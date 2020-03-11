“Harvey Weinstein, 67, was sentenced to 23 years in prison” links
  • March 11, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assault arriving at a Manhattan court

Harvey Weinstein, 67, was sentenced to 23 years in prison. [The NY Times]
It’s absolutely crazy to me that Brad Pitt would do the Property Brothers’ new show while he’s still part of the Make It Right NOLA lawsuit, but here we are. [LaineyGossip]
Here’s the drama from last night’s episode of The Bachelor. [Just Jared]
Lindsay Lohan is “heating up” with her boyfriend, apparently. [Dlisted]
Eliza Gonzalez is gorgeous, but this dress is soooo bad. [Go Fug Yourself]
Would you drink Starbucks’ matcha drink? I would. [Pajiba]
Oprah Winfrey doesn’t know what to say about immigration. [Jezebel]
Amber Portwood’s ex launched a “game.” [Starcasm]
David Sedaris went on a hike! I am sure I will enjoy his essay about it. [Towleroad]
Why do you spend so much money at Trader Joe’s? [OMG Blog]

Harvey Weinstein posts new bond to ensure he won't flee sexual assault trial

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to ““Harvey Weinstein, 67, was sentenced to 23 years in prison” links”

  1. Lady D says:
    March 11, 2020 at 12:32 pm

    My heart soars for his victims. This is the best news.

    Reply
  2. bluemoonhorse says:
    March 11, 2020 at 12:34 pm

    HAHAHAHAHHA cackles with glee. LA is coming for you next, sucker.

    Reply
  3. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    March 11, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Thank. God.

    Reply
  4. Bettyrose says:
    March 11, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    There’s justice. Even if he doesn’t live long in prison, he’ll spend his final days knowing this is his legacy. And the message is sent that powerful men are not safe to be predators without consequence.

    Reply
  5. TheOtherSarah says:
    March 11, 2020 at 12:43 pm

    GOOD. LA county, you’re next darling!

    Reply
  6. lemonylips says:
    March 11, 2020 at 12:44 pm

    wasn’t the highest sentance 29 years and he still has other trials? I would say this is a good rulling if that’s the case.

    Reply
  7. Dee Kay says:
    March 11, 2020 at 12:47 pm

    YES. 23 years is still too short but it’s something and I’ll take it. Plus I know for sure Weinstein will spend eternity in hell after this lifetime so in a way 23 years in prison is just the first part of his sentence.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment