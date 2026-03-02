“Donald Trump’s blanket-fort situation-room photo is pathetic” links

Donald Trump looked like a sad, demented, sweaty, orange old man in his “blanket fort” situation room photo. The photo also revealed American military assets in the Middle East. It’s like fifty impeachable offenses a day. [Buzzfeed]
Harry Styles wore Chanel to the BRIT Awards. [RCFA]
Formula 1 driver/internet boyfriend Charles LeClerc got married to Alexandra Saint Mleux in Monaco over the weekend. [Just Jared]
This Crispin Glover story is chilling. [Socialite Life]
Teyana Taylor’s ex is still trying to get her attention. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Scream 7. [Pajiba]
Lisa Rinna in bright yellow. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gorillaz has new music & a new music video. [OMG Blog]
You can smell like Peeps now. [Seriously OMG]
The winners list for the SAG/Actor Awards. [Hollywood Life]
A conference room at Mar-a-Lago instead of the situation room? No one’s even surprised 😲. It would be much more surprising if they were practicing operational security.
$10 says they barely bothered because the official monitoring and secret squirrel conversations are being held in the real Situation Room. On the other hand, these people definitely aren’t competent and don’t give a flying fat baby’s a$$ about it.
“A flying, fat baby’s a$$”!🤣🤣🤣
I don’t think that’s even an actual conference room? I think they just set up pipe and drape in his tacky ballroom that he likes to lord over. Even if Mar-a-Lago doesn’t have conference rooms, which I’m surprised if it doesn’t, they couldn’t even set up in a hotel room with actual walls and a door.
I saw his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, wearing an Apple Watch.
Just insane.
The map! Right there in the photo! Disseminated to the whole world! Idiots!!!🤯
There was a party is going on at MAR at the same time. How nice that he could tear himself away from the festivities for his makeshift war HQ.
Thrilled by the Sinners’ wins.
I used to love Gorillaz when I was in college but didn’t the lead singer say a bunch of sh-it recently so now I’m meh.
Did Damon Albarn say something awful recently? I googled and can’t find anything.
They’re the blue curtains of silence. Don’t mind the random guy sticking his head in…he got lost going to the buffet bar.
Trump has a serious h-on to replicate Obama’s situation room with Bin Laden. Failed once again to achieve Obama greatness.
People need to understand that a blanket won’t counteract the effects of a full diaper, and the entire crew is just dreaming of getting out of there and getting some fresh air. They can’t think about any “little things.”
Reminds me of the latest Superman movie with the selfies. IYKYK
I understand why President Obama called trump’s shit show a “clown show.” I also understand some people didn’t like Obama’s term because it is not extreme enough to show its true danger. So I’ll just say, a clown show for a federal government in the U.S. is terrifyingly dangerous.
And nobody in a military uniform in that room! 😱
The smell alone of a closed conference room would be lethal
Just put enemies in a room with his stinky azz
Mimicking the photo of Obama and others after they got Osama Bin Ladin.
A makeshift war-room, with a map showing strategic US bases on the map & targets. I know it’s not detailed but come on.
Iran has targeted all our major military radar installations in the ME – In typical The Ugly American fashion, we think everyone else is stupid. My gawd!
Trump is probably afraid of a drone attack on the White House, but Mar-a-Lago ain’t particularly secure – jesus – See pipe+drape fort.
wth ?