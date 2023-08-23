Prince William & Kate are still very ‘angry’ that Harry wrote about William assaulting him

Tom Quinn is “accidentally” spilling all kinds of royal tea. Usually, royal biographers are stenographers to palace courtiers, fancying themselves part of the royal image-making process. Perhaps Quinn’s book, Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, is the standard, unreadable hog-wash, but his promotion for the book is full of all kinds of shady sh-t about Prince William and Kate. In recent months, Quinn has revealed that William is “prone to tantrums” and Kate “treats William like the fourth child.” Quinn recently spoke about how William and Kate “throw cushions at each other” because they’re constantly and violently furious with each other, but don’t worry, their violence is “always kept under control.” Speaking of violence and assault, Quinn has heard from his palace sources that Will and Kate are still enraged about Prince Harry revealing his 2019 assault.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have certainly not forgiven Prince Harry’s explosive revelations in the Duke of Sussex’s best-selling memoir Spare, a royal expert claims. Tom Quinn told Daily Express US that Prince William and Princess Kate harbor “a lot more anger” behind closed doors Harry than what the pair show in public.
“I interviewed people that worked for Harry and Meghan when they were in England. I also interviewed people that worked for Kate and William,” Mr Quinn told the publication. “They say that privately there’s a lot more anger than there is publicly. William and Kate are especially furious about the accusation that William physically assaulted Harry.”
The author of Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family added that while “brothers fight all the time”, William remains bitter that Harry aired their grievances publicly.
“William is really angry about the whole idea that these difficulties should be aired in public,” Mr Quinn told the outlet.
[From Sky News]
It’s been more than eight months since Harry revealed, in Spare, that William assaulted him in Nottingham Cottage in 2019. In that time, William and his people have never even denied that the assault took place, they’ve never briefed the media about “William’s side,” they’ve never said “well, William only assaulted Harry because Meghan is Black!” All we’ve ever heard is that William is furious, disgusted, incandescent with rage because… Harry revealed the assault, which absolutely happened. Really think about that. Think about how f–king bonkers it is that William is violently angry that his victim SPOKE ABOUT BEING ASSAULTED.
Ragey heir, cry me a river.
I’m out of violins for this idiot, finally the world is seeing what anyone without rose-monarchied glasses always saw in him, a spoiled, awful brat.
Oh and like in every other post, #abolishthemonarchy
They totes give themselves away here. It’s an accusation, but brothers disagree and it’s a shame that disagreement was aired. So basically, they admit it’s true.
God, they’re so bad at this.
Yep, they are hopeless. And this is their own bloody business! William is lucky that Harry has kept all the secrets from William’s single days. They were party animals, and attended the trendy nightspots every weekend. There were rumours about what they and their friends got up to behind closed doors. However.. all we ever saw, were photos of Harry spilling out of the door, or out of a cab, or falling into a car, obviously in a state of inebriation or whatever. None of these photos ever showed William, and talk at the time was that Harry was taking all the heat for them both. I shrugged at the time, but now I wonder how often Harry became the scapegoat to protect William.
Boggles the rational mind that these rags continue to make their lords look bad like this. First justifying a physical attack by a so-called future king on his younger brother by saying siblings fight (because, you know, 40 year-olds regularly attack their younger brother, while disrespecting said younger brother’s wife) and then not being upset not about that but about younger brother telling on him.
And btw, would he feel better, be less mad if Harry had just briefed this assault to the rags? You know, the way willy was lying about Meg to the rags? Like said said, I’m speaking directly, with my whole chest. SMDH.
This story has never been denied and the talking point from the bots when it came out was “brothers fight.” So william is so incandescent with rage that he can’t hold himself back from attacking his brother even though he is a grown ass man. Despicable.
This makes one wonder how often Baldy assaulted PH (as adults) in the past and Kate knew about it. I guess the next thing for the colonists island to say is, “Boys will be boys.” SMDH.
Kate was there laughing when Harry suggested the Nazi uniform so it’s unlikely that Kate would ever tell William he’s wrong for being physical with Harry.
Unless it affects her directly, she doesn’t seem to care.
If they wanted Harry to say good things they should have behaved better. It’s simple.
