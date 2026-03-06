Britney Spears is ‘very emotional & regretful’ about her DUI arrest this week

On Wednesday night, Britney Spears was arrested on a suspicion of a DUI. She was taken to a hospital where her blood was drawn (part of the DUI process), then she was held overnight and released Thursday morning. The 911 dispatch audio revealed that Britney was swerving in and out of lanes in her 2026 black BMW. TMZ also reported that, in recent weeks, Britney fired her sober coaches (plural) and she also fired several bodyguards, all following a recent vacation to Cabo. Britney hasn’t fired her PR team though, which is why her rep issued a statement quickly and then organized some exclusives, like this one in People Magazine:
Britney Spears is feeling concerned that her recent arrest might reflect poorly on her sons. A source close to the singer tells PEOPLE that after Spears was arrested on suspicion of a DUI on Thursday, March 4, in Ventura, Calif., she is feeling “very emotional and regretful” about the situation.
“She’s very emotional and regretful this morning. She’s also embarrassed because of how it could affect her sons,” the insider shares of her sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden, 19. “She loves them very much and never wants them to feel like she’s letting them down.”
After news of her arrest went public, a representative for Spears shared in a statement that her sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, would be joining her to help get through this difficult time.
“Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being,” the rep said.
According to arrest records from the Ventura Sheriff’s Office, Spears was placed under arrest on the evening of March 4. She was released early in the morning on Thursday, March 5.
The California Highway Patrol confirmed Spears was “driving erratically at a high rate of speed … showed signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests” and “was subsequently arrested for a violation of California Vehicle Code section 23152(g), driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol” and booked in Ventura Country Main Jail.
“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” Spears’ rep added in a statement. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”
I don’t have the answers and I won’t pretend I know what to do here. I feel strongly that Britney needed to be freed from her conservatorship in 2021 and that she needed to be freed from it a lot sooner. But I also feel strongly that she needs guardrails of some kind, people who cannot be fired on a whim, people who genuinely have her best interests at heart and who will keep her from harming other people or herself.
Meanwhile, sources told Page Six that Britney’s spiral began last year, with the release of Kevin Federline’s revealing memoir. People really yelled at KFed, but I thought he had every right to tell his side of the story and remind everyone that he had every right to be concerned about Britney’s behavior around their sons. Well, this week, a source told Page Six: “But the truth is, this has been going on for a while. Her behavior has become increasingly erratic in recent months. She goes from being fine to being not. It was the Kevin book that really sent her over the edge, and it’s been downhill from there. It really impacted her emotionally.” The source said that Britney felt like Kevin was trying to “ruin” her and “exploit” her. I believe that Federline’s memoir probably led to this spiral, but that’s because Britney wants to forget how bad it was before the conservatorship.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Britney’s Instagram.
What usually happens is that a person in this situation gets help by doing something to enter the criminal justice system.
When you have a loved one spinning out like this it is quite something to learn that the state will not, cannot intervene unless breaking the law is involved. People in this condition don’t want/can’t accept help.
The phrase rock bottom exists for a good reason. Britney will likely spend through her fortune before this is all over.
Her family have soundly proved that they cannot be any part of her life or plan for recovery/life management. But then, there’s no one. Say what you want about K-Fed, but I think he will act to protect his very young adult age sons from taking care of their mom.
She had started on this downhill before Sam Ashgari left. He held things together for a while. I mean she physically abused him, held a knife to him, hit him while he was asleep and eventually couldn’t control her sexdrive (a constant problem for her, apparently) and slept with one or more staff member. Ever since Sam left it’s been downhill and I suspect she ended up doing hard drugs in her self medication attempts. Her insta has been hard to watch for way more than a year.
It wouldn’t surprise me if it’s announced that Britney’s gone to rehab.
Can we stop blaming everyone else for Britney spiralling? Seriously. She’s been like this for many years. Glad she got out of the conservatorship but she still clearly needs help. She is going to kill herself or someone else and it isn’t anyone’s else’s fault but her own. She shouldn’t be driving. Simple as that