Who was the saltiest royal on Commonwealth Day, Prince Harry or Duchess Kate?

Yes, we’re still analyzing the awkward, frosty body language between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The two couples were seated near each other on Commonwealth Day, at the Westminster Abbey service. Even with a Wessex buffer, the vibe between the couples was ice-cold. Well, I’ll correct that – Meghan seemed happy and FREE. She knew this was the last time she had to see these musty old fools for a while, so she was serene and blissed out. Harry looked downright angry, Kate looked like a juvenile Mean Girl and William seemed subdued. A lip reader picked up on two statements the brothers made to their wives during the service:
After exchanging words with William, Prince Harry reportedly turned to Meghan and said, “He literally said: ‘Hello Harry,’ and that was it, and he didn’t say anything more than that.”
As they sat down, Prince William turned to his wife and allegedly spoke about the Coronavirus outbreak, saying, “We can’t shake hands and we have to hold back. We will have to put loads of hand gel on afterwards.” According to The Telegraph‘s lip reader, he also added, “I am not used to it, it feels weird.”
I feel like Harry really was working himself into a STATE over the course of Monday. It would not surprise me at all if Harry had at least one shouty, angry confrontation with *someone* before he left the UK. Maybe William, maybe his father, maybe a bitchy courtier. But Harry was definitely in a mood. As well he should be. Meanwhile, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair chimed in with her take on the general mood on Monday – you can read the full piece here. Here are the interesting bits:
Again, the Sussexes are “emotional”: Friends say that the couple’s visit has brought out strong feelings. “It’s not been easy for anyone,” said a source close to Meghan and Harry. “I think they’re both pretty emotional.”
Meghan was nice to the Wessexes: “Sophie and Edward were happily chatting with Harry and Meghan and made a point of being very inclusive,” said one eyewitness. “Meghan said hello to them both and how nice it was to see them which gave the impression that they haven’t seen them since they’ve been back.”
William & Harry are not in touch: While Harry and William are understood to have made peace with each other before Harry left for Canada, the brother’s are not in regular touch, and the distance between the once close siblings is apparently a source of sadness for the family, particularly the Queen.
Kate seemed “glum”: “Possibly she was tired but she didn’t look overjoyed. To be honest I think Kate has taken it all badly,” said a royal source. “She, Harry and William were once such a happy trio, she thinks what has happened is all very sad.”
Lord. “She, Harry and William were once such a happy trio, she thinks what has happened is all very sad.” Kate literally thinks it’s “sad” that Harry stopped being his brother’s doormat. Kate thinks it’s sad that Harry fell in love and got married and became a father. Kate laments the fact that Harry didn’t just stay single forever so he could be the Cambridges’ permanent third wheel and they could bask in his popularity. And yes, Kate “has taken it all badly.” She has from the start. But keep your eye on the brothers, because that’s where it all originated.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
Harry’s face with the 7 of them walking out says it all. He is PISSED. Don’t blame him though. I bet he burned the house down before leaving. Good on him
Yup, those are daggers shooting out at an alarming rate! And Lazy Krazy has taken it so badly, what a bunch of BS! She is thrilled that they are gone!! It will be an unending deluge of look at me, look at how pretty I AM, look how smart and hard working I AM. Oh, and look at my beautiful children who I hope to give another sibling as I work on breaking their fathers clearly stated stance of only three, but I will name him suffer! Look at ME!!! It’s ME, Lazy Krazy with all of the world focusing on ME!!
They’re not showing up for trooping the colour no? I’d be surprised if they show to Beatrice’s wedding either.. so glad they gtfo.
Harry has that “ready to beat the brakes off somebody” look.
Harry looked like he could have strangled someone and I was like WTF is going on here????
And massive eye roll to Kate’s Happy Trio. Why the hell would anyone want to be a third wheel, let alone to these two ding dongs???? And Kate is an empty headed twit. After all this and how she has carried herself – ugh!!!!
This is all very interesting because something did go down recently. It will all leak out soon enough. The story is too good for reporters to just leave it alone.
Katie Keen enjoyed the attention she got from Harry that her husband isn’t interested in giving her – Harry has always treated her well and with respect.
Plus, Harry actually held conversations with her and made it a point to be a supportive BIL.
@ DU, I am surmising that Harry probably took some pressure off of her and he helped somehow balance Will. Remember, their mother said Harry had the disposition for king not Wills. So I wonder if now that he is gone it doesn’t drastically change her responsibilities of how to handle her husband. The giant temper tantrum throwing heir to the thrown.
Those thoughts attributed to Kate are GROSS.
How disgusting to be flirtatious with your own brother in law! Disgusting woman.
