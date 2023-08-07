“Beyonce paid for the DC Metro to run late after her concert was delayed” links

Beyonce paid to keep the DC Metro trains running late after her concert was delayed because of the weather on Sunday. [Just Jared]
I was at the Ed Sheeran concert in Kansas City and it was really cute!
I like both of these outfits, but especially the first one.
Over the weekend Beyoncé was also in the news for selling ‘listening only’ tickets for NJ in an area of the venue that you couldn’t see the show.
I have to side eye that and believe there’s some greed happening here.
I know a lot of people who unequivocally worship Beyonce but some of this behavior definitely raises some eyebrows for me.
That’s interesting, because it’s something you can do in a few opera houses. At the Metropolitan Opera, a ‘listening only’ ticket costs less and they have little tables and lights in that section so you can study a score. There’s no view of the stage and they’re cheaper.
Maybe they will be provided some basic amenities and crowd safety features? Also, with the listening ticket sales they can better estimate the size of the crowd outside the stadium. If these are not the reasons, then she is greedy and I stand corrected.
That sounds like an option set up by the venue itself in order to handle seating limitations and avid interest in a performance, which is what I thought it would be. Either way, how is the artist or performer responsible for this option, any more than they would be responsible for seats behind the columns or in the “nosebleed” sections. Thanks for the explanation, @Danielle.
Nobody is forcing anyone to buy any tickets. Plus for some folks just being in the arena and around the party atmosphere and people watching is enough.
Exactly, @MsIam. People are always going to find reasons to criticize Bey. How dare she exist and be as successful as she is.
For some people, especially the neurodiverse, they want to be at the concert but the visuals and the people may be overwhelming for them.
Yes @Moira’s Rose’s Garden! And people who love to hate Beyonce don’t know how much of a champion of various groups she is. Therefore, I can see the reason you’ve provided being the reason she did this – very deliberate.
I wanted to alert everyone, as we spoke about it at great length last week, that the Arbor Day Foundation is having a special on;
“Your Gift: 10 Trees + 2 Flowering Shrubs”
from an email dated 7/31.
You simply need to complete a survey and these beauties are yours!!! I have several trees that I have bought from them over the years and they are still growing strong even though they come as newborns 😉 (I too try to incorporate as many native plants, trees and grasses as possible as well.)
That’s really nice! I think the last time I tried this they were already spoken for.
Well get them while they are good!! I couldn’t possibly attempt to plant right now. It’s 106*, without the heat index, so who knows what the actual temp is.
But I have always been pleased with the trees and native grasses from them!! They come very well packaged and I haven’t lost one yet!
That’s amazing about keeping the Metro trains running late! It never would have occurred to me in a million years, but she’s a class act and clearly has a great team working for her.
This reminded me of the time Prince William was at Wimbledon and made a joke about “how were all of the peasants going to get home??” because (I think?) there was a transit strike happening at the time. So this asshole — who is actually in the unique position of being able to help in that type of situation — *laughed* at the idea of people being stranded, while Beyoncé actually took action to make sure her fans were taken care of. Sigh
As someone who grew up in the DC area, this is amazing that she did that. I’m not a huge Beyoncé fan but being able to hop on the metro to go home…she’s won me over.
Co-signing! It’s an awful feeling to take the Metro to an evening event — and have to alternate between anxiety and hope, not being entirely sure that the Metro will stay open late enough to get you home. Much appreciation for Queen Beyoncé.
I agree!! That simply shows how much of a class act Queen B is!! She is such a phenomenal performer, singer and all around good person!!
All hail Queen Beyoncé!!
As a side note, they have arrested a 17yo for murder in the second degree and a hate crime of O’Shae as well.
Agreed, this is just a very cool thing to do.
I’m not a Swiftie at all but between friends and celeb posts have some definite FOMO about this tour.
And while no doubt their tickets are comped and they aren’t getting stuck in the endless traffic jams getting to/leaving the venue all, it’s fun seeing how celebs are (sort of) just like us as they prep and seem to geek out, from the bracelets to swap to outfits to the glitter, etc.
I think it’s great that Beyonce did that for the people that went to her concert and any one else.
