“Canadian pop star Tate McRae is officially dating Jack Hughes” links

Jack shouldn’t have gone to the White House. His reason? He had an appointment with his dentist to fix his teeth. That’s what you do with a vindictive, spiteful, sadistic president.
We’ve thought she’s a traitor since before the Olympics started.
She did an ad talking about cheering on Team USA.
Her dating Jack was public knowledge. The ad supporting Team America was a weird choice especially because so much of her early image creation was hockey girlie, Western/Calgary girl. Also you know, because the orange mostor next door loves to threaten and shit talk our country.
I think the ad was more problematic than her dating choices.
Yes and I’ve disliked her since. Piss poor choice during these times. Read the room lady. She’s from Calgary – it’s the home of Maple MAGA who thought they were oppressed cause they had to wear masks during a pandemic. They don’t want their free healthcare, hate immigrants, and are professional malcontents. There are not many of them but they are loud AF. I don’t know what her personal stance is, but doing the ad was in poor taste. They just threatened to annex us.
Every player that went to that WH now has a picture to embarrass future generations. 2016 was bad but teams were still going – 10 years later? Come on, the descent into fascism, threatening to annex Canada, killing hundreds of thousands of children cutting off USAID, bombing 8 countries, arresting journalists, kidnapping and murdering people some of them US citizens then slandering them after they murdered them, disappearing people into concentration camps, It’s public knowledge now that DT raped children and he’s been accused of eating babies and murdering children and at least one baby, He also led an insurrection attacking his own country and police officers died. I could go on.
The Tkatchuks aren’t capable of shame, and neither are the guys who put on the MAGA hats, but the rest of them the “let’s not get political folks” shame on them. And they partied with the guy who covered up the largest child r*pe ring in modern history. Hope the cold McDonalds was fucking worth it.
I mean yeah, Canada, I get it. One of my favorite snl memes was saying how Hudson and Connor out mogged Jack onstage. Which was his tooth still missing then, lol? It’s been wild to see how so much good will was just immediately squandered.
Canadian here. I think I can speak for more than just me when I say virtually no one in Canada had heard of this Tate twit until all her mugging for the US to get attention started- she certainly didn’t have a well known career here. And now she still won’t because of this nonsense. So no need to refer to her as Canadian pop star – she was never a pop star here. And now Canada doesn’t want her, thank you.
I don’t get the hype around her. I thought Tate McRae and Addison Rae were the same person for a while. She sings like she has a perpetual sinus infection and she does stripper dancing – congrats.
Yes, she’s fairly well-known here, and her songs have been played on the radio for quite a while. She was already somewhat well-known locally before the whole US ad debacle happened. My 14 and 16 year old nieces have been listening to her music for a couple of years already, so…
Exactly I had no idea who she was until this nonsense came up. But I think younger people listen to her. She looks like Lacey Chabert (that’s not an insult, I like Lacey that’s just who she reminds me of).
Did anyone see the People mag article about Netflix parting ways with As Ever?
😳
The evidence is pretty compelling that Zendaya and Tom Holland are already married, that is definitely two rings! I love this so much for them. Of any couple I can think of, they are the most protective of their relationship, and WOW. Getting this over on all of the paparazzi would be just delicious. I really want this to be true, for their sakes! Hell, no, you can’t circle your helicopters over their wedding, they tricked all of you, muahahahahahahaaaaaa!
I, too, believe they’re married, but aren’t those stills from/for the movie with Robert Pattison, where they play a married couple? Couldn’t it be part of wardrobe?
Okay, that is a really fair point. I was thinking it was promo for their movie. I have no idea if they are playing a married couple in this, I should have done a little research, but I was excited, LOL!
Also, while I’m being ridiculously excited, I will watch Kyle Chandler in anything, that man can do no wrong by me.