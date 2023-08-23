Jennifer Aniston: ‘I’m so over cancel culture… I just don’t understand what it means’

Jennifer Aniston covers the latest issue of WSJ. Magazine, supposedly to promote the latest season of The Morning Show on AppleTV+. Pretty sure she’s promoting struck work, although it’s possible that this interview was conducted pre-strike. Considering she also doesn’t directly address her recent bullsh-t with Jamie Foxx, it doesn’t sound like this interview was conducted recently. But Aniston does have that permanently “dated” quality, like she was frozen in amber in 1995. Aniston is 54 years old now and, at times, she sounds massively out of touch, especially when she’s talking about “cancel culture.” Some highlights from the interview:
Her parents’ split: “It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone. My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that.’ I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take.”
She’s focused on herself, not pleasing someone else: “It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I’m really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little….”
On aging: She’ll “try almost anything once.” Her aesthetician recently gave her a salmon-sperm facial. “First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?’” She added that she’s unsure if it helped her skin at all. She also uses weekly peptide injections for anti-aging purposes. “I do think that’s the future,” she said of the peptide.
On cancel culture: “I’m so over cancel culture. I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means…. Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”
An encounter with Weinstein: “He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.’ I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.”
Who she’s sleeping with nowadays: “My dog. That’s who I’m sleeping with.”
“I’m so over cancel culture. I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means.” Like, figure it out? Talk to someone outside your goddess circle. Talk to someone outside your exclusively white bunker. Why the f–k is she parroting Fox News talking points?
I honestly relate to her about “it was almost easier to just be kind of solo.” I see people who had parents role-model some truly dysfunctional marital dynamics and those people manage to shake it off like it’s nothing. I guess that kind of stuff catches up to you later in life though.
I don’t know if she’s overdoing the “peptides” but her face seems weirdly jacked, although she can move it. Something is affecting the way she speaks. Her lisp was never this pronounced and it’s like she’s wearing ill-fitting dentures while also numb with Novocaine.
I have never cared for this woman, her vibes are completely off and those who gush over her are conflating the real her with her character on Friends.
Let’s be clear there is no such thing as cancel culture. If there were, her ex husband wouldn’t have a career.
“Cancel Culture” is nothing but a buzz phrase, what people are experiencing when they claim to be “cancelled” is simply a larger audience that is outside the scope of their Fandom calling out their bs or suddenly paying attention. The fact that women like her and Dakota Johnson say ish like this is revolting and reminds everyone that they are just privileged nepotism babies.
Exactly! If Chris Brown, Mel Gibson, and her ex are still around there is no cancel culture.
Also, HW wasn’t cancelled, he was prosecuted and jailed for being a fucking rapist for gods sake, that’s not getting cancelled you nitwit.
I also have never understood the obsession with this woman. I was never a friends fan and maybe watched two episodes but didn’t find it funny so maybe that’s why but every movie I ever seen her in she played the same character. The only one that stood out was the good girl, I will give her that.
She seems consistently bitter, self-pitying, and miserable. Her publicist used to think it was cute, I guess, to present her as so very consistently wronged. But as we know, always the victim? You’re the perp.
In the recent years, she truly has exposed her inner Karen. She knew exactly what would happen to Jamie Foxx when she posted that Instagram post. She wanted to cancel Jamie and she probably succeeded at some level.
She never apologised for putting two ethnicities together and instead is letting her PR try to divert from that.
She also always stands behind abusive white men and has never supported a person of colour ever.
She is bemoaning the cancel culture, which I call accountability culture, because it’s her white friends who are being exposed.
In my experience, anyone bemoaning “cancel culture” is mad that they were held accountable. And yes, I love your accountability culture!
Cancel Culture has always existed, only it was ever rich conservative men who got to decide who was going to get a platform. You did anything they didn’t like? You’re out and as an extra kick in the ass, you got negative press in the media as a goodbye gift.
Now with the internet, anyone can go on social media and get a platform, allowing for many different voices.
Up until the 1990s, it was almost exclusively tv, radio, publishing houses and newspapers that decided who got to have their voice heard beyond their immediate circle.
And we all know that almost all that influence on those things was by men with money.
She’s complaining about cancel culture to protect herself and peers from getting called out. I mean she’s a Depp, Baldwin, Ellen, Pitt supporter and she wants all these people at her annual parties etc.
