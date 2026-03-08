Prince Harry & Meghan confirmed their plan to visit Australia in mid-April

Australian Sussex Squaders are getting a special treat next month! It has now been confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to visit Australia in mid-April for an unspecified amount of time. They’re going as private citizens and my guess is that they’ll simply have their private security with them, possibly supplemented by local police if they do any events in public. I’m actually surprised they’re confirming the trip so far in advance, but I think the cat was out of the bag earlier than they anticipated:
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped foot Down Under was almost seven years ago, when the couple were working royals on a tour of Australia and the South Pacific.
However, the former Suits star and her husband will return to the Land of Oz with big plans centred around their businesses and philanthropic work.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to land in Sydney and Melbourne in mid-April and will spend time catching up with some old connections and dipping back into previous ventures.
A spokesperson for the couple said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia in mid-April to take part in a number of private, business, and philanthropic engagements. Further details will be shared in due course.”
While no exact details about their trip’s itinerary have been released yet, it is understood that the 44-year-old mother-of-two has plans to return to the world of podcasting following the ending of her own show with Spotify, Archetypes, in November 2022.
Meghan will appear as a guest star on the Besties company podcast, Her Best Life, which was initially launched and co-hosted by Jackie ‘O’ Henderson and Gemma O’Neill, according to News.com.au. Following in the footsteps of Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, the outlet also claimed the actress will make a special speaking appearance at a Besties event.
[From Hello Magazine]
Meghan’s podcast interview and appearance at Besties is likely why they had to confirm the trip more than a month in advance. But I bet they wanted their plans to be widely known in advance of King Charles’s state visit to the US, which is already proving to be quite controversial in the UK. Many British politicians are making noise about how Charles and Camilla shouldn’t even go to the US. The Sussexes didn’t want a month full of speculation about “will Charles visit Montecito” and/or “Charles will obviously snub the Sussexes, Harry is devastated!” This nips that whole storyline in the bud and it hurts the palace’s attempts to use Harry and Meghan as a distraction from the terrible optics of Charles cozying up to yet another associate of Jeffrey Epstein. The Sussexes will be visiting Australia while Charles tries to breathe through his mouth around Donald Trump’s overflowing diaper. Perfection.
There’s an added bonus to all of this as well – this will make Prince William incandescent with rage. William has been throwing huge, loud, messy tantrums every time the Sussexes go anywhere and do anything, but it will be even worse this time because the Sussexes are visiting a Commonwealth realm. It will also highlight William and Kate’s laziness – they haven’t visited Australia in well over a decade. William had the perfect opportunity to make a last-minute visit to Oz in 2023 when England’s women’s football team made it to the World Cup final. He didn’t want to interrupt his summer vacation! That incident was made so much worse when Spain’s Queen Letizia made the journey to Oz to watch the Spanish women beat the English team. Back then, William was still Football Association president too (he has since been kicked out of that position). Back in 2023, people were already openly pointing out that the only way to get William off his lazy bum is to tell him that Harry did it or plans to do it. Which means we’ll probably get an announcement any day now that William plans to visit Australia too!
I’m excited that they are going to be traveling and out in public… I love following them when they are doing what they do best, and these two just shine during public appearances and we need a little “soul warming sunshine” with everything going on in our very uncertain world.
I’m sad that the podcast thing got leaked. H and M move in silence for good reason and now I fear that someone they’re working with in Australia can’t be trusted. Still looking forward to seeing them out, but a bit unnerved.
I would guess they agreed to the timing of the info release. As Kaiser says, maybe the timing is also to nip in the bud any speculation about Chuckles’s visit, so it’s twofold. The organization gets to announce it (and maybe they need to, if she’s speaking at an event so they can sell tickets or otherwise organize it), and the Sussexes are letting it be known they won’t be dragged into any drama with Chuckles.
Harry and Meghan seem so on top of things that I can’t imagine they were surprised by the announcement.
Oh – I see now that it got leaked by the media. I somehow assumed the organization had released the info. That is too bad.
Wow two back to back trips. I wonder if changing Archewell’s philanthropic setup has freed up cash for them to be able to be on the ground and donating more?
I’m sure the British media and KP is going to be losing their mind. They’re still flipping out about them being in Jordan for 2 days, they haven’t caught up with that enough. 2026 is looking like it’s going to be a repeat of 2025’s activity for the Sussexes. All on their own dime and averaging once a month. It’s getting harder to explain why William and Kate won’t go anywhere that they can’t fly in a helicopter to, and why they only work in spurts for a few days every other month.