What a shocking idea (sarcasm)
Abusers are always angry when their victims talk about the abuse.
More normalizing domestic violence: “Brothers fight all the time”. Someone in GB needs to take on this narrative and squash it once and for all. DV must be an epidemic in Britain if this is the accepted view.
@Brassy Rebel you are totally correct. Domestic Violence is very high. About 10 years ago I had heard that 1 in 5 women would in their lifetime would have reported physical abuse by their partner. I was shocked and during a girlie get together I mentioned it, said that it was crazy high and that statistically someone in our group would have been effected but put in the caviate that my sister had reported to the police that a “mate” had hurt her so that must be it.
Turns out 3 of the six had been hurt by a partner/spouse. I’m glad I brought it up because they all found it really life affirming that it wasn’t just them, but it really shocked me. None of them had reported it to the police. It also meant that when it happened to another one of the group, it wasn’t a taboo subject and could talk to someone.
The royals should be leading the way on “raising awareness” of this serious problem. They’re always trying to raise awareness of things people are already aware of. But I guess William’s issues would get in the way.
DV is an epidemic here. To the point where every time there’s a big football tournament – eurocup, World Cup – all we get in the lead up are articles about how violence escalates when England loses games. So every 2 years, another spate of concerned articles but nothing changes in between or says anything is being done to address known violence triggered by a sport.
Isn’t Camilla the patron saint of domestic violence/battered women or something? When it happens to one of Charles’s kids, she’s never going to say or do diddly. Rather, she’s giddy.
I’m surprised they’re saying Kate is mad about this revelation. You’d think she’d be mad at things said about her?
Oh…. I wonder if Kate is pissed Harry spilled the beans about that assault because now she can’t say, “Do what I want or I tell folks how violent you are!” Did Harry take away Kate’s best leverage against Will? Now anything Kate says against William’s temper/behavior won’t have the proper impact because of Harry’s book. Maybe that’s why things have gotten even worse between them since Spare.
Your point about Kate is astute. I do think she still has leverage though if he’s ever gotten physical with her. Spousal abuse is harder to wave away. And while I hope William isn’t beating Kate, if he has, I hope she was smart enough to keep receipts.
IDK, I kinda think Spare’s revelations about William’s violent behavior serves as a soft launch for preparing the public to accept Will as a violent AH. Look at how they’re normalizing cushion throwing between W&K. Next, it’ll be something worse, and worse, so that if Kate does speak out, she’s dismissed.
This is of course all predicated on there being physical abuse. Which given the cushion throwing story, seems to be happening on some level.
I feel awful for the three children. What do they see and hear from their parents’ rows? If their parents are throwing things at each other during arguments, what other damage are they doing to those children.
I wonder if Kate is being added in without actually checking with her side. She doesn’t have a private Secretary to speak on her behalf so it’s more than likely the secretary simply added Kate’s name to that one.
It would actually benefit her that this is out there because there will be some sympathy for her knowing he acts like that with Harry and so could possibly be like that with her.
Nic- I agree with you theoretically, but also… I feel like there’s already a plan in play to make sure any allegations by Kate are dismissed. They’re already saying she gives as good as she gets and it’s just cushions, etc. Imo, Kate will get the Amber Heard treatment if she comes forward with any tales of abuse.
If anything it gives her back up proof of his violence. But he’s been described as violent since a child so it’s not hard to prove. He’s an abuser with decades long track record. But would Kate care enough to take the kids and go? I only care about the kids.. She knew who she married.
They can’t go into others things said like…. the role played by the wails in Harry nazi costume scandal.
Kkkhate & will would be in absolutely unavoidable controversy with antisemitism and nazism.
So muddying the waters about physical assault without really owning it and DARVO,is the next best thing….
A real mess.
Well, William told Harry not to tell Meghan. He did not say Harry couldn’t the world.
On Twitter there are comments like ‘he deserved it’’ and he’s a traitor he should be sent to the Tower’. And worse. These people don’t want the truth. They want their monarchy perfect and not human
This is also testimony to society leniency to family violence…
Some of the worst crimes are perpetuated into family and nearest entourage ,and victims who denounce it usually are punished,and bear social stigma…
William and Charles supporters approve theirs crimes and want to do the same without consequences at home
Brothers fight? I mean sure, but by the time they’re teenagers it shouldn’t be physical! My teens like to rough house, but the moment it actually gets heated they’re separated and they know better.
