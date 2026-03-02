“Donald Trump’s blanket-fort situation-room photo is pathetic” links
  • March 02, 2026

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Donald Trump looked like a sad, demented, sweaty, orange old man in his “blanket fort” situation room photo. The photo also revealed American military assets in the Middle East. It’s like fifty impeachable offenses a day. [Buzzfeed]
Harry Styles wore Chanel to the BRIT Awards. [RCFA]
Formula 1 driver/internet boyfriend Charles LeClerc got married to Alexandra Saint Mleux in Monaco over the weekend. [Just Jared]
This Crispin Glover story is chilling. [Socialite Life]
Teyana Taylor’s ex is still trying to get her attention. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Scream 7. [Pajiba]
Lisa Rinna in bright yellow. [Go Fug Yourself]
Gorillaz has new music & a new music video. [OMG Blog]
You can smell like Peeps now. [Seriously OMG]
The winners list for the SAG/Actor Awards. [Hollywood Life]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to ““Donald Trump’s blanket-fort situation-room photo is pathetic” links”

  1. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 2, 2026 at 12:16 pm

    A conference room at Mar-a-Lago instead of the situation room? No one’s even surprised 😲. It would be much more surprising if they were practicing operational security.

    Reply
    • ncboudicca says:
      March 2, 2026 at 12:30 pm

      $10 says they barely bothered because the official monitoring and secret squirrel conversations are being held in the real Situation Room. On the other hand, these people definitely aren’t competent and don’t give a flying fat baby’s a$$ about it.

      Reply
    • Sue says:
      March 2, 2026 at 12:48 pm

      I don’t think that’s even an actual conference room? I think they just set up pipe and drape in his tacky ballroom that he likes to lord over. Even if Mar-a-Lago doesn’t have conference rooms, which I’m surprised if it doesn’t, they couldn’t even set up in a hotel room with actual walls and a door.

      Reply
      • QuiteContrary says:
        March 2, 2026 at 12:54 pm

        I saw his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, wearing an Apple Watch.

        Just insane.

      • BeanieBean says:
        March 2, 2026 at 2:25 pm

        The map! Right there in the photo! Disseminated to the whole world! Idiots!!!🤯

  2. Feeshalori says:
    March 2, 2026 at 12:37 pm

    There was a party is going on at MAR at the same time. How nice that he could tear himself away from the festivities for his makeshift war HQ.

    Reply
  3. Beech says:
    March 2, 2026 at 12:42 pm

    Thrilled by the Sinners’ wins.

    Reply
  4. jais says:
    March 2, 2026 at 12:50 pm

    I used to love Gorillaz when I was in college but didn’t the lead singer say a bunch of sh-it recently so now I’m meh.

    Reply
  5. VegasSchmegas says:
    March 2, 2026 at 1:06 pm

    They’re the blue curtains of silence. Don’t mind the random guy sticking his head in…he got lost going to the buffet bar.

    Trump has a serious h-on to replicate Obama’s situation room with Bin Laden. Failed once again to achieve Obama greatness.

    Reply
  6. BLACK ELDERBERRY says:
    March 2, 2026 at 1:15 pm

    People need to understand that a blanket won’t counteract the effects of a full diaper, and the entire crew is just dreaming of getting out of there and getting some fresh air. They can’t think about any “little things.”

    Reply
  7. HeatherC says:
    March 2, 2026 at 1:55 pm

    Reminds me of the latest Superman movie with the selfies. IYKYK

    Reply
  8. J.Ferber says:
    March 2, 2026 at 2:11 pm

    I understand why President Obama called trump’s shit show a “clown show.” I also understand some people didn’t like Obama’s term because it is not extreme enough to show its true danger. So I’ll just say, a clown show for a federal government in the U.S. is terrifyingly dangerous.

    Reply
  9. BeanieBean says:
    March 2, 2026 at 2:23 pm

    And nobody in a military uniform in that room! 😱

    Reply
  10. Constance says:
    March 2, 2026 at 3:33 pm

    The smell alone of a closed conference room would be lethal
    Just put enemies in a room with his stinky azz

    Reply
  11. samipup says:
    March 2, 2026 at 3:55 pm

    Mimicking the photo of Obama and others after they got Osama Bin Ladin.

    Reply
  12. Fifee says:
    March 2, 2026 at 4:29 pm

    A makeshift war-room, with a map showing strategic US bases on the map & targets. I know it’s not detailed but come on.

    Reply
  13. martha says:
    March 2, 2026 at 5:18 pm

    Iran has targeted all our major military radar installations in the ME – In typical The Ugly American fashion, we think everyone else is stupid. My gawd!

    Trump is probably afraid of a drone attack on the White House, but Mar-a-Lago ain’t particularly secure – jesus – See pipe+drape fort.

    wth ?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment