Duchess Meghan’s successful As Ever brand is splitting up with Netflix

There really is something about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex which turns even the most sober business/marketing/industry analysts and journalists into raving lunatics. It’s happening again right now with some news about Duchess Meghan’s As Ever brand. Meghan soft-launched her lifestyle brand in 2024 under the name American Riviera Orchard. ARO became some kind of decoy as she set up As Ever’s 2025 launch. Meghan worked on As Ever alongside her Netflix show With Love, Meghan – the two projects were connected, because Netflix also came on board as a silent partner for As Ever. As Ever was hugely successful from the start, selling out product drop after product drop for several months. Meghan quickly worked out her supply issues and, as I’ve said repeatedly, As Ever’s startup year has gone very well by any metric. Well, speaking of metrics, Meghan has already made enough money to buy out Netflix’s stake in the brand, and so that silent partnership is all over. The Sun broke the story, writing in part:
Insiders say Montecito-based Meghan, 44, is relieved to be able to “go it alone” after fearing As ever was being “held back” by “cautious” Netflix. The As ever split was mutual and the former working royal remains “on good terms” with Netflix supremo Ted Sarandos, it is said. Harry and Meghan still have a ‘first-look’ deal with the streaming giants with projects in the pipeline.
A source said: “Meghan is still on good terms with the Netflix team and close personal friends with Ted (Sarandos) so hasn’t wanted to upset him, but is very happy to have full control of the company. It’s a good time for Meghan to have complete control, given recent successes. Netflix have been a good partner, but she’s wanted to go global with the brand for some time, but has been held back by the more cautious Netflix team.”
Soon after the Sun published the big “split” announcement, As Ever’s spokesperson and Netflix’s spokesperson both issued statements to People Magazine. Note: this is merely about Meghan and Netflix breaking up in regards to As Ever. The Sussexes still have their first-look contract with Netflix:
Meghan Markle is moving forward with As ever without Netflix. The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand was developed in partnership with Netflix, but the streaming giant will no longer be a partner in the endeavor, The Sun was first to report on Friday, March 6. However, As ever will continue “independently,” according to spokespeople for the lifestyle brand as well as Netflix.
A spokesperson for As ever said, “As ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year. We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth, and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”
A source close to the brand adds, “It’s a really exciting time for As ever, and Meghan is building with her team and enjoying the creative fulfillment that comes with creating a brand that’s so close to the life she authentically lives. This year is really about establishing the brand and scaling it.”
In addition, a Netflix spokesperson tells PEOPLE, “Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life.”
“As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world,” the Netflix spokesperson adds.
It’s a really crazy moment (in general) to take a national brand global, but there have been hints of this in the past six months. Meghan has been figuring out how to take As Ever beyond the US, and that journey isn’t going to include Netflix. This is a success story, btw. An unsuccessful business wouldn’t be able to buy out their silent partner ahead of a global expansion. This is Meghan taking the reins of her successful business.
The Telegraph also had a curious exclusive about this Netflix-As Ever split where their sources maintained that Meghan was the one driving the split with Netflix because she has a two-year global rollout planned for As Ever and she was tired of Netflix’s cautious approach. Sources also said that Netflix’s investment in As Ever “will be paid back” and that the brand is now fully in Meghan’s control.
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram and Netflix.
I’m not a business woman by any means but even I know it’s pretty amazing for a startup to actually pay back it’s investors in the first year she has to be making alot of money, I absolutely love this for their entire family because it means those children and their parents will have security. My Easter basket gifts this year will include As Ever jams for children/grandchild..
YEAH MEG! Go global now!!! Ship international!
Wait. They are trying to spin her being able to pay back her investors, and not have to split profits after 11 months as somehow bad? How?!!! These people don’t inhabit reality. So to them, her selling out every other product drop that is a limited release, AND figuring out scaling issues so that the more popular regular items are always available to the extent that they estimate she’s sold millions of jars of jam is evidence of a failing company?
Man. The British media really realizes that they screwed up here. And so do a lot of these online commentators and detractors. They just refuse to admit that they’re wrong at this point. Because I don’t care how much you hate someone, if you’re want to argue that them being successful enough to no longer need a silent partner in their start up, is a bad thing you’ve lost the plot.
Meghan is about to make bank. I hope they can scale up to global at some point later this year. It’s going to be bananas that first drop where you can get international shipping.
