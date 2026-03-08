Daryl Hannah: ‘Love Story’ is full of inaccuracies about me & JFK Jr.

Ryan Murphy’s Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette is now the most-streamed/watched show in FX’s history. The show has caused a huge boom in interest in all things John & Carolyn. People are so hyped about almost every part of the show, and we all have our fingers crossed that the show doesn’t screw up the final episodes. But… one thing was clear in the early episodes: Love Story’s writers and producers were doing Daryl Hannah dirty. Daryl and John had an off-and-on relationship for years, and there’s some evidence to suggest there was some overlap between the end of John and Daryl and the start of John and Carolyn. Love Story made it seem like Daryl was clinging to John, that she was desperate to marry him, and that she would bring her drugged-out friends to his New York loft. I wondered if Daryl would say something about how Love Story and Dree Hemingway portrayed her, and now Daryl has done so in a New York Times op-ed, “How Can ‘Love Story’ Get Away With This?” An excerpt:
I have generally chosen not to respond to media coverage of me. I have long believed that engaging with distortion often amplifies it. But a recent tragedy-exploiting television series about John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette features a character using my name and presents her as me. The choice to portray her as irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate was no accident.
In discussing the show, “Love Story,” one of its producers explained: “Given how much we’re rooting for John and Carolyn, Daryl Hannah occupies a space where she’s an adversary to what you want narratively in the story.”
Storytelling requires tension. It often requires an obstacle. But a real, living person is not a narrative device. There is also a gendered dimension to this thinking. Popular culture has long elevated certain women by portraying others as rivals, obstacles or villains. Isn’t it textbook misogyny to tear down one woman in order to build up another?
The character “Daryl Hannah” portrayed in the series is not even a remotely accurate representation of my life, my conduct or my relationship with John. The actions and behaviors attributed to me are untrue. I have never used cocaine in my life or hosted cocaine-fueled parties. I have never pressured anyone into marriage. I have never desecrated any family heirloom or intruded upon anyone’s private memorial. I have never planted any story in the press. I never compared Jacqueline Onassis’ death to a dog’s. It’s appalling to me that I even have to defend myself against a television show. These are not creative embellishments of personality. They are assertions about conduct — and they are false.
When so many people watch a dramatization that uses a real name, real-life consequences follow. In the weeks since the series aired, I have received many hostile and even threatening messages from viewers who seem to believe the portrayal is factual. When entertainment borrows a real person’s name, it can permanently impact her reputation.
She also writes about how she’s valued privacy and discretion always, especially in recent years. Which is true, she does her work and doesn’t seek the spotlight for herself whatsoever. She’s also been remarkably discreet about John during and after their relationship and after his death. What Love Story did to her is not fair at all and I think Daryl is owed a public apology. I’d also like to say: it’s not Dree Hemingway’s fault. Dree plays the “Daryl” character as written, and I could actually tell that Dree did a lot of work to try to play Daryl as authentically as possible (Dree’s voice work as Daryl is INCREDIBLE). The writers really f–ked up – we would have been rooting for Carolyn anyway, but they chose the cheapest way to tell a false story of John and Daryl’s relationship.
So, why is everyone (except Jack Schlossberg) gushing over this series? Now someone being mis characterized by the series is receiving death threats! I’m guessing that many of its most ardent fans are too young to remember John and Carolyn. And they probably never heard of Daryl Hannah. So they have no frame of reference to compare it to real life. It’s pretty appalling that something this trashy and untrue to life has found this level of engagement in the culture. It’s like Trump’s influence is bleeding into all areas of our lives and you simply can’t trust anything.
Expecting anything historically accurate from Ryan Murphy is laughable.
Ryan Murphys biopics seem to be hit and miss. The OJ story was excellent. The Menendez and Dahmer were pretty decent. Versace and Impeachment were awful. I think its a fine line to take on how involved the subject should be on the retelling of their story. It was very evident that Monica Lewinisky made sure she was seen in a completely different light.Im not sure if Daryl was even approached but a subject should at at least have the opportunity to discuss their portrayal.
I wonder if she could sue? This is reckless disregard for her reputation, integrity, and safety. Especially in modern times when the internet amplifies narratives.
I feel really awful for her if this is true. Ryan Murphy has portrayed her as batsh*t crazy, full stop. There is nothing sympathetic about her, she looks like a complete narcissist, and John looks like a simpleton in their relationship.
Is there anything she can really do, or does that blanket statement admitting that details have been changed protect them? It really is quite the Daryl Hannah character assassination.
Considering how much she values her privacy it may have been better if she wasn’t in the show. They could have just alluded to John having a girlfriend before Carolyn.
I remember stories back in the day saying his family didn’t approve of her, but it was more because she was seen as a bit of a hippie, dippy actress, and like…isn’t that tension enough right there? The class politics of how the political elite and old guard wealthy view the nouveau riche and how that would affect a relationship? Couldn’t that have been the narrative instead of changing her to fit the contrived plot?
Most series about living figures are questionable, IMO, because I really think most lives can’t really form a full narrative until they’re complete, but you really have to wonder at the ethics at play here given everything.
I’d say that Ms. Hannah has grounds to sue for slander, if even a quarter of those mischaracterisations were to be presented in court. Dear GOD. To use her real name, likeness and lie about her like that? It’s criminal to do that, especially to drag her as a private person into the spotlight in such a manner.
A public apology alone would not be enough. I’m glad the NYT gave her the space to write this op-ed.
It’s a great show – made me realize how nice it is to watch a show these days that doesn’t involve a murder mystery or some other fast-paced storyline to keep attention these days. It’s so perfectly 90s.