Britney Spears is ‘very emotional & regretful’ about her DUI arrest this week

On Wednesday night, Britney Spears was arrested on a suspicion of a DUI. She was taken to a hospital where her blood was drawn (part of the DUI process), then she was held overnight and released Thursday morning. The 911 dispatch audio revealed that Britney was swerving in and out of lanes in her 2026 black BMW. TMZ also reported that, in recent weeks, Britney fired her sober coaches (plural) and she also fired several bodyguards, all following a recent vacation to Cabo. Britney hasn’t fired her PR team though, which is why her rep issued a statement quickly and then organized some exclusives, like this one in People Magazine:

Britney Spears is feeling concerned that her recent arrest might reflect poorly on her sons. A source close to the singer tells PEOPLE that after Spears was arrested on suspicion of a DUI on Thursday, March 4, in Ventura, Calif., she is feeling “very emotional and regretful” about the situation. “She’s very emotional and regretful this morning. She’s also embarrassed because of how it could affect her sons,” the insider shares of her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19. “She loves them very much and never wants them to feel like she’s letting them down.” After news of her arrest went public, a representative for Spears shared in a statement that her sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, would be joining her to help get through this difficult time. “Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being,” the rep said. According to arrest records from the Ventura Sheriff’s Office, Spears was placed under arrest on the evening of March 4. She was released early in the morning on Thursday, March 5. The California Highway Patrol confirmed Spears was “driving erratically at a high rate of speed … showed signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests” and “was subsequently arrested for a violation of California Vehicle Code section 23152(g), driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol” and booked in Ventura Country Main Jail. “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” Spears’ rep added in a statement. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

[From People]

I don’t have the answers and I won’t pretend I know what to do here. I feel strongly that Britney needed to be freed from her conservatorship in 2021 and that she needed to be freed from it a lot sooner. But I also feel strongly that she needs guardrails of some kind, people who cannot be fired on a whim, people who genuinely have her best interests at heart and who will keep her from harming other people or herself.

Meanwhile, sources told Page Six that Britney’s spiral began last year, with the release of Kevin Federline’s revealing memoir. People really yelled at KFed, but I thought he had every right to tell his side of the story and remind everyone that he had every right to be concerned about Britney’s behavior around their sons. Well, this week, a source told Page Six: “But the truth is, this has been going on for a while. Her behavior has become increasingly erratic in recent months. She goes from being fine to being not. It was the Kevin book that really sent her over the edge, and it’s been downhill from there. It really impacted her emotionally.” The source said that Britney felt like Kevin was trying to “ruin” her and “exploit” her. I believe that Federline’s memoir probably led to this spiral, but that’s because Britney wants to forget how bad it was before the conservatorship.