I’ve been enjoying the small tidbits coming out about this tour. Beyoncé is on top of her game and she appears to be having fun. Seeing Blue Ivy dance alongside her mom, venue passing out instruction cards for when to be silent during Energy or fans helping with fans and movements during Heated. It’s like a real community. I don’t know why non-fans always have something negative to say to tear down Beyoncé even when she’s doing something positive. Did you hear how the fan doing art of Beyonce was allowed to be backstage, meet Jay Z have him sponsor and buy her art? It was posted on SM to raise the artist’s status. As for the listening tickets. People in the Fandom talked about wanting to see her show but not being able to afford tickets. For some they just wanted to be in the space and vibe. That’s why listening tickets are now being offered at one of her shows. Basically fans asked for it 😕, so non-fans shouldn’t have an opinion on it.
@IMARA219…That part! The way Beyonce has run this TOUR has REALLY REALLY TRULY impressed TF OUTTA ME! And I’ve been clocking HUGE stadium tours since the 80s❤️. Full disclosure…sigh…I’m impressed with Taylor’s tour also.
@LALA7_11 I’m not really aware of Taylor’s tour so I can’t speak to that but as a regular Bey fan, I’m honestly impressed by this concert. It seems like it has that festival vibe but as a stadium concert. I’ll take your word for Taylor 😁
Thank you! Off the top of my head I could think of a few reasons seats such as those could be good things. now, price could easily be jacked, but there are certainly understandable reasons
@Lis-D-Fleur Yeah I mean before I even knew fans were talking about it I thought it was a smart business decision. I seriously don’t get the hate around Bey when she makes business moves.
If you are an adult of average size, do NOT play on The Cop Slide! Not unless you want to slide down backwards on your face at high speed, lose your shoes and glasses during the ride, and be unceremoniously shot into the middle of the playground
I got a big kick out of the BF article of actors, what they looked like at 40, but I wish that they had stuck with older actors in which decades have passed, not a few years. Dolly Parton, Cher, Helen Mirren, Joan Collins, the list is fabulous!! AND James Earl Jones!!! OMG!!!
JEJ still looks the SAME too!!
Mark Margolis was in one of my favorite music videos of all time: Madonna’s Bad Girl. David Fincher directed it, I believe. It was a very cinematic and very NYC kind of music video.
Clock me if I’m wrong, but it feels like the female artists go a little more out of their way and into their wallets. To make sure fans have a safer experience at their concerts. Especially when mother nature throws a monkey wrench into plans.
SUGA of BTS rented a waiting area for his fans – a stadium next to the arena where his 3 concerts in Seoul are. Normally fans stand outside, sometimes for a few hours to go through a identity check before getting into the concert. But South Korea is having heat wave right now. So now the identity check is indoors. Celebrities who care about their fans are the best.
That’s so nice to hear, my friend is a big fan of SUGA and went to his concert in NY a few months ago. She said she had the best time.
I was at the D.C. show last night and it was incredible. I had floor seats for the monsoon and thousands of people (myself included) singing “These mutha f*ckahs ain’t stoppin’ me” along with Beyonce was a vibe. The rain was so severe, I thought the show was going to be cancelled, but once the heaviest of the rain stopped and the show began, it was worth it. Everyone was focused on having a great time, and we did. I am not a hardcore Beyonce fan, but I have to admint, she is a helluva performer. The quality of the musicians, dancers and AV equipment was unparalleled.
I love it! I was at the Minneapolis show a few weeks ago. First time I’d seen her and I will now be sure to see her every time she tours. Such a stellar performer. Sounds great live. Visuals are amazing.
Oh yes, I will be seeing her on every tour, moving forward. Her band alone was on another level.
Y’all I was at this concert in the pouring rain and Beyonce did the damn thing. Her voice is so heavenly. We showed tf out in the DMV. She is a sweetheart and such a professional. Honestly, the greatest entertainer in the world! On another note, I will never ever attend another event at RFK stadium. The staff were rude and unprofessional and stadium amenities were subpar.
Yes, we did show TF out in D.C. We did the mute thing, didn’t we?
My understanding is that this type of payment is built into the contract for performers at FedEx. We were there last night – She is unreal. Amazing show!!
I am astounded that anyone got the metro to stay open later at all. The power of Beyoncé I guess.