In 2019 William was a grown ass man with three kids of his own. This is not “brothers fight.” It’s “the future king of England regularly commits battery.” What the actual fuck?!
When W’s friend leaked this story to Robert Lacey for his updated version of BoB, the part where W assaults H was not included as part of the narrative. If fraternal fisticuffs is normal behaviour then why wasn’t this crucial detail revealed in BoB. Why cover up this supposedly normal behaviour?
He is incandescent with rage because he was revealed to be a violent abuser. He like his father are of the belief they should suffer no consequences for their actions and should be allowed to do whatever pops into their small brains. I’m enjoying the drips that are coming from the so called writers who are making little digs here and there. It’s painting a lovely picture of a completely insane royal cult. They are leaving little bread crumbs for us to follow and those crumbs are exposing things we already knew but are know kinda confirming them. Peg is sure be incandescent with rage for the foreseeable future.
Yep. William is freaking out because Harry exposed his a**–and one of the rules of the RF is that William must be protected at all costs. Harry broke that rule and escaped the nuthouse, and William will never get over it. The lack of characterization around Willy and Kate in Spare were very telling, in my opinion. Harry included well-rounded descriptions of all the most important people in his life (Henners, the photography couple in Botswana, Meghan, QEII, KCIII), but it was obvious to me that he had nothing good or interesting to say about William or Kate. No pleasant memories. It’s interesting because the palace pushed them on us as a dynamic duo for all those years, but the truth is quite different.
So much for Keen Top CEO Kate, the peacemaker. What a fail. 😉
Abusers never want you to tell about the abuse. Besides, the abuse is your fault anyway because you made them do it, so there.
The usual he or she asked for it which is abusers mantra.
You know how you can avoid being angry that people are talking about you assaulting them? By not assaulting people. And this disgusting to me that everyone keeps dismissing this as brothers fight. While it’s true that siblings can fight, and sometimes it may get physical, if that stuff is still going on in your 20s and 30s there’s a real problem there. I don’t think I’ve gotten into a physical altercation with any of my siblings past 11 years old.
Exactly!
@dee(2) absolutely! It’s also incredibly disgusting how whenever everyone was mad about him not supporting the lionesses (which as a Brit I was mad too) THAt was the biggest thing they were mad about and not all the other BS w has pulled. There was no outrage towards his behaviour towards H&M
William saying don’t tell Meg is all we really need to know. He knows his actions are bad but he’s used to most people letting him do whatever he wants. He knew Meghan would not ever think his actions were okay. This man needs all the secrecy and cover bc he consistently does things that are unacceptable to society.
Is Kate supportive of William’s physical assault of Harry?
She’s probably happy when his rage isn’t directed at her.
Well, isn’t that just always the way? The problem is never the abuser’s behavior… but the victim’s refusal to continue silently tolerating the behavior.
Well of course TOB is mad that the world knows he assaulted his brother! It is now confirmed that he is a rage monster and an abuser. This makes me worry for Waity and the children. Even if he only lays hands on grown men, what happens when George mouths off to him some day? It’s sad that the Wails arguments are reported as, they only throw cushions at each other. Just like Amber Heard was ridiculed in court for fighting back against her abuser, Waity may feel she has no choice but to throw cushions. Ugh! I cannot tolerate violence, but I understand the cycle.
Man child William need to give it a rest and go seek therapy. He shouldn’t have put his hands on his brother.
What is the point of these constant articles about the Wales’ anger? I mean, I can see why the BM want to keep stirring the pot, they need something to write about. But how is this useful to W&K? With this football fiasco, we see people aren’t buying it anymore.
What really chilled me in Harry’s recounting of this incident was William’s demand that Harry hits him back so “that he (Harry) would feel better”. Who “feels” better after hitting someone? Plus, if Harry had hit William, it would have been front page headlines the very next hour. William is in desperate need of therapy and I do worry about the affects of his and Kate’s “controlled’ physical fight’s have on their children.
