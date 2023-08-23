“Beyonce made a special request for the start of Virgo Season” links

Virgo Queen Beyonce had a special request for the start of Virgo Season!! [Just Jared]

Drew Barrymore was taken off stage when her stalker turned up and tried to rush the stage. It sounds like security dealt with him quickly. [Socialite Life]

Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff had a star-studded wedding. [LaineyGossip]

Cher invented auto-tune. [OMG Blog]

Sofia Vergara looks like a beautiful canary. [Seriously OMG]

It’s interesting to think about the fact that a lot of kids will learn facts about the Holocaust from a spooky Prime show. [Pajiba]

What is your “holy grail pen”? I have a few. [Go Fug Yourself]

Former Jezebel writer Prachi Gupta wrote a memoir. [Jezebel]

Beyonce has so many tour looks! [RCFA]

Salma Hayek is always on vacation. [Egotastic]

Watching Taylor Swift’s dedicated fans suddenly realize that she’s exploiting them for hundreds of millions of dollars… well, it was inevitable, I guess. [Buzzfeed]

Beyoncé requests silver and chrome fashions to celebrate Virgo season and "the last month" of The #RENAISSANCEWorldTour. 🪩 pic.twitter.com/sBKOqOWhte — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) August 23, 2023