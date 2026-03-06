Princess Beatrice & Eugenie are likely being cut adrift by King Charles & Prince William

Last fall, when then-Prince Andrew was dramatically unroyaled, Buckingham Palace took pains to publicly say that Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, were still King Charles’s nieces and he was very fond of them. The palace sent the signal that while Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were being tossed aside, Charles would allow Beatrice and Eugenie to basically carry on as they always have, a sort of half-in arrangement where they live in royal homes/suites and are welcome at family events. When I saw that the palace was taking pains to leave the princesses alone, I even said at the time that this was likely some kind of arrangement worked out between Charles and Andrew. In exchange for Andrew not putting up a huge fight over his royal titles and his eviction from Royal Lodge, Charles agreed to keep Beatrice and Eugenie in the same positions as always. It was a “gentleman’s agreement” between brothers, basically.

Well, Prince William was furious about this arrangement because he’s been itching to ban, punish, evict and rage out on Beatrice and Eugenie, it seems. William has been the one publicly pressuring his father to cut out all of the Yorks completely. Well, William seems to be getting his way. Over the weekend, we heard that William had thrown a hissy fit about Beatrice and Eugenie’s presence at Ascot every year. B&E are now “banned” from riding in the royal procession at Ascot, and “banned” from Ascot’s royal enclosure. As Andrew Lownie and every other royalist now says, “William wants it all cleaned out before he gets [on the throne]. He wants it dealt with now.” Well, now sources are trying to say that King Charles is behind all of these moves against the princesses. Classic Peg.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be “horrified” by their parents’ entanglement with Jeffrey Epstein – and are now paying a price for it. In a significant shift in mood at Buckingham Palace, the King appears to have concluded that the sisters must, like their parents, be kept away from royal public occasions. Until now, Charles’s position had been that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s daughters were blameless and deserved to have their privileges protected. But after a series of damaging revelations linking them, however peripherally, to Epstein, royal aides have quietly withdrawn their support. The first test comes at Easter. When the Royal Family gathers at Windsor on Easter Sunday, the royal equivalent of Kremlinologists will be watching to see if Beatrice and Eugenie are in the party. Both have been fairly regular attendees at the service at St George’s Chapel – but this year they will not be staying with their disgraced parents at nearby Royal Lodge, which Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been forced to vacate, and it seems unlikely they will show their faces in front of the cameras. Beyond Easter, it has been reported that both sisters face not being part of the royal party at Ascot in June – a prospect that sent shockwaves when it first emerged at the weekend. “They don’t really know what to do,” says royal biographer Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine. “If they are sensible they will lie low.” Prince William is said to be “in lockstep” with his father over the fallout from Andrew’s friendship with Epstein. In previous years, William has invited Beatrice and Eugenie, along with other cousins such as Zara and Mike Tindall, to help him and Catherine host a garden party at Buckingham Palace. While this hasn’t been formally ruled out, the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to take direction from the King on what to do about Beatrice and Eugenie, meaning an appearance is unlikely. Russell Myers, author of a new biography of the Prince and Princess of Wales, said the King was firmly in charge of the response to the crisis, and that William – having watched the chaos caused by Harry and Meghan going against the family hierarchy – would not act against his father’s wishes. “He can’t be seen to be acting out of turn against the King,” Myers said, and there is no indication that he wants to. Some friends of the royals believe Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, would in any case be a distraction at public events such as Ascot. “They might attend the races among the crowd but they can’t be seen in the royal carriage procession with all this going on,” one source said.

For what it’s worth, William and Kate’s office has been behind the push to undermine, denigrate and punish Beatrice and Eugenie this whole time. Charles has tried to adhere to his agreement with Andrew, that Andrew’s daughters would be left alone. My question is: if William forces his father to blow up the autumn 2025 agreement with Andrew, what will Andrew do in response? The reason why Andrew agreed to be “unroyaled” and agreed to move to Sandringham is because he was able to negotiate this stuff in good faith with Charles. If Charles can’t keep his word, Andrew has no reason to keep HIS word, you know? The whole reason why Andrew still has cards to play is because he knows enough to be very dangerous.