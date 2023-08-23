Royal expert claims Princess Kate is always a perfectly-dressed wedding guest

When the Princess of Wales has been MIA for a while, the media tends to repeat old, superficial stories with some new spin, like “Kate is amazing because she copied someone” or “Kate’s flag-cosplay shows she’s ready to be queen!” This is one of those stories. For years now, we’ve known that Kate doesn’t play well with other women. That’s especially true when she’s the guest at someone else’s wedding. Suddenly, Kate is desperate to pull focus and make an ass out of herself, like when she wore the palest of “primrose yellow” dresses to the Sussex wedding. There was the bright fuchsia dress she wore to Princess Eugenie’s wedding. There was the matronly dusty-rose dress she wore to her sister’s wedding, which was technically fine except that Kate was practically standing on her head in her attempt to pull focus from the bride. You get the idea – Kate is a passive-aggressive witch. Please allow a royal expert to try to convince you that, actually, Kate is always a perfectly dressed wedding guest.
When she’s attending weddings, the Princess of Wales reportedly has a simple and savvy trick to avoid stealing the spotlight. Explaining Kate’s approach to wedding guest style, HELLO! Online’s royal correspondent Danielle Stacey said, “It’s a fashion trick that [Kate Middleton] often deploys when it comes to her wedding guest outfits. We’ve seen Kate re-wear pieces from her wardrobe to some of her closest friends and family’s nuptials, including a floral Jenny Packham dress for Emily McCorquodale and James Hutt’s wedding in May 2012 (previously worn on the royal tour 2011) and a blue tweed Missoni coat for Lucy Meade and Charlie Budgett’s wedding in 2014. As well as repeating an outfit, Kate has also opted for a dress or a coat in a different colour, but a similar style to a piece she already owns. It’s something for us all to take note of – you don’t just have to wear your occasion-wear once!”
For her brother-in-law Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018, Kate recycled a pale yellow Alexander McQueen tailored coat that she had already worn on three previous occasions; for Princess Charlotte’s christening in July 2015, the Trooping the Colour celebration in 2016, and during a visit to Belgium in 2017.
However, the dress caused a lot of controversy as its pale colour meant many believed it to be white and wearing white to someone else’s wedding is a big no-no. Thankfully, The Palace released a statement sharing that Kate’s look was “primrose yellow” in colour despite the television cameras making it read more white.
The thing is, it’s been five years and we still haven’t solved the stupid mystery of Kate’s McQueen coatdress at Meghan and Harry’s wedding. If she repeated the previously-worn McQueen coat from Charlotte’s christening, good job, you’re admitting that Kate wore white to another woman’s wedding, because that christening coat was absolutely white. I actually do believe that Kate had an almost exact replica of the christening look made in the palest, almost-white “primrose yellow” shade. And she decided to wear it anyway, because she’s rude as hell. You know who else pulled almost the exact same thing? Camilla. She wore an “off-white” dress to Charles and Diana’s wedding. The excuse was similar to Kate’s excuse – the grey color was just so pale, it read as white on-camera. Kate and Camilla really are birds of a feather.
They can call it pale primrose yellow till they’re blue in the face we all know it was gaslighter white.
‘Gaslighter white’ is so hilarious and apt!
That’s the color @ SIde Eye, “Gaslighter white” it IS!!!!
just look at Kaisers second photo showing Keen holding white flowers and they match…..please, the bitch wore WHITE!!!!
Gaslighter White! 😂😂😂
gaslighter white is SO perfect lol.
Howling…lolololol
Lol. Gaslighter white is the perfect description.
I nominate this for comment of the week.
+1
@Seraphina
+2
+3
You need to have this color copyrighted. Gaslighter white is perfectly descriptive.
haha this is the best comment/description of something I’ve ever seen on this site, and I’ve been here for a zillion years! Bravo!
Can the gaslighter burgundy worn at the Christmas carol thingy also be added to your brilliant suggestion @Side Eye?
Gaslighter white…..brilliant! 😂💪🏻
Ah you guys made my day! Thank you. I’ll be here all week lol I feel like this should be a paint color carried by Sherwin Williams.
