Prince William & Kate are still very ‘angry’ that Harry wrote about William assaulting him

Tom Quinn is “accidentally” spilling all kinds of royal tea. Usually, royal biographers are stenographers to palace courtiers, fancying themselves part of the royal image-making process. Perhaps Quinn’s book, Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, is the standard, unreadable hog-wash, but his promotion for the book is full of all kinds of shady sh-t about Prince William and Kate. In recent months, Quinn has revealed that William is “prone to tantrums” and Kate “treats William like the fourth child.” Quinn recently spoke about how William and Kate “throw cushions at each other” because they’re constantly and violently furious with each other, but don’t worry, their violence is “always kept under control.” Speaking of violence and assault, Quinn has heard from his palace sources that Will and Kate are still enraged about Prince Harry revealing his 2019 assault.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have certainly not forgiven Prince Harry’s explosive revelations in the Duke of Sussex’s best-selling memoir Spare, a royal expert claims. Tom Quinn told Daily Express US that Prince William and Princess Kate harbor “a lot more anger” behind closed doors Harry than what the pair show in public. “I interviewed people that worked for Harry and Meghan when they were in England. I also interviewed people that worked for Kate and William,” Mr Quinn told the publication. “They say that privately there’s a lot more anger than there is publicly. William and Kate are especially furious about the accusation that William physically assaulted Harry.” The author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family added that while “brothers fight all the time”, William remains bitter that Harry aired their grievances publicly. “William is really angry about the whole idea that these difficulties should be aired in public,” Mr Quinn told the outlet.

[From Sky News]

It’s been more than eight months since Harry revealed, in Spare, that William assaulted him in Nottingham Cottage in 2019. In that time, William and his people have never even denied that the assault took place, they’ve never briefed the media about “William’s side,” they’ve never said “well, William only assaulted Harry because Meghan is Black!” All we’ve ever heard is that William is furious, disgusted, incandescent with rage because… Harry revealed the assault, which absolutely happened. Really think about that. Think about how f–king bonkers it is that William is violently angry that his victim SPOKE ABOUT BEING ASSAULTED.

Note by CB: Get Prince William’s Top 10 Angriest Moments when you sign up for our mailing list! I only send one email a day on weekdays.