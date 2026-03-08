Timothee Chalamet is being dragged by the opera and ballet communities

So far, the anonymous Oscar ballots are revealing something we felt happening in real time: Timothee Chalamet’s Oscar campaign was a turnoff, and people weren’t wild about Marty Supreme in the first place. I would argue that if Marty Supreme was a really good movie and Chalamet’s performance was so groundbreaking or consensus-building, his cringey campaign wouldn’t have mattered. It’s the combination of a not-great film, an annoying lead performance from Chalamet PLUS his terrible Oscar campaign – all of it worked against him and sunk his Oscar chances.
Funnier still, Chalamet is now being dragged to hell and back because of comments he recently made to CNN. In the middle of a conversation about keeping movie theaters alive, Chalamet mused: “I don’t want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.’ All respect to the ballet and opera people out there. I just lost 14 cents in viewership.” He said that on February 24th, but it’s just in the past three days or so that his comments went viral in a bad way. Now the ballet community and opera community have joined forces to destroy Timothee Chalamet and promote their wonderful fields.
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, a spokesperson from the U.K.’s flagship opera house countered Chalamet’s claims. The Royal Ballet and Opera said: “Ballet and opera have never existed in isolation — they have continually informed, inspired, and elevated other art forms. Their influence can be felt across theatre, film, contemporary music, fashion, and beyond. For centuries, these disciplines have shaped the way artists create and audiences experience culture, and today millions of people around the world continue to enjoy and engage with them.”
American opera singer Isabel Leonard also responded to the clip. She wrote in a comment about the Chalamet video: “Honestly, I’m shocked that someone so seemingly successful can be so ineloquent and narrow-minded in his views about art while considering himself as [an] artist as I would only imagine one would as an actor. To take cheap shots at fellow artists says more in this interview than anything else he could say. Shows a lot about his character,” she continued. “You don’t have to like all art but only a weak person/artist feels the need to diminish in fact the VERY arts that would inspire those who are interested in slowing down, to do exactly that.”
Elsewhere, Canadian opera singer Deepa Johnny called it a “disappointing take” and said: “There is nothing more impressive than the magic of live theatre, ballet and opera. We should be trying to uplift these art forms, these artists and come together across disciplines to do that.”
Irish opera singer Seán Tester posted on his Instagram to say that Chalamet’s choice of words “is the kind of reductive take you hear when popularity is mistaken for cultural value. They are not outdated art forms. They are living ones, constantly reinterpreted, constantly evolving … It’s always fascinating when artists with global platforms dismiss opera and ballet as irrelevant. Opera and ballet have survived wars … To call these art forms irrelevant says far less about the art itself than it does about how little time someone has spent truly experiencing it.”
All of these well-spoken clapbacks… hook it into my veins, I love it. Seán Tester’s comments are amazing, Isabel Leonard’s comments are f–king awesome. I love all of this, this is such a fun controversy!!! I love that all of these really amazing artists – especially performing artists at the top of their industries – are really letting people know that their art is still living and breathing and vital. Millions of people around the world still love ballet and opera and classical concerts. These are not “dead” art forms. I’m including some of the responses to Chalamet below, there’s so much great stuff happening.
SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/C2ghiJErf5
— Audra McDonalds Oscar Campaign Manager (@_AllThatJaz) March 7, 2026
la manera que están arrastrando a timothee chalamet 😭 pic.twitter.com/HVXd6tcXgU
— ؘjuandi (@poxelse) March 7, 2026
The Metropolitan Opera has thrown shade Timothée Chalamet’s way after the actor said “no one cares” about the ballet or opera as reason why he doesn’t work in the fields.
“This one's for you, Timothée Chalamet…” pic.twitter.com/G6tWSPrsx9
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 7, 2026
Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram Stories to share this video. pic.twitter.com/XETDwE1UNs
— Films to Films (@filmstofilms_) March 7, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I attended a ballet version of Hamlet recently, it was riveting, I couldn’t take my eyes off the stage.
This is pretty dumb of him but that head of his has gotten way too big. Will be interesting to see how he gets through the Oscar’s.
Weren’t the women in his family either dancers or ballerinas? Where is this coming from? That being said, anyone BUT him for the Oscar, please.
Maybe he has insider knowledge or his family may have told him things that drove him to his statement.
Omg. The use Timothee promo code to get 14% off tickets. That is funny.
