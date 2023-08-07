Jennifer Aniston got massively dragged after she called Jamie Foxx antisemitic

The whole thing started when Jamie Foxx posted an Instagram with this message: “They killed this dude name Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you #fakefriends #fakelove.” Soon after he posted that, someone sent me the tip that Jennifer Aniston “liked” the post AND that Foxx’s post was “antisemitic.” While I didn’t think his post was antisemitic, I actually can understand why people might have thought it was questionable for a moment, although the hashtags kind of clue you in that Jamie is referencing Christ’s disciples betraying him. I basically thought “you know what, I’m going to mind my business on this one.” I’m glad I did, because what happened next was pretty funny.
So, apparently people started going into Aniston’s IG comments and asking her “why did you like that antisemitic post?” Aniston then raged out and posted this:
Yeah, she actually did “like” the initial post, then she made this furious post where it feels like she’s throwing Jamie under the bus, like he made some big Kanye-esque antisemitic statement. Around the same time, Jamie deleted the original Instagram and posted this note of apology and an explanation. I believe him.
Then, hilariously, everything turned on Aniston. It was like what happened to Zoe Kravitz last year when she was bitchy about Will Smith – Black Twitter had been waiting to drop receipts on Zoe, and it looks like they’d been waiting to drop receipts on Jennifer Aniston. Aniston follows a lot of hateful accounts on her Instagram, accounts that start and spread some really despicable smears against Angelina Jolie, Amber Heard and Meghan Markle. We already knew Aniston is pro-Johhny Depp too, and she’s very anti-Meghan as well. Well, Aniston got dragged throughout the weekend and it was glorious.
Jennifer Aniston is the fakest most performative bitch ever. She quick to throw a black man under the bus even though his post was NOT antisemitic in any way. But she's quick to like posts mocking Amber Heard and Angelina Jolie, aren't you Jen??? We ain't forget. https://t.co/0qtG9x3Dtn
— m (@filmdaenerys) August 5, 2023
I remember when Jennifer Aniston liked a video on ig mocking Angelina Jolie being abused, and also liked horrible shits about Meghan Markle as well. Famous Karen, broke Karen, unknown Karen, rich Karen…. A Karen at heart will always be Karen. https://t.co/O8MIRoBITZ
— Justin Pewly (@JustinPewlybug) August 5, 2023
Jamie Foxx supporters flood #JenniferAniston instagram comments 👀 pic.twitter.com/pKaXXzV0sk
— KingTae (@OfficiallyTae) August 6, 2023
When white people speak first about Black people’s actions….
Just mind your damn business and wait, listen, and learn. Also, don’t center yourselves in other people’s issue and you might have a much better time in life.
I saw a post yesterday where someone explained the context of how the reference to them killing Jesus is often used by Black people referring to friends who betray them. I was yesterday years old when I learned that and found it really helpful. But even my prickly Jewish butt never thought Jamie Foxx was being anti-Semitic with that comment.
And the irony of the post being about “fake friends.” That’s Aniston in a nutshell—the fakest Friend both on TV in her one successful show, and to Jamie Foxx.
She was receiving non stop abuse because people thought she’d liked a post that many people from a specific minority background found hurtful and racist. How is saying “I don’t condone antisemitism” centering herself?
Can someone help me with the whole not “liking” the post on purpose or on accident? I mean…what?
Her brain has been fried due to years of alcohol and weed.
Have you ever seen her interviews? She mumbles a lot and it seems that she writes the same way.
I am also confused what that means? Either she or someone on her team liked that post. If it wasn’t her, why not call it a whoopsie and move on? How does this make sense trying to gaslight the world that the like didn’t happen when there are receipts?
According to what I read elsewhere, it was a fan account with her name.
Just let me add Karen Aniston also supports Brad Pitt the abuser of his ex wife and children. She’s dirt.
Welp 🤪😆🙃🥵😷😉🫠☺️ Signed: Black Twitta❣️
Angelina Jolie drops mike and walks away.
Both Jennifer & Brad used CAA and unleashed a massive smear campaign against Angie since 2004. And now, they themselves have been gradually exposed for their true self.
As an Angelina fan, I feel vindicated because we have been saying for years that Jen is vile, racist and a typical Karen.
