren’t going to do anything about it, how could anyone else? With the press scrutiny on the royals, could B&E or anyone lodge a protest by not attending a royal function because Andrew would be there? There would be a million rumors. Keeping silent is the #1 rule with the monarchy – we see what happened with H&M.
What is it with the obsession with these two with getting presents? Arrested development doesn’t even begin to cover it. These two are privileged beyond unimaginable belief and it’s still not enough for them.
They need to have all the attention, get all the kudos, get all the cheers, and then their family has to also fawn over them at every instance?
I know that Beatrice and Eugenie get lots of freebies as well, but imagine being a literal millionaire and complaining that you didn’t get enough presents from your relatives?
100%. He’s punishing the York sisters more than (until recently) anything had been done to punish the actual perpetrator. And, as I wrote above, I also believe Chuckles and William’s name are in those files, so will they be punished next? It’s all distraction. As Kaiser said, rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.
How is Wiliam banning Beatrice and Eugenie from Ascot when he rarely goes to this event? I’ve always believed that Kate and the York sisters didn’t get along. But not because they were being snobbish to Kate but because Kate is a mean girl.
Keen never welcomed Meghan from the start. She can’t moan about not being welcomed after her own hypocritical behavior.
And she and Pippa-tips bullied Beatrice at a party. Keen is, and has always been, a mean girl.
Well, Kate might need to show up then, maybe even more than once to pad out the royal numbers.
He can’t punish his brother anymore, so now he’s moving on to his cousins. He must be a horror behind closed doors.
I was told by someone that worked for them that they turn into right snobs as soon as the palace doors are shut.
My guess is that neither of the York girls wanted to go to Ascot this year. Their father was just arrested, they both have young children, and they may not even be in the country at the moment. Why would either of them want that smoke?
So, William saw his chance to flex a little in the media. It’s not that his cousins aren’t choosing to go, he’s totally banning them! Because that’s a power he totally has. Sure.
It’s the same way he tried to take credit for “forcing” the Sussexes out and “fixing” the Andrew problem once the senior adults had made their decisions.
But the joke is on him because now he’ll be expected to go!
The only power that William has is his father’s weakness.
Has William said anything about the Earthshot donor and the “torture video”? I’m guessing not and this is all deflection.
I never noticed this before, but while the other men pull it off, William in a top hat looks like Willy Wonka. Now I can’t unsee it. 😆🫣
Mr. Peanut. He just needs a monocle.
The only thing this makes me think is that William has this habit of leaking his authority over his family whenever he wants to distance himself from certain family members but conveniently becomes weak and dutiful when he wants to explain why he chauffeured his uncle or Trump around as if he had no voice or options. He acts as if he’s tough and has this influence as the head of the family when he wants to appear kingly but is the sad son with no control whenever he’s called out on his lies about wanting to remove Andrew, Fergie, Beatrice and Eugenie from family gatherings due to the whole Epstein scandal. We have video and photo evidence along with his own leaked comments that refute his lies now. Either he’s a coward heir with no influence and authority or he’s the next great coming as king. It definitely isn’t both.
Did anyone else catch the gossip on twitter where it was heavily hinted that Jack got someone pregnant?
(didnt mention Jack, but there were enough hints for people to figure out, Edo would have been an option but there were yachtsinvolved)
YES. Allegedly a 22 year old co worker, if i recall correctly. Ouch.
The British tabloids do not report the news, they create the news. 😔 Royal Ascot is all the way in June. They’ve got about 3 months to create several story angles on this ‘Beatrice and Eugenie snubbed’ narrative and gain clicks. Pretty soon we’ll be hearing about their Easter snubs.
Beatrice’s and Eugenie’s engagements and extravagant lifestyle as independent adults do invite scrutiny considering the jobs they have are likely not able to facilitate such. 🧐 However, no media outlet has done a deep dive into the ’connections’ that enable their engagements and extravagant lifestyle. They may consider the tabloid clickbait ‘snub’ gossip narratives preferable than any deep dive investigative article into their finances.
These things could be handled quietly, but Prince Holier-Than-Thou insists on building himself up by publicly humiliating others.
It will be interesting to see how his strategy plays out in the long term. He is making a lot of enemies.
This is so dumb! Isn’t it a public event? They could still get a ticket and watch the horsies just like anyone else. They’re not going to get turned away at the gate. He’s just trying to humiliate them by saying if they show up they can’t sit in the special enclosure, right?
“Royal Ascot is mine Harold! Mine!”
(Royal aid speaks softly… Beatrice and Eugenie Your Royal Highness)
“cough, cough… Royal Ascot in Mine Yorkies! Mine!”
What a difference a day makes?