William has no shame. He is upset that his bullying was revealed . William did this if he did not there would be nothing to report. His anger issues should be addressed by a therapist by arrogant William thinks he is flawless imo.
I wonder what the emphasis was behind William telling Harry “don’t tell Meghan”
He surely wasn’t expecting Harry to mention it in his memoir, but that was such a weird demand to me. Like did William not want Meghan looking at him differently for assaulting her husband? Did he think she wouldn’t brush it off as other people at the palace surely have? Because he was right on both counts, but still. With how often his “sources” have claimed that William “hates” Meghan, I can’t help but think hates her more for choosing Harry, period.
Absolutely. Willy was a huge Suits fan and jealous his (in his mind, loser) younger, non-heir brother got the hot girl from his fav show. Of this I am certain. Will didn’t want Meg to know because he didn’t want to be embarrassed.
Considering this and his handling of the alleged “affair” rumours, I think it’s mainly about how W wants to maintain his public image spotless in the eyes of the public. Let’s be real part of him is probably gleeful that a lot of the public hates Charles and (for a while atleast, wonder what they think now) was rather the throne pass down to him instead. Although let’s be honest, W’s really not any better. Both father and son are just as bad as each other
I thought William and Charles should be grateful to Harry for holding back the more damaging incidents.
Yeah. I think what Harry revealed is just the very tip of a horrific iceberg.
Disgusting that this assault continues to be characterized as a regular nothing to see here thing that happens between brothers – way to normalize violence morons.
He is lucky Harry didn’t reveal more. I believe Harry has firsthand knowledge of so much more, and if he talked in more detail it would drop our collective jaws. For example, I would love to know how Guy broke his legs. I would love to know if William made passes at Meghan and is livid he was shot down. There is so much Harry knows that he chose not to share. I think William is a lazy, vile, violent, petty, jealous, and vicious person who is unfit for the throne. Of course he is raging mad that incidents of him being vicious and violent are coming to light. It calls into question whether he should even be king.
They should remove William from the line of succession, but part of me is relieved this won’t happen because Harry gets to continue to live free from this lot of vipers. William is not fit to be king. Charles is a horrible king who worries more about his boozehound horse than his own sons. William will be much much worse. The whole thing is coming down – as it should.
One day a responsible journalist is going to ask the RR this simple question. Are we paying William and Kate to turn up for ceremonies to represent the UK, or to continually moan about Harry’s book?
William messes up big time and their best response is to “complain” about Harry telling the truth about an incident that happened over three years ago. People would have more respect for him if he just came out and said “I’m sorry I messed up, I should have gone.” Instead they try to deflect attention by putting out this story while their on their way to yet another holiday at the expense of the taxpayer.
*”they’re on their way” :blush: 😆
When I read that account in Spare, I was literally yelling at the book “kick his a** Harry!” He is a better, more mature person than me. If Kate feels anything, she should feel embarrassed.
What a bunch of sad, ridiculous people
They’ve been wailing almost nonstop since Spare was released, we know already. This one is trying to distract from Williams mia at the World Cup.
What about William leaking to the press about Kate and Meghan not getting along?
William’s abusive behaviour and his reaction and K’s gaslighting behaviour and her response to it makes me so F*cking angry whenever these two HYPOCRITES talk about or do ANY sort of engagement relating to mental health.
They have absolutely NO RIGHT and it’s so incredibly disgusting and disturbing. I’m sorry about my response but it just makes me so mad
I think there are huge problems behind palace walls. Problems involving William that have nothing to do with Harry. The Dan Wootton business is my guess.
William and Kate are mad at Harry for not only revealing William’s violence and Kate’s pettiness but also a lot of people believe Harry. Spare’s sales strongly suggest that; and those paid polls on the Wales’ alleged popularity are the countermeasures. Domestic violence cannot be easily overlooked as adultery; monarchs and heirs have had sidechicks (official and otherwise) for centuries. Spare also put it out there that Kate is willing to tolerate a violent husband (and expose her children to it) to become queen consort. And if Kate speaks out about it, she will be ruined.