Kelly Osbourne showed off her dramatic transformation at the BRIT Awards

Sharon Osbourne has gotten tons of plastic surgery for years. She influenced her daughter Kelly to do the same. Both mother and daughter seem to be on a GLP-1, and I guess their doctors refuse to tell them to moderate both their plastic surgery and their GLP usage, because this is how they turned up to the BRIT Awards. I have no words, actually. There’s body dysmorphia and then there’s whatever this is, the most extreme version. I literally jumped when I saw these photos on social media. It’s actually worse in motion too, I’m including a clip from the BRIT Awards red carpet below.

Kelly and Sharon appeared at the BRITs because the late Ozzy Osbourne was honored with a Lifetime Achievement. Ozzy passed away last July and it’s crazy to say this, but he seemed to be the moderating force for his family. I feel like Sharon and Kelly have lost their everloving minds since he passed. That being said, I think both Kelly and Sharon have been on their particular weight loss/plastic surgery journeys for years now. Do their doctors just take their money and not give any actual medical advice?

Incidentally, Kelly saw all of the concern and she heard all of the gasps, and she decided to go on the attack. She posted a message on her Instagram Stories, saying in part: “There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something. Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most… None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character. I am currently going through the hardest time in my life…But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!” Okay. Many of us will never forget the way Kelly and her mother talked endless sh-t about Prince Harry and Meghan, even attacking them for talking about their mental health.