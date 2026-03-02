Kelly Osbourne showed off her dramatic transformation at the BRIT Awards

Sharon Osbourne has gotten tons of plastic surgery for years. She influenced her daughter Kelly to do the same. Both mother and daughter seem to be on a GLP-1, and I guess their doctors refuse to tell them to moderate both their plastic surgery and their GLP usage, because this is how they turned up to the BRIT Awards. I have no words, actually. There’s body dysmorphia and then there’s whatever this is, the most extreme version. I literally jumped when I saw these photos on social media. It’s actually worse in motion too, I’m including a clip from the BRIT Awards red carpet below.
Kelly and Sharon appeared at the BRITs because the late Ozzy Osbourne was honored with a Lifetime Achievement. Ozzy passed away last July and it’s crazy to say this, but he seemed to be the moderating force for his family. I feel like Sharon and Kelly have lost their everloving minds since he passed. That being said, I think both Kelly and Sharon have been on their particular weight loss/plastic surgery journeys for years now. Do their doctors just take their money and not give any actual medical advice?
Incidentally, Kelly saw all of the concern and she heard all of the gasps, and she decided to go on the attack. She posted a message on her Instagram Stories, saying in part: “There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most… None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character. I am currently going through the hardest time in my life…But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!” Okay. Many of us will never forget the way Kelly and her mother talked endless sh-t about Prince Harry and Meghan, even attacking them for talking about their mental health.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I’m sad for them for losing a family member, but she was already wasting away before that. I hope someone intervenes.
She’s a walking ad against Ozempyc
I legitimately thought this was Julia Roberts and thought “OMG is she sick?!”
While everyone grief in his/her own way, Sharon and Kelly never seemed kind persons, and they have been struggling with body image, and plastic surgery for decades now.
I agree. It is very hard for me to give them grace for what they’re clearly struggling with when they’ve been so horrid to other people who also clearly need grace for their struggles.
Maybe they should take a break from the spotlight, it might help.
Kelly looked like death before Ozzy passed. If she looks this bad in pictures, imagine how much worse she looks in person.
@Barbara Agree, and, no one seems to be clocking that she ***chose*** to do a severe shading contour which heightened the skull effect. She wanted this look. That alone feels like dysmorphia.
That’s where I’m at too. The makeup was a choice and she is posing to look like the cryptkeeper on purpose.
I have zero words to say about her appearance. The photos speak for themselves. But what I will say is that she has opened her mouth up and talked about the Sussexes for years. There was an enormous amount of cruelty in the way she spoke about them and she extended zero empathy. So it is what it is. Wish her health and healing and a new mindset in which she too thinks before she speaks about others.
👏🏼 THIS!
💯 % 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
She was very okay with dishing out hate and now when it’s come back to her she can’t even handle a fraction of it.
Meghan was dealing with suicidal ideation and ,after a miscarriage but no one really cared then either.
I wish her to feel the same grace she extended to others, specifically the grace she extended to Harry and Meghan, when they were in need of support.
The buccal fat removal never looks good. I’ve been watching old(er) shows on streaming and it’s funny to see all the “beauty” trends (the frozen botox faces, the over-filled cheeks and now, this–which makes them all look awful).
This. Weight loss and buccal fat remover is not a good look IMO. That exacerbates emaciated look and ages you. I actually liked Kelly’s face rather round. As someone in her early 50’s, I definitely have begun to appreciate that round face I had in your youth. It’s easily shaved off 10 years.
And her hands now look gigantic compared to the rest of her. I guess she will find a surgeon to fix that too. Very sad.
Removing fat from your face is always a dumb idea. And it’s clear she copied her mother.
Wow .. just wow
Nothing but compassion for these two
She can dish it out but she can’t takeout. She looks very unhealthy and skeletal.
I honestly thought someone had used AI to exaggerate her looks the first time I saw these pictures. I’m shocked that she has done this to herself.
No hint of a lie I didn’t recognise her at ALL when I saw the pictures, I’m genuinely shocked it’s her. I hope Kelly gets love and support from people that can reach her.
Something is making me angry about already skinny celebrities overdoing it on the GLP-1’s. There are people who actually need them for weight loss – folks who have obesity and experience health issues as a result. I cannot understand why skinny celebs go on them and end up looking like corpses.