Unpopular opinion here but I have always considered Harry to be moody and I betcha Meg has to deal with a lot of drama from him. Just the impression I got from them from the beginning. Think about his upbringing. Very used to getting his way. He has good qualities I am sure but high maintenance. William too. Kate has to deal with him in that way as well.
Moody is a pathetic word.
Harry has been dealing with a lot of crap.
Most men dont deal with their issues.
Harry is actually dealing and not hiding away.
Well, with the amount of shit that his family has thrown at him & Meghan, I am not surprised that he would feel that way. I would have gone nuclear, a long time ago.
I think you’re right. The royal brothers both seem moody as hell and used to getting their way. It would not be easy to married to either one of them. Sure, Harry is the better pick of the two, but is that really saying much?
I’m sure he is somewhat high maintenance cause royalty and rich white dude but definitely not as much as his father or brother. He is the spare and was in the military for 10 years. He doesn’t seem nearly as fussy as the rest of them.
@ChrissyMS I’m w/you. I don’t buy into the 1 good the other bad. I do believe ANYONE raised as those 2 boys were would be entitled, always got their way , spoiled, well, princes. I’m sure both women run smack into that version of their husband on the regular. I’m guessing Kate more often than Meghan
It’s not an unpopular opinion; I agree with Snappyfish that it seems likely just given their upbringing. But I think Harry has had more exposure to regular people, has greater emotional intelligence, chose a wife who seems to have her head on her shoulders and he has put in the work therapy-wise and emotionally to *not* be that person anymore.
Here’s my unpopular opinion: without knowing why he’s shooting daggers, he looks a little immature. But I look forward to the leaks in the next few weeks, months and years that tell us what happened, at which point I fully expect to say, “oh yeah! he should have shot daggers at them!”
Harry wins for angriest. Meg wins most professional. KatieKeen and Sophie tie for snobbiest. Willilieaks for ass-iest, and Edward wins for least able to read the room…or nicest in the situation lol
Yes, Kate was too tired to turn her head toward Harry and Meg and nod in acknowledgement or crack a smile. That’s what happens when you single-handedly carry the Royal family.
Maybe it was the botox keeping her from turning.
Harry is not always pro at hiding his feelings on his face, and I’m here for it. I still can’t get over how lovely Meghan looked in those videos. She is SUCH a professional, and they’re going to regret letting them (forcing them to) walk away.
Will looked weirdly dull even for him during this. He ALMOST looked like someone had put him in his place a bit, but we know that doesn’t seem to happen.
I agree with the theories that Harry brought receipts to his Granny and she finally laid into William and Kate. I think she and Charles just severely underestimated/didn’t fully understand the additional layers of racist bull crap heaped on Harry and Meghan, and intervene for that reason. I also think they were willing not to entertain the idea that William is responsible for the leaks to the extent that he was. And god knows what other stuff he got up to privately to hurt Meghan and Harry.
So I think Willnot finally got a talking to.
I don’t think anything is settled.
Kate in her ugly coat dress.
And those buttons, WTF will all the buttons? Was their an enormous button manufacturer that held a fire sale, so Lazy Krazy ran down to buy ALL of their buttons?
And her Russell Stover hat. lol
LOL
Some serious sh!t has gone down to be sure not just with the Cambridges but with Chuck and TQ. Sides have been taken – history will show which side was the ‘right’ one as the Cambridges has been up to some seriously shady sh!t that I have no doubt will find its way into the public domain at some point. Several journo’s in the know have said as much – they can’t talk about it due to legal restrictions but its obvs that it has to do with the tabloid lawsuit.
And of course the Fail had an article photo tracing the “cooling” between Meg and Kate. Lol… it’s the brothers that are beefing. If Kate has changed it’s cause she’s upset over losing Harry as a buffer/scapegoat.
Also I vote Charles The most Useless
I think Charles is playing both sides against the middle, if you know what I mean. He is just waiting to be King. I don’t think he cares about anything else.
+1, where is he in all of this? IMO his motto must be divide and conquer.
I truly he was a part of the smearing for a little while but stepped back then things got out of control. I think he let the brothers make a mess of it and then is probably planning to swoop in and “fix” everything in a year when the situation cools down.
Charles showed us who he is with his treatment of Diana. He is useless and complicit and egocentric to the point of damaging without care his sons.
My guess is that he already didn’t want to be there and then W&K(especially Kate, who he’s defended before) acted an ass in public for the world to see. Another straw on the camel’s already broken back.
Although it seems pretty clear that Kate ignored M&H, I have to say that William looked the most miserable of the four. He had that tight lipped expression – that we often see on him – throughout the whole period he was on camera.
Why is ET CAnada being credited for the lip reading? I thought it was the Telegraph who hired a lip reader?
