Prince William got heckled in Cornwall & cosplayed a normal working bloke

Inevitably, I struggle to say anything nice about Prince William, so I’ll start off by noting something a bit nice(ish): he’s really so much happier and more relaxed when he has a solo day out. There’s something about William doing events with his wife that makes him look completely miserable. These are photos of William in Cornwall on Thursday. He did normal “Duke of Cornwall” events – planted a tree, chatted with local firefighters, said hello to some local kids. But his happiest moments of the day came at the Gear Farm Pasty Company, a Cornish farm which produces “pasties,” a local delicacy.
It was at Gear Farm where William got to perform a series of “Normal Bill” skits which delighted him to no end. He answered the business line and “took an order” (screechingly funny for Bill!). He worked the walk-by window long enough to pose for photos (delightful optics among the peasants!). He complained about trying to make a pasty himself, and “joked” about Kate should be there to bake rather than him (everyday sexism!). Granted, every royal is expected to perform some skits when they do these kinds of visits. King Charles is a shockingly good sport about wearing whatever he’s given and posing with random machines, food items or trees. But there’s something really unsettling about William and Kate’s skits and their “delight” in acting like peasants for a couple of hours (if that).
Meanwhile, William got heckled at some point in Cornwall. The “heckle” was one man asking in a normal volume, “How long have you known about Andrew?” Some biddy hushes the man and William hears the question but doesn’t answer. I imagine it was particularly awkward because there were so few people around in general. Even worse is that a policeman then bitched out the “heckler” and tried to say that you can’t ask the heir to the throne about his degenerate uncle who was recently arrested by the police. I mean…???
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, tries his hand at crimping pasties during his visit to the Gear Farm Pasty Company, a family-run farm known for producing traditional Cornish pasties in St Martin, Helston, as he visits Cornwall for St Piran’s Day. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2026. PA Photo.,Image: 1080343976, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, answers the phone to a customer at the shop during his visit to the Gear Farm Pasty Company, a family-run farm known for producing traditional Cornish pasties in St Martin, Helston, as he visits Cornwall for St Piran’s Day. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2026.,Image: 1080347369, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Cornwall while in Cornwall, answers the phone to a customer at the shop during his visit to the Gear Farm Pasty Company, a family-run farm known for producing traditional Cornish pasties in St Martin, Helston, as he visits Cornwall for St Piran’s Day. Picture date: Thursday March 5, 2026.,Image: 1080347378, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
-
-
05/03/2026. Helston, UK. The Duke of Cornwall during a visit to Cornwall on St Piran’s Day, the county’s national day. The Prince began his visit at the Gear Farm Pasty Company. The Prince was given a tour of the bakery to see pasty production in progress, met staff, and took part in pasty-making. He also visited the farm’s vegetable stall. To mark his visit, The Prince planted a tree in a new woodland area being established on the farm.,Image: 1080348348, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
05/03/2026. Helston, UK. The Prince of Wales during a visit to Helston Community Fire Station to thank firefighters and multi-agency responders who worked tirelessly during and after Storm Goretti. A round-table discussion brought together senior leaders and responders to reflect on lessons learned and the cohesion shown across Cornish communities during the storm.,Image: 1080348508, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
05/03/2026. Helston, UK. The Duke of Cornwall during a visit to Cornwall on St Piran’s Day, the county’s national day. The Prince began his visit at the Gear Farm Pasty Company. The Prince was given a tour of the bakery to see pasty production in progress, met staff, and took part in pasty-making. He also visited the farm’s vegetable stall. To mark his visit, The Prince planted a tree in a new woodland area being established on the farm.,Image: 1080348521, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
05/03/2026. Helston, UK. The Prince of Wales during a visit to Helston Community Fire Station to thank firefighters and multi-agency responders who worked tirelessly during and after Storm Goretti. A round-table discussion brought together senior leaders and responders to reflect on lessons learned and the cohesion shown across Cornish communities during the storm.,Image: 1080348541, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
05/03/2026. Helston, UK. The Prince of Wales during a visit to Helston Community Fire Station to thank firefighters and multi-agency responders who worked tirelessly during and after Storm Goretti. A round-table discussion brought together senior leaders and responders to reflect on lessons learned and the cohesion shown across Cornish communities during the storm.,Image: 1080348582, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
-
-
05/03/2026. Helston, UK. The Prince of Wales during a visit to Helston Community Fire Station to thank firefighters and multi-agency responders who worked tirelessly during and after Storm Goretti. A round-table discussion brought together senior leaders and responders to reflect on lessons learned and the cohesion shown across Cornish communities during the storm.,Image: 1080348620, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
Scooter is not wearing gloves when handling food. The keens have chefs and cooks to prepare food.
Neither is the person next to him, and no hair net/hat either. I’ll definitely never be eating a Gear Farm pasty.
Amazing to me how folks support this as work. Good grief.
what on earth is that police officer thinking?! he is perfectly within his rights to question Willy about anything he likes. he was polite and spoke at a normal volume, there was no name calling hence he was not arrested – he did nothing wrong. FFS.
