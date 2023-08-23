Prince William’s World Cup fiasco was all about his obsession with Harry? lol

The thing about the royal summer holidays is that it’s very easy for the Windsors to be slow out of the gate to respond or react when there’s a legitimate issue. It’s happened time and time again in the sleepy summer months, where a problem is magnified by the Windsors’ summer-reticence to actually DO something. So it is with Prince William’s World Cup fiasco, where he was too lazy, stupid and sexist to travel to Australia to support the Lionesses in the Women’s World Cup final. William has been Football Association President for well over a decade, and his job entails more than “watching football from home.” Anyway, it’s been a full week of watching William get dragged and I’m not ready for the party to be over. Please enjoy this excerpt from the Guardian’s “No one really cares about William missing the World Cup final. This was about Harry – again” by columnist Zoe Williams. The subheadline: “Ignore Piers Morgan. Most people aren’t angry about the royal no-show – they just want to take our future king down a peg or two.” A PEG OR TWO.
The question I was not expecting was “Where was Prince William at the World Cup final?”, still less to hear it endlessly examined, by news anchors, bigmouths, football pundits and politicians. Who was the angriest, between Jon Sopel, who tweeted: “Happy to accept might be impossible for the PM, given other commitments. But Prince William? Why?” and Piers Morgan, who went in on: “With respect, YRH [Your Royal Highness], you should have got on a plane.”
…This is what happens when you get into a popularity contest with your brother. Having made the decision to neither complain nor explain, as per his family’s motto, there has been little William could do in the face of Harry’s Californian openness, except exist as a counterpoint, the not-open brother, who hasn’t been to therapy, who probably doesn’t meditate, who doesn’t have problematic feelings, still less tell anyone about them, and hope that public opinion would swing his way. And it has, broadly: he is now the most popular member of the royal family after the departed Queen, though if all the respondents knew they were allowed to stick with the deceased, surely Henry VIII would have got more of a look-in?
Kate of Wales (or whatever), meanwhile, is fourth most popular, after Princess Anne, while Meghan and Harry languish at 11th and 12th respectively. William’s victory as preferred sibling has been pretty resounding, but he has been in this game long enough to know that triumph in it is just the opening of a new nightmare, one in which the populace can rescind their approval at any time, on a whim, and they test this power with fresh objections all the time, just to prove they still have it. There are so many reasons that William might be selected as the face of the oppressive patriarchy, but football isn’t really one of them.
Now that he is on the back foot, he will be ominously aware that the next thing he doesn’t attend has the potential to drag him down further, and the third will turn into a pattern of behaviour, The Prince Who Doesn’t Turn Up to Things. What an easy slide that is to The Prince Who Doesn’t Share the Nation’s Joy or Pain. He will be showing his face to judge cheesecake competitions, while wondering neurotically whether Harry has got the jump on him by going to Crufts.
It is an absolutely poisoned chalice, royalty, and the answer has been obvious for decades: all of you, put yourselves out of your misery and abdicate. Since none of them will do that, the second best idea is to be more Anne. Very private princess – I have no idea what she does and doesn’t attend, only that it’s always headscarf weather.
I thought it was funny, although her premise is sort of incomplete. While I do not doubt that William’s fanatical obsession with Harry is a huge part of this, the larger problem is… William is lazy. That’s a stand-alone issue, although one could argue that the only way to get William to do anything at all is by telling him that Harry already did it. Harry spoke at the United Nations – William wants to do it too! Harry is embraced by Americans – William wants the same! Harry is a global statesman with a portfolio of charities, foundations and the Invictus Games. William wants to be just like that, only without putting in any effort or time. So he’s just running around, telling people he’s a global statesman, all while he refuses to leave his mistress’s love shack (or whatever). But I also agree that people are using the World Cup fiasco as a chance to take William down “a peg or two.” They all know. It’s another open secret.
So it’s Harry’s fault William is getting dragged, because his existence outside the royal control makes it impossible for Wiiliam to be lazy? That’s my takeaway here: Harry isn’t the shield anymore and now people see William’s flaws.
Totally accurate, imo. And exactly why Peg is mad Harry left.
this is my takeaway too. William is now in the spotlight in a way he weirdly has not been before (saying weirdly bc one would think the heir would always be in the spotlight, but he has always hid behind Harry.) Now that Harry is gone, there is nowhere for William to hide.
