The Windsors will never include Duchess Meghan in ‘peace talks,’ they ‘do not trust’ her

King Charles has been in residence at Balmoral officially since Monday. Hello Magazine reports that Prince William and Kate are due to visit “in the coming days.” Hello’s piece actually reminded me of something I forgot, which is that William and Kate arrived in Scotland separately last year, well before QEII passed away. William and George arrived at Balmoral first, then Kate brought Louis and Charlotte up separately. This would have been right before Kate was sent to live in Adelaide Cottage, her little separation house. Separate lives.
Instead of focusing on the sorry state of the Wales marriage, of course all of the royal experts are completely focused on that random claim that King Charles and Prince Harry were planning to meet for “peace talks” in September. The original claim was solely about Harry and his father. Then William freaked out and started running around and furiously briefing reporters that Charles wouldn’t dare, that William still hates Harry and William would never sit down for any peace talks. Well, Duncan Larcombe was one of those royal commentators who got a call from Kensington Palace:
Multiple royal experts told Fox News Digital they don’t believe a “peace summit” is happening between the monarch and “the spare.”
“The person I spoke to about this, they poured quite a lot of scorn on it, and we’re not at that stage yet from either side,” said royal expert Duncan Larcombe. Larcombe said it would take “nothing short of a miracle” for Harry, 38, and Charles, 74, to come together and repair their relationship.
“Feelings between Prince William and Prince Harry are still running so strong that I think King Charles would think long and hard about going behind William’s back and trying to make peace with Harry,” he explained. “I just don’t think that time has come yet. I’m not saying it never will. But I think we’re a long way off.”
Larcombe claimed that whenever the royals finally agree to a sit-down, the Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t be part of the conversation. The former American actress became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Harry in 2018.
“If … they do have a summit, that will only happen on the basis that it’s in the strictest confidence and the details of that conversation would never go anywhere else,” Larcombe explained. “I just don’t think that they would trust Meghan. … You can’t have a full and frank conversation with Harry and run the risk of it being broadcast in America soon after. That’s a trust thing. The royals do not trust Meghan. And I think they’ve already got quite a good reason not to trust her at this point.”
“I just don’t think that they would trust Meghan” – Meghan, the woman who basically said that the Windsors and the British media were in cahoots to ger her to unalive herself? The same woman who didn’t even reveal half of the sh-t that those people did and said to her? The woman who was held hostage repeatedly by a racist, misogynistic institution? The thing is, they’ve always been terrified of her and it’s just because they don’t have anything on her, nothing to hold over her head, nothing to threaten her with. Anyway, these people f–king suck and it speaks volumes that the sum total of this little briefing spree is that “we still hate Meghan and we refuse to include her in anything, and William is permanently incandescent with rage.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meeting members of the public at Windsor Castle in Berkshire following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Meghan Duchess of Sussex speaks with well-wishers at Windsor Castle on September 10, 2022 in Windsor, England.
Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Camilla Queen Consort
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022
Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Catherine Princess of Wales, Camilla Queen Consort
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Service, Westminster Abbey, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022
19/09/2022. London, United Kingdom. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, watches the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaving Westminster Abbey in London at the end of the State Funeral Service.
Prince Harry, King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort, and Princess Anne
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022
King Charles II and Camilla Queen Consort
The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen, Gun Carriage Procession, Wellington Roundabout, London, UK – 19 Sep 2022
Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown placed on top, is carried on a horse-drawn gun carriage of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during the ceremonial procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, London, where it will lie in state ahead of her funeral on Monday
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, Britain, United Kingdom
When: 14 Sep 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
The Windsors don’t trust Meghan? I suspect the feeling’s mutual.
Meghan’s hardly said a word about the RF. It’s Harry who’s said the most, and he’s fully entitled to tell their story when KP and BP has the rota on speed dial. The hypocrisy is on full display again!
This statement jumps out: “KC would think long and hard about going behind William’s back and trying to make peace with Harry”.
sounds like a threat coming directly from Pegs
So now the British Head of State not only needs to pander to the press but needs to pander to his son?
How does that work? Include Harry, but not Meghan, because Harry isn’t going to go home and tell his wife exactly what went down, so we’re safe!? Are any of these people–royal or British Press alike–in healthy, happy marriages? Any of them?!
Well, they can have their ‘peace talks’ with their little ‘slimmed down monarchy’ crew because Harry will never make any decisions without his wife. Anything they tell Harry, Meghan will know so that’s just a ridiculous comment. Geezus, do these people have no commonsense or critical thinking skills when they write this stuff? They take daft brushes to a whole other level. Again stop making your lords look bad.
As if Harry wouldn’t tell Meghan everything that happened….
What a bunch of idiots. These stories just make Charles and William look like petty children.
Another sign that a meeting or peace summit or whatever will never happen. They honestly expect Harry to not tell Meghan things that directly impact the both of them. That might be how marriages work with WanK and C+C but not the Sussexes.
Again, so funny that “they don’t trust Meghan” yet who is down low briefing and leaking about things that aren’t happening anyway? C+C Pathetic Factory’s greatest hit: Things That Make You Go Hmmm…
More attempts at gaslighting their low information readers.
You know this is not going to happen and they’re putting it out there so they can put all the blame on Meghan! So predictable!!!
Everyday the British media remind me that American racism is a direct inheritance from Britain.
Meghan has been turned into a hate figure, a jezebel, a master manipulator and the descriptions have stuck because she is black.
Because, as is historically documented White supremacist would rather demonise black people then admit they’ve been treated unfairly.
The fact that the royal family doesn’t ever dispute that this is how characterise Meghan, is evidence of their racism and anti-blackness. They know all the tropes that have dehumanised us, and they’ve assigned them to Meghan.
Harry has to wake up, this is unconcious bias, this is outright racism that leads to lynchings.
Lucky Meghan, who would want to hang with the RF?
They will never forgive Meghan for saying someone questioned Archie’s skin color.