Gaslight white! That is excellent 👌
Why are they beating this dead horse? We all know Can’t wore as close to white if not indeed white to the wedding. This is bothering her so much because she was called out for doing it and years later she wants to have her hurt feelings about it made better? The re-writing of history just never stops. If they would stop doing stupid and mean moves history wouldn’t need to be re-written all the time.
It’s even white as you look at Kaisers second photo showing Keen holding white flowers and they match…..please, the BITCH wore WHITE!!!!
@susanCollins, exactly, but I think gaslighter white” was perfect, or we could have had caustic cream!!
@ Mary Pester. Or this little nugget we are not a racist family white.
Her face is so mushable. I just cannot with that woman.
God I wish we could post GIFs or memes on here because I’m mentally sprinting into this post to screech PRIMROSE YELLOW!!! PRIMROSE YELLOW!!!!!!
You all know I am HERE for a debate about Kate’s dress at the Sussex wedding.
If it was the dress from charlotte’s christening, Belgium etc – then it was white. Her stans INSISTED it was white when she wore it in Belgium because that was for a commemoration of a battle (cant remember if it was WWI or WWII) and the argument was that white was appropriate because its the color of mourning in some cultures.
And if it wasn’t the same dress? Then she really had a third version of this dress made in a shade only a click away from the original, so close to the original white version that it reads as white on camera. AND then she further trolled Meghan by wearing the pale blue version two months later!!! (the pale blue would have been perfect for the wedding.)
Wait, what pale blue version? What occasion was it? I’m not remembering.
It was at….the RAF centennial event, i think. Something like that. Notable because there was a balcony appearance and that’s the one where William had to keep telling Kate to move down to make room for Harry and Meghan and she would take these baby steps. I think he had to tell her three times to keep going. Let me see if I can find a link.
And just like that, I figured out there were archives on this site and I could search by month and year, LOL.
https://www.celebitchy.com/584161/duchess_meghan_wore_black_dior_to_the_raf_100th_anniversary_event/
Oh wow, I never noticed at the time that it was the same outfit. She’s such a trolling little snot.
OMG that Dior that Meghan wore is so gorgeous, I can’t think of a better dress, I want it!
@becks1 @l84tea do you remember how they also promised that K’s yellow roksanda dress at her arrival to Jamaica was also Primrose yellow?
@l84tea the pale blue version she wore the RAF anniversary
Right???? If that dress was primrose yellow, then there is no way what Kate wore to wedding was primrose yellow. Agree with the commenters above that it’s gaslighter white. Aside from wearing white to the wedding, she legit don’t even look at Meghan as she came down the aisle. What a snot.
Howling…lolololol
I believe there is a difference in the sleeves compared to the christening outfit, which was clearly white. This coatdress is pale pale yellow when inside the church, but it passes for white outside, which is passive aggressive.
Kate did not rewear an older white coatdress, she wore a new, very similar, but pale yellow coatdress.
Her bitchface throughout the ceremony really added to the look as well.
This is what I actually think too…..it is a different dress, but in SUCH a pale shade of yellow that its basically white. It’s just yellow enough to give her plausible deniability. The fact that KP came out so fast to tell us it was “primrose yellow” tells us they knew Kate was getting criticized for that outfit.
Ahhhh yesssss…it’s all coming back to me now. She had a scowl on for most of the ceremony that would frighten the horses. Interesting video here, fast forward to around 5:52 and you’ll see a look of pure evil…https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-N4MBIichQY
and I think @L84Tea was the one who pointed out how passive aggressive Kate was with her hair. I feel like that’s the least “done” we’ve ever seen her hair in public. She put more effort into it for her hospital appearances than this wedding.
These “experts” really lay it on thick….how embarrassing
Yes, that was me. Her hair here has always stood out to me because she practically looked like she just rolled out of bed. She had more styling done one hour after giving birth than she did here. Like Meghan and Harry’s wedding was not even worth getting dolled up for. It was so obvious that Kate was SO salty about the entire day–the fact that Harry was getting married, the fact that all the attention was not on her, the fact that it was Meghan, the fact that the wedding was more A-list than even hers, etc. Her dress, her hair, her attitude was all one big giant passive-aggressive snit-fit.