Also, the part about how now people are paying attention to what he does or doesn’t attend and hes close to becoming “the Prince Who Doesnt Show Up to Things” is pretty dead on.
I was saying the same thing yesterday. Harry’s no longer there for him to hide behind. When the press and Palace speak about him being there to support William what they really meant was that Harry was supposed to be a shield for William.
BINGO ✔ I’m finally starting to understand the William need Harry concept 😏 that the British Media love to preach.
Lol… this person is more popular than Harry? 😂
I also don’t think this fiasco is due to his continue obsession with his brother , it’s because of his sheer laziness.
I think the survey showing William as the most popular with Kate as the 4th really gets to how skewed and unreliable it is. The tabloids really went after Harry so it’s possible that he is much less popular with their chosen demographic, but that group LOVES Kate. Clearly this paid poll was both to placate the incandescent idiot that he’s “winning” over Harry but also to convince themselves that it’s William that is the star and Kate can be let go.
k was just going to comment on the “he is now the most popular member of the royal family” – says who? Any poll I’ve scene has Harry streets ahead of William (unless it’s a KP poll of who is the sexiest bald man etc).
So I know the tabloids generally praise William the heir but do people in the UK really like him that much? I know people say it’s mostly apathy that the public feel but I’m just curious. The idea of people walking around with even somewhat positive thoughts about William is wild to me but obv I’m biased.
Yep he has been taken down a peg or two lol. I’m not sure how Harry being open and having feelings has anything to do with Lazy Peg. Are they suggesting that Peg needs therapy and to meditate? Peg does need therapy but that won’t happen. Peg is lazy and takes credit for others works and good deeds. Peg has always been quietly quitting in fact I think he invented it lol.
If they’d told William Harry would go instead he’d be straight on a plane. Jealous since he was a little boy.
Ironically, if Wills had gone and given even 1/3 of what Latizia did, the pics would have come closer to competing with Harry than anything else he’s ever done.
But William just doesn’t have the brains to get that. Bet he’ll be crying when the images of Harry hugging athletes start streaming invictus athletes in a few weeks
He already made a huge fool of himself during the England Final against Italy where he left in a huff and didn’t even congratute the italian president nor handed out the trophies.
And they tried to blame that on George.
This was such an easy win for him! All he had to do was show up. No long speeches, no controversy, just really good PR.
Now the question really is if he is more stupid or more lazy.
You know, I wonder if the bad press from that Italy final was part of why he stayed home? Like, he’s lazy and disinclined to travel, but was also like, “what if they lose?”
I suspect if Willyboy had gone, we’d have gotten some other scandal after the Lionesses lost. Imagine if he went all that way for a loss; the tantrum he might have thrown could have been worse for him than not going.
I hope every article about Invictus includes some shade for William.
Yes! William can’t bear for Harry to have anything or to be anything better than him. He has been treated as more important by most of those around him for all of his life. It must be galling for him to see Harry grow up to be more personable, more handsome and hugely more successful in his achievements.
Harry also has freedom. He can do and say what he wants. He can’t be summoned by his father to go to Balmoral for a ‘Summit’. He can’t be controlled. Harry is as free as his cousins and like them he can’t lose his titles or his place in the line of succession. He will be a public figure for many years, at least until the next generation take centre stage.
I agree that this WC mess is cause he’s lazy, sexist and didn’t bother to even plan to turn up for the final. I also think it’s part of a larger issue of W seeming to not really care about duties in England/CW and preferring to chase global success recognition (in competition with H of course). Maybe he feels because he’ll never really “lose” England/CW, he doesn’t think he needs to put much of any in effort in supporting endeavors there but it’s really bad look. Skipping the WC to support the lionesses but going to NY to speak to the UN and Singapore for Earthshot should raise some questions. Is Singapore in the CW? Is no one going to ask how he could go there before Charles, but not Australia?
Also, I think it’s really obvious to all of the press that W is chasing H around the globe in hopes of building a fraction of his success and prioritizes that over supporting England. So, yeah I also think this is about taking him down a peg, especially when they’re covering up his failing marriage.
Singapore is a commonwealth country.
That explains why they were so mad about the warm welcoming Harry got there. They hate that the world, especially the CW still love him.
