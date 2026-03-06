“Canadian pop star Tate McRae is officially dating Jack Hughes” links

Canadian pop star Tate McRae is officially dating American hockey gold-medalist Jack Hughes. Canadians think she’s a traitor to the North. [Buzzfeed]

Julia Garner is Loewe’s new global brand ambassador. [RCFA]

Zendaya, The Drama and ring analysis. [LaineyGossip]

Kyle Chandler and the Lanterns trailer, which I watched this week without realizing it was some nerdy superhero thing. [Pajiba]

They asked Donald Trump about oil prices. [Just Jared]

Candace Cameron Bure: keep God out of the bedroom! [Socialite Life]

Worst dressed of the SAG/Actor Awards? [Go Fug Yourself]

Sofia Coppola made a documentary about Marc Jacobs. [OMG Blog]

Sebastian Bach got a job! [Seriously OMG]

Bodycam footage of American Idol contestant suspected of murdering his wife [Starcasm]

Who is Aaron Rodgers’ wife? No one has any idea. [Hollywood Life]