Who was the saltiest royal on Commonwealth Day, Prince Harry or Duchess Kate?

Yes, we’re still analyzing the awkward, frosty body language between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The two couples were seated near each other on Commonwealth Day, at the Westminster Abbey service. Even with a Wessex buffer, the vibe between the couples was ice-cold. Well, I’ll correct that – Meghan seemed happy and FREE. She knew this was the last time she had to see these musty old fools for a while, so she was serene and blissed out. Harry looked downright angry, Kate looked like a juvenile Mean Girl and William seemed subdued. A lip reader picked up on two statements the brothers made to their wives during the service:

After exchanging words with William, Prince Harry reportedly turned to Meghan and said, “He literally said: ‘Hello Harry,’ and that was it, and he didn’t say anything more than that.” As they sat down, Prince William turned to his wife and allegedly spoke about the Coronavirus outbreak, saying, “We can’t shake hands and we have to hold back. We will have to put loads of hand gel on afterwards.” According to The Telegraph‘s lip reader, he also added, “I am not used to it, it feels weird.”

I feel like Harry really was working himself into a STATE over the course of Monday. It would not surprise me at all if Harry had at least one shouty, angry confrontation with *someone* before he left the UK. Maybe William, maybe his father, maybe a bitchy courtier. But Harry was definitely in a mood. As well he should be. Meanwhile, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair chimed in with her take on the general mood on Monday – you can read the full piece here. Here are the interesting bits:

Again, the Sussexes are “emotional”: Friends say that the couple’s visit has brought out strong feelings. “It’s not been easy for anyone,” said a source close to Meghan and Harry. “I think they’re both pretty emotional.” Meghan was nice to the Wessexes: “Sophie and Edward were happily chatting with Harry and Meghan and made a point of being very inclusive,” said one eyewitness. “Meghan said hello to them both and how nice it was to see them which gave the impression that they haven’t seen them since they’ve been back.” William & Harry are not in touch: While Harry and William are understood to have made peace with each other before Harry left for Canada, the brother’s are not in regular touch, and the distance between the once close siblings is apparently a source of sadness for the family, particularly the Queen. Kate seemed “glum”: “Possibly she was tired but she didn’t look overjoyed. To be honest I think Kate has taken it all badly,” said a royal source. “She, Harry and William were once such a happy trio, she thinks what has happened is all very sad.”

Lord. “She, Harry and William were once such a happy trio, she thinks what has happened is all very sad.” Kate literally thinks it’s “sad” that Harry stopped being his brother’s doormat. Kate thinks it’s sad that Harry fell in love and got married and became a father. Kate laments the fact that Harry didn’t just stay single forever so he could be the Cambridges’ permanent third wheel and they could bask in his popularity. And yes, Kate “has taken it all badly.” She has from the start. But keep your eye on the brothers, because that’s where it all originated.