The coat and hat were very very very pale yellow – you can see the colour better in the official photos but the dress she wore underneath was white.
Wearing white for a commemorative event as culturally appropriate only works if the event is in a location where that is the cultural tradition. Belgium does not share that particular cultural norm. The twists in stan pretzel logic is truly amazing!
This is the crux of why this woman has no real friends. She sees every woman she encounters as competition. She even treats other people’s weddings as competition for attention. The ONLY wedding she wasn’t able to do that at was the recent weeding of the Prince of Jordan. They sat her a$$ towards the back and the cameras were never on her until after the wedding.
She looks sadder in the pics of her wearing “primrose yellow” at a wedding then she did in all black at QE2’s funeral. Its now obvious that woman really hated Meghan joining the family. She genuinely looks like she’s at a funeral.
The theory of her being upset that she “lost” Harry has never rang more true to me than at the wedding.
Meghan and Harry’s was the first royal wedding I ever watched, and the minute I saw Kate in her CLEARLY WHITE dress — the scream I screamt.
Kate barely looked at them during the ceremony either. There are several video clips where you see Charles watching Harry and Meghan, Camilla on occasion looking over, but you don’t see Kate look in that direction at all. And it is also noticeable that she looks away when Meghan walks in with Charles. She is looking behind at the kids.
Meanwhile the York sisters, Edward and Louise, even Andrew, all look at the bride and Charles walking in.
That dress is white. It is! Pass it on!
@Side Eye: gaslighter white. 😆😂🤣
Kate is still big mad she has been outed as a mean girl on a global scale. Just own it Kate.
Someone who’s been in the public eye as long as Waity would know what colors work on television.
She KNEW it would look white.
And she can’t bear for other women to be in the spotlight — let alone Meghan, whom William crushed on while watching “Suits.”
Oprah had her dress completely remade THE NIGHT BEFORE Harry and Meghan’s wedding because she realized at the last minute that even though it was pink, it looked too light outside and in photos. OPRAH. I believe Stella McCartney (?) said she worked throughout the entire night to make a new dress because Oprah was respectful enough to care about something like this. Kate knew exactly what she was doing.
Is this really the most they can say about her? Being well dressed at a wedding?! Nothing of substance with this one at all.
Don’t forget thrifty! Where would we be without the future queen to tell us that its okay to wear old outfits to someone else’s wedding?
She’s perfect! Perfect, I tell you! Everything she does is perfection! Even dressing for a wedding!! She’s the Princess of Perfect!
The saggy boobs look at Pippa‘s wedding is the worst!
All three Middleton women went through a real phase of this style of dress.
One of my favourite alternative names for a bra is an over the shoulder boulder holder and these dresses fit that description too.
And the ridiculous fug hat?
@Chaine that is exactly what I was coming here to say. WTF? Didn’t she have multiple fittings? By professionals? Does she own a mirror? It looks SO BAD. And isn’t that a McQueen? They should be ashamed that she’s out there looking like saggy Camilla in a custom dress.
Can anyone imagine the breathless non-stop coverage if Meghan had ever worn a whitish looking dress to someone’s wedding? She’d be dragged for it from here to eternity but in the article the author says “Thankfully, The Palace released a statement sharing that Kate’s look was “primrose yellow” . I’m smirking here. “Thankfully”? First because in their eyes this really would have been a major faux pas and they’re acknowledging that – but second, yes, of course let’s take Kate’s word here and there’s nothing to see so let’s move on. If only they’d ever give that kind of grace to Meghan.
I don’t know why the fuss is about that outfit. To me it really is light yellow, not white nor offwhite, just plain light yellow.
Could it be like The dress when people don’t agree on the colour??!!! Like blue or gold?
Because to me the coatdress really is yellow!!