Agreed, Dee. I am so impressed that she accomplished this in under a year. I can’t even imagine success on this level and timeline! Go, Meghan, you are amazing. Lucky Lili and Archie have quite the role models in their parents!
@Dee I know we criticise the British media and rightly so but on this story the reporting from the British press has been OK. It’s Page Six which is a US outlet that has the deranged reporting. What you are seeing online in mostly generated by trolls and online commentators not the British media.
Except that Page Six is owned by Rupert Murdoch who also owns the Sun and the Sunday Times. And they frequently quote “Royal experts” and “insiders” in their news articles, which are just reporters for other British newspapers. They frequently start stories in Page 6 so that it’s coming from ” America” laundering the original criticism. I guarantee we’ll see articles tomorrow and Tuesday from the Telegraph and others as to why this is a bad thing for her. I’ve already seen some from the Express. I’m not giving this any quarter for them. They were caught off guard by a Friday evening announcement, and are working their talking points. If we don’t see Kaiser cover anything by Thursday from the British media as to how this makes her a huge failure I’ll rescind my point.
I actually thought the Sun snippet was pretty positive/neutral. (Although I will add that I feel like we’ve seen this before where the initial reporting is positive/neutral, only to be followed up with weeks and weeks of horrible, false articles.) I don’t pay attention to the rota rats because they’re lying nasty rats, but I was shocked at how the Sun reported this.
But I do completely agree with your general point that the British press and rota rats messed up big time, and they know it on some level. That’s why every single article and book (as we’ve recently seen) about the Leftover Royals has to include Harry and Meghan’s names to get any sort of attention. They picked the wrong horse and now are stuck with the lazy, stale, charisma-vacuum left-behinds.
Only haters of this woman would actually put down this remarkable achievement, tbh.
Kaiser is right about it being a crazy time to do expand business world wide what with war, shipping lanes and costs being affected/ probably spiralling, but if you wait on the right time, it will never be the time, I suppose. So you seize the day and all that.
Good on Meghan. Like someone said upthread, this is security and freedom for her small family.
The reporting from the UK press has been remarkably subdued on this. The Sun, The Times, the Telegraph, even the Mail wrote fairly balanced pieces indicating it was Meghan’s decision and not predicting imminent doom. The truly crazy reporting has been from Page Six (which seems to be staffed with derangers who lose their minds when Meghan breathes). Variety also had a crazy headline, although the article was more measured. The trolls and idiots on social media are having a field day. It’s amazing how many people don’t understand that legally Netflix can’t withdraw their investment early. The only way they can exit is if Meghan buys them out (or she gets another investor onboard). Either way that would not be possible unless the business was very successful.
Sykes also had a crazy article. Very predictably.
I tend to ignore Sykes because since he got kicked out of the BP group chat his reporting has not had much connection to reality. I actually think he has multiple issues of his own which he is not really dealing with.
I don’t think they don’t understand it, I think they just want to take the most negative slant to anything that she does. These are also the people that somehow have made it bad to earn your own money, pay for your own things, buy homes with mortgages, end business deals when they no longer suit you, quit jobs when you want to move on, and decide how much or little of your personal life you want to share with the world.
It’s just the business world version of no one wants to be friends with them. On one side it’s everyone hates them, on the other side it’s they can’t be successful without someone else’s propping and backing. They want them tied to other entities whether it’s the royal family or larger partners in the business world so that they can say that they’re not pulling their weight, and if they don’t they’re going to be cut adrift. Them having complete control over what they do and still being successful is the worst case scenario.
@Dee I’m not talking about the journalists and paid commentators, they understand and twisting the narrative. The social media trolls are genuinely stupid though. They believe everything they are told.
So Meg’s business has been very successful and she was able to buy out the silent partner and will now take her brand global and salt isle thinks this is a bad thing? Well of course they do because they wanted desperately for her to fail and she has gone beyond being very successful and they can’t handled that truth!!! Congratulations Meg!! You go girl!!!
Meghan being able to buyout Netflix after the first year is amazing. The British press is trying hard to spin this as a negative but taking back control means AsEver has been very successful. I wish her luck on this new journey.
So proud of Madame Duchess. She has earned her well deserved success. That rose looks so refreshing
This is exciting for Meghan. Gonna go have some jam in celebration 🎉
I might have to join that jam party. I love the orange marmalade so much.