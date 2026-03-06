Princess Beatrice & Eugenie are likely being cut adrift by King Charles & Prince William

Last fall, when then-Prince Andrew was dramatically unroyaled, Buckingham Palace took pains to publicly say that Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, were still King Charles’s nieces and he was very fond of them. The palace sent the signal that while Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were being tossed aside, Charles would allow Beatrice and Eugenie to basically carry on as they always have, a sort of half-in arrangement where they live in royal homes/suites and are welcome at family events. When I saw that the palace was taking pains to leave the princesses alone, I even said at the time that this was likely some kind of arrangement worked out between Charles and Andrew. In exchange for Andrew not putting up a huge fight over his royal titles and his eviction from Royal Lodge, Charles agreed to keep Beatrice and Eugenie in the same positions as always. It was a “gentleman’s agreement” between brothers, basically.
Well, Prince William was furious about this arrangement because he’s been itching to ban, punish, evict and rage out on Beatrice and Eugenie, it seems. William has been the one publicly pressuring his father to cut out all of the Yorks completely. Well, William seems to be getting his way. Over the weekend, we heard that William had thrown a hissy fit about Beatrice and Eugenie’s presence at Ascot every year. B&E are now “banned” from riding in the royal procession at Ascot, and “banned” from Ascot’s royal enclosure. As Andrew Lownie and every other royalist now says, “William wants it all cleaned out before he gets [on the throne]. He wants it dealt with now.” Well, now sources are trying to say that King Charles is behind all of these moves against the princesses. Classic Peg.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be “horrified” by their parents’ entanglement with Jeffrey Epstein – and are now paying a price for it.
In a significant shift in mood at Buckingham Palace, the King appears to have concluded that the sisters must, like their parents, be kept away from royal public occasions. Until now, Charles’s position had been that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s daughters were blameless and deserved to have their privileges protected. But after a series of damaging revelations linking them, however peripherally, to Epstein, royal aides have quietly withdrawn their support.
The first test comes at Easter. When the Royal Family gathers at Windsor on Easter Sunday, the royal equivalent of Kremlinologists will be watching to see if Beatrice and Eugenie are in the party. Both have been fairly regular attendees at the service at St George’s Chapel – but this year they will not be staying with their disgraced parents at nearby Royal Lodge, which Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been forced to vacate, and it seems unlikely they will show their faces in front of the cameras.
Beyond Easter, it has been reported that both sisters face not being part of the royal party at Ascot in June – a prospect that sent shockwaves when it first emerged at the weekend.
“They don’t really know what to do,” says royal biographer Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine. “If they are sensible they will lie low.”
Prince William is said to be “in lockstep” with his father over the fallout from Andrew’s friendship with Epstein. In previous years, William has invited Beatrice and Eugenie, along with other cousins such as Zara and Mike Tindall, to help him and Catherine host a garden party at Buckingham Palace. While this hasn’t been formally ruled out, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to take direction from the King on what to do about Beatrice and Eugenie, meaning an appearance is unlikely.
Russell Myers, author of a new biography of the Prince and Princess of Wales, said the King was firmly in charge of the response to the crisis, and that William – having watched the chaos caused by Harry and Meghan going against the family hierarchy – would not act against his father’s wishes.
“He can’t be seen to be acting out of turn against the King,” Myers said, and there is no indication that he wants to.
Some friends of the royals believe Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, would in any case be a distraction at public events such as Ascot. “They might attend the races among the crowd but they can’t be seen in the royal carriage procession with all this going on,” one source said.
For what it’s worth, William and Kate’s office has been behind the push to undermine, denigrate and punish Beatrice and Eugenie this whole time. Charles has tried to adhere to his agreement with Andrew, that Andrew’s daughters would be left alone. My question is: if William forces his father to blow up the autumn 2025 agreement with Andrew, what will Andrew do in response? The reason why Andrew agreed to be “unroyaled” and agreed to move to Sandringham is because he was able to negotiate this stuff in good faith with Charles. If Charles can’t keep his word, Andrew has no reason to keep HIS word, you know? The whole reason why Andrew still has cards to play is because he knows enough to be very dangerous.
