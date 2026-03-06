Prince William got heckled in Cornwall & cosplayed a normal working bloke

Inevitably, I struggle to say anything nice about Prince William, so I’ll start off by noting something a bit nice(ish): he’s really so much happier and more relaxed when he has a solo day out. There’s something about William doing events with his wife that makes him look completely miserable. These are photos of William in Cornwall on Thursday. He did normal “Duke of Cornwall” events – planted a tree, chatted with local firefighters, said hello to some local kids. But his happiest moments of the day came at the Gear Farm Pasty Company, a Cornish farm which produces “pasties,” a local delicacy.

It was at Gear Farm where William got to perform a series of “Normal Bill” skits which delighted him to no end. He answered the business line and “took an order” (screechingly funny for Bill!). He worked the walk-by window long enough to pose for photos (delightful optics among the peasants!). He complained about trying to make a pasty himself, and “joked” about Kate should be there to bake rather than him (everyday sexism!). Granted, every royal is expected to perform some skits when they do these kinds of visits. King Charles is a shockingly good sport about wearing whatever he’s given and posing with random machines, food items or trees. But there’s something really unsettling about William and Kate’s skits and their “delight” in acting like peasants for a couple of hours (if that).

Meanwhile, William got heckled at some point in Cornwall. The “heckle” was one man asking in a normal volume, “How long have you known about Andrew?” Some biddy hushes the man and William hears the question but doesn’t answer. I imagine it was particularly awkward because there were so few people around in general. Even worse is that a policeman then bitched out the “heckler” and tried to say that you can’t ask the heir to the throne about his degenerate uncle who was recently arrested by the police. I mean…???

🚨🚨 BREAKING NEWS: William has been heckled in Cornwall over his complicity in the Andrew scandal. We can't let the royals dodge accountability. We need to know what he knew and when. #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy #Epstein pic.twitter.com/l19s0bYSzl — Republic (@RepublicStaff) March 5, 2026

Prince William takes a large order for pasties to help out staff at Gear Farm Pasty Company on their busiest day of the year. The Duke of Cornwall is visiting Cornwall to mark St Piran's Day and meet local communities impacted by storm Storm Goretti. 🎥Polly Webb / Gear Farm pic.twitter.com/XiYc35nxQE — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) March 5, 2026