It does feel like this controversy came out too late to affect the voting. And even though some anonymous voters weren’t all about Timmy doesn’t mean his chances are zero. Imagine if he wins. The orchestra of the show might go on strike right there in the moment.
The promo code had me rolling this morning. I needed a good laugh too.
Love that promo code! lol
I’m dead at the promo code!
This idiot made social media so much fun this weekend! All of the ballet, Tom Holland, Gregory Hines, and Mikhail Baryshnikov content is captivating!
Opera and ballet have existed for centuries. Marty Supreme didn’t make it to the end of Oscar season.
I do not have the eloquence or the vocabulary to describe how much i hated that movie.
Too young, too immature. Unworthy.
THIS
He’s 30, he’s a grown man.
Age wise he might be 30, maturity wise he’s 4.
Timothee thinks he’s god’s gift sent on earth. The whole campaign for an oscar was cringe but not as cringe as his lack of humility.
Timmy is irrelevant to me (I haven’t seen anything he’s been in) and I certainly don’t care about him or his career. However I go to about a dozen classical concerts – including opera – every year. I’d go to more opera but it’s very expensive. So yeah,Timmy, i do care about it.
I’m pretty sure opera and ballet will still be around achieving amazing artistry long after anyone knows who daf*k Timothee Chalamet is.
All those big, reputable international companies showcasing their very best singers, dancers, orchestras — and all the people who make these shows possible, the dressmakers, carpenters, light technicians, painters…
I love how many people dug out comments from actors like Tom Holland and Anya Taylor Joy who said that ballet helped them a lot with their acting — the discipline, the posture, the flexibility of movements.
Plus all the clips of Tom Holland pirouetting through life, or Elle Fanning on pointe, Brie Larsen in a tutu — or Carrie Bradshaw’s boyfriend showing off the fact that he’s one of the best ever, be it in White Nights or Don Quixote.
Own goal, Mr Shallowmet.
The eloquence in the responses from the opera singers master class and the promo code was chef’s kiss. His arrogance and lack of refinement were shown here. I am not surprised, he is dating a Kardashian after all. And he needs to be careful because he may become as irrelevant as the extra E at the end of his first name.
Opera and ballet attract class. Timotee openly cavorts with a kajenner. Oil and water.
To me, the funniest part is that he said it like it’s a business decision. Like he could have been a famous opera singer or ballet dancer but decided there was more money in acting.
Timothée Chalamet lost all credibility in my eyes when he did not know the story of Samson and Delilah on Graham Norton. I am enjoying this development immensely.
Could this be a right wing pivot Ala Sydney Sweeney? Go where the money is at??
I’ve never been to a ballet performance that wasn’t full house, but I have watched movies in empty theaters.
Well said! Me either, add to that symphony orchestras, because you just know he hates classical music as well.
I cannot unsee how much Timee reminds me of Shia LaBeouf.
I am not a movie person – hard for me not to fall asleep in the middle of one. But I am a hardcore fan of live performances, especially anything featuring an orchestra. As the quoted performers said, there is just something magical about art happening live on stage. Chalamet is a loser.
For someone who grew up in NYC and went to a public performing arts high school, he should be ashamed of himself. It’s been awesome — and hilarious— to see such creative clapbacks to Chalamet’s arrogant and ignorant comments . May his comeuppance be as public as his sophomoric comments.
I’m loving the responses from the ballet and opera community.
Ah yes a crappy comment finished with “with all due respect “ means much disrespect. He deserves the backlash his very inflated ego deserves. Not a fan of his.
I’ve travelled to other countries to go see an opera in their famous (and packed) opera houses, and I’ve never seen a single Timothee Chalamet movie. He’s a narrow-minded, stunted in adolescence little twerp, and he can go kick rocks.
I attend performances at the Boston ballet at least twice a year – one of my friends has season tickets, but money is something that holds me back from going more – and the house is always full (and we don’t go to the Nutcracker). I’ve always thought he seemed a pretentious little twit. And his comments immediately jumping from art to $.14 in viewership indicate that he ties art’s value to its commercial success, which is an insight into his character I don’t think he meant to give.
I would think so much less of him for these comments except after finding out he has his private chef on set make him 3 breakfasts and then throws away two of them that, well, my opinion of him can’t get any lower.
I mean, is he wrong? The average person doesn’t give a smite over ballet or Oprah.
Just because you all are a bunch of titty twisted MeGaine and Harold worshipers, while the rest of the world has moved on, and focused on our future King and Queen, he is correct.