Also, why do they keep ignoring Confessions of a Female Founder? She literally had an award-winning podcast that she did last year. Yet they keep wanting to mention Spotify.
And I love that every time one of those royals tries to be in the U.S. they are off doing something else. I want ALL the focus to be on Charles and Camilla’s grinning and skinning with Trump.
I cannot wait to see the pillow-throwing, raging meltdowns coming from Scooter. And also the hastily thrown together events as he tries to win in his one-sided competition with his brother. I predict we’ll see huge crowds again for the Sussexes while the Wailses will be bussing in a few school children. It’s going to be glorious.
So how many rota 🐀🐀🐀 will be hopping on a plane to Oz instead of going with CRex and Queen Side Piece to the US?
Chris Shipwreck called it a royal tour. Of course he did, because that way they’ll all feel vindicated to try and find their way to the events the Sussexes will take part in.
How many Wednesdays have passed since CS said he’d no longer have to report on them?
Too bad they’re all so transparent.
It is wild to watch the media sneer at Harry and Meghan’s work and philanthropic efforts while simultaneously being desperate to cover every single detail.
God help us all if Meghan wears a new piece of jewelry. England might as well fall into the sea for all of her disrespect to your mascots.
Oh this is going to be so much fun to watch the incandescent one trip all over himself with this bit of news!! However will Peg cope with this? How many nasty articles will he want put out there? He is so busy having his cousins trashed and banned from things and now this? Good for the Sussexes I can’t wait to see what they are going to do!!!
I wonder if they’ll take little Archie and Lilibet to see kangaroos and penguins. That might wind up rota madness, though, so not sure it’s a good or safe idea. Obviously it’s up to them.
I highly doubt it. They will both be in school and with how things are right now it wouldn’t be safe.
A&L will be in back school at that time (Spring break comes early this year: end of March); Doria will most likely be on Grandma duty 😊. I don’t think they’d disrupt the kids’ routine. Easter Sunday is April 5th, so it seems M&H are taking off after that.
“Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will visit Australia in mid-April to take part in a number of private, business, and philanthropic engagements.
I wonder if the business part of the visit will have Meghan visit some vineyards to expand her a wine collection globally.
Ohhh, that would be fun! I’d love to see her someday offer a Tignanello and come full circle!
Aren’t Will and Kate also apparently (finally) planning a trip to Australia this year? Hilarious to me that M&H beat them to it. Comparator photos would be amazing.
No, in fact William’s office made an official statement that his trip to the Middle East would be his only trip in 2026 at the request of the government. I am clearly never getting over it. Retired by early February, thoughts and prayers for your difficult life.
I’m surprised the Foreign Office wants William to go to the Middle East now given the Orange Menance started a war in Iran.
@Aquarius64: William’s trip to the Middle East was the one he made to Saudi Arabia last month. That’s the only visit he will make for the Foreign Office this year. He will go to India for Earthshot and the US for the World Cup.
Nice one. Christine.
…the request of the government. Did the govt really say the Middle East trip is the only trip he can do this year. That’s what William is saying anyways.
The rota were wishcasting about William and Kate visiting Australia. Then they were wishcasting about William going to Australia alone. There might still be some wishcasting about William visiting New Jersey for World Cup soccer this summer, but don’t hold your breath.
Maybe this will light a fire under Will and Kate to go somewhere, anywhere, in the Commonwealth? Naaah. Shed a tear for the poor dears, who will have to visit care homes and pasty shops for a straight week or two in April to compete with the Sussexes.
They had to confirm this because it was leaked to Australian media. The royal rota seems extremely excited by this with all of them tweeting about the trip. Hopefully they will be locked out of this visit.
Oh, I didn’t realize it was leaked. I kind of assumed the organization made an official announcement.
I’m sure the British press will be locked out in any official press capacities, but I hope they also find a way to lock them out by name, so they can’t buy tickets to any events in any non-official way. I still find it super creepy that that one reporter attended some events and sat right behind Harry and Meghan.
No, Bronte Coy was the first to report about the trip. She’s the London based Showbiz reporter for News Corp. She’s always on the Sun’s youtube royal show.
Plus, Brontë Coy is a deranger. She has said some pretty awful things about Meghan. Hopefully she won’t be around them at all.
Didn’t Will and Kate once offer to go to Australia and help with the wildfires and were told it wasn’t the best time? I don’t how true that was but I vaguely remember reporting around that.