More and more she shows herself to be a boring, self involved, biased, rich white woman who lacks critical thinking skills. She has zero humility or interest in others and enjoys that her wealth insulates her from the world. Which is what makes her so boring and increasingly irrelevant.
All of this.
I’ll also add zero interest in educating herself and evolving (apart from the new age goopy pseudo wellness crap).
I never liked her. And she just seems to get worse and worse. Like Christine pointed out specifically- boring, lacks critical thinking.
She spent her whole life thinking about her face and her hair- and her parents issues are still her issues – which is fair- but its like she does exercise and thinks that qualifies as therapy.
I was trying to think of a redeeming quality- and i thought, maybe she’s a good friend- then i thought- i bet her dinner parties and girlie gatherings are awful.
There’s just– there’s no “there” there. You know?
Ffs I am 20 years older than her and I’d be ashamed to trot out that talking point. She’s legit boomer language with that (I’m top end of boomers I think and she’s an x.) how embarrassing. How out of touch.
She’s giving “old man shakes his fist at clouds” more and more.
Whatever, I can’t stand her.
RE her face
Watching that video it seems there is no flexibility or movement in her face from the side of her mouth to her bottom eyelids. Her cheeks do not move at all. I don’t know if that’s always been the case, but it’s really noticeable. Don’t know if having half your face frozen impacts your speech?
Though she’s always had a unique way of speaking, like she’s got an invisiline on her upper mouth flattening her palate and and causing her speech to be mostly from her lower mouth. So maybe it’s just the natural progression of that,
As far as what she’s actually saying? She is completely in her bubble and at this point it’s got to be on purpose; her entire outlook seems to encompass only her and maybe a 12 ft radius around her, with limited curiosity about anything else unless she can Goop-ize it.
Her personality is showing through her face.
Sigh. Make no mistake, I’ve never cared for JA, but this interview is just plain idiotic. Kaiser, you nailed it, she’s completely “out of touch.” An incredibly privileged white woman talking about a salmon-sperm skin regimen is NOT going to educate herself with social issues outside her comfort zone.
The really sad thing is that you could have made this same exact comment about Jennifer Aniston 30 (30?) years ago when she was on Friends: An incredibly privileged white woman who is interested in her hair, maintaining her figure and her youth — and seemingly nothing else. How sad that in spite of all that’s happened in the world, and in this country, during all those years, JA doesn’t seem to have grown a bit. And she’s over 50. Oh well.
The “thing” with cancel culture is that…..its not a thing. who gets canceled? Most people who get “canceled” go away for a month and then come back and everyone acts like nothing happened. and not even that happens for a lot of people! Woody allen is still getting nominated for Oscars. Brad Pitt is still one of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Jason Aldean’s lynching song went to #1. Morgan Wallen was canceled for like a month and then came back as a huge star. And so on.
I guess its a thing to complain about cancel culture but who -besides Weinstein – has actually been canceled? HW canceled more people’s careers than popular opinion has IMO.
I did find her comments about Weinstein interesting though, about knowing she had to have someone in the trailer with her. And if she was on a movie set I’m assuming that was during the Friends era or post Friends, so she was not an unknown at that point. And even before that her dad was still a big soap star.
Also, salmon sperm?? Ewwwww.
She said, “I can remember consciously having someone stay in my trailer.” Isn’t that funny, I read that as, in her recollection, someone stayed in the trailer, and was present during the meeting with Harvey Weinstein, not that JA actually ASKED someone to stay for protection or anything else. It could have been a hair and makeup person wasn’t done yet, or an agent or manager who was taking notes or helping her negotiate. I’m not saying I’m right and you’re wrong just that I interpreted it differently.
Saying “I can remember consciously” if she just meant “I remember someone stayed in my trailer” doesn’t make sense though. It makes a lot more sense if she meant more like “I consciously wanted someone to stay in my trailer with me.”
The cancel culture stuff is super eye-roll-y. She’s always been a basic rich bitch and this is more evidence. Ah well. Unsurprising. She’s never been a curious person who would examine this issues and delve into them.
What’s interesting to me is her spiel about being alone. She’s almost there. Then she misses it.