Meanwhile on twitter
‘ FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
Blind Item #3
A son-in-law of the disgraced royal got a yachter pregnant. She is keeping the baby. Sounds like there will be a new addition to the summer filled with “accidents” and heart attacks.’
If cheating on your spouse is what gets you banned from ascot then William should be banned too.
They try to say the Rose thing isn’t real, but everyone seems to forget Verbier where William went on a trip with the boys and was photographed dancing with other women. Does anyone seriously think the evening with these women ended at dancing?
Also the main reason these photos got published was that it came from European paps and some of the initial photos were unclear and so they thought it might be Harry. That was cleared up soon enough with better photos and video.
And it was after Verbier that kate got the third child she wanted which explains why Louis wasn’t spaced out two years like George and Charlotte.
The last bit of that is ominous “accidents and heart attacks”: is Andrew about to fall off his horse and Fergie have a heart attack after loosing too much weight on Mountjaro?
I’m surprised Pedrew hasn’t fallen off a horse already.
There is a story out that the Firm asked B&E for their financial records to determine if there are some problematic transactions and they declined. While this initially sounds like a sensible request, I would not trust the RF to not put their business in the street. They need to sever their ties to the Firm IMMEDIATELY-renounce their titles and assume private lives from here on out. Take away Egg’s power over them. Say it’s to reduce distractions from the RF or something. Egg is trying to shore up his delusions of power on their backs and will feed them to the press for the rest of their lives. They need to walk away while they can.
Assuming this is true, I can imagine that B&E were blindsided as the party line had been: “We don’t believe that Andrew’s daughters are involved in Andrew’s crimes, they remain part of the family”.
Now it’s like they’re pariahs.
Indeed, Kaiser. I saw Andrew Lownie in an interview say that Andrew said something about Kate that William did not appreciate. But the media conflated it to say that Andrew said something about Meghan and that Harry hit him.
I hope the King snubs William and gives them an invite.
I could see the quiet word out of Buckingham palace being its best for the girls to skip events this year. Any mention of them is an opportunity to sell more papers by mentioning Andrew and Epstein, and I doubt the king and Camilla want their events overshadowed by more Andrew gossip. But I could see Charles being discreet for the girls’ sakes. And I could also see KP getting the memo on it and PW seeing a chance to brag and take credit and toddler stomp his alleged power, knowing his father wouldn’t be making a public thing out of the decision.
Wilbur really thinks he is DA MAN dictating to others where they can or can’t go or who other people can associate with? Didn’t work with the Spencers who still love and support Harry? Wilbur looks and acts like a rage filled toddler who’s holding his breath until he passes out to force others to obey him! Scream away you prat, no one cares!
Sorry not sorry. Do people really care what happens to Beatrice and Eugenie who I believe know more about what their parents were doing with Epstein than they are letting on. Both of them were silent when the press was piling on the vitriol on Harry and Meghan. Their mother was positively gloating and saying snide thing against the couple all the time lying through her teeth about what she and Andrew were doing. Both of them were kissing the ass of Prince William and now that they are persona non grata we are supposed to feel sorry for them. I don’t believe they cared about everything that was happening to the Sussex’s just as long as no one was looking at what they were doing. All they were interested in was protecting their father. so they aren’t invited to Ascot 🤷
This
Didn’t Harry write in Spare that the Queen said that his father always does what he wants? Well, like father like son. Charles got a son that he deserves, and Diana got a son that she deserved.
What a wretched, pathetic bitch Peggy is! He thinks this temper tantrum is a good look?
The man is unwell.
I can’t help but think this is Kate’s doing as retaliation for how she thinks the York girls have treated her over the years.
There’s a slew of DM articles today about how Bea and Eugenie have snubbed Kate and the Middletons over the years.
I honestly think that the girls are both incredibly shy and introverted and less into playing the game than the Middletons, and the Middletons are insecure and see it as a snub.
These are women not girls. The only allegiance they show is to their family (Yorks). I believe they are up to their necks in knowing what their father and mother was doing with Epstein. It’s just not out yet. Beatrice sat in on that interview with her dad and Emily Mathis. Eugenie and her are as thick as thieves. People really need to take the blinders off on these two. Neither one of them would give Meghan or Harry the time of day if it interfered in their sucking up to the Windsors.
When they were all much younger, there were several stories about Kate inviting Bea to a fancy dress party but not telling her the theme and then laughing, along with others, when Bea showed up not dressed for the theme. There was also a story about Pippa snubbing the York sisters at some fashion show, again before WandK were married. So there’s a lone history of Kate being the mean girl.
Andrew Lownie gave an interview about Andrewgate to The Times on Saturday and stated both daughters were deeply involved and must be banished by the royals, voluntarily surrender their titles and live in the shadows. His claims about the daughters were bold and actionable if untrue, so both he and The Times must be confident of his grounds for this assertion as they are risking a libel action?