This is always my problem with Guardian articles about the royals, they always take these slick shots at Harry and Meghan too in them when they could just focus on Charles, Camilla, or the Wales’. While I’m sure that Harry’s successes keep William up at night, I don’t think that this particular response really has anything to do with Harry anymore than anything else does. It has everything to do with William firmly seeing his support and presence as a bonus and not a requirement. And I think he’s being rightfully dragged by people because it was a bone-headed response. Yes he does look bad in comparison to his brother, but he also looked bad in comparison to his father right now and a host of other people. It’s not just because people are like you aren’t your brother it’s because it’s apparent he’s inconsiderate and lazy. He owns that no one needed to compare him to anyone else.
Exactly, such lazy writing. Oh yeah blame the brother who has nothing to do with Peg’s royal duties or FA role.
A lot of the writing about royals in the Guardian comes across as patronizing, like we’ll write about these people and their silly little squabbles as a break from our articles the “Real” problems in the world. As if the racism, misogyny and emotional and financial abuse the Sussexes experienced is lesser.
As I keep saying the Guardian is 4th estate- it’s there to give pretence that there is a left wing anti monarchy press in the uk but at every opportunity they will uplift the status quo & the establishments.
Whilst I do think that some in the press were delighted to get a dig in at William as i suspect he’s not actually well liked, this was a genuine misstep & his excuses for missing the game was lame. He deserves genuine criticism for that & it has nothing to do with Harry. The reporter is meant to be a feminist who has just written an article about how the lionesses had broken barriers in women’s sport so it just shows her assignment was to defend William that she didn’t seem to reference why it was bad of William to miss the final & his lame video with Charlotte.
It annoys me no end that uk journalists pretend that the palace didn’t initiate a press smear on Meghan well before Oprah & that they don’t respond to the book or docuseries. They are journalists in a small industry & sure they know what protection by the palace looks like & that wasn’t the case with Meghan. Even if they don’t believe palace sources were briefing the press there’s literal court evidence of William’s aide helping the mails case when Meghan sued & the palace had official statement before Oprah accusing Meghan of bullying. Yet somehow these reporters never reference these when they claim that the palace never responds/ never complains or explains about Harry and Meghan.
It’s also funny to see the guardian reference polls done by tabloids as if they are reliable. How come these publications can never interrogate why H&m docuseries was a uk rating smash, Spare is biggest uk bestseller of the year, archetypes was number one in uk for consecutive weeks if Harry and Meghan are so unpopular & irrelevant?
Haven’t you heard the latest excuse by the press @ABritGuest? Its all hate watching and buying, by golly! The Sussexes are deeply unpopular because we the press said so! And we have the polls to prove it! These people. *eyeroll*
While I appreciate the writer pointing out William’s obvious jealousy and competition with his brother, it still seems so royalist. Get that people love Anne and I’m sure she would be a much better head of state. But what about the novel idea that no one from any one particular family should be given that amount of money and castles to begin with.
Edit- was writing my comment before yours showed up @abritguest but wow 🎯💯 co-sign your comment.
Kate is less popular than Princess Anne? Ha. Now I’m thinking this poll was commissioned to tell the peasants that Burger King is popular on his own and does not need fourth-level ranking Kate by his side. Cue the Anne and Wills World Tour.
They did not say who or how many were polled.
Maybe the poll was Willam, George, Charlotte, Louise and kate?
Lol what is “Kate of Wales (or whatever)” supposed to mean?!
That was a dig if ever I saw one.
Hey British “journalists”, since your POW is more popular than Harry and Meghan according to some insular polls commissioned by God knows who, maybe you should stop writing about or mentioning them in every royal article?
This screams the palace called the guardian to write and distraction/excuse article and it failed. This is the reason why the press and family are angry. They know Harry was the power behind that throne minus the Queen and they can’t force him to do the work that lazy ass William doesn’t want to do and use his star power to cover for William. The man is a loser.
I think people would not nearly have cared as much if he was known for being hard working and had been a strong, vocal supporter of the Lionesses on many occasions in the past.
This is just a very obvious example of him being lazy/disinterested and since it also involves things like sexism and football, it became a perfect storm.
LOL at it always being “head scarf weather” for Princess Anne!
Of course they drag Harry into it, even though he’s not even a working Royal any more so really shouldn’t be polled at all. And take thinly veiled pot-shots at meditating and doing therapy (both of which might do William and Kate a world of good).
William will learn that the days when he could do nothing but exist and procreate while still remaining fairly popular are gone, or will be soon. The public won’t give “Diana’s Boy” a pass forever. He needs to show up. It’s ribbon cutting time!