Yeah, worse than the heckler, it’s hearing the overly obsequious way people are defending the poor heir to throne …for being asked a question. Of course that man can ask a question. Whew, they’ve lost the plot.
See this is what I don’t understand. You can’t simultaneously be so special that you can’t be expected to answer questions about scandals involving the country or your family as a royal and the heir, but also be deserving of hundreds of millions of pounds per year because of your inherited skill at diplomacy, and soft power and ability to connect to the masses.
This is politics 101. He should have some sort of canned answer ready for this, and I’m sure he has received tons of media training over the years. If he did hire a crisis PR manager they really suck. They all should have canned answers ready, and answers planned on what to say even if they get stuck or someone yells something on the fly.
He’s already got his canned response: we are very much not a pedo family. I wonder why he didn’t whip that one out again?
@SussexWatcher 😂😂😂, I just can’t!!!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Considering he’s done the taking an order skit before, I’m guessing that the “customer” was a member of staff at KP. Plus, absolutely no one will be complaining that William wasn’t wearing gloves to prepare the food.
Prince william of Arabia(?) is giving Freddy Krueger vibes! Could these vibes relate to what the royal propaganda media is covering for the heir? “Good things” are never usually covered up by those people.
William treats every visit to a business like he’s on Undercover Boss.
Or a bring your child to work day. Look at him answer the phone, Marge, he’s such a big boy now!
Hahha such a big boy. Lol. I don’t understand why they can’t come up with any other concept for these visits. Same choreography time after time. He is only 43, decades more for visits and I’m already bored. We are supposed to be charmed when a Prince of the realm awkwardly does notmal people things. It could work if there was any sense of mistery left around them. But there isn’t, in this day and age we all know they are just people like everyone else. KC is only marginally more creative but still. I’m still waiting for photos about the fire ritual/ceremony KC did for leaders of various faithes. Peggington would never.
Why do he and Keen think we constantly want to see their uvulas? Shut your mouths, you lazy lunatics, you’re scaring the children (and adults).
Seriously. And what is so funny about whatever order he’s taking? I doubt the normal, minimum wage order-taker finds every call they answer over their 8-hour shift so absolutely uproariously hilarious. 🙄
He really looks like Mr. Burns in the second photo of him on the phone.
He really does. I’ve felt that way for about the last decade. His profile, his posture, his personality, his greed. Yup.
Willy was such a handsome young man. His looks have completely gone to seed and match his character. He looks awful with the beard, but without it even the rota would question his thinness. He looks desperately ill for someone who regularly gloats in the rota that he can’t wait for his father to kick the bucket so he can be the bully king. Someone has yanked his choke chain hard to force him into doing this kind of event. How long until someone in the rota specifically points our how miserable the Wails look together?
I don’t think he’d look too thin without it.
The beard is truly not a good look for him, I know he’s stuck in his obsessive Harry loop but genuinely, William, from the bottom of my heart, the beard doesn’t look good on you and that’s okay! Some people look better clean shaven, and William is one of them.
I’m going to be nice today and just say that the pasties look good.. I grew up mainly in the Upper Peninsula and they are very popular in that area I just thought were a lumberjack dish now I’m wondering where they originated lol they are delicious.
Food for miners, they didn’t eat the handle as there was nowhere to wash their hands,
The children around scooter don’t look thrilled to be near him.
Don’t kids have a built-in BS meter! They see he is and aren’t impressed by his fakeness.
Lol!! William always looks awkward to me. 😂
I gather he’s trying to connect with young people at these engagements so seemingly this event was coordinated to project those sort of images of him relating to young people. However, he looks so out of place as he gawks and mingles with his oversized teeth exposed in almost every photo. William = Awkward uncharismatic bully!!!
I guess being the Duke of Cornwall and owner of the Duchy land that those people’s homes and businesses are on means he can pop in at any time for an organized engagement and they are oblige to have him there. 🤷🏽♀️ I hope his presence boosted business sales for all the fuss. If it didn’t and sales were just same as usual or lesser, that would be disappointing. No one ever reports the financial impact of any royal engagement performed by the so-called ‘working royals’. 😔
There have been articles written and there isn’t any type of financial boost with these kinds of visits.
“Normal Bill” skit😂😂. He has however learned from his wife to over act with that big toothed smile and laugh. You’re right though he seems much better without his beloved wife!
Omg, every day he looks more and more stupid. The squinty eyes, the open mouth, the giant teeth – I googled “laughing donkey” – they’re twins.
I’m not proud to say this, but in the U.S., the lone “heckler” might have gotten more than a talking to–he could easily have been beaten and arrested (in self-defense by the officer) and maybe even shot as “a direct threat to the officer.” That’s what happened to two people by ICE in Minneapolis. England may be a shit country, but so is the U.S. these days.
What. A. Twat.
How Marie Antoinette of them to think it’s a hoot to pretend at being peasants.
Wilbur and Kate just do little skits rather than anything serious, substantial or “impactful.” They are incongruous really because they are prematurely old and stuffy but whooping around like little kids going down slides. Are Wilbur and Kate being portrayed as royal pandas: fluffy, cute, non depraved, wholesome and innocent?!