Kate just looks so, so worn out all the time. Comparing her look to Meghan’s absolutely glowing face makes me feel sorry for her in a way. She always looks like she’s putting it on and that life isn’t much fun for her.
Not that I feel bad for her really, she made her choices and is living with them. But it’s clear she’s not happy or particularly healthy in her relationships or outlook.
She looks perfectly fine when she’s out interacting with people and there’s plenty of video of she and William laughing and looking happy in each other’s company. I’m not a Kate fan but the narrative that she’s miserable just seems farfetched.
Meghan is way more gracious than I ever will be. Good on Edward for acting like a human being. The other “royals” can f**k off.
Agreed on both counts.
And Sophie did not engage with them either, which I found odd. I didn’t know she was playing for the other team, they should all act as they are Switzerland!
I’m sure in Sophie’s mind she’s supporting the Queen and that she sees their leaving as a betrayal to her.
I love how Meghan is unbothered by it all…at least that’s the way she made it look…which is beyond cool. My face always betrays me.
I was looking at photos of Meghan and Kate through the last couple of years (an article about how they were friends then it went south) and I have to say, Meghan pulled off Royal modern chic beautifully. I love her style.
Kate is pretty and polished but stuck in the past. Snooze fest.
Harry’s face walking out says so much. He didn’t look that way walking in. He looks tense, yes, but also ticked, which I think was aimed at the Cambridges and their petty behavior.
I love how people are falling over themselves to excuse that petty behavior too. William at LEAST said hello. Kate couldn’t even do that. There is no excuse for that. None. And any excuse the press tries to give makes them look worse – they couldn’t say hi, they were in church! Kate is angry Harry is no longer the third wheel! etc.
I’m leaning in hard now to the theory that H&M were somehow behind W&K not being part of the procession. I’m not saying Harry out and out said “if we cant walk in they shouldn’t either,” but that someone realized how bad the optics were, or the Queen wanted to slap the Cambridges down for some reason (ahem Willileaks) – because it was definitely a slap. Anyway whatever it was, William might not have actually cared all that much, but Kate did and was pissed. To me that would explain why William at least said hi (because there are significant problems there, but not necessarily something that came up yesterday) and why Kate didn’t, because she was pissed at being forced to sit before the queen walked in.
Just my Tinfoil Tiara Theory of the hour. I’ll have another one shortly.
Becks1, you are spot on!! Lazy Krazy has always been angry that Meghan has consistently out-shined, out-worked, speaks brilliantly in public, created meaningful charities and programs since before the wedding, worked while she was pregnancy and my favorite, is that Meghan was invited to Sandringham before H & M were married where as Lazy Krazy was NOT extended an invitation until she and Wil were married. I know that TQ has totally dropped the ball, but it was nice that she invited Meghan on that tour via the train and insisted that Meghan get in the car first. I can assure you that Will heard an earful that night and the subsequent night after for quite a while!
I wonder if Kate got tipped off to Meghan’s school visit. One of those gloriously cheeky kids quoted that when they saw all the hair they thought it was Kate but were stoked that it was Meghan.
So between that, the viral sensation it became, Aker being all kinds of adorable and also being adorable in his interview that even Piss Morgan had to shut up for a minute, that PICTURE and Kate’s patrons in trouble or flat out closing down, yeah, she salty and knows that another shoe is about to drop and it will not be about Rose trimming.
I hope at some point Harry has spoken to Kate on how Meghan has been treated by then after he was loving and welcoming towards her.
My eyes are pretty good and I didn’t see Sophie say a word to either Meghan or Harry. Edward seemed polite and chatty with both of them. William and Kate came in and took their places in the row in front of the Sussexes and the Wessexes. William seemed to barely acknowledge the Sussexes presence. Meghan greeted them both. Kate totally iced her out, wouldn’t even turn around and acknowledge her presence. Meghan was polite and gracious to everyone. Kate looked like a sullen brat.
What really intrigued me was, why were Kate and William bumped from the procession at the last minute, after the order of service was already printed? Somebody was being put in their place. If the Queen wanted to really humiliate Harry and Meghan, she could have placed them at the very end of the procession, behind Kate and William. Instead, all four were bounced. Maybe Liz had finally had enough of the intrafraternal shenanigans and sent them all to the sandbox.
If Harry & Megan had been included in the procession they would always have been behind Kate & William. The procession goes in Order of Precedence. The Queen, Prince of Wales & Duchess of Cornwall, The Cambridges and then the Sussexes. The fact that the Cambridges were originally meant to be in the procession and then were bounced means that something major went on behind the scenes. These things, once set in place are almost never changed.
Right, H&M walking in behind W&K would have been normal (like they have done the past two years.) But like you said, the fact that the Cambridges were cut last minute is significant.