Oh for the love of God. One of the most refreshing things about Wills getting it (quite rightly) in the neck this week has been the absence of the words Harry or Meghan in any of the stories. This. Is. Nothing. To. Do. With. Them.
As we can see by the tortured mess Zoe Williams has to make this piece to work them in. What even was her point here? She should have just gone to abdication on the basis that William is not even managing the barest and enjoyable basics of his job and quite clearly doesn’t give a sh!t either.
Sometimes I think these writers are told they have to include H&M for the clicks, because she does have to twist to include them here. But I think its kind of funny bc I think she’s using H&M to get more digs in at William. Harry has “california openness,” William doesnt talk about his feelings. One of those things is not healthy.
See now I’m okay with H&M being mentioned here. Because I think this is in part a warning to Peg: your brother and his wife can’t save you now. I think is a reminder and low-key threat- Harry isn’t going to serve as cover any more.
Whenever there’s a poll about the UK royals know that a) they never disclose the sample size that was polled meaning it was very small and b) they polled the royalist demographic only not gen pop (general population). Amongst royalists many of whom are boomers/silent generation, Katie is popular bc she’s a stepford Barbie wearing colonial costumes. That’s it, they love that she “knows her place” , had children and is thin and wears dresses and hats. I have a feeling for this poll they switched Kate and Billy’s place (Kate always polls higher than Billy and him polling second is def a first) in order to give him an ego boost.
William. Is arrogant and lazy
Weird article , made no sense at all really .
Guardian is usually better than that.
Isn’t a former Daily Fail person the editor there now? If so, expect the bullsh!t to run deeper.
My experience with the Guardian is decidedly mixed. But I still prefer their unpredictability to the rest of the BM. This article has a passive aggressive tone that’s pretty typical Guardian.
The Guardian should be, and it used to be but in recent years it’s been turning into a click and clout chasing tabloid with regular OpEd pieces attacking the Sussexes. Some days it seems to feature more US & Australian content than British. Marina Hyde (ex girlfriend & colleague of Piers Morgan btw) is a good columnist, but she has written some vile pieces about Harry and Meghan so I have her blocked on Twitter.
I think it was arrogance, apathy and laziness that led William to not attend the WWC. He believes the polls that say he’s very popular in the UK so he thought that no one would be upset if he didn’t go because the public loves him so much. He’s not a fan of football especially women’s’ football and he was on vacation so he couldn’t go.
Okay, this line? “There are so many reasons that William might be selected as the face of the oppressive patriarchy,” – ouch. This writer does not seem to like William.
Even the digs about Harry’s “california openness” seem to me to be more digs at William – he hasn’t gone to therapy, doesn’t have problematic feelings, doesn’t talk about those feelings – it makes him sound like a robot, like someone who is cold and remote and unfeeling. and then she tells them they should all abdicate!!
Yeah it makes him sound like a pod. Except for the no “problematic feelings” part, being a violent rage monster is definitely problematic.
@Becks1
Exactly. I read this as her ripping W up one side & down the other. She’s pushing all of his buttons and to do that, she has to compare him to H. This will get under his skin and fester. The dig about K is just gold, The Princess of Whatever is just perfect and will send K crying to her Mommy!
I think “problematic feelings” is sarcastic.
Oh it definitely was but I think it was sarcasm aimed at William – like he’s been dismissing Harry and his pesky problematic feelings, damn Harry for having feelings! People who have feelings are so problematic!
Can this Daily Dragging of William please become a franchise – like Fast & Furious?
Fnny thing about the monarchy being a “poisoned chalice” – the writer mentions Harry but doesn’t reach the obvious conclusion, that Harry has, in effect, abdicated. He’s managed to free himself from the poison.
I don’t understand why the Guardian is such a part of the BM Harry Meghan gaslighting
The Guardian opinion article is too slick for its own good.
The best analysis of the implication of William’s failure to attend the World Cup Final is by the Founder and CEO of Broadstairs Consulting Leah Brown. She claims the no show calls into question the role of the monarchy in modern Britain.
Precious William is facing snowballing backlash similar to what his grandma faced when Diana died and the queen refused to acknowledge her death. Tony Blair told her how bad it was, and although it went against her grain, she did what was needed to turn things around. Will the POW understand how quickly and permanently sentiment can change? Can Precious William bring himself to do what he must to make it right? Speaking of precious, Kate of Wales, lol all day.