The point isn’t that she’s bad at relationships. The point is that being ‘alone’ is a valid and fulfilling choice. That settling for a bad relationship is not a good choice. That having high expectations of your partner is valid. That you can find happiness without getting married, without having kids and without being in a relationship.
She didn’t fail at her past relationships. She dodged bullets and wound up happier as a result.
I love everything you just wrote Snoozer! Excellent post. She misses so many opportunities to educate the “she can’t keep a man” sexist types who bombard us with the view that romantic love is the only kind of valid love there is. That being with the wrong person is better than being alone. I see this all over FB with the today I married by best friend posts from people who literally married ass grabbing Creepy McCreeperton douchebags. They see this as a better choice than going at it alone. It’s this problematic view that needs to be examined, not the other way around.
Honestly, the loneliest I ever was I was married to the wrong person. But for certain events that forced my hand, I would have stayed in that forever. Just forever miserable. But I did get out. I did get to dodge a bullet. Some people are happily married. Good for them. I am happiest when I am single. And I have SO MUCH love in my life – love from my kid, certain family members, love from dogs, love of nature, love from my friends, love of travel, etc.
Being single is my choice. I could get on Christian Mingle or Plenty of Fish or any of those stupid sites and be married in 3 months. So could she. That’s not what I want. It’s obviously not what she wants. There is nothing wrong with women choosing to remain childless or unmarried.. For me being single gives me peace of mind, long life, good health. I love my life. And if I had her money I would really, really love it. Salmon sperm facials really – money is so wasted on the rich.
“I have never cared for this woman, her vibes are completely off and those who gush over her are conflating the real her with her character on Friends.”
Let’s be honest her character on Friends was obnoxious too. Rachel KAREN Green
Oh we absolutely would hear if this was a post-strike interview, it’s clearly not. Outlets are running anything they had done or even reprinting magazine to website and vice versa. It’s expected and happening a lot. So we can give her the benefit of the doubt…on that…the rest of it?…. *Long sigh and stepping away from my keyboard.
This. Publicists had people do interviews ahead of time. Apparently this one was done in May. Still kinda scabby.
I’m not that much older than Aniston, but never got into Friends. So I’m totally not surprised that she’s aged into being a total mean girl. She’s like the co-worker who was nice but kinda fake, got a promotion, and now complains about everything, as if she wasn’t making double the salary of everyone else in the room.
I think cancel culture looks different from the inside. They know that almost everyone is completely terrible, so when people get called out, it seems random and unfair, because they know at least a dozen people who are worse.
This is what happens when you have lived up your own a$$ for 30 years, surrounding yourself with people who do nothing but kiss your a$$ (cough Chelsea Handler cough). She’s mad because likely she has a lot of problematic views that she can’t say publicly for fear of being called out. It’s funny how all the problematic people are the ones whining about cancel culture. They want to be openly racist, sexist, homophobia, xenophobic, and transphobic without dealing with the consequences. It’s clear she has no close black and brown friends and has no desire to evolve and grow as a person. She wants to continue in her own privilege bubble and support problematic men.
I hope she’s about to find out what cancel culture is.
We are so over you Jen.
I’ve never really cared about her but the things that have happened in the last few weeks have made me realize how dumb she is
Gotta love another mediocre white woman wearing her ignorance like a badge of honor.
I’m glad she is no longer moaning about pregnancies rumors or that her hairstyle was once admired. Those were her go to gripes for decades.
I actually used to have a soft spot for Aniston – back when she did Friends, was married to Pitt (when no one realized what a malignant narcissistic, alcoholic abuser he was), and then as he moved on to Angelina Jolie. The two women were somehow to blame, and he got a pass.
Years have gone by, and she has just become insufferable – a seemingly self-centered, privileged white woman stuck in her own bubble saying ridiculous things like “I am so over cancel culture…I don’t even know what it means” 🙄🙄
Honestly who has EVER really been canceled, other than people who have gone to prison, like Harvey Weinstein or Bill Cosby for their crimes??? As others have pointed out here – Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt, Mel Gibson, and Woody Allen all still have careers, right???? So spare me about cancel culture, and Aniston needs to educate herself before trying to speak about these topics because she looks like an idiot.
That photo Kristen Bell posted from Kimmel’s ranch is gonna come back and haunt every last person in it.