I thought (the normal) Procession went lesser to highest rank (with Petty Betty brining up the rear post, always coming in last, as “most important person). So it would be: H&M, then W&K, then C&C, then PBetty. Am I wrong?
Yes, the Queen walks in first and the other senior royals (or whoever) walk behind her. I’m only sure of that bc I saw a picture of the program, lol. And in the shot where Meghan is curtseying to Charles, the queen is ahead of him.
I wonder if it could have been the negative comment on MSNBC about Meghan which generated a feud between Harry and William the Terrible. WtT refusing to defend Meghan in the press.
Mr. Petty and Ms. Bitchy win the prize for most negative, tyrannical. Harry’s anger is understandable, normal reaction to abuse. Meghan smiling, remaining strong and supportive of a good man. (Yes, I am biased for good reason.
Meghan was the most poised and professional, bless her. Harry was plain pissed. William was constipated, as usual. Kate was just butchy for no reason, it seems. Bless Edward, he seems so kind and caring.
Did Sophie talk to Meghan? A clip I saw showed them looking at each other, then Meghan looked at her program and Sophie either looked away or down. I was hoping Sophie would be an ally for Meghan, seemed like they had a lot in common. If this is how Kate acts in public imagine how she is behind closed doors. I might be wrong but I believe Kate, Sophie and others were trying to mean girl Meghan behind closed doors. Sooner of later the truth will come out.
I saw KatieKeen and Sophie talking, but neither included Meghan…not that I could see. Perhaps Meghan tried to *join* the convo and was frozen out/ignored?, hence the looking at her program.
Neither Sophie nor Kate acknowledged the Sussexes. It’s weird reading media accounts claiming the opposite.
I can’t help but see a form of, let’s call it karmic cycle in this family. Not saying that Harry is Margaret but if she had more stamina and wasn’t as tied up with security of priviledged life, her choices and life could have been different. It’s like they’ve never learned anything from the history of family dynamics and are now finally having to face them. This is a toxic family, wrapped in their fake “sense of duty” and protocol. I can’t even imagine their private life but it looks utterly unhealthy. The only reason I see for them being so petty is just pure jealousy.
Kate walked into that church looking like she was ready to spit nails. Meghan isn’t stupid, she must have noticed how sour Kate looked. I wonder if she set Kate up by deliberately being charming to Kate to provoke her into being a bitch in front of the whole church. It’s delicious to think maybe Meghan set a trap for Kate and Kate walked right into it.
I agree they with the exception of Meghan and Edward behaved bad and childish. How can you be a good diplomat if u cant put on a fake face for a few minutes.
To me Kate looked like she had had an argument with her husband in the car on the way over. Or even like she had been fighting with him since she saw the umbrella photos. She was fine later in the day at the event she did by herself…
The BRF are a bunch of petty assholes , excluding Meghan and Harry.
I’m so happy so see those pics of Meghan looking beautiful and radiant and Kate looks Like her face is melting.
That last photo is entertaining in the sense of you can see that the BRF is used to the pageantry and the crowds whereas Meghan is used to knowing where the camera is.
Just a random observation that I’ve noticed in photos more than once. Before anyone jumps on me for an imaginary implied criticism, there is none.
I think it’s just really sad that it’s come to this…what a force they would ve been for the Royal family in the UK going forward.. ..it’s a real loss for th country and the monarchy.
“She, Harry and William were once such a happy trio, she thinks what has happened is all very sad.”
If this is true Kate sounds like an ex-girlfriend who is mad that her ex now has a new partner. This isn’t normal.
The tabloids are pushing this narrative of harry “fuming” using those two pictures when it was NormalBill and Dolittle who had a smug grumpy attitude throughout the service. This is also to shift the focus from them for being rude to the Sussexs.
Sophie also had that butchy face probably knowing she’ll be thrown under the bus along with her kids to prop up KeenKueen & NormalBill!
Honestly just sad all around, Diana would be devastated. Harry and Meghan deserve to be happy. I think Meghan has made Harry happy, he’s been thru so much heartbreak during his life. AGAIN DIANA WOULD BE DEVASTATED
Kate loved them as a trio
What passive aggressive shade at Harry’s wife and mother of his child, yes why couldn’t u just be single and play the role I want u to play? Jesus could u be any more selfish?
I do not think Kate was salty. She looks tired.
For a bum-flashing lazybones Keen sure has a high opinion of herself.
ETA: “they were such a happy trio” GIRL Harry does not exist to pander to your vanity. He has his own family.
I love the photo where Harry looks like an angry, red-headed panther ready to rip out a throat!
I did not expect Sophie to be such a bitch. She always seemed to be the fit in where She can type, but being an iceberg to H&M Was not right.
So, Sophie is canaceled.