I have to admit I read the article yesterday and “didn’t get it.” Yes she was dragging William but, not very well. IMHO this was a clickbait piece where very little (if any) research had been done to seriously put the knife into William. The Guardian is supposed to an anti-monachy paper but, she doesn’t mention the number of times William has shirked his responsibilities to suit his own agenda. We on here know that William is already the “Prince who doesn’t turn up for things” and I would have thought a Guardian journalist would have made a point of reminding readers of the number of times William has gone AWOL.
There was absolutely no need to include Harry in the argument; this was William’s mess. As she had decided to bring Harry into the topic it might have been pertinent of her to remind reader how Harry had repeatedly told the world how the family do actually “Complain and Explain” on a daily basis. Instead she supported the idea that William says very little to the press when time and time again it’s been shown that the opposite is true. The final insult was to include the dubious poll results as a way of making her dubious point. She knows full well that a lot of these polls are manipulated to obtain the “correct” answers!
The reporter may have thought she was being “edgy” but, in reality this article is just a tabloid gossip piece dressed up as a “highbrow” journalism.
I’d like some of what Zoe is smoking. Even apart from all the modern stuff…Henry VIII? Popular? Half the world has seen the Six musical which drags him (completely justifiably).
I’m surprised this story is getting so much traction. This is very typical behavior of Pegs. @Kaiser has been pointing it out for years. He’s been the President of BAFTA for thirteen years, how many times has he actually shown up for the awards? Mind you, they are held in London.
What about this game has so many people talking? I’m glad they are but don’t understand why the line was drawn here.
I think part of it is because this is something that so many people would love to attend but can’t for various reasons – financial, time constraints, getting the tickets, etc. And William could have attended but refused.
Then consider this is only ever 4 years, its been DECADES since an English team has made it to the final, men or women’s. AND this is the national team, so there is a sense of national pride at play here that there probably isn’t for the BAFTAs etc (even though it is the British Academy of Film etc) and it just ends up looking really bad that he couldnt be bothered to get off his ass and go.
Football is really, really important here. Men’s football is of course where the real money is, but the women are catching up. 14m people in the U.K. watched the 2023 final (in 2019, 16.9m viewers watched in the US, a much bigger country). William is the president of the FA, which is a really important organisation. Given that Spain sent its Queen, it is both embarrassing for the country and a very bad look for William himself not to have gone. I’m delighted as it really shows the uselessness of the monarchy and I hope he continues to have similar episodes of tone-deaf laziness.
@Steph – It’s the national game and it’s a World Cup Final! It was a huge mistake. Even people who don’t normally watch football tuned in to watch the final. The audience numbers peaked at almost 15 million people those are huge numbers. It should have been unthinkable that William wouldn’t attend. Seriously, (and I don’t mean to sound rude) but, your post is probably what William’s advisers said to him.
The Wales’ have gotten away with countless no-shows and tardiness over the years but, they were never going to get away with believing a short video message would be enough to get out of attending a world cup final. This was compounded when the QUEEN of Spain was there with her daughter cheering on her nation. To a lot of people (myself included), William not only let the team down he let down the country.
The BAFTAs isn’t really a big thing in the UK. Just another awards show. Football is considered the national sport and a constant topic of conversation. Getting to a World Cup is a big deal. Most people feel that Will as president of the FA should have been there.
I didn’t really take into account what it means to be a world cup. America’s biggest sports only play against ourselves outside of the Olympics. And we go absolutely nuts with the Olympics. I should have realized the level of pride involved.
What I love most about this is that William has created a no-win situation for himself regarding the men’s World Cup— if he goes he’s a sexist for not showing up for the Lionesses. If he doesn’t go, he’s once again shirking his duty as FA president. Whatever he does he’ll be dragged. I love this for him.
this is what I love too. And if he goes and brings George but not Charlotte, just more sexism. Despite all the talk about it for this world cup, for the next one he really HAS created a damned if he goes, damned if he doesn’t situation. Just love it for him, lol.
William is popular huh? The dragging he got for ditching the WWC suggests otherwise. It should be a wake up call for him. He is one heartbeat away from the Crown. The public will tolerate only so much from him and he needs to do his job. If he doesn’t want it, abdicate. Charles and William better give open support and full throated support to Team GB at the Invictus Games.