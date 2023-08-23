Jennifer Aniston: ‘I’m so over cancel culture… I just don’t understand what it means’

Jennifer Aniston covers the latest issue of WSJ. Magazine, supposedly to promote the latest season of The Morning Show on AppleTV+. Pretty sure she’s promoting struck work, although it’s possible that this interview was conducted pre-strike. Considering she also doesn’t directly address her recent bullsh-t with Jamie Foxx, it doesn’t sound like this interview was conducted recently. But Aniston does have that permanently “dated” quality, like she was frozen in amber in 1995. Aniston is 54 years old now and, at times, she sounds massively out of touch, especially when she’s talking about “cancel culture.” Some highlights from the interview:

Her parents’ split: “It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone. My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that.’ I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo. So I didn’t have any real training in that give-and-take.” She’s focused on herself, not pleasing someone else: “It’s just about not being afraid to say what you need and what you want. And it’s still a challenge for me in a relationship. I’m really good at every other job I have, and that’s sort of the one area that’s a little….” On aging: She’ll “try almost anything once.” Her aesthetician recently gave her a salmon-sperm facial. “First of all, I said, ‘Are you serious? How do you get salmon’s sperm?’” She added that she’s unsure if it helped her skin at all. She also uses weekly peptide injections for anti-aging purposes. “I do think that’s the future,” she said of the peptide. On cancel culture: “I’m so over cancel culture. I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means…. Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.” An encounter with Weinstein: “He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘God, I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey.’ Never. You were actually like, ‘Oh, God, OK, suck it up.’ I remember actually, he came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie. And I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer.” Who she’s sleeping with nowadays: “My dog. That’s who I’m sleeping with.”

[From WSJ. Magazine]

“I’m so over cancel culture. I probably just got canceled by saying that. I just don’t understand what it means.” Like, figure it out? Talk to someone outside your goddess circle. Talk to someone outside your exclusively white bunker. Why the f–k is she parroting Fox News talking points?

I honestly relate to her about “it was almost easier to just be kind of solo.” I see people who had parents role-model some truly dysfunctional marital dynamics and those people manage to shake it off like it’s nothing. I guess that kind of stuff catches up to you later in life though.

I don’t know if she’s overdoing the “peptides” but her face seems weirdly jacked, although she can move it. Something is affecting the way she speaks. Her lisp was never this pronounced and it’s like she’s wearing ill-fitting dentures while also numb with Novocaine.