It’s odd to me how William is pushing this narrative and thinking it works. Why should these girls be punished for their father’s actions and connections? Especially when William HIMSELF has connections to Epstein. It’s giving the usual “throw someone else under the bus to distract from myself” move. And it’s played out.
It feels like Cluck and Huevo are panicking and using the Yorks as the new sinister foil to the King & heir.
Cluck and Huevo appear to be using the ostracization of the Yorks to deflect and defend from direct questions “What did Charles and William know and when did they know it?” , as the hecklers in Cornwall and elsewhere have proved.
Again, they are mistaken if they think throwing other royals under the bus, or making Kate’s wiglet gopher work overtime to make her presentable for more frequent bread 🍞 and 🧈 events is going to make Royal Pedogate go away. Nothing they do will make it go away. The more they distract and avoid confronting the truth, the worse it will be for the left behinds.
You already know how bad it is by the fact that Camilla has more or less gone to ground; they dragged her out to talk to a bear, and she disappeared shortly after getting utterly roasted in social media about Andrew, his teddy bears, and royals trying to set up photo ops with other people’s children.
Well if the gentleman’s agreement has been blown up then I’m sure that the pedo will have some interesting stories about Peg and Chuckles that he might just want to share. Peg never looks big picture because he thinks his shit doesn’t stink but I bet the pedo will disagree and will air out the stinky info he may have. Let the shit throwing commence!!
Well there’s one thing you can say about that degenerate is that he cares about his daughters’ status. A LOT. So if William’s tantruming gets him his way, I see Andrew and Fergie releasing everything they know about the Wales’ and we all know there’s a lot to hide. That’s why you keep seeing stories about why Harry and Meghan are so scared about Fergie writing a book because of what she can say, that’s William and Kate.
And it just goes to show that William is terminally unprepared to be a leader because with all the scandal the family is experiencing right now a smart leader would do everything in his power not to cause more open dissension. He instead is using it to pay back petty grudges.
And of course he wants it all resolved right now when Charles is king. Because he wants to take all of the credit and don’t have any of the messiness of actually having to make hard decisions. You’re not going to be able to hide forever though buddy. The buck will eventually stop with you.
That’s why a lot of these articles about Bea and Eugenie and their marriages…who’s to say what is true at all. Bc there’s been a clear signal that it’s open season on the sisters.
I’m not actually thinking Andrew cares what happens to his daughters much at this stage. He’s got way more at stake himself. If he’s going to sing like a canary it will be to save his own skin.
And the princesses seem to have been leveraging their status in unsavory ways if Lownie is correct.
I don’t think William and Charles are acting out their strong ethics though. I think they are trying to cut out anyone embarrassing before the problems spreads and reveals their own unsavory behavior.
The tactic will of burning the Yorks will blow back on themselves.
When you evict canaries from gilded cages, they sing.
You would have thought they’d learned that lesson after H&M.
“ When you evict canaries from gilded cages, they sing.”
Wow! Such a good line.
I think this is all a huge deflection to keep the eyes off from Prince William’s financial dealings and funding from clients of Epstein. I’m sure there is a lot more connections to both the king and his heir in those files so someone has to be punished, and obviously AMW wasn’t enough and they don’t want to go after the other predators because they are friends or donors so Willy and his dad chose to tar and feather B&E.
Another tantrum from peggs
If these “remove the York sisters!” pieces are coming from William and Kate then how do we know the aren’t being set up by some other person(s) for whatever reasons? It does seem like “never complain, never explain” has given away to “name and shame!”
Sorry for the repeat but I posted about this on the Ascot blog: a couple of days ago, the Sun published a piece about the need to cut the York sisters from the royal family, and cited the sisters’ “lack of star power” and “lack of impact on the global stage” as reasons to do so.
This is a stupid game for the Waleses to play given their own weaknesses so if will be interesting to see how “name and shame the perceived weak links” collides with the lead up to Invictus.
What ridiculous man Will is. The York sisters have don more “work” than he and his lazy wife have. Imagine focusing this much on banishing your own blood than doing actual work? Oh, my bad — if you would do it to your brother then why not your cousins.
