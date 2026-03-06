Telegraph: The Windsors will be used as ‘The Trump Whisperers’ this year

In the past seven days, Donald Trump launched an authorized and poorly-planned war against Iran, accidentally killed the next Iranians in line to be ayatollah, refused to make plans to evacuate Americans or American embassies in the region, caused a huge spike in crude oil prices, threatened that Cuba is next on his invasion agenda, demanded that he be part of Iran’s process to elect the next ayatollah, threatened Spain because they wouldn’t let him use their military bases, and finally, mocked Keir Starmer and the British government. It’s been insanity from start to finish and I’m leaving off like twenty major events that happened in the past week. Well, one of Trump’s few constants is his love of shiny objects and royalty. As such, the Brits are desperate to “use” the Windsors to repair the US-UK “special relationship.” Some highlights from the Telegraph:
The Trump Whisperers: The Royal family has acquired a nickname in diplomatic circles: the Trump whisperers. The last state visit – and those that preceded it – was so successful that there is a theory Donald Trump would prefer to deal with the Windsors over any British politician. For that reason, they are to be deployed again – in the nick of time – with the war on Iran having seemingly stretched the so-called special relationship to breaking point. Politically, it is close to an emergency.
Why Trump is mad at Starmer: Despite No 10’s eventual decision to allow the US to use RAF bases for “limited defensive” strikes on Iran, the White House remains furious that Mr Trump’s request was initially refused. Diplomats in Washington have since scrambled to resolve the situation, but the UK’s decision to replace Lord Mandelson as the US ambassador has hampered their efforts.
King Charles’s state visit to the US in April: The King and Queen are already pencilled in to visit America at the end of April. The trip has not yet been confirmed, palace sources emphasise, and is a “matter for government”. Nevertheless, it is expected to go ahead. It will be tied to the 250th anniversary of American independence, with the King following in his late mother’s footsteps. Officials in Washington are hoping that another state visit – following the King’s hosting duties in Windsor last year – will smooth transatlantic tensions, which had been bubbling under the surface for months. The special relationship now is at an “all-time low”, one source familiar with negotiations over the potential visit admitted. “The royal visit can’t come quickly enough,” they said. “If they could bring it forward, they would,” a government source said. “There is no other way” to reset the UK-US relationship, warns another.
The other royal trip to the US: The Prince and Princess of Wales could make a second royal trip in July. It would be a blockbuster event. The Princess has not travelled overseas in an official capacity since before her illness, and the White House is understood to be very keen for them to visit. Sources point to the example of the famous “John Travolta moment” in 1985 in which Diana, then Princess of Wales, danced with the actor at the White House. Should her son and his wife stage a photocall of similar impact, it would represent a coup for their potential hosts. The president requested to sit next to Catherine at the Windsor Castle state banquet, it is said. He was “bowled over” by the hospitality, leaving full of ideas for the White House décor and asking for details about the golden carriages the Royal family has at their disposal for such diplomatic duties. “He wants to be as royal as the royals,” says one critic.
Keen royal statesmanship: There is a view to the future behind the potential visit, too, with the Prince and Princess of Wales being the monarchy’s next generation. “It’s not just about the glitz and glamour,” says a source. “It’s about building a deep, enduring relationship [with the US] that will last for decades.” That relationship, the source added, helps British governments through difficult patches. Which is another reason, supporters of the Royal family would say, not to pursue the idea of stripping back the pomp and ceremony of monarchy to resemble the style of the European “bicycling royals”.
My political/royal analysis is that the Starmer government is playing this the wrong way. Starmer knows that Trump only really gives a sh-t about the optics and the royals. Use the threat of “maybe we’ll cancel Charles’s visit” or “maybe William and Kate will be unavailable after all” to get what they need out of Trump and get Trump to change his tune. If Starmer doesn’t know by now that Trump is a blustering buffoon with profound dementia, then what’s the point of any of this? I’d also like to point out that there’s an undercover acknowledgement that Trump would be less than thrilled if William came to the US solo, without his wife. As in, no one would actually pay attention to William’s visit if he didn’t bring Kate.
Duh. Don wants to be a King, so of course he would feel like he should only have to talk to the other Kings. The Windsors have been aiding and abetting one of Trump’s most famous criminal accomplices for decades. I’ve never seen Kate more thrilled than she was sitting next to Donald Trump, and which other woman head of state or first lady has she taken out into the woods to play with children (WTF?! Melanie should not be allowed around ANY children!)) William also looked more relaxed and cordial with Don than with anyone else I remember.
They aren’t Trump Whisperers. They are part of it.
Like two weeks after Trump left the state visit he reversed some negotiated economic deal to lift tariffs and put worse tariffs in place or something. This is the Telegraph supporting Trump and beating up on Starmer and embiggening these losers.
I refuse to believe this article isn’t from The Onion.
Keir Starmer: Neville Chamberlain 2.0.
Also a rota hoped-for repeat of royal stardust to equal Diana at the WH is never going to happen.
Not with Cluck and Cloppy, nor with Huevo and Huesa.
Forget fab four, they’re four black holes of charisma.
Not that the Trumps would notice…
It won’t make any difference to UK/US relations. No matter how well the trip goes as soon as it is over Trump will be back to his changeable ways. So far all the fawning has got the UK nothing. As for a potential William and Kate trip, Kate is not Diana, it will not be a blockbuster. William and Kate have been married since 2011, if they haven’t had a blockbuster’ moment yet they never will! Keep dreaming Telegraph. Remember when they told us the Boston trip would unleash Beatle mania and they got booed at the basketball?
“Future King Thinks He’s Playing Chess, Is Actually Pawn” should be a plot for Game of Thrones rather than an accurate summary description of two decaying nations’ diplomatic relations while nuclear war is back on the table for the first time in decades.
The photo of Kate and Melania is *chills*. Serena Joy’s dumber, less ethical cousins.
I am never not shocked that after all that Trump has done, after all the chaos, division, and lying, there are still people in this mad world who think they can influence and manipulate this demented lunatic. The royals can fellate Trump all they or Starmer’s failed government may want, but Trump is still going to be Trump, an unreliable, narcissistic sociopath. Stop trying to appease him! Ffs.
All I know is that Kate will not be happy if she has to work in July. Although she didn’t seem to mind Trump’s attention in the uk.
Keen is no Diana and will never be another diana.
🙄
These articles are written to give the Royal Family greater importance than they actyally have. They have no impact on US-UK relations.
Sure