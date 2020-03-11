“Harvey Weinstein, 67, was sentenced to 23 years in prison” links

Harvey Weinstein, 67, was sentenced to 23 years in prison. [The NY Times]
My heart soars for his victims. This is the best news.
HAHAHAHAHHA cackles with glee. LA is coming for you next, sucker.
Thank. God.
There’s justice. Even if he doesn’t live long in prison, he’ll spend his final days knowing this is his legacy. And the message is sent that powerful men are not safe to be predators without consequence.
GOOD. LA county, you’re next darling!
wasn’t the highest sentance 29 years and he still has other trials? I would say this is a good rulling if that’s the case.
YES. 23 years is still too short but it’s something and I’ll take it. Plus I know for sure Weinstein will spend eternity in hell after this lifetime so in a way 23 years in prison is just the first part of his sentence.