Yes, it’s odd. It’s giving 90’s h-chic.
Zombie chic…,
Kelly doesn’t look good. Both she and her mother say that her extreme weight loss has been because she hasn’t been eating since Ozzy died. Well if that’s the case Kelly should taking Ozempic. As for asking for empathy she never felt that she had to show empathy for others so why is asking to be treated any different than she treated others?
I see a lot of intense self hatred in these pictures, which is why they’re so full of bile for others. They need help, and part of their recovery should be apologies and making amends.
Zero compassion or empathy from me for these two hateful racists.
I know who these two women are of course, but I’ve never watched their reality show nor have I ever paid any attention to either of them. However, I read that Sharon got fired from her talk show over racist remarks, and I’ve read second hand some of the things both have said about Meghan and they were racist, bitchy, cruel, and downright mean. I did see a clip of Sharon making an extreme comment about the Sussexes and Ozzie very mildly interjected a counter comment, so Kaiser’s comment of Ozzie being a moderating force rings true. I wonder if some plastic surgeons after a long time actually fail to “see” their handiwork after one procedure after another.
There is a direct correlation between facism/extreme patriarchy and women trying to disappear via thinness.
Compare today vs Obama’s presidency when healthy bodies and body positivity was in – we were relaxed with healthy role models in charge.
Now we are terrified and our “leadership” and men in general are pushing misogynistic ideology. So women disappear.
Here is hoping we exit this cycle as soon as humanly possible and get our minds and our health back.
Thank you for this nuanced take. I have noticed it too – also the conformity of the surgical procedures resulting in Mar a Largo face. It’s terrifying. And the over inflated lips literally appropriating the features of the people you hate and are actively trying to exterminate. It’s really, really sick.
I completely agree with you Side Eye. And the thing is, this will cycle out (hopefully) and all of these people are going to be stuck with faces that are “out of fashion”, not even counting the damage to their health. Here is hoping we make it out of this asap!
For years Kelly and Sharon have done nothing but spew hateful, cruel, ugly comments to everyone. Now Kelly is ‘shocked’ at how mean people are to her and ‘demands’ compassion and empathy. Self-hatred is a toxic mess.
I just noticed her ring is almost slipping from her finger.
She looks unhealthy and with her preening she’s leaning into the look. The way she, her mother and brother attacked Meghan and Harry just for setting boundaries and trying to protect themselves and their little family was disgusting.
Kelly in particular has been nasty from her youth, especially back in the day with Christina Aguilera. She’s had a reputation for being pretty nasty so her acting like the victim certainly is a choice. As for her dad’s passing, I’m sure she’s grieving, but it’s worth noting her weight and surgery changes started before he died.
YUP. I love the Sussexes, but when I think of Kelly Osbourne, I always think of how she bullied Christina Aguilera in the early 2000s and I have no empathy for how she’s turned out. Hateful b—-
She was looking like this even before he died – just not as extreme. And yes it’s very interesting how folks suddenly care about mental health and dehumanization when it’s them.
Kaiser, I think you’ve been extremely magnanimous in showing the pics with Kelly with her shawl on. Cause the pics I saw of her in the venue (it’s a slip dress) were terrifying
And yes, to everyone upthread who has said she can dish it out. Karma’s a bit*h like that. She needs to take a seat. I still remember the show she did with Joan Rivers. She’s always been a mean girl 🤷🏻♀️
Yikes. They look like cartoon villains.
Kelly looks like an actual skull.
And I have zero compassion for her, given her cruelty to others, including the Sussexes.
I saw that picture without reading the headline and thought: “OMG what happened to Joanne Lumbly?!?”
Yes! She looks like Patsy after a particularly epic bender
After the snarky jealousy and petty insults that both Osbourne women have blasted at Meghan, I don’t give a flying fig about Kelly’s wellbeing. Couldn’t care less! Too bad she can’t take even a fraction of what she dishes out.
This is what Karen Carpenter looked like before she died.
Nobody is body shaming her. People are genuinely concerned she is going to die.
I remember how a couple decades ago she used to slag on skinny blonde popstars, to the point where they even did a Punk’d episode on it, and yet offered a magic potion she clearly jumped at it.
Just goes to show haters hate what they can’t imitate.
They got the faces they deserved.