Marion. IT WAS WHITE!!!!!!!!!!! SAY IT WITH ME WHITE!!!
Ok, I agree that the coat dress does appear to be light, very pale yellow. That indeed is up for debate.
I do want to say though, that underneath that coat dress is a WHITE dress. There are some photos of her outside the church where you can see a glimpse of a white skirt/bottom. It’s also posted in one of the photos above. That I know is white!!!
Still, it’s very passive aggressive for Kate to do that and it definitely grabs the attention away from Meghan cuz we’re all still talking about it.
You can tell its not yellow when you compare it to the flowers in the hat, which are actually yellow.
@Becks EXACTLY. It looked white and Kate knew it. She did it on purpose. Even if I was a fan of Kate’s, I would be able to admit that was a faux pas, at best. (But I’d know deep down that it was intentional because she hates Meghan.)
While there may be arguments about the actual color she wore to H&M’s wedding, the plain simple truth is that this wedding was the event of the year. She knew she would have eyes on her, she knew it would be photographed in different lighting. Anyone else would have opted for a different color, but NOOOOOO Britain’s rose chose a color that caused so much controversy – ON PURPOSE. That, in and of it’s self, says a lot about Kate.
She left her hair down too. It was clearly a show of disrespect. The *tint* was for plausible deniability. She knew what she was doing and she did it on purpose.
It is not yellow, it is the palest of pale yellow which looks and photographs as white. A very VERY tacky attempt to pull rank on Meghan and draw attention to herself. That’s our Khate…jealousy and mean-girling is her MO.
Camila wore white to Diana’s wedding to Charles because she wanted it to be her. Kate wore white, (primrose yellow my ass) because she wanted to me Meghan. This is the same woman the palace had to remind that William was her husband not Harry, and she needed to remember that because she was always looking at Harry with cow eyes in public at functions. Kate was bitter that Harry married Meghan after a year of dating and William took ten years to marry her.
He practically had to have his ass kicked to marry Kate.
Plus an ultimatum from her father. You’ve been screwing my daughter for ten years, when will you announce the engagement?
And didn’t Harry reveal that William looked hungover and smelled of alcohol on the literal car ride to the wedding. That detail was a choice 😂
I am shocked that somehow I never knew until today that Camilla wore white to Charles & Diana’s wedding!! Obviously I’m not surprised that Camilla did something sh!tty, I’m just surprised I didn’t know about it until now.
So wearing any garment more than once is considered “recycling “ now? The absurdity.
Has Kate been to a wedding recently? That would be the only reason to have an article about her prior wedding outfits.
You spark a good point. People don’t invite Kate to weddings. I don’t think it’s “she declines” it’s “she’s not invited”. I wonder do these things bother her. I assume they don’t cause she keeps pulling stunts.
They’re writing this just to get a rise out of people from both camps: Oh, they’re lying to us–the coat was white! And Oh, now you see? She didn’t wear white. She’s so special!
If you pay any attention to it, either way the British Media wins.
Tiring.
Oh, it’s not just weddings.
*Charles and Camilla’s coronation: Party Pieces tiara and a white dress (under the hideous robe).
*This past Trooping the Colours: bright green with gaudy ass buttons and a big ass green hat
*At the Scottish coronation celebration: BRIGHT blue next to people wearing dark colors.
#KateWillNotBeIgnored
I’d throw in the red and while houndstooth coat(?) she wore to the rugby match earlier this year. Couldn’t miss that in a crowd.
But also – the very dark shoes and headband, and very short skirt, she wore for Archie’s christening. And even though the color of her dress for that occasion was somewhat similar to the outfit Doria was wearing, Kate’s was deeper, and between the colors and the short skirt, when you look at the formal picture, she’s the one who draws the eye.
Of course she’s perfectly dressed. She has nothing to do all day but exercise and shop, shop and exercise.
Exercise to the point of zero body fat and protruding ribs so that her bust, derriere and shoulders have to be padded to the max to give the illusion of bulk and not anorexia.
“Thankfully, the Palace released a statement sharing that Kate’s look was ‘primrose yellow’ in colour despite the television cameras making it read more white”. The palace’s principle of never complain, never explain really did apply only to Megan.
