“Beyonce made a special request for the start of Virgo Season” links

Virgo Queen Beyonce had a special request for the start of Virgo Season!! [Just Jared]
Drew Barrymore was taken off stage when her stalker turned up and tried to rush the stage. It sounds like security dealt with him quickly. [Socialite Life]
Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff had a star-studded wedding. [LaineyGossip]
Cher invented auto-tune. [OMG Blog]
Sofia Vergara looks like a beautiful canary. [Seriously OMG]
It’s interesting to think about the fact that a lot of kids will learn facts about the Holocaust from a spooky Prime show. [Pajiba]
What is your “holy grail pen”? I have a few. [Go Fug Yourself]
Former Jezebel writer Prachi Gupta wrote a memoir. [Jezebel]
Beyonce has so many tour looks! [RCFA]
Salma Hayek is always on vacation. [Egotastic]
Watching Taylor Swift’s dedicated fans suddenly realize that she’s exploiting them for hundreds of millions of dollars… well, it was inevitable, I guess. [Buzzfeed]

  1. ⁷Tree says:
    August 23, 2023 at 12:41 pm

    Every tour Taylor gets criticize for the lackluster presentation. She loses fans every tour or Era. Eventually they figure out how moneygrubbing she is. She lost a ton of people over the ticket fiasco. She scalped her own tickets and did it sneaky instead of using ticketmasters tool. The ticket prices went up as people clicked. She could’ve priced some higher at the beginning of buying.

  2. Tara says:
    August 23, 2023 at 12:43 pm

    I have strong feelings about my Dr Grip rollerball pen. I love it. It’s comfortable to hold, its affordable for most and us refillable and the rollerball is not messy like gel ink.

    • BeanieBean says:
      August 23, 2023 at 3:12 pm

      I still have, and prefer, my old Papermate ‘clicky’ pen. Blue ink. It’s thin in comparison to modern pens, which always seemed to me like those big fat pencils they have little kids use when they’re just learning to write. And I never understood the love for gel pens. So messy! Blue ink everywhere!

    • Fran says:
      August 23, 2023 at 4:05 pm

      No one, I repeat no one, is allowed to use my Mont Blanc Masterpiece Classique fountain pen. I love this baby, such smooth writing.

      • Becks1 says:
        August 23, 2023 at 4:17 pm

        When I’m feeling petty about something my husband did I take his Mont Blanc pen. Its funny to hear him start yelling for it, LOL.

  3. Sarem says:
    August 23, 2023 at 12:53 pm

    My comment about Beyonce got edited out? It definitely wasn’t offensive unless this post was supposed to be an advertisement.

    • tealily says:
      August 23, 2023 at 1:58 pm

      Yeah, that’s weird. It’s the biggest tour of the summer, I think it was good to see an opposing view other than just “it’s amazing, spend all your money.”

  4. TIFFANY says:
    August 23, 2023 at 1:03 pm

    I am wheezing at that Swifty article. Wheezing.

    What did they expect. She didn’t exactly make it a secret.

    • BothSidesNow says:
      August 23, 2023 at 1:19 pm

      Queen B never disappoints!!! B is ALL Vigo and I am loving her commitment to her sign!!! As a Leo myself, I am all for roaring out the strengths and the powers of our signs!! Get them ALL to the disco!!!

      Swift deserves to be called out on her money grubby tactics as she certainly doesn’t care about her fans, however loyal they may be. I don’t listen to Taylor and I don’t understand her fan base as they seem more invested in her life than SHE is but I am glad that she is getting called out. It’s about time!!

    • DK says:
      August 23, 2023 at 1:59 pm

      I’m actually confused by the ire over the Taylor Swift thing? The headline made it seem like it would be something much more egregious than simply releasing multiple “special editions” of the same album.

      Like, no one HAS to buy each edition, right?
      If fans are mad she’s dropping four versions of the same album, just…don’t buy them?

      And if they’re only available for 48 hours each special-ed-round, maybe it’s to allow each round to feel special/exclusive, but also ensure fans who maybe miss some of the 48-hour windows have other opportunities?

      (Ha, I’m just kidding! I’m sure it’s a money-grab. But seriously, if you want to own every single official TSwizzle item that comes out, but are also mad there’s too many of them, there is a very obvious solution!)

      • Becks1 says:
        August 23, 2023 at 2:19 pm

        Right? It’s clearly a money grab and I get the frustration bc it doesn’t seem she’s telling them there’s going to be 4 special editions, each one is announced as a surprise. She should just announce all at once.

        But……if fans are frustrated that this is a money grab…..then stop letting her grab your money and she’ll stop doing this. This makes her a ton of money, thats why she does it.

  5. BB says:
    August 23, 2023 at 1:16 pm

    I wish I could go to the US leg of Renaissance. It looks so fun and lit 🔥

    • Nlopez says:
      August 23, 2023 at 1:30 pm

      Ditto BB! It looks like everybody is having a good time💃

      • Sarem says:
        August 23, 2023 at 1:37 pm

        That was what my comment was about that apparently didn’t meet the standards. I went, with kids. And didn’t love the experience.

    • TIFFANY says:
      August 23, 2023 at 2:25 pm

      I went last night. It was a out of body experience. Beyonce has no equal or peer. She is her own entity and it will stay that way as long as she is with us.

  6. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    August 23, 2023 at 1:42 pm

    Cher’s voice distortion on Believe “invented” autotune? Wasn’t Peter Frampton doing that back in the ’70s?

    • GamerGrrl says:
      August 23, 2023 at 2:01 pm

      Sort of… Peter used what was called a “wah wah box” – very popular among 70s rockers. It was something he could use to distort his voice on demand, but wasn’t fine tuning it. Just made it sound a bit robotic.

  7. Bettyrose says:
    August 23, 2023 at 2:21 pm

    Drew’s reaction in that video was alarming. She was clearly worried about this person.

