Royal expert claims Princess Kate is always a perfectly-dressed wedding guest

When the Princess of Wales has been MIA for a while, the media tends to repeat old, superficial stories with some new spin, like “Kate is amazing because she copied someone” or “Kate’s flag-cosplay shows she’s ready to be queen!” This is one of those stories. For years now, we’ve known that Kate doesn’t play well with other women. That’s especially true when she’s the guest at someone else’s wedding. Suddenly, Kate is desperate to pull focus and make an ass out of herself, like when she wore the palest of “primrose yellow” dresses to the Sussex wedding. There was the bright fuchsia dress she wore to Princess Eugenie’s wedding. There was the matronly dusty-rose dress she wore to her sister’s wedding, which was technically fine except that Kate was practically standing on her head in her attempt to pull focus from the bride. You get the idea – Kate is a passive-aggressive witch. Please allow a royal expert to try to convince you that, actually, Kate is always a perfectly dressed wedding guest.

When she’s attending weddings, the Princess of Wales reportedly has a simple and savvy trick to avoid stealing the spotlight. Explaining Kate’s approach to wedding guest style, HELLO! Online’s royal correspondent Danielle Stacey said, “It’s a fashion trick that [Kate Middleton] often deploys when it comes to her wedding guest outfits. We’ve seen Kate re-wear pieces from her wardrobe to some of her closest friends and family’s nuptials, including a floral Jenny Packham dress for Emily McCorquodale and James Hutt’s wedding in May 2012 (previously worn on the royal tour 2011) and a blue tweed Missoni coat for Lucy Meade and Charlie Budgett’s wedding in 2014. As well as repeating an outfit, Kate has also opted for a dress or a coat in a different colour, but a similar style to a piece she already owns. It’s something for us all to take note of – you don’t just have to wear your occasion-wear once!” For her brother-in-law Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018, Kate recycled a pale yellow Alexander McQueen tailored coat that she had already worn on three previous occasions; for Princess Charlotte’s christening in July 2015, the Trooping the Colour celebration in 2016, and during a visit to Belgium in 2017. However, the dress caused a lot of controversy as its pale colour meant many believed it to be white and wearing white to someone else’s wedding is a big no-no. Thankfully, The Palace released a statement sharing that Kate’s look was “primrose yellow” in colour despite the television cameras making it read more white.

The thing is, it’s been five years and we still haven’t solved the stupid mystery of Kate’s McQueen coatdress at Meghan and Harry’s wedding. If she repeated the previously-worn McQueen coat from Charlotte’s christening, good job, you’re admitting that Kate wore white to another woman’s wedding, because that christening coat was absolutely white. I actually do believe that Kate had an almost exact replica of the christening look made in the palest, almost-white “primrose yellow” shade. And she decided to wear it anyway, because she’s rude as hell. You know who else pulled almost the exact same thing? Camilla. She wore an “off-white” dress to Charles and Diana’s wedding. The excuse was similar to Kate’s excuse – the grey color was just so pale, it read as white on-camera. Kate and Camilla really are birds of a feather.