It’s so gross. Meghan never had a chance.
But really, how can they still — with straight faces — keep claiming the “never complain, never explain” BS? It is so obviously false and has been for many years. They complain constantly and need to just let that line go already. It’s so embarrassing.
Yeah but what did she wear to Jecca Craig’s wedding? Oh wait…
Sometimes the fashion bloggers classify an outfit as a repeat even though it’s in a different colour. I guess they’re trying to protect Kate from criticism for wearing the same outfit in different colours but to me it’s not a repeat. Also let’s remember that she wore that pink mini dress to Archie’s christening.
Yeah, that’s a weird take. She’s so thrifty – she bought another color almost like the first one! Does not track with reality at all. 🤣
As I look at all these pictures of days thankfully gone by all I can think of is Meghan paid for her own clothes and NONE of the other women did. Talk about ‘othering’.
Now I’m all kinds of pissed off all over again!!!
It gives me great pleasure to see how Keen McButtons assiduously copies much of Meghan’s “look”. Meghan out-dresses her every darn time, even when she’s out hiking, because she has great style and charisma, and doesn’t have to copy anybody. Sort of like her late mother-in-law.
I wonder if we’ll start to see Kate without Big Blue. This must be a hard one for her…she needs to copy Meghan, but, she also needs to have Big Blue on display at all times. She’s probably had some sleepless nights over this dilemma!
This article is clearly only to fluff Kate up with stupid lies. How does rewearing something you’ve worn before mean that you aren’t trying to steal the spotlight? That makes no sense. This article seems to be a fluff piece just to lie and excuse Kate being a bitch by deciding to wear white to another woman’s wedding. According to this article she has worn this dress before to at least two events where she was said to be wearing white and the dress was photographed as white. That shows that not only did she know this dress was thought to be white at those events, but that it also photographed as white. She’s an absolute B.
I am old enough to remember while Kate was sporting « Gaslighting White » to the H&M wedding, she was seen snickering, eye rolling, smirking along with Camilla during the various parts of the ceremony. That certainly clinched / unveiled her mean girl personality. IMO it was my first public glimpse of her true self. Not once did she crack a smile (yes, while looking at her kids). Even their luke warm pained looks in the official wedding photos was PATHETIC. Girl was a grade A miserable B—tch!
So I’m sorry if the ONLY NICEY NICE attribute you can highlight to this woman is her (high cost) wedding fashion sense, we are seeing the slow drip of Kate moving into BRF cross hairs to be the new media target. Willy will be saved. But her… not a chance in hell.
I certainly hope when my daughter hits her forties, the best people can write about her is “She dresses perfectly at weddings.” The lack of substance here is laughable.
Was thinking the same – imagine being praised for that …
Kate is beastmode! Kate is funny.
I never really paid attention to Pippa’s wedding. I don’t see anyone with the groom but there goes Kate on the same level as the bride. Lol. I guess Kate did help her find a husband but really. She couldn’t have walked behind her. I wouldn’t invite Kate to my wedding. She could come to the reception.
With harrys wedding, Kate was pretending the crowd was for her. You can really see it in the carriage photo.
It should also be pointed out that Kate is known for wearing outfits that were paid for by Charles to private events, like weddings.
I think this is how the rr shade Keen, ‘the dress looked whited but fortunately told us it’s yellow.’
Nice to see they are sticking to dragging W&K, thanks Camilla!
At BEST her dress at H&M’s wedding was cream. No one would look at that colour and even say “pale yellow”, let alone “primrose yellow”.
Pippa’s wedding gown was exquisite in its simplicity – I missed its simple elegance the first time because the Duchess drew all the attention when she decided to scold George publicly…
So much as to avoiding drawing attention to one’s self.
The rags have made themselves comfortable with Kate’s mediocrity, and made a conscious decision to put her on a ‘pedestal’ in order to facilitate oppressive language against Meghan…
As per the course, their perception of Meghan fail to matter for critical thinkers.