What a sad wanker.
The entire family is up to their eyeballs in Epstein mess. Using the York sisters as Meghan/Harry 2.0 doesn’t change the fact that the house of Windsor is burning down around the left behinds. The gleeful willingness to scapegoat anyone in their orbit rather than own their complacency and bad judgement is not how to deal with a crisis or how an adult behaves. Abuse doesn’t occur in an isolated vaccum. The York sister’s father is a predator and their mother dangled them in front of predators to further her grift. Attacking the sisters when the royal family and everyone in their orbit KNEW and did nothing to protect the sisters when they were children/young adults isn’t the flex Willy thinks it is when he takes monthly vacations financed by the same monsters.
Evicting, snubbing, punishing is right up Will’s temper-alley. So this is consistent. Chuckles takes the – seemingly – higher road, he’s simpliy sitting it out. When the media are done playing with the York sisters (perhaps they can find out, why Bea had high-level trading talks in Davos and Dubai – without any competence, mandate, or else) and finally asking their heads, the good King will reluctantly give in – problem solved.
Oh man….. if Andrew is pushed far enough to the edge, he’s going to go scorched earth on Peg. We know he & Sarah will do anything for money. If they play the hand they’re holding, they can basically take out the whole family in terms of reputation. I think his daughters really are like Andrew’s equivalent of DefCon 1.
If Andrew takes off to a country with no extradition policies and writes his memoir, then I would not be surprised to see a regency for Prince George.
Absolutely. As hard as he has campaigned to maintain his status and his daughters’ status?
Take that away and all bargains are void.
“If the Yorks can’t be royal, ain’t nobody gonna be royal”
also, andrew agreed to not use the prince or duke of york titles so that his daughters could remain princesses. as far as i know, parliament has to approve the removal, along w/ each commonwealth.
Seward needs to retire. Now she’s a keens sympathizer
She’s always been a keens sympathizer, at least since Meghan came on the scene.
peggs carrie s in like a fanatical roman emperor
The establishment has taken pains to keep Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie ensconced in the royal fold even after all that we have learned about their connectivity to their parents’ network of seedy associates globally.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie continue to leverage their parents’ network in the Middle East, Europe and Asia for their ‘ventures’. They galavant in private jets with people like Jeremy Clarkson to F1 races and on Swiss ski vacations with friends, hang out on yachts, etc., costly escapades they are likely unable to afford with the income from their jobs. People should start looking closely at their circle of sheiks and tycoons. They are adults now and answerable for their own decisions. They need to take stock of the network they cultivated through their parents’ contacts and figure out their own line in the sand going forward. 🤷🏽♀️
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie still retained and their HRH styling and royal titles which they continued to use globally for financial gains but their networks, ventures, interests and charities are not being scrutinized by the British media whereas the Sussexes who are outside the fold are incessantly scrutinized.
In my opinion these ‘soap opera drama’ articles are distractions from the deep dive investigative journalism that needs to be done about the finances of York princesses and the entire Windsor family.
Air them out andy…….I’m here for it😀
Good Lord. Must they always be battling SOMEONE? When was the last newscycle when they weren’t ragging on H/M, Yorks, C/C, etcetcetc. Do they EVER drop positive news? They’re raging 24/7/365. It must be horrible to be around them.
So while William “says” he’s “deeply concerned” about Epstein/Andrew’s victims, his actions tell us that he is only “deeply concerned” about himself, his image and his future reign. Once again, when someone shows you who they are, believe them.
Not sure how continually emphasizing William’s anger issues is a good thing.
Just leave these two alone – they’re dealing with a lot already without the wrath of Wicked William.
It does no good to trim the outer branches, the problem goes down to the roots. The monarchy knew about Epstein.
If we didn’t already know how entitled and blind to optics William is, this screams it. Literally the sins of the father being inflicted on the daughters. This is more about the girls not fan girling over Kate and William wanting all the attention. That’s going to be a very lonely image when Charles is gone and William and Kate are standing alone on the balcony. They will look as sad and lonely and unloveable as they are.