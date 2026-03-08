Duchess Meghan’s successful As Ever brand is splitting up with Netflix

There really is something about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex which turns even the most sober business/marketing/industry analysts and journalists into raving lunatics. It’s happening again right now with some news about Duchess Meghan’s As Ever brand. Meghan soft-launched her lifestyle brand in 2024 under the name American Riviera Orchard. ARO became some kind of decoy as she set up As Ever’s 2025 launch. Meghan worked on As Ever alongside her Netflix show With Love, Meghan – the two projects were connected, because Netflix also came on board as a silent partner for As Ever. As Ever was hugely successful from the start, selling out product drop after product drop for several months. Meghan quickly worked out her supply issues and, as I’ve said repeatedly, As Ever’s startup year has gone very well by any metric. Well, speaking of metrics, Meghan has already made enough money to buy out Netflix’s stake in the brand, and so that silent partnership is all over. The Sun broke the story, writing in part:

Insiders say Montecito-based Meghan, 44, is relieved to be able to “go it alone” after fearing As ever was being “held back” by “cautious” Netflix. The As ever split was mutual and the former working royal remains “on good terms” with Netflix supremo Ted Sarandos, it is said. Harry and Meghan still have a ‘first-look’ deal with the streaming giants with projects in the pipeline. A source said: “Meghan is still on good terms with the Netflix team and close personal friends with Ted (Sarandos) so hasn’t wanted to upset him, but is very happy to have full control of the company. It’s a good time for Meghan to have complete control, given recent successes. Netflix have been a good partner, but she’s wanted to go global with the brand for some time, but has been held back by the more cautious Netflix team.”

[From The Sun]

Soon after the Sun published the big “split” announcement, As Ever’s spokesperson and Netflix’s spokesperson both issued statements to People Magazine. Note: this is merely about Meghan and Netflix breaking up in regards to As Ever. The Sussexes still have their first-look contract with Netflix:

Meghan Markle is moving forward with As ever without Netflix. The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand was developed in partnership with Netflix, but the streaming giant will no longer be a partner in the endeavor, The Sun was first to report on Friday, March 6. However, As ever will continue “independently,” according to spokespeople for the lifestyle brand as well as Netflix. A spokesperson for As ever said, “As ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.” A source close to the brand adds, “It’s a really exciting time for As ever, and Meghan is building with her team and enjoying the creative fulfillment that comes with creating a brand that’s so close to the life she authentically lives. This year is really about establishing the brand and scaling it.” In addition, a Netflix spokesperson tells PEOPLE, “Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life.” “As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world,” the Netflix spokesperson adds.

[From People]

It’s a really crazy moment (in general) to take a national brand global, but there have been hints of this in the past six months. Meghan has been figuring out how to take As Ever beyond the US, and that journey isn’t going to include Netflix. This is a success story, btw. An unsuccessful business wouldn’t be able to buy out their silent partner ahead of a global expansion. This is Meghan taking the reins of her successful business.

The Telegraph also had a curious exclusive about this Netflix-As Ever split where their sources maintained that Meghan was the one driving the split with Netflix because she has a two-year global rollout planned for As Ever and she was tired of Netflix’s cautious approach. Sources also said that Netflix’s investment in As Ever “will be paid back” and that the brand is now fully in Meghan’s control.