Jen has been cancelled on all social media and by majority people of colour. Black Twitter has been on fire for 3 days straight and it was glorious to see her downfall.
May her & Brad get together and disappear into oblivion at sunset 🥂
Ummm what. Brad smeared Angelina in 2004 when he was leaving his wife for her??
Or did Brad smear Jen and be insensitive in 2004 and then turned around and did the same thing to Angelina.
I have always thought Jennifer seems phony. The way she talks, the way she gives interviews…just seems phony. Whereas Jamie Foxx has always seemed sincere and genuine.
The litmus for me is people liking or following Meghan Markle hate groups and posts. Meghan has never seemed anything but genuine and real to me. When she was explaining during their doc Harry & Meghan that there was no version of her joining the RF and embarrassing them. She wanted to blend in and stay in the background. She even wore muted color clothing to just blend in as she said. She had no control over the popularity she and Harry had during her time in the UK.
If JA is liking MM hate comments and accounts, that tells me all I need to know.
+1
Same! An opinion on Meghan Markle is a litmus test: if you don’t have an opinion, we’re probably good. But if you pull out tabloid talking points, it’s on sight.
I’m Jewish and particularly sensitive about the blood libel smears that are a part of Ant-Semitism, having had those thrown in my face before. Even I didn’t look at Jamie Foxx’s post and think of that kind of anti-Semitism. And that was before I got to the hashtags. I don’t know what the heck Aniston was on about.
We usually recognize anti-Semitism when we see it. We get it thrown at us often enough. But not many people were going there with his post. I guess I could see how MAYBE at first glance it could be mistaken for it, but not when you look at the hashtags.
Well deserved. She’s such a fraud.
She must hate Meghan a lot so much that she’d follow sites that also hate her? Hasn’t she got better things to do with her life?💩
Not really. Her career never really launched after Friends, she just kind of wallows in the memories of that show and its overwhelming whiteness.
Well that’s no true. She’s doing better than wallowing. She’s not a bit movie star but those are rare anyway. She does just fine with her cheesy Adam Sandler movies and that Apple show. She still sucks, but she does fine.
social media does not forget. the best part of this is people reminding everyone that she has a history of liking problematic and hateful crap directed at other women. she always made a big deal about being part of a tight girl group but that girl group has always looked like a bunch of mean girls to me.
she liked the post cause she knew what he meant. those of us that can read know he meant. very slimy of her to throw him under the bus cause other people misunderstood. yknow kinda like a fake friend jaime was talking about.
JA is anti-Meghan? I knew about the Johnny Depp support, but I was in the dark about the Meghan stuff. Like what? It’s a red flag for me when someone who doesn’t know MM likes or supports the smear campaign against her. It makes no sense…unless you’re a racist. I wrote her off entirely after that cutesy Brad/Jen ploy at the award shows last year (can’t remember which one). They both were so smug about it and this was after the news of the plane incident was known. 🙄
The account that liked the post wasn’t hers, it was a fan account with her name.
She was absolutely dragged for DAYS for “liking an antisemitic post”.
If you woke up to a million angry comments accusing you of “ liking an antisemitic post” and raking you over the coals for being racist, of course you would make a post saying “I don’t condone antisemitism.” Of course you would.
It’s not her fault he then came forward and said “my post that contained a phrase that is very very commonly used as an antisemitic dog whistle wasn’t meant that way, in the black community that particular phrase has a different meaning.”
If you were accused of liking a racist post and facing a scandal are you really telling me you wouldn’t do exactly what she did?
Damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. She was bullied into apologising for liking a “racist post” that she didn’t even like, then bullied just for saying she doesn’t condone racism.
As an Orthodox Jewish woman the glee here is terrifying. People really enjoyed watching a black man get torn to shreds, now they’re gleefully popping popcorn watching a woman torn to shreds for saying “I don’t condone racism”, without a single concern for the way this debate is being manipulated to pit two minority groups against each other.
I did not know about Aniston not liking Meghan enough to follow a hate IG and like their posts. What the f*ck could Meghan have possibly done to her? Petty-ass loser. I’m now waiting for that fraud Sarah Michelle Gellar to be exposed for her Meghan hate too. Another hating-ass white lady.
Who was the friend that betrayed him and what did they do? That is what I’d like to know…